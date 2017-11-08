Just to remind you folks, it was one year ago today that the CORRUPT FAKE MEDIA went into a full MELTDOWN as it dawned on these dimwits (I know, not too charitable) that Donald J. Trump won the 2016 Presidential election.

Below, some random highlights of that evening and the undemocratic LOSERS.

And just to remind everyone of the moment that the Deus ex Machina blog called the Trump victory, please see this post: The Election Results: Donald J Trump WINS!

Enjoy!

Advertisements