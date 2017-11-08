Tags
More fog-lifting in the House of Saud.
As we outlined yesterday in our post titled Papal States Are Back – Francis Takes Control Of The Roman Streets… (w/Update), the money trail that is funding FrancisChurch and all their various anti-Catholic “projects”, has its origination, in part with the House of Saud.
We outlined one such funding structure, one which began with Prince al-Waleed bin Talal, who funds the various Clinton Global Initiative projects through the Podesta Group. The Podesta Group, along with other funding entities, (cough, cough Soros) created FAKE “movements”, such as FAKE post-conciliar “catholic” groups which then agitate for change within the Institutional Church. Among these initiatives is the funding of the ‘Cathlics in Aliance for the Common Good’ and ‘Catholics United’. These front groups were organized to engage in subversive activities in order to bring about something called the ‘Catholic Spring’. (see here)
As to the money issue itself, it would appear that Prince al-Waleed bin Talal is a relatively wealthy individual, therefore could have funded many ‘Catholic Springs’ if this was a priority for him. According to estimates provided in the Bloomberg Billionairs Index, Prince al-Waleed is worth close to $20,000,000,000. Here is a visual:
Which sets the proper CONTEXT to what you dear reader will read next. Over at the Zero Hedge Website, we get this headline: (see here)
In the post, we read as follows:
From the very beginning, there was something off about Sunday’s unprecedented countercoup purge unleashed by Mohammad bin Salman on alleged political enemies, including some of Saudi Arabia’s richest and most powerful royals and government officials: it was just too brazen to be a simple “power consolidation” move; in fact most commentators were shocked by the sheer audacity, with one question outstanding: why take such a huge gamble?
(…)
Things gradually started to make sense when it emerged that some $33 billion in oligarch net worth was “at risk” among just the 4 wealthiest arrested Saudis, which included the media-friendly prince Alwaleed.
(…)
One day later, a Reuters source reported that in a just as dramatic expansion of the original crackdown, bank accounts of over 1,200 individuals had been frozen, a number which was growing by the minute. Commenting on this land cashgrab, we rhetorically asked “So when could the confiscatory process end? As we jokingly suggested yesterday, the ruling Saudi royal family has realized that not only can it crush any potential dissent by arresting dozens of potential coup-plotters, it can also replenish the country’s foreign reserves, which in the past 3 years have declined by over $250 billion, by confiscating some or all of their generous wealth, which is in the tens if not hundreds of billions. If MbS continues going down the list, he just may recoup a substantial enough amount to what it makes a difference on the sovereign account.”
(…)
Then an article overnight from the WSJ confirmed that fundamentally, the purge may be nothing more than a forced extortion scheme, as the Saudi government – already suffering from soaring budget deficits, sliding oil revenues and plunging reserves – was “aiming to confiscate cash and other assets worth as much as $800 billion in its broadening crackdown on alleged corruption among the kingdom’s elite.“
Concluding, if this action by the Saudi authorities is what it appears to be, it could be that that part of the Saudi Royal family that funds all these global Leftist initiatives, among them groups hostile to the Catholic Church can be wiped out.
This would in turn mean that not just Prince Alwaleed would be wiped out, but all his cousins and relatives that are not in the ruling family line of succession. And since the ruling family line of succession is undertaking these actions to shore up the failing Kingdom of Saudi Arabia finances, it could a permanent stoppage of funding emanating from this one, but VERY large funding source.
And we all have our President to thank for this!
skeinster said:
S. Armaticus,
I hope you will take this as the compliment it is intended:
you are the Conservative Treehouse’s Sundance of the Catholic
blogosphere.
LikeLiked by 1 person
S. Armaticus said:
I cannot take it any other way.
Thank you for your very kind words.
LikeLiked by 1 person