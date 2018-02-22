Quick update from the POLITICAL sub-set of the Visibilium Omnium and the POLLS.

A couple of days ago, a historic OCCURRENCE has been observed. A poll came out in German where the Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party had surpassed the functionally Communist Social Democratic Party (SPD – The equivalent to the US Democratic Party). These two parties in the “good old days” used to represent 90+ percent of the electorate. Well, as we have seen in the last elections, this is not the case any longer. (see here) Therefore, this new OBJECTIVE REALITY has created a new situation in German not seen since the end of WWII. Details in the re-publication below. (see original here)

And just as a quick reminder, the reason that your humble blogger is keeping all the Faithful readers abreast of this development is that the power dynamic in Germany is by far the largest determinant in the battle that is being waged by the forces of EVIL against the GOOD, i.e. the INDEFECTIBLE Holy Roman Catholic Church. For multiple reasons, Germany is the funding side’s ground zero. I will not repeat the casual relationships since I have been writing about them repeatedly, but for those interested they can be found here.

And one more thing. The general election in Italy is on the 4th of March, or a week from this coming Sunday. It has been very quiet, with not much being written by my usual sources. There appears to be something brewing, so keep an eye on that one. And just as a reminder, the Goldilocks scenario in Italy is the PD (Partito Democratico) to get below 20% of the vote.

And now, the catholic Zero Hedge post…

Anti-Immigrant AfD Now The Second Most Popular Party In Germany

In a historic first, a poll published on Monday by German newspaper Bild put the anti-immigrant, Alternative for Germany (AfD) party at 16%, showing that they are currently the second most popular political organization in Germany and more popular than Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD), Merkel’s “Grand Coalition” allies. The poll, conducted by INSA put the AfD on 16%, just ahead of the SPD on 15.5%.

The poll marks the lowest support ever achieved by the SPD, traditionally one of the two major parties of German politics.

According to the poll Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats are the most popular party in the country and would secure 32 percent of the vote were elections to be held tomorrow.

Environmentalists can take heart from the poll too, as it confirms a trend of blooming support for the Green party. The Greens won 8.9 percent of the vote in September’s election but are now polling at 13 percent.

The popularity of the right-wing AfD has been creeping up in recent weeks, with polls consistently putting them on 14% or above.

They entered the Bundestag for the first time in September after winning 12.6% of the vote. The party was set up in 2013 and fought the election of that year on an anti-Euro platform, but failed to make it over the five percent hurdle needed to make it into parliament. Last year they ran a campaign fiercely critical of the government’s refugee policy, which had led to over a million people applying for asylum in Germany since 2015.

According to The Local, the leadership of the AfD rejects the label of “far-right”, preferring to describe themselves as conservative. However, they remain highly controversial due to various statements by senior party members which have challenged a political consensus concerning how Germany treats its Nazi past.

Björn Höcke, the AfD leader in Thuringia, has lambasted Germany’s culture of remembrance of the Holocaust, labeling the Holocaust Memorial in central Berlin a “memorial of shame.”

Party leader Alexander Gauland, meanwhile, said during election campaigning last year that Germany should be proud of the service of its soldiers in two world wars.

On the other hand the popularity of the SPD has plummeted as they look set to join a third grand coalition with Merkel as a junior partner. Germany‘s oldest party – around the late 19th century – scored their worst post-war result in 2017 at 20.5% and have only seen their support crumble since then.

