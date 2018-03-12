We are living in historical times!

Over the last 18 months, your humble blogger has been using various videos produced by Dr. Jordan Peterson to help explain the numerous EVENTS, OCCURRENCES and other various PHENOMENA that one can readily observe in the Visibislium Omnium, et Invisibilium. Another brilliant lecture and Q&A session is embedded above for your viewing pleasure. A must watch…

The PHENOMENON that has grown up around Dr. Jordan Peterson has been quite amazing. He went from an obscure clinical psychologist teaching at the University of Toronto to one of the most sought after, if not the most sought after public speakers at the time of this writing. (see here)

One aspect that makes this PHENOMENON of particular interest to us Catholics, is that the underlying theme of Dr. Peterson’s research and subject matter of most of his lectures is Catholic at its very ROOT. Your humble blogger has been laying out this case in various recent posts.

The reason that the Catholic aspect of Dr. Peterson’s work is being brought to your attention dear reader, is that another article appeared about Dr. Jordan Peterson, this time on the First Things website. In the article titled Jordan Peterson, Unlikely Guru, its author, one Matthew Schmitz makes the following observation:

“Jordan Peterson is a success because so many other men are failing.”

Now the above observation can be true, and partially is true, yet in the humble opinion of your even more humble blogger, this misses the entire point. Actually, it reduces the Peterson PHENOMENON to a caricature, which then can be easily explained away and eventually dismissed.

Specifically, what bothers this blogger is that this statement implies that if “men” stop “failing”, then the message that Jordan Peterson expounds, since it is local to this time and place, will lose its validity, and by extension Peterson’s “success” will cease.

But just in case this Peterson PHENOMENON doesn’t have a Pyrrhic nature, escapes into the wider public domain and begins spreading into the Catholic world, a development which appears to be threatening to certain members of this part of society and their status quo, attacks by various establishment actors have commenced.

Over at the Catholic Herald, in a post titled What is a Catholic to make of Jordan Peterson?, its author Brandon McGinley presents this argument:

While Peterson’s political views have dominated the media narrative about him, his meandering explorations of Christian theology remain among his most popular lectures. These two areas of inquiry cannot be separated, though: Peterson’s idiosyncratic but sympathetic views on Christianity appear to be outgrowths of his ultimately incoherent views about human societies, blending brash political incorrectness with a love of tradition and an enthusiasm for individualism. For modern Christians frustrated by their loss of standing in liberal societies, this makes Peterson, like a stiff cocktail, potent, delicious, and, if enjoyed carelessly or in the wrong context, dangerous.

Notice the lightness of this text and the “argument” reducing the product of a magnum opus of a 40 year career of science and research by Dr. Peterson, to nothing more than pleasant chatter at a social function. Yet also notice the author’s inadvertent confirmation of the “dangerous” nature of Peterson’s message.

All in all, what the above tells us, as per the SIGNALLING EFFECT, is that these post-conciliar “spirit of the new springtime of VII” sectarians lack the competence and intellectual honesty to face the REALITY in which they have found themselves. Their helplessness is manifesting itself in the typical passive aggressive lashing out at both their real and imagined enemies. But what they are in fact reacting to is their implicit sensing that the Peterson PHENOMENON brings them ever closer to their Final Rendezvous With Destiny and With Death.

And why can one be certain as to the correctness of the above observations?

Well, we can use sensory data to support our contention. We see that Dr. Peterson has tapped into an innate and very deep conscious need of individuals to understand what constitutes capital “T” Truth. One reason, and a very practical reason why these individuals have this need is that it allows them to understand what is happening around them in their daily lives.

What also appears to be the case is that this above identified need for the acquisition of capital “T” Truth extends into the individual’s spiritual needs, i.e. into the ECCLESIASTICAL sub-set of the Visibilium Omnium.

And to demonstrate this above point, no better proof can be had than in a post over at the Life Site News website. Here is how it reads: (see source here)

Livestream of Cardinal Sarah speaking in Toronto Monday at 7 p.m. EST

March 10, 2018 (LifeSiteNews) — The University of Toronto’s St. Michael’s College is hosting Vespers and a talk by Cardinal Robert Sarah on Monday March 12 from 7 to 9 p.m., Eastern Standard Time. Cardinal Sarah is the Prefect of the Catholic Church’s Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments. He is also the author of the two popular books, God or Nothing and The Power of Silence.

The demand for tickets to the event has been so high that the venue has been moved off the University of Toronto campus and to the downtown St. Michael’s cathedral which can hold a much larger number of people.

The event may be viewed live on Monday at either

Facebook LIVE:

www.facebook.com/ustmikes

or

the cathedral Livestream:

https://www.stmichaelscathedral.com/live/

The talk will also be available afterwards at the same two Internet addresses.

What we are in fact seeing in the post above is the identical PHENOMENON to that of Dr. Peterson’s. To be more precise, what we are seeing is the transition point at which capital “T” science becomes capital “T” theology. Where Dr. Peterson leaves off, Cardinal Sarah picks up.

And this is the correct answer to the criticism presented in the Catholic Herald and First Things posts.

Yes?

Concluding, the only manner in which one can explain this Card. Sarah PHENOMENON is that the good Cardinal has also tapped into this innate and very deep conscious need of individuals to understand what constitutes capital “T” Truth. And this need is manifesting itself in the same manner, with packed venues for the lectures of Cardinal Sarah.

Which brings one to a practical consideration. Given that the current occupant of the bishopric of Rome is having a hard time “attracting” followers, not to mention repelling the Faithful Catholics, and given that the loss of adherents is a death-knell for any IDEOLOGY, social movement or even RELIGION, then the attractivistic powers of the Cardinal Sarah’s message should be of interest to certain centers of influence within the Sacred Vatican Walls.

Far be it for this blogger to make claims about the working of the Third Person of the Holy Trinity, but…

Leaving off this post, I would just like to present this idea for the review of you dear readers:

