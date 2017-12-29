Today’s year end Restoration Round-up brings GOOD NEWS.

Anno Domini 2017 was a breakthrough year for the Restoration for all things in Christ.

So how good was it, you dear readers are asking yourself?

Well, when the history of the Catholic Church is written in 50 or 100 years time, 2017 will be the year that the Restoration has passed its point of no return. And it’s not me, but the Deus ex Machina blog’s Peirce/Ockham pragmatic methodology (POPM) model that is making this claim.

According to the POPM model, 2017 will be remembered as the year when the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith went Lefebvrian.

2017 will also the year when the Restoration of the Sacred Liturgy and the Immemorial Mass of all Time became irreversible in the Holy Roman Catholic Church.

The reason for these two above assertions can be best recognized through a PROCESS outlined in… well… the greatest quote that Mahatma Gandhi never made, but the implicit rule of thumb serves as quite an effective general principle. This rule of thumb defines a four stage PROCESS:

First they ignore you. Then they laugh at you. Then they attack you. Then you win.

As of this writing, the Restoration of the Sacred Liturgy and the conversion of the CDF have left the 3rd Phase and have firmly established themselves as “the way forward”.

With respect to the Restoration of the Sacred Liturgy, the latest piece of EVIDENCE comes from the Vatican Nuncio to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Archbishop Thomas Gullickson. In a gloria.tv post, the good Archbishop provides us with the following observation: (see here)

“The Old Latin Mass is the future of the Church”

At the end of this post I will provide more supporting examples of why this is the case.

But now for the most important development, the one which is taking place within the CDF. This situation first came across the POPM filters in mid 2016. At a conference lecture given by Bishop Bernard Fellay, the Superior General of the Society of St. Pius X on the 24th of August of that year, Bishop Fellay provided his listeners with the following information:

We’ve been told that at the last meeting of the Congregation of the Faith, where they all meet together, all the cardinals and bishops which are members, we call that a plenaria, this is the full meeting, there was only one cardinal who said, ‘no, no. no, the Society must absolutely accept the whole council’. And other voices who said ‘these people do only one thing, (that is) to repeat what the Church has always taught’. So you see, there is something on the move…

Yes there is.

Supporting the veracity of the above information, it is worthwhile to remind you dear readers that it was at this same conference where Bishop Fellay first mentioned (first time this information appeared in the public domain) the following:

“We have counted that there are between 26 and 30 cardinals who have openly attacked these (Francis’) modern positions.”

The next reference to “the 30” was sighted on the 1Peter5 and the Eponymous Flower blogs in mid 2017. The latest tally is that up to 70 Cardinals are now opposing Francis’ neo-Modernist post-Modernist IDEOLOGY.

If one then puts the above incident on a timeline, one can discern the proper CONTEXT for the further actions that Francis took against the religious institutions that promote the Restoration of the Sacred Liturgy and the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. (see here)

Here is how this timeline would look:

On May 20, 2016 (decision on 4th of April) new guidelines were published requiring “Diocesan bishops must consult with the Vatican before establishing a diocesan religious order, Pope Francis ruled”. (see here)

On June 4, 2016, information appeared that a moto proprio was issued titled: Come una madre amorevole (“As a loving mother”), Pope Francis established a new procedure for handling cases of diocesan bishops who are negligent in their “exercise of office,” particularly in relation to the sexual abuse of minors and vulnerable adults. (see here) The significance of this moto proprio was that it allowed Francis to remove any “wayward” ordinary on Francis’ whim.

On June 30, 2016 the Vatican published Pope Francis’ new apostolic constitution on women’s contemplative life, Vultum Dei quaerere (Seeking the Face of God). Francis ends the document by establishing a new set of rules for contemplative women. Here is how Hilary White commented this FrancisDocument:

“…it has set off every one of my alarms, long, loud and terrifying as an air raid siren. It is possibly one of the most sinister things I’ve seen coming from Bergoglio thus far, but I think few people will understand how serious it is or could be.”

And then on the 24th of August, 2016 we get the Bishop Fellay information about “the last” Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith plenaria, (as cited above) which indicates that it must have also taken place on or about this time. (see transcript here)

Moving into 2017, on the 2nd of January, (first reported on 26 December) we first get information of the summary firing of three high ranking CDF clerics. Here is how 1Peter5 reported this incident:

“Marco Tosatti, the well-informed and well-respected Italian Vatican specialist, has just revealed another quite troubling development in Rome. On 26 December, Tosatti reports on his own website Stilum Curiae that Pope Francis had just ordered the Prefect of one Vatican dicastery to dismiss three of his priests from their duties in their congregation.”

Next, on 7 March 2017, we get a report from the SSPX (via Life Site News website here) that:

“Bishop [Bernard] Fellay [reported] the comments of Cardinal (Gerhard) Muller asking the SSPX to join his fight against the modernists,” according to the SSPX’s USA District.

So this offer to “join the fight against the modernists” must have come during a meeting that took place around the middle of 2016.

Which brings us to May of 2017. It was at this time that we learned that Cardinal Muller sabotaged the FrancisPlan to ensnare the SSPX in a Personal Prelature. (see here)

We learned on the 28th of May, 2017 that: (see here)

According to Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller, an agreement between the traditionalist Society of St. Pius X and the Vatican is not yet within reach.“This takes time,” said the Prefect of the Roman Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, according to Catholic broadcaster EWTN. What is needed is a “deeper reconciliation, not just the signing of a document.” Those who wish to be Catholic must accept, among other things, the councils and other ecclesiastical doctrine as well as the “hierarchical communion with the local bishop, the communion of all bishops and the Holy Father”.

And here is the comment from the author, Tancred:

Apparently, they (SSPX) will be expected to check their reason. Really, considering that most of the world’s bishops don’t respect the Councils, how can they expect that level of obedience to the SSPX?

Well, the answer is they can’t.

Given the above information and the timeline, the explanation given by Card. Muller can only be understood as a FALSE PRETEXT.

Here is how Bishop Fellay describes his interaction with the then Prefect of the CDF (in August of 2016):

“It means that there are now in the Church, so serious problems, so threatening problems for the existence of the Church, that the Congregation for the Faith is forced to revise their position with us.

And to consider that, even if we say these problems (SSPX status in wider Doctrinal context) are major, for them, they look minor, in comparison with the denying of the obligation of the morals.

You say that you can give communion to divorced, so called remarried people, that’s a very, very serious thing that is opposed directly to Our Lord’s words. Our Lord’s words in the Holy Scripture. It’s a heresy.

It is really hitting to the ground the Catholic doctrine. The Congregation for the Faith has to deal with these problems and they give the impression to put aside our problem. When in fact, already three years ago, Cardinal Muller told us in a meeting ‘ Your are occupying the Congregation of the Faith, you are obliging us to dedicate (?) to you such precious time while there are enormous problems in the Church’ So he was very unhappy to be dealing with us while there were enormous problems in the Church.

At the time, I was not very happy about these things but with the time, with reflecting, yes they are facing enormous problems and suddenly what appeared to be the problem that is us, maybe it looks like a solution (return to Tradition).

And here you have to understand something, which is very, very interesting. The excesses of the present pope have caused a startled reaction. It’s open now. It’s no longer hidden, or let’s say for people like were hiding themselves, no you have cardinals, you have bishops who have openly contradicted these new tendency, this new tendency of hitting the morals and even the doctrine.

And it is after this passage that Bishop Fellay informs the listeners about the last CDF plenaria and the near unanimous support for the SSPX within the CDF Plenaria.

So what we can now clearly see is that Cardinal Muller, for all intents and purposes, sabotaged the FrancisChurch-SSPX “reconciliation” talks with his statement that was reported on the 28th of May 2017 on the Eponymous Flower blog.

On the 30th of June, 2017 Corrispondenza Romana reported the following:

“His Eminence, Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Muller, Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith since July 2, 2012, has been dismissed by Pope Francis exactly 5 years after expiration of his term of office.”

Please recall that Card. Muller’s direct subordinate, Archbishop Pozzo made statements that directly contradicted Card. Muller on at least 4 occasions before the May 28th information.

And to add the proverbial coal to any conspiracy theorist’s fire, the replacement that Francis appointed for Card. Muller, Archbishop Luis Ladaria Ferrer, had this in this C.V.:

He (+Ladaria) was named a member of the Holy See’s team charged with the dialogue with the Society of St. Pius X that began on 26 October 2009.[6]

And finally, on the 14th of September, 2017 the former Prefect of the CDF Cardinal Muller, the “bane” of Traditionalists and promoter of the Second Vatican Council attends an events marking the 10th anniversary of the promulgation of the Summorum Pontificum.(see here)

Concluding, what we are seeing in the above timeline is a FrancisFatwah on the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. The reason that Francis needed to take out the leadership of the CDF was that it had experienced a “Lefebvrist drift”.

Actually, it most likely flipped to Tradition.

Now how is that for GOOD NEWS?

As to the Sacred Liturgy, I have listed SIGNIFICANT FIRSTS that have been observed this year below. They support the the Swiss Nuncio’s contention that the future of the Catholic Church is indeed the Traditional Latin Mass.

The first sighting of Cardinal Muller, the former Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, at a Summorum Pontificum function. (see here) TLM establishing itself in the most hostile environment to Tradition, on the Island of Malta at St. Paul’s in Birkirkara. It has taken 10 year from the promulgation of the Moto Proprio Summorum Pontificum, but it has finally happened. (see here) Another Maltese first: Malta (Pro Tradentina) discovers Fr. Z. (see here) TLM re-emerging in a historic Chicago parish (St. Stan’s) where the pastor is trying to convert the N.O. mass goers to the TLM. (see here) A new “Prime Time regular TLM in the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia was established. Any new TLM around Washington D.C. is newsworthy, given the proximity to power. This is the only ‘prime time’ Sunday TLM inside the Beltway in Northern Virginia. (see here) In the country of Poland, 2017 saw the TLM being offered in ALL dioceses. The first time this has been the case since 1970. In the country of Holland, another hostile environment for Catholicism in general, we witnessed the SSPX being able to acquire the St. Willibrord Church against a backlash of hostile secular anti-Catholic forces. TLM re-emerges in Gary Indiana. First time in 50+years that TLM will be offered at Holy Angles Cathedral. (see here) After a 50 year absence the Traditional Latin Mass returned to the oldest cathedral seat of the oldest city in Ireland. (see here) First TLM at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia in nearly 50 years. (see here) The world’s northern-most Latin Mass offered in Finland. (see here) First time a sung Mass in the old form has been celebrated in Devon (UK) in 46 years, according to the Latin Mass Society. Bishop establishes centre for the traditional Latin Mass in Devon. (see here) In June 2016, TLM Our Lady of Lourdes Church (Missionaries of St. John the Baptist) moved in unnoticed. In 2017 anti-Catholic locals fret “Will a Traditional Catholic church change this small town?” So much for diversity! (see here) First reports of TLM thriving in fastest growing dioceses in Catholicism, i.e. Nigeria. NYTime informs us: The Latin Mass, Thriving in Southeastern Nigeria (see here) Bishop offers first TLM “in years”, joining “growing ranks of those who celebrate Mass in the Extraordinary Form” in England and Wales. The Tablet not happy. (see here) First sighting of N.O. monastery converting to Catholicism. Philadelphia’s Carmelite Monastery of St. Joseph and St. Anne, celebrated the 115th anniversary of its foundation with a Solemn High Mass offered on Wednesday, July 26 2017. Further, “The Philadelphia Carmel, which was down to three active members, marked the arrival on July 25 of 10 new members drawn from thriving Carmels in Valparaiso, Nebraska in the Lincoln Diocese, and Elysburg, Pa. in the Diocese of Harrisburg, which was itself established by nuns from Valparaiso.” FSSP takes over chaplaincy (see here) New Traditional Women’s Religious Order :Filiae Laboris Mariae officially establishment on June 9th with a Solemn High Mass in Independence, Missouri. (see here) Singapore: “The Archdiocesan Liturgical Music Commission put out a call for men who could chant the Mass Ordinary and Propers. Once the word was out, hundreds of Catholics flocked to the church each night – young and old, lay and religious.” (see here Hungary: The “Community of St Philip Neri” (http://www.szentfulop.hu/) celebrated the first Rogation Day with a traditional procession and solemn Mass at Balatonederics, a small village located on the north shore of Lake Balaton in Hungary. The community was founded in 2016 by priests and faithful of the diocese of Veszprém to organize and promote celebrations of the traditional rite.” (see here) Institute of Christ the King welcomed Bishop Athanasius Schneider for the celebration of a baptism in the traditional Pontifical Rite. First not only for the church, but also for His Excellency and the ICK clerics at this church. (see here) The Visitation Monastery in Brooklyn will have its first traditional Latin Mass since the post-Conciliar liturgical reform on Monday, August 21, 2017. (see here A real FIRST. An ‘immaculate’ new internet radio station broadcast pre-1955 Easter Triduum. “This new internet radio station of the Franciscan Friars at Gosport, England, hope to be instruments in the hands of the Immaculate with the slogan: “Bringing Forth Christ Through Mary”. (see here ) and here EWTN journalist Edward Pentin makes appearance at The Roman Forum (see here) and Catholic Identity Conference (see here).

