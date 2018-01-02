Oh my!

2017 gets off to an interesting start. Coming right out of the gates, John Zmirak, the Senior Editor of The Stream suggests that Francis resign.

This comes via Breitbart who picked up this story (see here) and comes on the back of a Fox News Opinion piece by Adam Shaw from the 17th of June, 2016. (see here) And this is not to mention the various calls from Faithful Catholic circles for Francis, the bishop of Rome to take a similar course of action. (see here)

So according to the META-PROCESS identified on the Deus ex Machina blog, you dear reader are witnessing individual, independent OCCURENCES, becoming PATTERNS. These PATTERNS will turn into PROCESSES and eventually fall into the FACTS bucket.

So please read the below and consider this another of the Deus ex Machina predictions going into the new year.

Specifically, the Deus ex Machina blog predicts that we will witness more of these calls for Francis to resign from voices in the mainstream secular media. I will even go further and predict that we will see evidence of “conclave fixing” of the 2013 Conclave that elected Francis, coming out from government sources, whether through Freedom of Information (FOIA) requests or from WikiLeaks dispatches.

2018 will not be a good year for Francis or his enablers.

In the mean time, stay tuned sports fans…

Zmirak: Pope Francis Should Repent or Else Resign

In his 2018 wish list, John Zmirak, Senior Editor of The Stream and author of the new Politically Incorrect Guide to Catholicism, writes that he hopes Pope Francis “repents or else resigns” this year.

From The Stream:

Pope Francis has done more to divide Catholics than any pope in 150 years. He has clouded the Church’s teaching on marriage and sexuality. Francis has thrown out the clear, recent teaching of two of his immediate predecessors — which echoed Church practice and preaching for 2000 years. He has politicized the papacy, using its bully pulpit to further crudely crafted left-wing talking points on everything from the economy to immigration to climate science. He has marginalized and punished his critics, to the point that a new book calls him the “Dictator Pope.” Now he’s defending his handpicked lieutenant, Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga. That Honduran leftist (and anti-Semite) is accused of massive corruption that benefited him personally, to the tune of $40,000 per month. Other favorites of Pope Francis include the disgraced Belgian Cardinal Wilfrid Daneels — who was caught on tape trying to silence a sex abuse victim — and LGBT advocate Fr. James Martin, SJ.

In the best case scenario, Pope Francis will see the error of his ways, and spend the rest of his pontificate undoing the damage he’s wrought. Failing that, he should imitate the example of Pope Benedict XVI and admit that he can no longer lead the Church. He should resign, and open a political institute based in Buenos Aires. Something tells me George Soros would fund it.

Read the rest here.

