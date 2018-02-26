Tags
chastity belts, Chlamydia trachomatis, Cryptosporidium, Cultural Marxism, Deconstructionism, Dr. Curt Doolittle, Father Anthony Cekada, Fox News, Francis Effect, FrancisChurch - In Liquidation, Frankfurt School, FSSP, Genderism, George Soros, Germany, Giardia lamblia, Gonorrhea, Great Cardinal, Havana, Hemorrhoids, heretical pope, Herpes simplex virus, hippies, HIV, Holy Year of Mercy, Human immunodeficiency virus, Human papilloma virus, Humanism, Isospora belli, Jacque Derrida, James O'Keefe, Jesuits, Jesus Christ, Joseph Ratzinger, Jozef Pilsudski, Keynes, Keynesian Economics, Kirill I, Krakow, Law of Unintended Consequences, messeging, Mexico City, Microsporidia, Miracle on the Vistula, Modernists, MSM, narratives, Nassim Taleb, neo-modernism, Neo-Pagan, Net Neutrality, new springtime, New York Times, Nigel Farage, Pagan Christians, pathological, Poland, Polish Bolshevik War 1920, Pontifical High Mass, Pope Pius VI, President Andrzej Duda, Project Veritas, r/K Selection Theory, Raymond Burke, Refugee Resettlement Watch blog, Republic of Poland, retained foreign bodies, risk event, Roman Curia, s "c"atholicZombie, s "theological structuring", s ABC News, s ABERRO AGENDA, s aberro-sex agenda, s AIDS, s Ambiguity, s Anal Cancer, s Ann Corcoran, s anorectal traum, s Archbishop of Warsaw- Praga, s Associated Press, s Austria, s Benedict XVI, s Bergoglio, s Big Gender, s Bio-History, s Boris Johnson, s BREXIT, s Card. Muller, s Cardinal Burke, s Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz, s cardinal Walter Kasper, s Catholic Church, s Chapel of the Holy Trinity, s Pope Francis, Saul Alinsky, sCatholic Church in Poland, Sexually transmitted diseases, spirit of Vatican II, SSPX, St Thomas Aquinas, sustainability, Synod 2014, Synod of Filth, Syphilis25, Tags anal fissures, Tags Black Lives Matter, Team Bergoglio, The Remnant, The Scholasticum, theological deconstructionism, Thomism, Tradition, TransRational, Truth, Unjust ruler, Vatican II, Work of Human Hands, Zombie, ZombieBishop, ZombieChurch
Republication with translation from the Polish internet portal wpolityce.pl. (see original here)
One comment: Zero reflection.
Hey, there’s a medical term for this: (see here)
Narcissistic Personality Disorder
If you talk to a psychiatrist or psychologist – many will tell you the most difficult type of personality to deal with is those with a Narcissistic Personality Disorder. Despite associations with the name and the Greek myth of Narcissus, the emotional effect of engaging with such individuals is far greater than their merely seeming vain or self absorbed. The term Malignant Narcissism is more correctly used to describe a type of personality that is overly concerned with it’s own point of view, and reality.
Who else have we diagnosed with this problem?
Oh yea, this guy…
*****
Central and Eastern Europe in the cross-hairs of the German Episcopate
A meeting of the German Episcopate Conference took place last week in Ingolstadt, Bavaria. In the final communiqué delivered by the chairman of this body, Cardinal Reinhard Marx, it was possible to hear that “deepening dialogue” with the countries of Central and Eastern Europe “should be in the center of the international activity of our Episcopate in the coming years”. The task of detailed elaboration of the program of this activity was commissioned to Archbishop Ludwig Schick of Bamberg.
What is going on? Why has Central and Eastern Europe suddenly become the center of interest of the Episcopate of Germany? Are there no other more urgent problems? For example, the persecution of Christians in the Middle East? Or the legal discrimination of believers in France who are forbidden to criticize abortion?
It turns out that it is not. The German hierarchs have noticed that the roads of the countries of Western and Eastern Europe are diverging more and more – not only in political but also church matters – and this should be counteracted.
Archbishop Schick complained that, unfortunately, Central and Eastern Europe is closed to accepting refugees, which Francis appeals so much to. The dignitary also stated that more discussion was needed on matters relating to marriage and sexuality.
What would it consist of? Let us remind you that the Episcopate of Germany has recently officially admitted to the Holy Communion divorced and reunited, and now there is a lively preliminary discussion about the blessing of homosexual couples.
At the Episcopal meeting in Ingolstadt, guests from Central Europe were invited to talk about the situation in their countries and to show the German bishops what the Church’s problems in that region are. There was no one from Poland, but speakers from the Czech Republic and Hungary gave their speeches.
Father Tomasz Halik, lecturer at the Charles University in Prague, said simply:
“Populism is the biggest danger for the whole world.”
This threat can be seen, which was predictable, in his homeland, or in the Czech Republic. Fr. Halik recognized that in this situation the task of the Churches is “to develop an antidote to the infection of populism”. He was acclaimed by Archbishop Schick, who said that “Churches can really overcome populism.”
From the course of the conference it emerged that the solutions different from those preferred by the Bishops’ Conference are populist, e.g. in the matter of accepting refugees.
Another speaker, a religious scholar from Szeged in Hungary, András Máté-Tóth also haunted the gathering with the specter of growing populism. He gave the example of his country, where politicians instrumentalize Christianity and spread hatred. A particular expression of this is the attitude of the Hungarian authorities and society to the immigration crisis in Europe.
According to the conference participants, populism will not be combated by easy labeling, but you need constant dialogue, awareness and work with the base – in parishes, youth organizations, joint educational meetings, scientific seminars, etc. And this is the task for the Churches.
And now it becomes fully clear why the German bishops felt that “deepening dialogue” with the countries of Central and Eastern Europe “should be in the center of the international activity of our Episcopate in the coming years”.
At least we know what to expect when they come to us with various initiatives or invites for each of their various meetings.
“Timeo Danaos et dona ferentes”.
Richard Malcolm said:
Stand firm in the faith, Visegrad Bishops.
LikeLike