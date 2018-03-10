Tags
And in those days cometh John the Baptist preaching in the desert of Judea. [2] And saying: Do penance: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand. [3] For this is he that was spoken of by Isaias the prophet, saying: A voice of one crying in the desert, Prepare ye the way of the Lord, make straight his paths. [4] And the same John had his garment of camels’ hair, and a leathern girdle about his loins: and his meat was locusts and wild honey. [5] Then went out to him Jerusalem and all Judea, and all the country about Jordan: (Matthew 3: 1-5)
And now for some news from the practitioners of “those forms of spirituality that reduce the faith to a ghetto culture!” and the sect of the “religion of the encounter”…
Update – from comment box.
Indeed what a contrast Dr Peterson provides to FrancisChurch. Brilliant comparison SA.
The contrast is stark at many levels. First, meaning. See review below on Peterson’s main boon.
Second, joy. Contrast the frowning sourpuss Pinto currently indoctrinating and propagandizing Catholic clergy in Texas with Peterson’s breezy air. Whereas whatever his merits he actually conveys that he actually cares about people, warts and all. He has love. Christian charity. Simple kindness. All glaringly absent in the Francis Court.
Finally, Enthusiasm; look at the popular response. Hence your second video. Then, see: At the FrancisVatican™: it’s a ghost-town. Great picture: no one gives a hoot about what the anti-Pope is selling. The sheep know the true shepherd and shun the false. I wouldn’t let my kids within a country-mile of Francis and his homosexualist minions. Whereas in Melbourne two nights ago–Dr Peterson on tour amidst sold-out venues–the lines after his talk were 25 people wide. Wide. Not long. Enough to make even an anti-Pope weep.
“Peterson was going to be signing. Buy a book and you’d get a chance to meet him, and didn’t that provide a moment to make a local author weep: the queue was 25 wide — that’s wide, not deep — and it snaked through the foyer and right up the staircase, and why wouldn’t it?”
–from The Australian @ https://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/inquirer/jordan-peterson-finds-fellow-travellers-in-the-search-for-meaning/news-story/f868cc3a113ed1b11be48c0813716494
Michael Dowd said:
Can we see it now? How Dr. Jordan Petersen became a modern day apostle and saved Catholicism from the Catholic hierarchy..
S. Armaticus said:
This is EXACTLY what he is trying to do, whether he knows it or not…
I somehow suspect that he does…
Chris Benischek said:
Indeed what a contrast Dr Peterson provides to FrancisChurch. Brilliant comparison SA.
The contrast is stark at many levels. First, meaning. See review below on Peterson's main boon.
Second, joy. Contrast the frowning sourpuss Pinto currently indoctrinating and propagandizing Catholic clergy in Texas with Peterson's breezy air. Whereas whatever his merits he actually conveys that he actually cares about people, warts and all. He has love. Christian charity. Simple kindness. All glaringly absent in the Francis Court.
Finally, Enthusiasm; look at the popular response. Hence your second video. Then, see: At the FrancisVatican™: it's a ghost-town. Great picture: no one gives a hoot about what the anti-Pope is selling. The sheep know the true shepherd and shun the false. I wouldn't let my kids within a country-mile of Francis and his homosexualist minions. Whereas in Melbourne two nights ago–Dr Peterson on tour amidst sold-out venues–the lines after his talk were 25 people wide. Wide. Not long. Enough to make even an anti-Pope weep.
"Peterson was going to be signing. Buy a book and you'd get a chance to meet him, and didn't that provide a moment to make a local author weep: the queue was 25 wide — that's wide, not deep — and it snaked through the foyer and right up the staircase, and why wouldn't it?"
–from The Australian @ https://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/inquirer/jordan-peterson-finds-fellow-travellers-in-the-search-for-meaning/news-story/f868cc3a113ed1b11be48c0813716494
S. Armaticus said:
Many thanks.
I am in awe of not so much Dr. Peterson, (that too!!!!!) but for the opportunity that his lecture present for the re-catechization of the fallen away Catholics. Especially the men, who were the first victims of the “spirit of the new springtime”.
Those open questions that Dr. Peterson keeps raising, what an opportunity for Catholic doctrine and theolgy to fill. WE HAVE THE ANSWERS!
Further, it is as if Peterson leaves those questions open on purpose, and is goading the Catholic Church to start answering. Talk about leading a horse to water… a better case where this idiom applies would be hard to find.
As for the falling VII sect, no better argument can be made than by simply providing the sensory data without comment. If here are sensible and competent indivuduals in the upper leadership echelons of the Church, they should be terrified by what Francis is doing.
You got to wonder how long the Cardinals are going to allow this situation and not do something about it.
S.A.
