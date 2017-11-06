Today we go big picture. Over on the most excellent AKA Catholic blog, a post appeared titled Cardinal Burke sets stage for “Formal Act of Correction”.

Here is the key passage that your humble blogger will focus on below.

Even so, one is hard pressed to deny that Cardinal Burke is deliberately setting forth a description (more properly, an indictment) of Francis – and again, not so much for the rank and file as for others in authority.

As if to make certain that none could be so aloof as to miss the point, he went on to say:

How much more even today movements for a single government of the world and certain movements with the Church herself disregard the moral law because they lack any foundation in God and in His plan for our eternal salvation.

Pssssst. Sound familiar? Did you get that?

And Louie Verrecchio asks a very important question.

Your humble blogger also would like to ask that same question: Pssssst. Sound familiar? Did you get that?, but in a different CONTEXT.

The CONTEXT for the Deus ex Machina question relates to the following part of Cardinal Burke’s speech:

“How much more even today movements for a single government of the world and certain movements…”

Where did that come from?

Well, for those who read the Deus ex Machina blog, you know that your humble blogger has been keeping track of the “going’s on” of this cabal. One of our latest posts was titled One World Religion – Francis Overreach… , but your humble blogger has been tracking this OCCURENCE since the beginning of this blog. One of the earlier posts, from 28th of December, 2014 was titled: Processes: One World Religion for a One World Government w/ From Rome Re-blog.

The reason that I am bringing this up for your attention is due to the increased frequency with which Jorge Bergoglio, a.k.a. Francis, the bishop of Rome has started to “deconstruct” the post-conciliar church. Within a span of several weeks, we see an intensification of heretical and un-Catholic, not to mention un-Christian behavior on the part of Francis. (see here, here, here and here)

And then there is this HERE.

It’s chaos folks!

Somebody is throwing his toys out of the pram…

And with Cardinal Burke asking THIS correct question, it might just be the case that the “movements for a single government of the world” might not be O.N.L.Y. on this single Cardinal’s mind.

It could be that it is being discussed widely behind the Sacred Vatican Walls, and Cardinal Burke is SIGNALLING that this is the case.

This is a most positive development since it would indicate that the Vatican hierarchy has correctly identified the ESSENSE of the problem that they are facing.

And if that’s the case, and Cardinal Burke is getting ready with the Formal Act of Correction, per AKA Catholic blog, we could be reaching the end game here folks. And it could be the endgame for the entire “spirit of Vatican II” heretical/industrial complex.

And all parties behind the Sacred Vatican Walls know it.

Just as a quick reminder, here are the thoughts of FrancisBishop Fernandez on just this scenario: (see here)

When Francis says he will have a short pontificate doesn’t this help his adversaries?

AF: “The pope must have his reasons, because he knows very well what he’s doing. He must have an objective that we don’t understand yet. You have to realize that he is aiming at a reform that is irreversible. If one day he should intuit that he’s running out of time and he doesn’t have enough time to do what the Spirit is asking him, you can be sure he will speed up.”

Yep, things are speeding up alright.

The end-game might just be in sight!

PS Below is post relating to the FrancisBackers. Their day’s appear to be numbered as well. And it should only be a question of time before a “Vatican list” appears.

PPS The Louie Verrecchio post is a must read. No better analysis of the doctrinal aspects of the current situation in the Francis bishopric of Rome is to be found anywhere!

UPDATE 09:15 6 November, 2017

Well, that didn’t take long.

Just seen this video of a speech Ed Pentin gave at the Catholic Identity Conference. If my ears did not play a trick on me, according to Mr. Pentin, there could be as many as 70 Cardinals lined up against Francis.

70 T.E.R.R.I.F.I.E.D. Cardinals.

And Cardinals who understand the consequences of their S.I.L.E.N.C.E.

Wow…

*****

Soros & The Myth Of European Democracy: A Shocking Revelation (see original here)

Authored by Alex Gorka via The Strategic Culture Foundation,

It’s an open secret that the “Soros network” has an extensive sphere of influence in the European Parliament and in other European Union institutions.

The list of Soros has been made public recently. The document lists 226 MEPs from all sides of political spectrum, including former President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz, former Belgian PM Guy Verhofstadt, seven vice-presidents, and a number of committee heads, coordinators, and quaestors. These people promote the ideas of Soros, such as bringing in more migrants, same-sex marriages, integration of Ukraine into the EU, and countering Russia. There are 751 members of the European Parliament. It means that the Soros friends have more than one third of seats.

George Soros, a Hungarian-American investor and the founder and owner of Open Society Foundations NGO, was able to meet with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker with “no transparent agenda for their closed-door meeting”, and pointed out how EU proposals to redistribute quotas of migrants across the EU are eerily familiar to Soros’s own self-published plan for dealing with the crisis.

The billionaire financier believes that the European Union should receive millions of immigrants from the Middle East and Northern Africa, provide each one with an annual 15,000 EUR in aid, and resettle these migrants in member-states where they do not wish to go and are not necessarily welcome.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has accused the EU of “eating out of the hand” of Soros. He believes that the billionaire open borders campaigner is behind the attacks on Hungary. The reason is the government’s attempts to take legal action over a new law which requires foreign-supported ‘civil society’ organizations — many funded by Soros — to list their big overseas donors in a public register and be transparent about their funding sources in their publications. The Hungarian government is applying efforts to close the Budapest-based Central European University founded by Soros.

“The whole of the European Union is in trouble because its leaders and bureaucrats adopt decisions like this,” said Orbán.

“The people support the ideal of the European Union. At the same time, they can’t stand the leadership of the EU, because it insults the Member-States with things like this, and it abuses its power. Everyone in Europe can see that. This is why the European leadership is not respected.”

The Visegrad group is trying to stand tall under the EU pressure on migrants’ policy. The European Commission of Migration and Home Affairs is pushing a new bill to make migrants quotas obligatory. At least 30 Soros supporters work for the commission.

Many people listed in the document are known for attacks on Russia. For instance, Rebecca Harms, a MEP from German Green Party, regularly calls the European Parliament to toughen the sanctions regime against Moscow. Guy Verhofstadt blames Russia for almost each and every thing going wrong in Europe. His article Putting Putin in his Place made a lot of noise last year. In 2012, former Croatian Primer Tonino Picula, who was the head of an observer mission from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), slammed the Russian presidential election of 2012 as unfair, saying it was “skewed” in Vladimir Putin’s favor.

The Soros list sheds light on the question of what makes the EU leadership implement policies, which run counter to the interests of Europeans. The answer is corruption. The politicians bribed by Soros dance to his tune. They fight against the attempts of national leaders to protect the interests of their peoples. Quite often those who oppose such policies have to face the resistance of political elites of their own countries. The standoff between Hungarian PM Orbán and the Soros network is a good example to illustrate how it works. The European Parliament under the influence of Soros friends is pushing Europe to suicide by letting millions of migrants in.

It shows that the much-vaunted European democracy is a façade to hide the activities of power structure close to feudal system with local lord holding the reins. It can hardly be called the power of people. The publication of Soros list provides a clue to understanding who rules the EU and who instigates anti-Russia sentiments in Europe. Actually, this is the case when EU member countries like Hungary happen to be in the same boat with Russia opposing the very same US-based forces, while protecting their sovereignty and independence. This is the time for Europeans to think about transforming the system to do away with outside pressure.

