Quick post today. Just seen the latest post from Dr. Joseph Shaw at his LMS Chairman blog. The title of this post is The Psychology of Traditionalism. This post is the third in a series of post whose subject fits in very nicely with our COMPETENCE theme. The first two are titled: The Psychology of Military Incompetence and The psychology of Ecclesiastical Incompetence., AND ARE MUST READS. So please venture over and read these posts.
On the Deus ex Machina blog, we have been looking at COMPETENCE from the post-Modernist’s position. We have OBSERVED that in essence, post-Modernism can be described perfectly as a WAR ON COMPETENCE. Dr. Peterson does an excellent job of explaining just this above.
Furthermore, we introduced the concept of the OVERTON WINDOW. This is the “social construct” through which the post-Modernists eliminate rational, evidence based discourse, dare I say DIALOGUE. By placing certain issues and subjects outside of what “polite society” would consider proper, the post-Modernists have eliminated the need to address the ECCLESIASTICAL INCOMPETENCE issue for over 50 years.
On the 1Peter5 website, we get a post illustrating just this. The post is about a dying French missionary order and one that serves as a perfect example of the above. (MUST READ HERE) What is striking is the complete detachment from reality of this priest in the post. The following sentence sums this up presciently:
Within a five-minute span, he mentioned that, unfortunately, there were almost no Frenchmen left in his order, and also how happy he was to have enjoyed the “renewal” of his order that followed after the Council.
Diabolical disorientation masked as ECCLESIASTICAL INCOMPETENCE of the highest order!
So back to the issue of COMPETENCE. What I have been pointing out on this blog is that by not discussing the issue of COMPETENCE of the leadership of the post-conciliar hierarchy, any attempt at reform or even triage the open bleeding sore that is FrancisChurch will not bear any fruit.
So that’s the bad news.
However, it appears as if something is finally changing. What appears to be changing is that the word COMPETENCE is beginning to appear inside the OVERTON WINDOW. The LMS Chairman posts are a good example. In these posts, the Dr. Shaw has tried to illustrate a very compelling parallel between organizational competence in the military and in the Church. These two institutions share a high degree of common characteristics and traits, as do the individuals who gravitate toward and populate these institutions. So a study of just this aspect of the post-conciliar church with what we know about military organizations is long overdue.
And now for the better news. The word COMPETENCE has now popped up in another sector of the post-conciliar church. And at the highest levels. None other than the former Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and papabile Cardinal Gerhard Muller has raised this issue to the foreground.
In an interview, excerpts of which were re-posted here, we can read the following:
But, I believe, as Melchior Cano, the 16th century theologian said, that the true friends are not those who flatter the Pope, but those who help him with the truth and with theological and human competence. In all the organizations of the world, deceivers of this type serve only themselves.”
In this passage, we clearly see a reference to COMPETENCE. In this passage, Card. Muller is implying that he is COMPETENT and that the eventual FrancisCandidate, and Francis himself are NOT COMPETENT.
To understand why this is so, i.e. the proper CONTEXT of this citation, one needs to recall the “Theological Structurer” episode after the Secret Sex Synod of 2014 which we had written up in our post titled: Theological Structuring? Francis Don’t Need No Stinking Theological Structuring!
In that post, we observed a curious situation where Cardinal Muller questioned Francis’ theological COMPETENCE and even created for himself a new, dare I say novel function, namely that of “Theological Structurer“. The “Theological Structurer” function was so expansive, that it was observed that:
In one of the numerous interviews he has given over the past few weeks focusing on the next Synod, Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller, Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, spoke about a new task for his dicastery. It is a task that is never been mentioned in the documents outlining the precise competencies of the former Holy Office.
But the problem arose that:
The Pope has everything it takes to enounce the faith of the Church. The Congregation De doctrina fidei helps the Pope in the preparation and implementation phases but the “crux” consists in enouncing the faith of the Church and this is the Pope’s very own and personal ministry. By “structuring”, Cardinal Müller may have meant this, above all preparatory, work.
As we can see from the above, there appears to be a COMPETENCE issue that was at the crux of the problems in those heady days before the “Joy of Sex” FrancisDocument.
So from the above, we can also notice that the COMPETENCE theme is something that Cardinal Muller has been promulgating inside the Sacred Vatican Walls for quite some time now. No doubt he has noticed that this is the soft underbelly of the Francis bishopric of Rome, the FrancisPsychopaths and of Francis himself.
Concluding, what is major importance to understand is that the issue of COMPETENCE is now being discussed outright in Vatican circles.
It will be discussed even more in the lead-up to the next conclave. The reason for this is that the major competitor of Card. Muller at the next conclave will be one Cardinal Pietro Parolin. Card. Parolin in turn, is positioning himself as the DavosPope as we have outlined in a previous post. The Davos appearance no doubt, was to SIGNAL to the Cardinal Electors that Card. Parolin, if he will be made the DavosPope, can bring in the “dosh”. In other words, that he is also COMPETENT.
So all in all, we are witnessing battle-lines being drawn at present by the new entrant, Cardinal Muller. What’s significant is that they are being drawn along reasonable, dare I say RATIONAL and above all, MASCULINE considerations as to the human personality traits and attributes.
The PERSONALITY TRAIT that is being highlighted, i.e. COMPETENCE is a derivative of the primary male characteristic of CONSCIENTIOUSNESS. Here is where CONSCIENTIOUSNESS fits into the big five personality traits:
So to see that the two front-runners for the Throne of Peter are staking out their campaigns on the issue of COMPETENCE, must be seen as the best SIGNAL coming out of the Cardinal Muller interview. And this by far is the best news that the Catholic Church has had in quite a long time.
Think about it folks, the two front runners to replace Francis are exhibiting signs of MASCULINITY.
PS. The next part of the above video:
TLM said:
Well, + Muller might ‘think’ he is ‘competent’ to get the people back in the pews and the MONEY rolling in again, but the Catholics that have been watching this sham play out most likely will not trust him to bring TRUE Catholicism back into the Church. He bounces back and forth like a ping pong ball between the apostates and the true Churchmen. Anyone who’s paid any attention to him has no idea what he would be like if he were elected to the Chair. He certainly wouldn’t be able to accomplish this unless he actually DID bring Catholicism back into the Church which would mean abrogating Vat ll in it’s entirety. To study it and make ‘revisions’ as Bishop Schneider has recommended would NEVER work. Let’s face it, it will take some Cardinal that is genuine, VERY holy and VERY traditional to bring lapsed Catholics back to Church, and even with that it will take lots of Divine Intervention. People just don’t trust the hierarchy AT ALL any longer. And why should they? They have sold us down river like never before in the history of the Church, sending MILLIONS to their eternal demise..TRUST? It has to be EARNED. It’s going to take a very long time for that to happen.
Ana Milan (@ana_milan999) said:
There are too many internal & external political analysts putting their spin on the never before witnessed blasphemies, heresies & malevolent chaos orchestrated by Lucifer on the One Holy Catholic & Apostolic Church founded by Jesus Christ on the First Apostles. Such people are no friends of the True Faith as they support making it a political football to be placed on the altar of Christ (as PF has done) & help in the prolongation of its agony. VII must be rescinded – nothing less will do, as all fallacies emanate from that council. The usurpers have had sixty years to prove their theories but cannot & will not as the CC is a Divine institution & Our Founder has promised the Gates of Hell shall not prevail against Her. Anyone thinking they have the solution to Lucifer’s agenda is a fool. Only God knows how & when our agony will cease & this can only be brought about when Our Lady’s requests for the consecration of Russia to Her Immaculate Heart & the revelation of the Third Secret of Fatima are obeyed. Woe betide any Cardinal who does not listen to the voice of the Holy Ghost when electing the next pontiff who will be charged with the complete restoration of God’s Church on earth, beginning with trashing VII. It’s hard to see either ++s Parolin or Müller coming out victorious as both are staunch VII men. ++Müller had his chance but funked it by not signing the Dubia, his disgraceful put-down of the Dubia Cardinals while siding with PF & his continuous excuses for PF’s wilfully destructive egotistical behaviour. Neither will ++Parolin’s talent for raking in the money prop-up a morally depraved institution. A return to the Ten Commandments, Sacraments & Liturgy of Ages will.
Ritter der Immaculata said:
I think “Moral Courage” is the key word here.
Cold Standing said:
Listen to this. Peter Helland takes some getting used to, but really listen to David Wemhoff.
Cold Standing said:
David Wemhoff has less than 10 vids on the net. It takes awhile to grasp what he is on about, but he gets it.
Cold Standing said:
Here is Liberalism. Literally.
Cold Standing said:
You share the same principles as Pope Francis, bishop of Vatican City whose bishopric extends over the Italian city Rome even though he is not legally “of” Rome, and the modernists. Namely, that America, the great experiment in Liberalism, teaches the Church. I repeat, current policy is AMERICA TEACHES THE CHURCH.
You are just haggling over the details.
Jordan Peterson is a researcher attempting to discover the most effective way to be a Liberal. If I had been looking for this I could have collected a substantial body of quotes to this effect. Nor could I be accused of cherry picking. You like Jordan Peterson because he reflects the ideas you have absorbed from participating in American style corporate business, which is Liberalism in practice.
Communists, Socialists, sjws, and etc are all Liberals, too. Jordan’s beef with them is that they have, in attempting to remove all barriers to rational production and free economic action, determined that the final obstacle to completely rational production is man himself. Hence the body count.
Maxim: Don’t kill the goose that lays the golden egg.
POTUS Donald J. Trump is a liberal. He is not going to change the system but renew it by sucking in groups that were sitting on the sideline and kicking out the teet suckers.
The common thing to all these players, besides their commitment to doing their own thing, is that they reject Catholicism. You can not be both an economic Liberal and a religious Catholic. The Catholic system is all encompassing. This is why the Founding Fathers through Thomas Paine sought to tear down religion, even the defective vestiges found in the Protestantism they encountered. The Catholic system permits economic activity as rightful and lawful, it just doesn’t permit unlimited use of these lawful means. Liberalism is unlimited economic action. That is its premise.
What I am going to say now is because you give ample evidence of not understanding this point.
You don’t play for the Catholic team.
Neither do almost all the bishops and priests. You play for Americanism. Your post today alone proves it.
The Catholic system does not operate on human competence. It operates on by the Grace of God which can only be obtained by humbly submitting to Jesus Christ and asking that His will be done. He does not need your ideas or plans.
Let me repeat that point: HE DOES NOT NEED YOUR IDEAS ABOUT HOW TO RUN HIS HOLY CHURCH OR SAVE SOULS. He invites you to sacrifice your will to His Sacred Heart so that His will, not yours, shall be done.
The Catholic Church wanes and waxes to the degree that His faithful let Him do the work of salvation.
That is the Catholic system. It is not the Liberal system.
We do not need men, our priest and prelates, that are competent to a high degree in applying all the latest research from academia and business think tanks. That is the wisdom of the world. God’s ways are not our ways. Jordan Peterson seeks to improve the Way of Man.
We need priest, prelates, and faithful that will fall on their knees and acknowledge Jesus Christ in the Most Blessed sacrament of the altar, the Holy Eucharist and, by act of free will, adore Him. All the rest is thereby added.
These are just the facts. We all, myself included, must face the facts. Catholicism mixed with Liberalism is Liberalism. That is the system. We must not pretend that it is otherwise.
Michael Dowd said:
Competence: The ability to do something successfully or efficiently.
Sam–Pope Francis and the rest of them ARE highly competent at what they are about which is the destruction of the Church and it’s evolving into a One World Religion. Consequently, we certainly don’t want them doing this any better than now.
It is not competence that is the issue. It is their Free Mason/Communist/Atheist/Modernist philosophy. Since Vatican II the Church has been highly competent at seeding this way of thinking among Catholics. Vatican II is the problem. It needs to be abrogated in it’s entirety.
Another example is the spread of Islam. Islam is most competent at what it does. They have convinced the leadership of the Catholic Church they are peaceful. They have convinced politicians of the same thing and persuaded them to accept immigrants (invaders). I would call this brilliantly competent.
S. Armaticus said:
Michael, don’t miss the bigger issues. They are running out of money. Francis thinks that he can go down the NGO funding route and have the Soro’s and the German “soft power” money fund them going forward.
But the realists who have a few years ahead of them realize that this is not a good idea. They value their independence a bit too much to be on the strings of the ONE WORLD ORDER.
And this is the POWER play now. Parolin says that he can get the NGO money in. Muller is saying that he is competent in the theology to get the pew sitters back in.
Or at least this is how it’s shaping up at present.
