Just to remind you folks, it was one year ago today that the CORRUPT FAKE MEDIA went into a full MELTDOWN as it dawned on these dimwits (I know, not too charitable) that Donald J. Trump won the 2016 Presidential election.
Below, some random highlights of that evening and the undemocratic LOSERS.
And just to remind everyone of the moment that the Deus ex Machina blog called the Trump victory, please see this post: The Election Results: Donald J Trump WINS!
Enjoy!
Ritter der Immaculata said:
Unbelievable. HE DID IT, THE MADMAN.
November 8th. The entire establishment beaten. How many were praying to God back then to have mercy on us? Now we have a Catholic first lady, Melania Trump, living right next to one of the most influential positions in the world.
What we need to do is say three Hail Marys in gratitude and grace for Trump and presidency.
>b-but Trump hasnt done anything!
https://pastebin.com/JnS5Qy2Q
https://pastebin.com/BcSAGmDf
Jeff C. said:
Oh what a glorious night that was a year ago! And you did a masterful job S. Arm. of pointing out the reality of what was truly happening and correctly predicting Trump’s victory.
S. Armaticus said:
Thanks Jeff.
