Today a republication of a Zero Hedge post.
It captures what your humble blogger is OBSERVING in very disperse sub-sets of the Visibilium Omnium, et Invisibilium and brings it down to the level of the individual.
I would also like all my readers to go the THIS LINK HERE. It is a reddit thread titled:
JordanPeterson/comments/6aqrua/do_you_actually_sort_yourself_out_dont_lie/
Notice the relationship between “sorting one self out” and returning to Christianity?
It’s something I have been noticing quite a bit lately.
I have also mentioned this in a recent post here.
Very interesting, yes?
I will have more to say about this in a follow up post.
But for now, the Zero Hedge post…
The End Of The Age Of Benevolence
Authored by Francis Marion of CanadianGunBlog.com, via Jim Quinn’s Burning Platform blog,
The history of democracy, Marxism and feminism is the history of the snake, which, being hungry for more, stalks its own tail and consumes itself.
Some evenings I sit on the sofa in the family room with my teenage daughter and watch a TV program with her. I leave the choice of the show to her, it matters little to me, and when she finds something she likes she sits next to me, puts her head on my shoulder, and snuggles up for the hour it takes to watch whatever it is she’s chosen.
It’s our time.
Occasionally we’ll sneak in another twenty or thirty minutes to the objection of her mother but I like my time with her so I put up with the raised eyebrows and the, “She’s got school tomorrow,” scoldings. It’s important to me that she knows I love her, that I want to spend time with her and that she feels safe when she is with me. Someday, when she is a grown woman I want her to find a man that will take care of her and protect her like I do. I expect no less from a suitor and neither should she.
There will be women who read this who will object to my stance. They will say, “She doesn’t need a man to feel safe or validated or content,” but I would disagree. When she gets older she’ll need a good man, not just any man, and that’s as true today as much as it was ten years, twenty years, fifty years, one hundred years and even one thousand years ago. And it will become even more so as time goes on.
Indeed, we have reached peak denial in our civilization and whether we like it or not reality is about to make a come back.
The freedom that we have enjoyed in the west and the modern democracies that have sprung forth from our evolving and enlightened philosophies over the past few hundred years are not a given. Granted, they are preferable outcomes given our natural state but politically speaking they are an anomaly in the history of mankind and not the norm.
As such, democracy and the systems, social structures and institutions that have grown up around them are grossly misunderstood by the vast majority of the western world. Most of the people living in the west today have been raised to believe that democracy is a moral system of governance and that it is our gift to the rest of mankind. But democracy is not an inherently moral system nor is it a guarantor of linear, progressive political growth.
At its root democracy is quite simple. It is the exercise of political power by the majority over the minority. It is the power to choose in matters of politics. This, of course, begs the question: to choose what?
Since choices in general (and political ones are no exception) can be either good or bad, in this case, both for the individual and the body politic, then it follows that democracy is neither. It is nothing more than a tool for decision making where the majority holds the power to make decisions that affect everyone, either for better or for worse. Democracy is, therefore, a reflection of the character of the people who exercise it.
Additionally, democracy is also the use of soft force. That is, the minority bends to the will of the majority on political matters and the apparatus of the state is responsible for carrying out its demands. The minority consents, willingly or unwillingly not because violence is present but because, by the state’s presence, it is implied.
More importantly, though, democracy is a luxury that is preceded by benevolence but does not necessarily guarantee its continuance or creation if forgotten.
Societies in a state of internal turmoil, or where competing factions vie for political power, often through the use of overt physical violence, will forgo democracy because the primary component for its exercise, order, is absent.
Democracy in the western world has always followed ‘order’. ‘Order’ is a byproduct of force and, like democracy varies in severity on the scale of good and bad, its moral leanings by and large being dependent on the type of people who impose it from the top down. It can be fatherly and benevolent or it can be violent and oppressive. It is never universally both.
Thus democracy usually occurs where ‘order’ has been established and the apparatus of the state is at least somewhat benevolent.
In a political world ruled by strength, order and benevolence are precursors to suffrage. Without either suffrage would not exist, choices would be limited and brute strength would still be the order of the day.
Whether feminists are willing to admit it or not, brute, physical strength is at the root of all political power, thus feminism came into being because those who held that strength chose to exercise benevolence and reason over strength and subjugation. Their suffrage was dependent first and foremost on the benevolence of those who held political power. And like it or not, those who held political power at the time it was introduced were men.
As time progressed, at least in the West, democracy, and universal suffrage gave way to both physical and intellectual freedom for women. In the West during the twentieth century, its political structure (and the intellectual values it embodied) and the industrial revolution it spawned ushered in a new era for women, giving them choices they had not previously had, by and large, since the beginning of recorded history.
Women were finally free to choose between family, career or both. Rather than playing the role of the weaker, subservient sex women found their place beside men in society as intellectual equals. Physical strength was no longer a factor in the social structure of our civilization. An intellectual meritocracy came to be valued over a system based simply on brute force. This structure was the product of order created from benevolent strength.
But the rise of Marxism and feminism, particularly the rise of third-wave feminism has put ‘order’ at risk.
Without order, an intellectual meritocracy will once again become subservient to strength. It’s a hard pill for women and progressive liberals in general to swallow but it’s a fact.
Marxism and modern feminism work continuously towards a perfect world but ignore reality in the process. They forget an important lesson, born true repeatedly throughout history:
There is no utopia.
The best we can hope for in any civilization is for a society to be built and based on fundamental individual rights and freedoms. If we refuse this then we return to what we were before. This means rule by brute force which means the end of political and legal equality for women and the death of democracy itself.
The irony in the dilemma which the West now faces is that our demise, the continual erosion of a democratic, intellectual meritocracy, is by and large spurred on by the very people that our system was created to protect.
Feminists, both female and male, cry daily for more of the same poison which infects us.
More illegal and unscreened immigration. More tolerance of philosophies which are intolerant themselves. More invitations for an enemy created by a corrupt and immoral government to ignore our borders and live among us.
More cries for moral nihilism, the repression of speech (one of the cornerstones of their own suffrage) and the denial of fundamental biological reality.
More cries for the denial of basic math and the continuance of government-sponsored bread and circuses. More of everything which our civilization cannot sustain. More of everything which rots us from the core.
Subsequently, modern feminists decry the men of their own civilization as misogynists, racists, and intolerant while forgetting it was their own men who recognized that a society built on equal political rights for all was preferable to a society built on spoils taken by the strong.
They forget that it was the men they live among who valued justice over greed and force so much that they shed the old ways and took their place beside their women instead of in front of them. They do all of this while cheering on the invasion of their own countries by foreign men who view them as nothing more than chattel property. In doing so they have unwittingly invited the destruction of their own freedom.
While I sit next to my daughter I wonder what the future will hold for her. I have no desire to see her disenfranchised but the reality is that many of her own kind have chosen a future where reason has been rejected and instead, traded for thirty pieces of silver and whatever makes them feel good. Unfortunately, a world without reason is a world without order which is a world without choice. A world without choice is a world of brute force. And that’s a man’s world.
Ironic.
Benevolence and democracy should have ushered in an era of truth and reason but instead, they ushered in an era of denial and wishful thinking. Thus, democracy’s beginning will also be its end. What came from force will return to it.
For those of you paying attention and who can see the contradictions and the resultant decay, pray. Pray that what comes afterward will once again be benevolent.
Ritter der Immaculata said:
>The best we can hope for in any civilization is for a society to be built and based on fundamental individual rights and freedoms.
How boneless and uninspiring, another call for freedom to degeneracy and sin (translated: none of my bidniss what other ppl do). The denial of objectively revealed standard for justice and moral worth. The old mafia mentality. All that matters are your freedoms and how you leverage them to achieve dominance in society, doesn’t matter if you’re running a racket, profiteering on usury, trafficking prostitutes, flooding the country with cheap labor, running a casino or a bakery (but you must do business with sodomites tho). Everything can be rationalized post hoc.
Do you know why supreme judges wear special robes in democratic countries? They’re the Cardinals of ‘Enlightenment’, the Pharisees of Democratism, the total and uncontested rulers in a land that prides itself on human law. They don’t care what you do as long as you obey them.
No ma’am the objectively best was can and MUST do (and hope for) in any civilization is for a society built on the Divine Will of Christ the King and rights of the Rock that He placed on this Earth.
Christ is King by birthright (Birthright? Isn’t that what the Independence was fighting against?) and by conquest (Conquest? Sounds pretty fascist tbh).
Totalitarian? Well yeah, kings demand total loyalty that’s what kings do. But that’s the Catholic way, the UNIVERSAL way.
PUT ON THE YOKE OF CHRIST THE KING FOR HIS YOKE IS LIGHT FOR, HIS YOKE IS SWEET.
I shouldn’t have to remind any red-blooded Catholic that the yoke of democratic pluralism is schizophrenic. You have to chose your yoke and only one yoke. Do you want to put on the yoke of Mohammad? Didn’t think so. The yoke of Shekelbergsteinowitz? Didn’t think so.
Do you want you and your family to be displaced for democracy? Do you want to die for democracy? Remember that when the next machinegun rattles the air, when the next bomb goes off, one day it could take you out (it probably won’t take out any supreme court judges tho).
DEUS VULT.
LikeLike
Cold Standing said:
Be a good blogger and take your medicine. The book is a quick read and, at least for me, the point was made in the first few chapters. He does say some interesting things in the Catholic section. The Protestant part now that I think of it… ah read the whole thing. Clear your schedule.
At this time I am not going to address your doctrine of the individual gambit.
As a suggestion, read the book the watch the Peterson UBC address and pay particular attention to his comments about poverty followed by his praise of capitalism.
LikeLike
S. Armaticus said:
It’s a debate that I would rather not get into now. But one thing that I will mention is that “capitalism” is nothing more than the manner in which God organized the economic affairs of his creation.
There is an original sin component, but don’t let that make you throw the baby out with the bath water.
LikeLike
Cold Standing said:
Debate? What debate. Sorry, my good man, but you are not correct about what capitalism is.
Here is your link.
https://archive.org/details/1935FanfaniCatholicismProtestantismCapitalism
LikeLike
Robert Beaurivage said:
Which really should lead us to the conclusion, rather, that the Social Reign of Christ the King is the answer. Leo XIII and Pius XI tried to tell us where this was headed. Great read still.
LikeLiked by 1 person
S. Armaticus said:
Yes. The Social Reign of Christ the King is the answer to the current problems.
It is the answer to the false Nietzschean/Marxist collectivist paradigm of the last century.
And I am beginning to think that the Kingship leads through the Declaration of Independence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cold Standing said:
Ha! Too funny. I was going to caution you against that very reading of the situation. What you are on the verge of committing too is the heresy of Americanism, where the founding principles of the USA, written by the founding fathers and exemplified in the writings of Thomas Paine, are taken as good in principle. They are not.
What you are involved in is a civil or internal war of a worldview generated by the inherent contradictions of the spirit of capitalism. The spirit consists of accepting as first principle the supremacy of the law of risk, where putting one’s capital at risk grants you licence to do anything.
Jordan Peterson accepts this law as supreme. He just publically stated it during his recent address to the UBC Free speech club. His enemies accept this law as supreme, even more so, because they accept that it is not just an economic law but that it governs social relations to.
I come by this view via an ex-associate of E. Michael Jones, named David Wemhoff, notable for his groundbreaking work on Fr. John Courtney-Murray. In one of his talks he praises a major influence in his understanding of the situation being an Italian writer named Amintore Fanfani’s book Catholicism, Protestantism and Capitalism. I have used this book myself at a conference over the weekend to disabuse several people of the unconscious programming they were operating on courtesy their enemies.
Fanfani’s work is a must read unless you plan apostasy.
Available on archive.org
This is going to be a very hard pill for you to ingest.
LikeLike
S. Armaticus said:
Hi:
I think that you take a much too static of a view of “organic growth”, if I may call it that.
What I find interesting about the DofI is that it is focused on the individual. Just as St. Paul’s admonition to the Philippians about “working out one salvation in fear and trembling” was correctly focused on the individual.
What I think is the case, is that the Catholic Faith is individualistic, while most of the other IDEOLOGIES are collectivist constructs. Now, one can say that Libertarianism is individualistic, but it leads to nowhere (NIHILISM), as Jordan Peterson rightly points out.
So what I think is key to the DofI is that it rightly identifies the individual as the focal point, while naming “his Creator” at the ultimate POWER. In other words, a hierarchy.
So if we take this logic and work backward, we see God as the ultimate Power, we see his creation as directly subordinate, we then see the individual’s family as next, then community, then nation, then ethnic group and finally humanity. And this is the “dominance hierarchies” or “social hierarchies” that Jordan Peterson explains.
Now, this is recent observation, so I don’t have it all thought out yet, but it seems to align Faith and Reason quite well.
Thoughts?
LikeLike
Wanda said:
I second the motion; it is an excellent book. I read it quite a few years ago and have gone back through it again and again to refresh my memory. The first paragraph of the Foreword gives us this gem: “The logic of Christianity deals with questions of how one should treat one’s neighbor, whereas the logic of capitalism asks the question of how one can make a profit off one’s neighbors.”
LikeLike
Michael Dowd said:
The first step to implementing the Social Reign of Christ the King is the abrogation of Vatican II in it’s entirety. Rather than resisting feminism the Catholic Church has embraced it, thus becoming ineffectual and effete.
LikeLike