Today we will do something different. On my Twitter timeline, I received the following tweet:

“His” here refers to Dr. Jordan Peterson.

So today, I will comment on the above reply.

Since I launched this blog, an overarching impression or awareness has lodged itself in my mind and is living there rent free, as the expression goes. This impression or awareness has led me to conclude that chronicling the situation in the contemporary Institutional Church cannot be done through a theological or doctrinal approach. The reason being is that most Catholics, especially the ones in positions of authority, even some of those who read this blog, don’t have an adequate knowledge of their Faith.

And I think that this is harsh but fair, and even a common OBSERVATION with which everyone can agree.

What I have also noticed is that with the evisceration of Thomism and Scholastic philosophy as the framework for teaching the Faith, especially in the seminaries, something has had to replace it. Nature abhors a vacuum, so the new post-conciliar theology needed a new framework upon which it could be built.

On the surface, it would appear that the replacement for Thomism has been Phenomenology. Yet we know that Phenomenology isn’t comprehensive enough to form the basis of any reasoned sets of beliefs or value hierarchies. The reason being, that Phenomenology as a stand alone “philosophy” lacks a grounding in OBJECTIVE REALITY.

To provide a quick example: Phenomenology can explain PERCEPTION, as in how you experience the tree that your car is speeding directly into. What it can’t change though, is the fact that the tree is there and that if your car rams into it, you will most likely be dead. That is the OBJECTIVE REALITY of the matter.

So what the neo-Moderists have done in order to ditch Thomism, is that they pretended that the tree is not there. Nota bene: John Lamont explains this in his seminal essay Attacks on Thomism HERE.

This has allowed Phenomenology, which essentially postulates Truth as being that which brings thought into line with life (‘adaequatio realis mentis et vitae’), to supplant Thomism as the foundational framework for neo-Modernist theological instruction. But the problem that the Phenomenologists refused to address can be summed up as follows: the tree is still there.

In other word, Phenomenology lacks comprehensiveness and universality, which would allow it to explain everything, everywhere and at all times.

So facing this problem, what did the neo-Modernists do?

Well, what they did is that they put their faith in science.

Here is a passage from a 1Peter5 post titled ‘Ab Occultis Meis Munda Me’: An Afternoon with a French Priest. In that post, the author interviewing an older priest who lived through the Cultural Revolution of Vatican II, captures this above explained PHENOMENON quite nicely:

He had a master’s degree in sociology from Montreal – another sign of a generation that joined the bandwagon of social scientists trying to reconstruct society without the sacramental priesthood, the means established by Christ for the consummation of the world.

So what the post-conciliar VII seminaries began producing starting in the 1960’s is social scientists rather than theologians.

Which created a problem of its very own. How can you do “theology” when you possess only the “theological skill set” with the theory, technical language and vocabulary of a social scientist?

The manner in which the neo-Modernist got around this next-in-line problem is that they adopted what Louie Verrecchio termed as pseudosacral homopoetic prose.

And here is how Louie explains this PHENOMENON:

In addition to the outright abominations put forth in the Synod’s already infamous Midterm Report, there are numerous flowery, and ultimately meaningless, musings such as the following:

“The Gospel of the family, while it shines in the witness of many families who live coherently their fidelity to the sacrament, with their mature fruits of authentic daily sanctity must also nurture those seeds that are yet to mature, and must care for those trees that have dried up and wish not to be neglected.”

The only way I can think to classify this particular style of writing, knowing that it emanated from an all-male committee of clerics, is to say that it is nothing more than pseudosacral homopoetic prose; an especially annoying symptom of the undeniable feminization of the Church Militant that began at Vatican II.

So what are we left with from the above?

What we are left with is a PHENOMENON whereby a large subset of the Catholic priesthood is in fact nothing more than social scientists. They have an educational background in the social sciences, they have been conditioned to think like social scientists and they act like social scientists.

So if one is dealing with a situation like the one above, in what way can anyone explain to these people what they are doing wrong?

Well, with the help of a Social Scientist.

Enter Dr. Jordan Peterson.

Concluding, what I now understand is that a Catholic Apologist who OBSERVES, COMMENTS ON and CHRONICLES the situation in the current Institutional Church is wasting his time if he uses a theological or doctrinal approach. The reason being that the target audience just doesn’t understand.

In order to get the point across, what I have found is that it is much more effective to use the language and “tool set” of a psychologist.

And when taking into account that we really are blessed with a clinical psychologist like Dr. Jordan Peterson, is it any wonder that the posts of this blog reference him as often as they do?

Leaving off for the weekend, I will provide one practical example of what I have in mind. In the below video, Dr. Jordan Peterson debunks Protestantism. He explains why Protestantism is just a PHENOMENOLOGICAL SECT, completely devoid of any rational substance.

Please view and see if you can identify this segment, and leave a reply in the comment box.

I will update this post with the answer over the weekend.

So have a pleasant weekend and… start bringing your mind into conformity with reality (‘adaequatio rei et intellectus’)

Nota bene: Notice that when Dr. Peterson refers to Christianity, he is in fact referring to Catholicism.

Also notice how he crushes the Francis’ JunkTheology that we layed out in our post Dishonesty Is The ONLY Neo-Modernist Policy: How TeamFrancis Makes The Doughnuts!

