So I’ve been off skiing with the Armaticii family last week. Coming back, I need to do a lot of work to catch up, so a quick post today. And given that in our last post we left off with a reference to Dr. Jordan Peterson, this is where we will pick up today.

For those who still haven’t heard, since your humble blogger was away, this happened:

So today, I bring you the Lobster Lady…

Now, my take on the lady doing the interview is that she isn’t too bright. But it could be that she is delusional. I will leave it up to you, dear reader to decide.

I am bringing this to your attention since I am beginning to believe that the most effective means to fight FrancisVatican and the post-conciliar church might just be on the sociological and psychological level. Given that most of the post-conciliar clerics have been educated in psychology and sociology, rather than in dogmatic theology, let alone philosophy, maybe what is needed is clinical psychologists to ‘splain to the confused post-conciliar church what is in fact OBJECTIVELY REAL.

So to put it another way, Fathers go back to those sociology and psychology text books from your seminary days, start watching Jordan Peterson videos to get up to date, and… don’t be the Lobster Lady!

And maybe then… you can do something about this:

When watching, please watch the lower video to see the actual interview, and then the upper video for CONTEXT.

And, and, and… ENJOY.

PS More commentary here:

… and Scott Adams jumps into the fray:

… and here Scott spends some time explaining cognitive bias…

