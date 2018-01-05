What a start to a New Year!

Folks, we haven’t reached the Feast of the Epiphany and I already have enough material for a Restoration Round-up post! But one piece of information reaches a higher level of SIGNIFICANCE. Therefore, we interrupt the Predictions 2018 thread and present this information to you, my dear and loyal readers.

And as usual, before we get into the subject matter a few words about methodology. In order for any information to make it into a Restoration Round-up post, it has to contain an element of SIGNIFICANCE. In other words, the appearance of a new TLM mass in a parish church, even if it is a first in 50 years, in Anno Domini 2018 just doesn’t make the cut these days.

What makes the cut is information that is “significantly” UNIQUE or one that MOVES the Overton Window. And one that is UNIQUE and MOVES the Overton Window simultaneous is… well… is information (DATA POINT) worth a post in and of itself.

And this is what we are dealing with today.

So, just as a friendly reminder, the Overton Window is defined as:

… a concept in political sociology referring to the range of acceptable opinions that can be held by respectable people. “Respectable” of course means that the subject can be integrated with polite society. Respectability is a strong precondition on the ability to have open influence in the mainstream.

Got it?

Getting started, we go over to Fr. Z’s blog. On this blog, the following post appeared titled: BOOK NOTES – What I’m receiving and reading about the “spirit of Vatican II”, the Devil, priests in history. (see here) In this post, Fr. Z’s readers are informed that he received information of a new book that came onto the market. The title of that new book can be seen here:

And here is what Fr. Z wrote about the title:

First, I love the title. Second, I love the fact that the title is over the name of a writer with “SJ”. Third, Bp. Paprocki. Fourth, I have an essay in it. What’s not to like?

Notice the warlike, combative optics?

But what I would like to draw your attention to, and one reason for which Fr. Z might like the title, is that… wait for it… is that it MOVES the Overton Window. The manner in which it moves the Window is that we are a witness to a member of the Catholic clergy, and a Jesuit no less, writing a book with a title in which the “spirit of VII” is presented in a negative light.

Further, and what makes the title very, very UNIQUE is that it juxtaposes “the spirit of VII” versus “the light of Truth”.

Oh, the irony…

But that’s not all.

If we recall a post that this humble blogger wrote titled: This Is YUGE: A Faithful Priest Knocks Out Francis …, which coincidentally was the most read post on the Deus ex Machina blog in 2017, we discussed what is known as FRAMING. Here is how it was presented:

Framing is the manner in which one structures an argument. It is used as a common persuasion technique since a proper framing of an argument can leave the opponent without any good “avenues of escape”.

And here is how we explained Fr. Weinendy’s FRAMING of his arguments in the post:

Fr. Weinandy offers us this gem of a passage wherein he sets out his position by incorporating the formula: clarity=truth=work of the Holy Spirit.

To teach with such a seemingly intentional lack of clarity inevitably risks sinning against the Holy Spirit, the Spirit of truth. The Holy Spirit is given to the Church, and particularly to yourself, to dispel error, not to foster it.

So using the above FRAMING, what we see in the “Slaying the “Spirit” of VII” with “the Light of Truth” comparison is:

“Spirit of VII ≠ Truth

And once again, this is a member of the clergy and a member of the Society of Jesus that has put his name under a book with a title using this FRAMING.

And the proverbial cherry on the birthday cake is this. In the book, the forward is written by a Catholic bishop who IS the reigning ordinary in a US dioceses. In other words, Bishop Paprocki is someone with real executive power.

Concluding, what we are observing is a SIGNIFICANT move of the Overton Window. According to the Overton Window, any “respectable person” who decides to publicly hold a position that falls squarely into the “range of acceptable opinions”, is more than justified.

After the appearance of this book, any “respectable person” CAN hold the “acceptable opinion” that “the Spirit of VII” does not subsist in the Truth, i.e. is not Catholic.

And it is perfectly justifiable to hold this “mainstream” position.

To be precise, going forward, the “Spirit of VII” ≠ Truth NARRATIVE meets the “respectability” precondition, which give this NARRATIVE “the ability to have open influence in the (post-conciliar) mainstream”.

And speaking of the post-conciliar mainstream,… it gets even better.

Team Francis just sent confirmation that it holds this same position.

Confirmation of this FACT can be read below in the following Twitter exchange:

… thereby FRAMING his argument “without any good “avenues of escape”.

Leaving off on this note, all that is left to do is:

Let the debate begin!

PS Please hold this thought, since it appears to be highly SIGNIFICANT in the manner in which the Faithful Bishops and Cardinals responsed, or lack of, to the heretical “Joy of Sex” FrancisDocs. But more on that when enough EVIDENCE falls into the “Forced Schism” bucket . Sorry for the cryptic ending, but the bucket is only half filled right now.

