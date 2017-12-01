Tags
Today we will do something different. On my Twitter timeline, I received the following tweet:
“His” here refers to Dr. Jordan Peterson.
So today, I will comment on the above reply.
Since I launched this blog, an overarching impression or awareness has lodged itself in my mind and is living there rent free, as the expression goes. This impression or awareness has led me to conclude that chronicling the situation in the contemporary Institutional Church cannot be done through a theological or doctrinal approach. The reason being is that most Catholics, especially the ones in positions of authority, even some of those who read this blog, don’t have an adequate knowledge of their Faith.
And I think that this is harsh but fair, and even a common OBSERVATION with which everyone can agree.
What I have also noticed is that with the evisceration of Thomism and Scholastic philosophy as the framework for teaching the Faith, especially in the seminaries, something has had to replace it. Nature abhors a vacuum, so the new post-conciliar theology needed a new framework upon which it could be built.
On the surface, it would appear that the replacement for Thomism has been Phenomenology. Yet we know that Phenomenology isn’t comprehensive enough to form the basis of any reasoned sets of beliefs or value hierarchies. The reason being, that Phenomenology as a stand alone “philosophy” lacks a grounding in OBJECTIVE REALITY.
To provide a quick example: Phenomenology can explain PERCEPTION, as in how you experience the tree that your car is speeding directly into. What it can’t change though, is the fact that the tree is there and that if your car rams into it, you will most likely be dead. That is the OBJECTIVE REALITY of the matter.
So what the neo-Moderists have done in order to ditch Thomism, is that they pretended that the tree is not there. Nota bene: John Lamont explains this in his seminal essay Attacks on Thomism HERE.
This has allowed Phenomenology, which essentially postulates Truth as being that which brings thought into line with life (‘adaequatio realis mentis et vitae’), to supplant Thomism as the foundational framework for neo-Modernist theological instruction. But the problem that the Phenomenologists refused to address can be summed up as follows: the tree is still there.
In other word, Phenomenology lacks comprehensiveness and universality, which would allow it to explain everything, everywhere and at all times.
So facing this problem, what did the neo-Modernists do?
Well, what they did is that they put their faith in science.
Here is a passage from a 1Peter5 post titled ‘Ab Occultis Meis Munda Me’: An Afternoon with a French Priest. In that post, the author interviewing an older priest who lived through the Cultural Revolution of Vatican II, captures this above explained PHENOMENON quite nicely:
He had a master’s degree in sociology from Montreal – another sign of a generation that joined the bandwagon of social scientists trying to reconstruct society without the sacramental priesthood, the means established by Christ for the consummation of the world.
So what the post-conciliar VII seminaries began producing starting in the 1960’s is social scientists rather than theologians.
Which created a problem of its very own. How can you do “theology” when you possess only the “theological skill set” with the theory, technical language and vocabulary of a social scientist?
The manner in which the neo-Modernist got around this next-in-line problem is that they adopted what Louie Verrecchio termed as pseudosacral homopoetic prose.
And here is how Louie explains this PHENOMENON:
In addition to the outright abominations put forth in the Synod’s already infamous Midterm Report, there are numerous flowery, and ultimately meaningless, musings such as the following:
“The Gospel of the family, while it shines in the witness of many families who live coherently their fidelity to the sacrament, with their mature fruits of authentic daily sanctity must also nurture those seeds that are yet to mature, and must care for those trees that have dried up and wish not to be neglected.”
The only way I can think to classify this particular style of writing, knowing that it emanated from an all-male committee of clerics, is to say that it is nothing more than pseudosacral homopoetic prose; an especially annoying symptom of the undeniable feminization of the Church Militant that began at Vatican II.
So what are we left with from the above?
What we are left with is a PHENOMENON whereby a large subset of the Catholic priesthood is in fact nothing more than social scientists. They have an educational background in the social sciences, they have been conditioned to think like social scientists and they act like social scientists.
So if one is dealing with a situation like the one above, in what way can anyone explain to these people what they are doing wrong?
Well, with the help of a Social Scientist.
Enter Dr. Jordan Peterson.
Concluding, what I now understand is that a Catholic Apologist who OBSERVES, COMMENTS ON and CHRONICLES the situation in the current Institutional Church is wasting his time if he uses a theological or doctrinal approach. The reason being that the target audience just doesn’t understand.
In order to get the point across, what I have found is that it is much more effective to use the language and “tool set” of a psychologist.
And when taking into account that we really are blessed with a clinical psychologist like Dr. Jordan Peterson, is it any wonder that the posts of this blog reference him as often as they do?
Leaving off for the weekend, I will provide one practical example of what I have in mind. In the below video, Dr. Jordan Peterson debunks Protestantism. He explains why Protestantism is just a PHENOMENOLOGICAL SECT, completely devoid of any rational substance.
Please view and see if you can identify this segment, and leave a reply in the comment box.
I will update this post with the answer over the weekend.
So have a pleasant weekend and… start bringing your mind into conformity with reality (‘adaequatio rei et intellectus’)
Nota bene: Notice that when Dr. Peterson refers to Christianity, he is in fact referring to Catholicism.
Also notice how he crushes the Francis’ JunkTheology that we layed out in our post Dishonesty Is The ONLY Neo-Modernist Policy: How TeamFrancis Makes The Doughnuts!
Ritter der Immaculata said:
Dr. J. Peterson has impacted many people in a tremendous way, he’s putting their minds back on track, on solid rails.
He does mentions Freud, Jung and Nietzsche and similar malicious characters seems as to achieve credibility in the modern theater, these characters that sought to undermine the truth of Christian society (such as chastity and humility). Yet he manages to turn their words around and indeed he even almost obliterates the original ideological destructive content of their work even though his starting suppositions can be wrong (such as the idea that ‘repression’ exists and that it’s a consequence of Christian patriarchal upbringing).
Just as taking anti-depressants may not be a bad idea when you’re drowning and any help is welcome, so the modern man ought to listen to Dr. Peterson.
And it’s sad that I have to refer to the average modern cleric as just another modern man, once they superheroes in the eyes of society. Intelligent, sharp, upright, able to endure the wear and tear of the militant life, trekking across the world to sow the Gospel, willing to deny themselves everything even life itself for the love of God and people glimpsed at who Christ is through them. They were like the equivalent of The Emperor’s Space Marines. St. Francis de Sales slept on trees during the night to evade wild beasts while he was fighting to convert the Protestants.
Every day it seems to me like modern man is a fading shadow of out primordial humanity. Adam lived like 900 years he had an IQ of over 200, even in sin he was superhuman compared to us. When you comprehend the history of salvation you realize the ‘Enlightened man’ is one immersed in darkness.
I’m rambling now but seems like the fascist longing for the Superman is nothing more than longing for our original state of purity, a longing produced by the recognition of the misery of our current state.
We cannot achieve catharsis except in Christ. We have to manifest that we believe in Him and trust in Him.
LikeLike
S. Armaticus said:
Like I mentioned in a previous response to a comment, I see JPeterson as trying to reconcile contemporary “science” (mostly junk science) with objective reality. And the post-Modernist craziness is driving this process now.
Just as Francis is driving the Remnant of the Catholics behind the Sacred Vatican Walls to confront neo-Modernist/post-Modernist reality.
LikeLike
Cold Standing said:
Oh dishing it out are we? Well here is your serving.
If you have to refer to a secular liberal psychologist, that would be Dr. J Peterson, to explain Catholic teaching to Catholics, then there is a very good chance that both you and the people you are talking to are Liberals not Catholic, save such a the definition of Catholic is now so watered down as to mean a flavour of liberal. Which, by the way, it does now mean.
Liberalism is practical atheism because it acts on the principle that Jesus Christ needs the secular psychologist help. The Declaration of Independence is a Liberal document. Like all Liberal documents, it is practical atheism. You have proposed that the way forward leads through the Declaration of Independence, you are proposing that the solution to our problem is practical atheism.
Can you see how that might be perceived as a less than workable solution?
LikeLike
S. Armaticus said:
You write:
“If you have to refer to a secular liberal psychologist, that would be Dr. J Peterson, to explain Catholic teaching to Catholics, then there is a very good chance that both you and the people you are talking to are Liberals not Catholic,…”
Very well could be.
Or it could be that what I am doing is what St. Thomas Aquinas did. If you recall, he opened the Bible and Aristotle simultaneously and tried to reconcile them.
If you listen to Dr. Peterson, he has a special soft spot for Jean Piaget. Piaget was a Swiss clinical psychologist who spent his entire life trying to reconcile Faith and science.
Peterson appears to have taken the baton from Piaget and is now running with it.
And finally. If you have a clerical class that doesn’t know their Catechism and all they know is what they remember from their sociology courses that they had in the seminary, then it would be wise to speak to them in a language that they are familiar with.
Yes?
OMT With respect to the DofI, if you recall in one of the videos you linked to, there was a discussion about Natural Law. I would suggest you revisit that discussion and pay close attention to how a false understanding was used to “create” a completely unnatural interpretation of the relationship between God and His creation. Furthermore, the gentlemen explain how Natural Law is just science and that it is always developing. Hence, it would be wise to not throw the baby out with the bathwater. Remember, evolution is much preferable to revolution.
LikeLike
Cold Standing said:
I have listen to hours and hours of Dr. P’s work, which I understand at least as well as you. David Wemhoff’s suggestion, I searched for and read Amintori Fanfani’s book which I have given a link for. This, like a corrective lens for a visual impairment, brought into resolution not only what David Wemhoff is talking about, but the character of Dr. P and the much older work of Fr. Franz Hettinger in his book “Natural Religion.”
Maybe the linkage won’t work for you. Fanfani has resolved much of what I have been working on with a fair degree of intensity, because it connected me to Catholicism, which I now realize I was not actually connected to previous to this point because I was in fact a Liberal. I had read Fr. Hettinger’s works several times, but did not catch the spirit of it. Now I have. Why? I am no longer a Liberal but now a Catholic. Big difference. No more hybrid. No more Catholic piety with Liberal economics. Catholic piety, which I propose you possess, and Catholic economics, which I propose you do not possess. Sorry, but the evidence is quite strong.
My point is that if you employ Liberalism, and modern sociology is Liberalism, to explain Catholicism to a Liberal all that they are going to hear is Liberalism. They will rightly conclude that there is no need for the Catholic baggage on Liberalism when you can hold Liberalism in its entirety without the aforementioned baggage. All the prelates and near 100% of the priest and laity hold Liberalism with Catholic baggage and wonder why they keeping getting trounced in the public square. One or the other has to go.
Finally, with regard to natural law, David Wemhoff rightfully says, and repeatedly, that you can not have the natural law without the divine positive law. Even a figure such as the normally very clear headed Jacob Rees-Mogg (look him up you’ll enjoy it) throws the divine positive law out the window. He is a Catholic/Liberal, which means Liberal, too.
Good mind to write to him about this.
LikeLike