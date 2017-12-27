Tags
chastity belts, Chlamydia trachomatis, Cryptosporidium, Cultural Marxism, Deconstructionism, Dr. Curt Doolittle, Father Anthony Cekada, Fox News, Francis Effect, FrancisChurch - In Liquidation, Frankfurt School, FSSP, Genderism, George Soros, Germany, Giardia lamblia, Gonorrhea, Great Cardinal, Havana, Hemorrhoids, heretical pope, Herpes simplex virus, hippies, HIV, Holy Year of Mercy, Human immunodeficiency virus, Human papilloma virus, Humanism, Isospora belli, Jacque Derrida, James O'Keefe, Jesuits, Jesus Christ, Joseph Ratzinger, Jozef Pilsudski, Keynes, Keynesian Economics, Kirill I, Krakow, Law of Unintended Consequences, messeging, Mexico City, Microsporidia, Miracle on the Vistula, Modernists, MSM, narratives, Nassim Taleb, neo-modernism, Neo-Pagan, Net Neutrality, new springtime, New York Times, Nigel Farage, Pagan Christians, pathological, Poland, Polish Bolshevik War 1920, Pontifical High Mass, Pope Pius VI, President Andrzej Duda, Project Veritas, r/K Selection Theory, Raymond Burke, Refugee Resettlement Watch blog, Republic of Poland, retained foreign bodies, risk event, Roman Curia, s "c"atholicZombie, s "theological structuring", s ABC News, s ABERRO AGENDA, s aberro-sex agenda, s AIDS, s Ambiguity, s Anal Cancer, s Ann Corcoran, s anorectal traum, s Archbishop of Warsaw- Praga, s Associated Press, s Austria, s Benedict XVI, s Bergoglio, s Big Gender, s Bio-History, s Boris Johnson, s BREXIT, s Card. Muller, s Cardinal Burke, s Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz, s cardinal Walter Kasper, s Catholic Church, s Chapel of the Holy Trinity, s Pope Francis, Saul Alinsky, sCatholic Church in Poland, Sexually transmitted diseases, spirit of Vatican II, SSPX, St Thomas Aquinas, sustainability, Synod 2014, Synod of Filth, Syphilis25, Tags anal fissures, Tags Black Lives Matter, Team Bergoglio, The Remnant, The Scholasticum, theological deconstructionism, Thomism, Tradition, TransRational, Truth, Unjust ruler, Vatican II, Work of Human Hands, Zombie, ZombieBishop, ZombieChurch
I hope all my dear and loyal readers had a pleasant Christmas Holiday.
This year I took off from blogging early, so I did not put up my traditional Christmas post.
Mea maxima culpa.
But before we go on to the post, first the Dancing Bears….
Just like in old and happier times….
Back to subject at hand…
Returning today, I have accumulated a few snap shots from the Urbi et Orbi FrancisMusing given this year and in some selected past years. Consider this a continuation of the post titled The Soap Bubble Papacy™ – Reality Comes Knocking…
Here is the gloria.tv source for the above post for CONTEXT:
Nota bene: The 2016 figures will be the indicative numbers for the Francis Extraordinary Jubilee Year of FrancisMercy. (HERE is a CONTEXT post for your information)
And now to the Urbi et Orbis.
Here is the photo of the last Urbi et Orbi given by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012:
Note the back of St. Peter’s Square…
Here is the photo from the first Urbi et Orbi given by Francis, the bishop of Rome in 2013:
Note the back of St. Peter’s Square…
And here is this years (2017) Urbi et Orbi
Notice the back of St. Peter’s 5 “short” years later?
Concluding I would also like to direct your attention to the latest Damian Thompson post over at the UK’s Spectator. Here is the twitter post: (see post here)
Here is the money passage:
In other words, the old guard – some of whom voted to make Cardinal Bergoglio pope and are now regretting it – could be trying to replicate the chaos that forced Benedict XVI out of office.
To paraphrase Sean Hannity: TICK,TOCK, …
Mark Thomas said:
S.A., the photographs that you posted in regard to His Holiness Pope Francis are beautiful.
The photographs are beautiful as they depict God’s True Flock in loving union with the Vicar of Christ, His Holiness Pope Francis.
Jesus Christ’s voice is heard through His Holiness Pope Francis. That is why Jesus Christ’s True Flock submits to His Holiness Pope Francis.
Therefore, S.A., the photographs demonstrate that there are plenty of Catholics who obey God’s command to submit to Pope Francis.
Any photograph that shows even one Catholic in union with the Vicar of Christ, Pope Francis, is beautiful and uplifting.
God’s True Flock submits to Pope Francis as His Holiness has the God-given authority to teach, govern, and sanctify the Holy People of God.
Pax.
Mark Thomas
“…whoever is holy cannot dissent from the Pope.”
— Pope Saint Pius X, 1912 A.D.
LikeLike
Ritter der Immaculata said:
‘In other words, the old guard – some of whom voted to make Cardinal Bergoglio pope and are now regretting it – could be trying to replicate the chaos that forced Benedict XVI out of office.’
What makes them think he’ll be as easy to force out? BXVI was forced out by a globe spanning cohort tied to the Clinton Cartel, this time they’re on their own. At least that’s how it seems to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
S. Armaticus said:
He’ll be clawing the curtains as their pulling him out of the Ricca Hostel…
LikeLike
halina1954 said:
It is very disturbing looking at pictures of how the post-Vatican II popes have been entertained for decades (see, ‘revolution in pictures’ http://www.traditioninaction.com ) by the acrobats, dancers, circus, magicians……etc. “For there is a shame that bringeth sin, and there is a shame that bringeth glory and grace” (Ecclasiasticus 4:25).
Father Bergolio, was in the good old days, one of the spectators in the audience doing these ‘scandals’, just like today the ‘sacred hierarchy’ is entertained in these spectacles. None of them, then and now, have the courage of Archbishop Lefebvre, to defend ‘sacredness, holiness, and purity.’
+ The ‘circus’ never left. + How long, LORD! + Miserere!
God in His Wisdom, and Mercy, gives accordingly to ‘the chosen people in Jesus Christ!’
“To fear God is the fullness of wisdom: and fullness is from the fruits thereof.” (Ecclesiasticus 2:20)
Lord save us, for many are perishing!
LikeLike
Johnny Midnyte (@Johnny12am) said:
If the “old guard” didn’t like Benedict (had to orchestrate chaos to force him out), and they don’t like Francis (regretting their vote), one wonders what kind of Pope they would prefer.
LikeLike
S. Armaticus said:
Good question. I’m betting a “low energy” Jeb Bush sort of guy, right about now…
LikeLike