I hope all my dear and loyal readers had a pleasant Christmas Holiday.

This year I took off from blogging early, so I did not put up my traditional Christmas post.

Mea maxima culpa.

But before we go on to the post, first the Dancing Bears….

Just like in old and happier times….

Back to subject at hand…

Returning today, I have accumulated a few snap shots from the Urbi et Orbi FrancisMusing given this year and in some selected past years. Consider this a continuation of the post titled The Soap Bubble Papacy™ – Reality Comes Knocking…

Here is the gloria.tv source for the above post for CONTEXT:

Nota bene: The 2016 figures will be the indicative numbers for the Francis Extraordinary Jubilee Year of FrancisMercy. (HERE is a CONTEXT post for your information)

And now to the Urbi et Orbis.

Here is the photo of the last Urbi et Orbi given by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012:

Note the back of St. Peter’s Square…

Here is the photo from the first Urbi et Orbi given by Francis, the bishop of Rome in 2013:

Note the back of St. Peter’s Square…

And here is this years (2017) Urbi et Orbi

Notice the back of St. Peter’s 5 “short” years later?

Concluding I would also like to direct your attention to the latest Damian Thompson post over at the UK’s Spectator. Here is the twitter post: (see post here)

Here is the money passage:

In other words, the old guard – some of whom voted to make Cardinal Bergoglio pope and are now regretting it – could be trying to replicate the chaos that forced Benedict XVI out of office.

To paraphrase Sean Hannity: TICK,TOCK, …

Advertisements