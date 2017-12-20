Over the last few posts, your humble blogger… make that Your Humble Blogger™, given that there appear to be more of us out there (see here), has been focusing on the Restoration theme. Specifically, the focus of those posts has been limited to the Restoration within the ecclesiastical sub-set of the Visibislium Omnium, et Invisibislium.

Yet as all my dear and loyal readers are aware, this ecclesiastical Restoration is only a sub-set of all restorations taking place at present, such as BREXIT or the Donald J. Trump Presidency just to name two. And given that the entire “Restoration of all things in Christ” is all encompassing, if for no other reason than by definition, today we will look at another small “r” restoration that is transpiring alongside the capital “R” Restoration that is the main focus of the Deus ex Machina blog.

This small “r” restoration I mentioned is transpiring in Venezuela. And as it just so happens, this country is run by one of the little FrancisDictators by the name of Nicolas Maduro. Now as we know from multiple posts on this blog, (see here and here and here) this Venezuelan FrancisDictator is being propped up by what can be called the FrancescoDittatore di tutti FrancescoDittatori. In other words, Maduro is being propped up by the bishop of Rome, Francis.

And as it just so happens, there is a restoration happening in Venezuela, similar to the one happening in the Universal Church. One part of the Venezuelan restoration that is apparently visible, is the area of government monetary policy. The FrancisDictators, both the present one and the recently deceased one, Hugo Chavez, have created a real “worker’s paradise”. Now this worker’s paradise is bearing the same fruits that the previous “worker’s paradises” bore, i.e. the ones in the Soviet Union, Communist China, Cambodia and the one run in that Caribbean penal colony by the Castro boys, i.e. Cuba. In other words, the “worker’s paradise” is just another “socialist death camp”, like all the others that have preceded it since the French Revolution.

Yet, given that God’s creation is endowed with conscientiousness, free will and the capacity for abstract thought, not to mention human ingenuity, God’s creation is fighting back. The manner in which it is fighting back against this particular satanic and despotic rule of the FrancisDictator Maduro is through the adaptation and promulgation of digital currencies, e.g. Bitcoin.

Below is a post that explains just this phenomenon as it is playing itself out in the FrancisRepublic of Venezuela. It comes via our friends at Zero Hedge and the original can be seen here.

Concluding, what we see in Venezuela is in essence the rebellion against what can be called the wider Theology of Death™. (see here) In the ecclesiastical subset of the Visibilium Omnium, the ToD™ manifests itself in such ways as the mass closing of churches (spiritual death – see here) and the implementation of abortion and euthanasia laws (physical death – see here). In the governmental policy subset of the Visibislium Omnium, the ToD™ manifests itself by destroying the local economy and thereby killing the inhabitants. (see hereand here and here).

The promoters of this Theology of Death™ within the wider Culture of Death are easily recognizable. Actually, this appears to be one of the rare areas where all sides agree. Just to prove my point, this:

Here is the relevant text:

Euthanasia has come to Italy, and both jubilant right-to-die activists and heartbroken Catholics are giving Pope Francis part of the credit. Moreover, the law does not provide doctors the right to refuse participation via conscientious objection.

Nota bene: It appears that “conscience” does have limits in the FrancisMagisterium.

But regardless of the fact that both sides agree about who the culprits are and only disagreeing on how they are “perceived”, the downstream effects of these actions promoted by the FrancisDeathMerchants are visible and tangible. These effects bring destruction and death, both physical and spiritual.

Yet these people, who are suffering the most from the disastrous FrancisTheology of Death™ are rebelling. They are using their God given ability to correct their predicament and plight and in so doing, implementing a restoration of their own. Presently this restoration is taking the form of a rebellion in key areas of the economy. It has targeted a strategic area that directly impacts the viability and the long term sustainability of the Venezuelan FrancisRegime and its ability to fund its operations.

And just as in the Universal Church, this rebellion against the FrancisDeathMerchants in Venezuela is spreading.

Godspeed!

Oremus!

*******

“It’s Not Politics, It’s Survival” – Bitcoin, Local Currencies Are Taking Over In Venezuela

Anybody who believes that central banks are essential pillars of economic stability that deserve the untrammeled authority to issue currencies, which they presently enjoy, should take a close look at what’s happening in Venezuela.

Central bankers have tended to dismiss the notion of private currencies as an idea embraced only by techno-libertarian wingnuts (they have invariably described bitcoin as a “store of value” that’s “not yet big enough to threaten the economy.”

But in Venezuela, the collapse of the bolivar has forced locals to turn to alternatives like bitcoin and local community-issued currencies with fixed exchange rates. The rapid erosion of the bolivar’s value made everyday transactions like buying groceries and paying cabbies untenable – customers had to pay with large, cumbersome stacks of bolivars that were difficult to transport.

Patricia Laya, a Venezuela-based reporter, tweeted a photo of the 5,000 bolivars – the maximum amount – she was able to withdraw from an ATM in Caracas. They’re worth around $0.05. Laya stated that she had waited 20 minutes in line to obtain $0.05 in hyperinflated currency worth little to no value, according to CCN.

Even though bitcoin transactions can take hours – even days – to settle, local merchants have readily embraced the digital currency.

A Venezuelan student named John Villar said he uses bitcoin more than bolivars because it’s literally the only viable option.

“This is not a matter of politics. This is a matter of survival,” said Villar.

Villar said he has bought two plane tickets to Colombia, his wife’s medication, and paid his employees with bitcoin in the past month. Villar emphasized that he intends to continue utilizing bitcoin like the majority of Venezuelans, according to CCN.

In Venezuela, the majority of the population has lost trust in the government, the central bank and the banking system, which has clearly helped predispose Venezuelans to bitcoin.

In addition to bitcoin, communities are beginning to launch local currencies, the revival of an idea that the late Hugo Chavez became a proponent of late in life where Venezuela would adopt a series of 10 community currencies like the ones currently being issued by pro-government forces.

In one Caracas neighborhood, several shops have started accepting the panal, according to the Associated Press.

The panal, which means honeycomb in Spanish, can be spent in just a few stores. But residents of one neighborhood desperate for spending cash said they welcome the idea proposed by pro-government groups.

“There is no cash on the street,” said Liset Sanchez, a 36-year-old housewife who plans to use her freshly printed panals to buy rice for her family. “This currency is going to be a great help for us.”

Amid triple-digit inflation and a currency meltdown, there has been a run on cash in Venezuela.

Buying common items such as toilet paper, or paying a taxi driver, requires stacks of the official currency, called the bolivar.

To be sure, not everybody agrees that these alternative currencies are necessary or even helpful.

Jose Guerra, an opposition politician, knocked the idea of an alternative currency, arguing that having multiple currencies could add “monetary chaos” to the ongoing economic crisis. Perhaps Guerra has never been faced with the prospect of either starving or finding an alternative means of procuring food.

Indeed, President Nicolas Maduro inadvertently helped validate bitcoin – even though his government is cracking down on bitcoin miners – by announcing that the country would adopt a national digital currency called the petro, similar to bitcoin, to replace the bolivar. He has offered few additional details about the plan, however.

Advertisements