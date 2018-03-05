Folks, elections in Italy yesterday and the results in Italy were a BIG EVENT.

And here is Joey Mann, who appears to be a very reliable source on all things Italian politics.

To get a feel for how big, I have embedded a video from the Eurofanatic Euro News site. You can tell in their voices…

But now, back to the BIG…

Here is how BIG!

If you recall dear reader, a BIG RESULT as defined by your humble blogger was if the Partito Democratico (PD – Leftist post-Communists) would get a sub 20% total. The reason why this was so important is that the PD is actually comprised of two radicalized Leftist Parties. The reason the PD center held going into this election was because they were in power and there was some “hopium” that they could be involved in a coalition government after the elections. And this was the GOAL that the goal-seeking #fakepolls were SEEKING.

Now, with this drubbing, there is no material reason (and these are functional materialists) for this political party to stay together since there will be no coalition.

Therefore, the Left in Italy is for all intents and purposes DEAD!

Another aside, the +Europa is the party of the “vacuum cleaner abortionist” witch that Francis was pumping before the elections.

Say no more.

Moving on, #FAKEPOLLS.

Remember those polls before the election that had the PD neck and neck with the 5 Star Movement at around 28%? It wasn’t that long ago… (see here)

For CONTEXT purposes, three weeks ago, the PD and 5Star were neck and neck. Yesterday, PD was at 18% while 5Star was at 33%.

This is a difference of a 15% swing in three weeks time.

They fooled us again? 😉

NOT!

Yea, #FAKEPOLLS indeed!

Of further note, if you dear readers recall, the last time Silvio Berlusconi was the Prime Minister, way back when in 2011, the European Central Bank was the Euroland entity that executed a successful soft coup d’etat against the then duly elected government and had Berlusconi overthrown. (see here)

How’s that for revenge!

Speaking of getting overthrown, but this time by the electorate, another massive defeat was handed to the former “soul of Europe” Matteo Renzi, the hope of the European Left and establishment. The guy still hasn’t won an election. And here’s the blog roll to prove it:

You just got to wonder how long until Soros and company pull the plug on this LOSER!

So moving on…

What does the lay of the land look like today, after another OCCURRENCE of VIRTUAL REALITY crashing headlong into OBJECTIVE REALITY in Italy this time?

Well for starters, remember this:

And given that the PD was the only pro-Europe party in the election, if it disintegrates, there will be no formal entity that will be representing “European”, read German and Globalists interests in Italy.

It’s enough to make some people tear-up with joy:

And if there is no political party representing “European” interests in Italy, there is no entity representing the interests of the European Central Bank in Italy.

Yes?

Yep, and as our dear and loyal readers know from multiple posts, the situation is as follows: The European Central Bank (ECB) is the ONLY purchaser of Italian Debt at present. This has been the case since the 4th Quarter of 2016.

And this will be the case until… another VIRTUAL REALITY collides with OBJECTIVE REALITY event occurs.

As your humble blogger has been explaining ad nauseum, the only way that Italy can get out of this pathological situation is by leaving the Euro currency. By leaving the Euro, or Italeave as it is being called, and returning to the Italian Lira, but at a much devalued rate, the Italian economy, after an initial shock, would re-balance itself at a lower exchange rate, internal production would regain its competitiveness and the Italian economy would return to steady growth in a few months time.

The biggest impact though would be on Germany. Given that the Germans hold the largest part of what are called the Target2 imbalances (haven’t heard about those lately, now have we? Wonder why?), the ECB, the German central bank (German Bundesbank) and the rest of the German banking industry would need to realize those loses from the Italian devaluation. This would create an economic crisis in Germany and the wider Euroland since these remaining countries would need to recapitalize those governmental and EU institutions that became insolvent from realizing the losses from the revaluation of Italian debt (investment assets to these entities). (see here and here and here)

And just as a small reminder for those who want to go a bit deeper into the long grass, see here.

And just another small reminder for those who want to understand how this would affect FrancisChurch, see here.

Summing up the situation above, one can say that Italy has reached a point where the OBJECTIVE REALITY, i.e. national insolvency had collided with the VIRTUAL REALITY that was being kept alive by the European Central Bank through its purchasing of Italian debt.

By doing so, the ECB was admitting that it is propping up an insolvent state. The ECB had to do this because at these levels of interest rates paid by Italy, no private investors was willing to purchase or hold Italian government debt.

And by continuing these debt purchase operations, the ECB is exposing itself, and its stakeholders, which are the European Central Banks of the European states that use the Eurocurrency, and by extension the taxpayers of these Euro-area countries, to gigantic losses if Italy leaves the Euro currency and returns to a devalued national currency.

So looking at this above explained situation from the point of view of the Antonio Spadaro’s maxim that “2+2=5”, what we are seeing is that this fiction can only be propped up for a given period of time. Eventually, the equation has to revert back to the OBJECTIVE REALTY of equaling 4.

And the Italian Electorate yesterday voted to make 2+2 equal 4 again!

And here are some of the comments that appeared on Twitter:

And this:

Your humble blogger will be adding as the night (day already in Europe) goes on…

UPDATE #1 04:30 5 March 2018

Nota bene: If center-right goes 40%+, they will be able to rule alone.

With 72.9% of votes counted, here is how the electoral map looks:

UPDATE #2 04:30 5 March 2018

And we have an update from Deacon Nick and Gloria.tv:

And even though this is a bit off topic, but the guy did spend $150 million on 3 delegates in 2016…

