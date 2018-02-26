Republication with translation from the Polish internet portal wpolityce.pl. (see original here)

Central and Eastern Europe in the cross-hairs of the German Episcopate

by Grzegorz Górny

A meeting of the German Episcopate Conference took place last week in Ingolstadt, Bavaria. In the final communiqué delivered by the chairman of this body, Cardinal Reinhard Marx, it was possible to hear that “deepening dialogue” with the countries of Central and Eastern Europe “should be in the center of the international activity of our Episcopate in the coming years”. The task of detailed elaboration of the program of this activity was commissioned to Archbishop Ludwig Schick of Bamberg.

What is going on? Why has Central and Eastern Europe suddenly become the center of interest of the Episcopate of Germany? Are there no other more urgent problems? For example, the persecution of Christians in the Middle East? Or the legal discrimination of believers in France who are forbidden to criticize abortion?

It turns out that it is not. The German hierarchs have noticed that the roads of the countries of Western and Eastern Europe are diverging more and more – not only in political but also church matters – and this should be counteracted.

Archbishop Schick complained that, unfortunately, Central and Eastern Europe is closed to accepting refugees, which Francis appeals so much to. The dignitary also stated that more discussion was needed on matters relating to marriage and sexuality.

What would it consist of? Let us remind you that the Episcopate of Germany has recently officially admitted to the Holy Communion divorced and reunited, and now there is a lively preliminary discussion about the blessing of homosexual couples.

At the Episcopal meeting in Ingolstadt, guests from Central Europe were invited to talk about the situation in their countries and to show the German bishops what the Church’s problems in that region are. There was no one from Poland, but speakers from the Czech Republic and Hungary gave their speeches.

Father Tomasz Halik, lecturer at the Charles University in Prague, said simply:

“Populism is the biggest danger for the whole world.”

This threat can be seen, which was predictable, in his homeland, or in the Czech Republic. Fr. Halik recognized that in this situation the task of the Churches is “to develop an antidote to the infection of populism”. He was acclaimed by Archbishop Schick, who said that “Churches can really overcome populism.”

From the course of the conference it emerged that the solutions different from those preferred by the Bishops’ Conference are populist, e.g. in the matter of accepting refugees.

Another speaker, a religious scholar from Szeged in Hungary, András Máté-Tóth also haunted the gathering with the specter of growing populism. He gave the example of his country, where politicians instrumentalize Christianity and spread hatred. A particular expression of this is the attitude of the Hungarian authorities and society to the immigration crisis in Europe.

According to the conference participants, populism will not be combated by easy labeling, but you need constant dialogue, awareness and work with the base – in parishes, youth organizations, joint educational meetings, scientific seminars, etc. And this is the task for the Churches.

And now it becomes fully clear why the German bishops felt that “deepening dialogue” with the countries of Central and Eastern Europe “should be in the center of the international activity of our Episcopate in the coming years”.

At least we know what to expect when they come to us with various initiatives or invites for each of their various meetings.

“Timeo Danaos et dona ferentes”.

