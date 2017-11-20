We begin this week with some fantastic news. For my long time readers, you will know that your humble blogger sees the destruction of the Holy Catholic Church as the work of … wait for it… the Germans.

Now I know what you new readers are thinking. You are thinking that the Deus ex Machina blog is going “conspiracy theory”.

Well, as we know, in the age of Trump, many of the so-called “conspiracy theories” have become “conspiracy facts”. So today, we will assume that it is the German’s who are responsible for not only the Vatican II disaster, which they hijacked (see here) but also for the strategy (as laid out by Karl Rahner – see here) which Francis is now executing.

Aside, a good explanation of why the German Bishops’ Conference prelates just hated Pope Benedict XVI, it could be that he “betrayed” his mentor, one Karl Rahner. A good understanding of this major crack in the German Theological School can be seen from this to this and this, while a good visual of the visceral hatred can be OBSERVED below:

But I digress…

And just as a friendly reminder, this “German Project’s” origins are detailed in Fr. Ralph M. Wiltgenth’s classic “The Rhine Flows into the Tiber: A History of Vatican II”.

Yet this is only part of the story. What is also of critical importance is to understand how the German government, through it foreign spending (i.e. soft power) has been able to wreak havoc not only in the Universal Church, case in point South America, but also in other sub-sets of human activity. One sub-set is what is now known as the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. This background information has been laid out in our post titled: Drilling Down To The ROOT Source Of The Problems…

Given that the above is our starting PREMISE, your humble blogger has been following the trials and tribulations of what can correctly be called The German Reich Version 3.2.

As to the current situation in the Fatherland, what has happened is that the German government has experienced an economic Wirtschaftswunder of sorts, over the last 10 years. Quickly, by adopting the EURO currency, the German export sector has experienced an economic boom at the expense of the other European countries, most the southern countries presently known as Club Med. This new source of funds has allowed the Germans to fund many disastrous initiatives globally. (see here) But I digress…

This “economic miracle” version 3.2 has allowed Germany to ramp up it’s foreign aid, i.e. soft power spending. This soft power spending has been instrumental in such activities as funding contraceptives for Africa, funding heretical prelates in South America, not to mention keeping the Venezuelan dictators in power and is now behind the promotion of what we can rightly call the “KirchensteuerPope”, i.e. the promotion of Card. Tagle of the Philippines as the successor of the St Gallen’s Mafia’s Team Bergoglio installed Jorge Bergoglio.

So naturally, following the general political and economic situation in Germany is of particular importance to this blog in particular as well as to the wider Restoration in general.

Therefore, today your humble blogger can report that as a result of the last election, all is not well politically in Germany. (see here) Last night, talks to form a new exotic government comprised of “Christian” socialists, neo-Marxist socialits, libertarian socialists and environmental-whacko socialists broke down.

The significance of this breakdown is that it creates instability in the key driving force behind another one of the the German created Version 3.2 Reich initiatives, i.e. the Euro Project. This instability is being created at a time when the mainline political parties are at their weakest since the end of World War II. The weakening is coming at the expense of the Rationalist party, the AfD that represents a break with the post-Modernist immigration policies and anti-European obsession that is possessed by the globalist ruling elites in power in Germany at present.

In addition, other countries in Europe, namely Hungary, Poland, Romania, Czech Republic and now slowly Slovakia are beginning to rebel. To add further discomfort, the Austrians elected a government that is headed by a purported “Catholic”. Now, the guy did use to stand on street corners and hand out condoms in an earlier life, but hey… he can always convert. But more important in terms of politics, he is thinking of taking Austria into the camp of countries that are standing up to the Germans.

And this is all happening while in Italy, the anti-Euro parties have about 70% of the vote in the latest polls. Italy must hold it parliamentary elections by end of May of next year, and it would appear as if the Italians will get their own version of BREXIT afterward. This PHENOMENON is being called: ITALEAVE.

So that is the background and the latest.

Concluding, below is a Zero Hedge post about last nights developments. (see original here) I will have more to say on this as the situation develops. But folks, it is good news…

*****

“Worst Case Scenario” Looms As Merkel’s “Jamaica Coalition” Collapses; EUR Sinks

We warned on Friday that German Chancellor Angela Merkel faced a ‘night of the long knives’ in her efforts to bring together the co-called ‘Jamaica’ coalition of four parties and after a desperate weekend of talks, Bloomberg reports Merkel’s efforts at forming a coalition have failed meaning a second election looms and sending the euro sliding.

As Bloomberg reports, talks on forming German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s next government collapsed, throwing the future of Europe’s longest-serving leader into doubt and potentially pointing the world’s fourth-biggest economy toward new elections.

After a 12-hour negotiating session that ended shortly before midnight Sunday, the Free Democratic Party walked out of the exploratory talks, saying the differences with the Green party were too great to bridge.

Merkel has sought for four weeks to enlist the two smaller parties for her fourth-term coalition.

“It’s better not to govern than to govern badly,” FDP head Christian Lindner told reporters in Berlin.

No further coalition talks were scheduled, he said. There was no immediate comment from Merkel.

EURUSD is down aroound 80 pips on the news…

As MINT Partners’ Bill Blain noted previously, Germans are not used to multiple elections – and a second vote early next year would be massive negative for Merkel herself – she may even have to stand down if coalition looks like falling. That could be massive shock.

As a result, the prospects for more volatile European peripheral markets, particularly Greece and Italy, are likely to be exacerbated, and we might well see some of the currency and European stock market froth blow away in coming days as the scale of the “German Problem” becomes clearer.

My worst case Germany scenario is a second election early next year, political uncertainty as Mutti Merkel finds herself squeezed out, and a scramble to build a new coalition government in her aftermath.

and a scramble to build a new coalition government in her aftermath. The best case scenario isn’t much better: that Merkel manages to forge a new coalition, but it will be a long drawn out affair and the resulting administration will be vulnerable, weak and fraxious.

These sound like German problems, but they mean the “leader of Europe” is likely to be entirely inward focused in coming months/years.. at a time when the European union will be facing a host of new issues regarding closer union, banking union and reform of the ESM, bailout and QE policies. There will also be new potential crisis points – Italian elections next year, Greece bailout, renewed immigration crisis or a blow-up with Trump. And these are just the known unknowns.

This has profound implications for the so-called French/German axis as it slides towards Paris. We are not going to see a new German government “waste time” on issues like closer EU union, European Banking Union, or critical finance issues like reforming ESM or new approaches on QE and Bailout funds. Forget Wiedemann for ECB president, it’s more likely to another Frenchman (Trichet II) – I’m sure its already underway. In short.. Germany negotiations could get very fraxious while Europe is dragged down in its wake. I doubt the markets have discounted it yet.

