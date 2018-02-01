Today we transition over to the POLITICAL sub-set of the Visibiliusm Omnium. The reason for this change of subject matter is that REALITIES are about to COLLIDE again.

As you all remember, in early November of 2016, your humble blogger observed an EVENT that was dubbed “when realities collide”. The realities that collided on the 8th of November 2016 were the #FakeNews FAKE POLLS and the election results that were coming in all night on that fateful day.

And the manner in which that collision of realities played out we summarized in our post titled NORMALIZATION PROCESS™ – The US Republic Has Been Saved… For Now!

Today, a downstream effect of the above EVENT will create another OCCURENCE of REALITIES COLLIDING.

Today is the first day when the so-called “NUNES MEMO” can be released into the public domain.

For those not following this blog and the recommended Conservative Treehouse blog, what is at issue is that…

Stop the tape.

What is the case is that since the election, there have been two movies playing concurrently. Both movies dealt with the same subject matter, both had the same actors, yet the plots were completely different.

The first movie, let’s call this FAKEPLOT MOVIE had as its story line a presidential election that was hijacked by muh Russians. In this move, a former FBI director was made the Special Council to investigate this “collusion” with muh Russians and was going about his business bringing all those who were involved, including VSG @POTUS to justice. Naturally, SC MUELLER was investigating, indicting and doing everything that he should have been doing in order to explain how muh Russians and VSGTrump stole a presidential election from Corrupt, Sick, Unelectable Hillary.

The second movie, let’s call this the REALPLOT MOVIE had as the story line a CORRUPT Justice Department and a CORRUPT FBI, putting an illegal scheme in place by which they first tried to sabotage the primary election of the LEFT WING NUT Bernie, and then when Donald J. Trump won the Rebulican primary, they set out to sink his political campaign through a “dirty tricks” operation. When Donald Trump won the presidency, they tried to overthrow the duly elected US President. To this end, they engaged their CORRUPT assets within the Justice Department (one Rod Rosenstein) to appoint a CORRUPT Special Council (Robert Mueller) who would then use all his “legal-esque tricks” to first get President Trump impeached and then removed from office.

What was interesting about the above two movies is that they could be watched in real-time and most of the world did. All one had to do is turn on ABC/CBS/NBC/CNN to watch Movie A and then turn on Fox/InfoWars/Blogosphere to see Movie B playing.

And as we know from reading this blog, and with a thorough understanding of the LEX ARMATICUS, when we are dealing with a VIRTUAL NON-EXISTENT REALITY, eventually that REALITY will need to be reconciled, hence the realities will collide.

And this latest COLLISION POINT is what is known as the NUNES MEMO.

So now I will turn you dear readers over to Sundance at the Conservative Treehouse blog to fill in the details of what we are about to witness.

Oh and by the way, these same two movies are concurrently playing themselves out between Catholicism and post-conciliar FrancisChurch. It’s just that these two are playing out in Romanitas time, so it takes longer for the effects to materialize. But with the help of Dr. Jordan Peterson, your humble blogger is identifying them as they present themselves and is chronicling them in real-time.

Concluding, one thing is for certain. Any VIRTUAL REALITY that is not grounded in OBJECTIVE REALITY will need to be reconciled, or as we say here, will COLLIDE.

To paraphrase Rev. Al Sharpton: COLLIDE, they MUCH!

As for the first effects materializing in the Very Smart Genius Trump Movie, i.e. the NUNES MEMO OBJECTIVE REALITY outlined above, here is the first COLLISION with the VIRTUAL FAKE REALITY:

Against a newly discovered likelihood the Robert Mueller investigation began under false pretenses; and against the backdrop that FBI surveillance and wiretaps were obtained through materially (intentionally) false representations to the FISA court; and against the backdrop the original Flynn plea judge (Contrereas) was also the approving FISA judge; and that judge ‘was summarily recused’ from the case; and against increasing evidence that Mike Flynn was set up by a terminal animus, and politically-motivated investigative rogue unit, operating within the FBI; and against surfacing IG Horowitz evidence that FBI investigators manipulated (lied on) their FD-302 interrogation documents; and understanding those falsified 302’s were used in the Mueller/Flynn charging document… …Special Counsel Robert Mueller now asks for postponement of sentencing: Please read the rest here.

More context here

