Today your humble blogger returns to a staple thread of this blog, or what has become a staple thread of this blog, namely post-Modernism.

Given our subject matter, your humble blogger will use post-Modernism as a jump off point into a new direction for this blog, namely PROSELYTIZATION. The reason being, PROSELYTIZTION is becoming quite the topic in Catholic, catholic and “c”atholic circles of late.

So here goes…

As we know from OBSERVING the post-Modernists, CONTEXT to them is everything.

Furthermore, for us who live in OBJECTIVE REALITY, CONTEXT is likewise a very critical issue, yet CONTEXT must be anchored in a rational, objective reality if it is to provide for us an understanding of whatever it is that we are OBSERVING. To use the famous Spadarian meme “2+2≠5”, if our OBSERVATION is to produce any RELEVANT results. RESULTS that affect, in a positive manner our subjects, like those on the periphery or those who “smell of sheep”.

Or to use another metaphor, we will not be giving free needles to the junkies.

Getting back to the subject at hand, i.e. post-Modernism, the reason for this thread came about through something I noticed on my Twitter timeline. The entry was from Fr. Pius Pietrzyk OP and I have reproduced it, along with my answer below:

Reading this entry, I was taken aback that someone, especially a member of the Order of Preachers, would not know why in FrancisChurch “culture” determines “theology”. To the post-Modernist, “culture determines everything”. But more on this in a follow-up post.

The only explanation for this above described situation is that there is a general lack of understanding of post-Modernism and its down stream implications.

Therefore, your humble blogger will take it upon himself to initiate a series of explanatory posts that will bring any and all of you dear readers, up to speed on this… what is in fact… the foundational philosophy IDEOLOGY of FrancisChurch.

And in so doing, make the Deus ex Machina contribution to the Catholic PROSELYTIZATION effort…

So let’s get cracking…

To understand how “culture” figures into the Spadarian “2+2=5” IDEOLOGICAL equation, we need to go to the sources. One of those sources, and by far the most important one is Jesuit trained and notoriously “intrinsically disordered” Michel Foucault. Below is a transcript from a short introductory video that I have found. Below the video are the transcripts.

When reading the transcripts, please keep an eye out for the many similarities between post-Modernist IDEOLOGY of Foucault and the FrancisTheology™ of the current bishop or Rome. There are quite a few.

At the top of this post, once again I embed the Dr. Jordan Peterson video explaining the TRANSRATIONALITY behind post-Modernism, just for the sake of a balance presentation of the subject matter.

Oh, and one more thing. There will be a test at the end of this series…

PS Just to help, I will add emphasis to highlight the similarities. If you dear reader pick up something I missed, please feel free drop a line in the comment box.

******

Michel Foucault was a famous 20th Century philosopher and historian who spent his career forensically criticizing the power of the modern bourgeois capitalist state, including its police, law courts, prisons, doctors and psychiatrists. His goal was to work out nothing less than how power worked and then to change it in the direction of Marxist anarchist utopia.

Thought he spent most of his life in libraries and seminar rooms, he was a committed revolutionary figure. He met with enormous popularity in elite Parisian intellectual circles. Jean Paul Sartre admired him deeply and he still maintains a wide following among young people studying at university in the prosperous corners of the world.

His background, which he was extremely reluctant to talk about and tried to prevent journalists investigating at all cost was very privileged. Both his parents were inordinately rich, coming from a long line of successful surgeons in Poitiers, west central France. His father, Dr. Paul Foucault came to represent all that Michael Foucault would hate about bourgeois France. Michel had a standard upper-class education. He went to elite Jesuit institutions, was an altar boy and his parents hoped he would become a doctor.

But Michel wasn’t quite like other boys. He started self harming and constantly thinking of suicide. At university, he decorated his bedroom with images of torture by Goya. By twenty-two, he tried to commit suicide and was forced by his father, against his will to see Frances most famous psychiatrist, Jean Delay (?) at the Hospital Sainte Anne in Paris. The doctor wisely diagnosed that a lot of Michel’s distress came from having to keep homosexuality and in particular his interest in extreme sado-masochism away from a censorious society.

Gradually, Foucault entered the underground gay scene in France, fell in love with a drug dealer and then took up with a transvestite. For long periods in his twenties, he went to live abroad in Sweden, Poland and Germany, where he felt his sexuality would be less constrained, all the while Foucault was progressing up the French academic ladder.

The seismic event of his intellectual life came in the summer of 1953 when Foucault was 27 and on holiday with a lover in Italy. There he came across Nietzsche’s book Untimely Meditations which contains an essay on the Uses and Abuses of History for Life. In the essay, Nietzsche argued that academics have poisoned our sense of how history should be read and taught. They made it seem as one should read history in some sort of disinterested way in order to learn how it all was in the past. But Nietzsche rejected this with sarcastic fury. There was no point in learning about the past for its own sake. The only reason to read and study history is to dig out from the past ideas, concepts and examples which can help us lead a better life in our own times. This essay liberated Foucault intellectually as nothing had til then. Immediately he changed the direction of his work and decided to become a particular kind of philosophical historian. Someone who could look back into the past to help to sort out the urgent issues of his own time. Eight years later, he was ready to publish what was recognized as his first masterpiece Madness and Civilization.

The standard view is that we treat people with mental illness in so much more of a humane way then we ever did in the past. After all, we put them in hospitals give them drugs and look after them by people with PhD’s. But this was exactly the attitude that Foucault wished to demolish in Madness and Civilization. In the book, he argued that things way back in the Renaissance were actually far better for the mad then they subsequently became. In the Renaissance, the mad were felt to be different rather than crazy. They were thought to possess a kind of wisdom because they demonstrated the limits of reason. They were revered in many circles and were allowed to wonder freely. But then, as Foucault historical research had showed him, in the mid 17th Century, a new attitude was born that relentlessly medical-ized and institutionalized mentally ill people. No longer were they allowed to live alongside the sane. They were taken away from their families and locked up in the insane asylums and were seen as people one should try to cure rather than tolerate as just being different.

You can recognize a very similar underlying philosophy in Foucault next great book, the Birth of the Clinic. His target here was medicine more broadly. He systematically attacked the view that medicine became more humane with time. He conceded that of course, we have better drugs and treatments now, but he believed that in the 18th Century the professional doctor was born and that he was a sinister figure who would look at the patient with what Foucault called the medical gaze, denoting a dehumanizing attitude that looked at a patient just as a set of organs, not as a person. One was under the medical gaze a malfunctioning kidney or liver, not a person to be considered as a whole entity.

Next in Foucault’s (?) came Discipline and Punish. Here, Foucault did his standard thing on state punishment. Again, the normal view is that the prison and punishing systems of the modern world are so much more humane then they were in the days when people just used to be hung in public squares. Not so argued Foucault. The problem he said, is that power now looks kind, but isn’t. Whereas in the past, it clearly wasn’t kind and therefore could encourage open rebellion and protest. Foucault noted that in the past, a convicts body could become the focus of sympathy and admiration. And the executioner, rather than the convict could become the locust of shame. Also, public executions often lead to riots in support of the prisoner. But with the invention of the modern prison system, everything happened in private and locked gates. One could no longer look and see and therefore resist state power. That’s what made the modern system of punishment so barbaric and properly primitive in Foucault’s eyes.

Foucault’s last work was the multi-volume History of Sexuality. The maneuvers he preformed to sex are again very familiar. Foucault rebelled against the view that we’re all now deeply liberated and at easy with sex. He argued that since the 18th Century, we have relentlessly medical-ized sex, handing it over to professional sex researchers and scientists. We live in an age of what Foucault called Scientia Sexualis, science of sexuality. But Foucault looked back with considerable nostalgia to the cultures of Rome, China and Japan, where he detected the rule of what he called the Ars Erotica, erotic art. Where the whole focus was on how to increase the pleasure of sex, rather than just to try and understand and label it. Once again, modernity was blamed for pretending there had been progress when there was in fact just the loss of spontaneity and imagination.

Foucault wrote the last volume of this work while dying of AIDs that he had contracted in the San Francisco gay bar. He died in 1984, aged 58. Foucault’s lasting contribution is in the way we look at history. There are lots of things in the modern world that we’re constantly being told are fantastic and were apparently very bad in the past. For example, education or the media or our communications systems. Foucault encourages us to break away from our optimistic smugness about now and to go back and see in history many ways of doing things which were perhaps superior. Foucault wasn’t trying to get us to be nostalgic, he wanted us to pick up some lessons of way back in order to improve how we live now.

Academic historians have tended to hate Foucault’s work. They think it inaccurate and keep pointing out things he hadn’t quite understood in some document or other. But Foucault didn’t care for total historical accuracy. History for him was just a storehouse of good ideas and he wanted to raid it, rather than keep it pristine and untouched. We should use Foucault as an inspiration to look at the dominant ideas and institutions of our times and to question them by looking at their histories and evolutions. Foucault did something remarkable. He made history life enhancing and philosophically rich again.

(…)

