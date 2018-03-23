Tags
The conservatives are finally getting it!
So today, a Normalization Process™ post.
Below a post at First Things about the folly of youth written by Robert Royal. (see here –emphasis added)
Above CONTEXT for the post below provided by none other than Dr. Jordan Peterson.
When combined, a dynamic duo.
#youthsynod is the hashtag, so if you dear reader are on Twitter, please retweet.
See for yourselves, and comments in comm box appreciated.
Have a nice weekend!
God Save Them
It’s a verifiable fact that not all politicians are hypocrites. When they begin to worry, publicly, about what’s happening “to the children,” some are genuinely concerned. Public talk about young people, however, is often a form of ventriloquism – by which the opinions (or alleged opinions) of “youth” are used as a voice to advance things that people in authority already want to do.
The Vatican is organizing a Synod on Youth (scheduled for this October) and I’m convinced that the percentage of the people involved who are sincere is quite high, relative to the typical crop of democratic politicos. Which is why it’s counterproductive when they start using the cant of politicians about “listening,” not just doing something “for” but being “with” youth.
When I was young, I would have found this sort of thing – adults acting like they needed to learn something from me – pathetic, indeed highly suspect. Maybe young people have changed deep down, but somehow I doubt it.
Listening to young people can be a good thing – depending on who’s doing the listening, and why. Fr. James Martin “listens” to young people with various sexual disorders, particularly at events like “IgnatianQ” conferences, which are sexual and gender diversity events organized now at Jesuit universities. They’re intended to make young people think that LGBTQetc. is just fine – even fine with Jesus Himself. And that people who think otherwise are bigoted, hate-filled, un-Christian.
If he were alive today, that ex-military man St. Ignatius would doubtless take vigorous – and very different – action than his latter-day descendants about these things, which are of as great moment as the Reformation he battled, perhaps greater.
He would probably do something very much like what Karol Wojtyla, now St. John Paul, famously did with his canoeing and hiking trips – meetings with young people, which included Mass, confessions, spiritual counseling. He “accompanied” by telling the truth of Catholicism. Not browbeating but, after clearly laying out the arguments, he would tell them “you must decide” the path you will follow. That actually worked. The accompaniment moved many young people – not to accept the unacceptable, but to saving truth and action.
The world desperately needs 10,000 such “accompaniers” – today, yesterday, every year, for decades to come. Manly men not afraid to talk about submitting to God’s will; compassionate but tough-minded women who won’t shrink from countering our sad culture, even sometimes within the Church.
There’s a planning session about the Youth Synod this week – and I’m here, for the next few days, in Rome. So far, I don’t have the impression that we’ll see much of that Wojtyla-type listening and acting. (As in the past, I may post some reports here if developments warrant.) What we already have is a lot of weak sociology, as we also saw before the two Synods on marriage. No one should be surprised if this event turns into something quite different than planned.
There have been surveys of course, and there’s to be participation of young people via Facebook. As is true for almost any public question these days, it’s not very hard to make survey numbers say almost anything you want. Religious surveys are particularly tricky because who you choose to ask – serious Catholics, nominal Catholics, the spiritually indifferent – makes a big difference in results, even before the interpretative spin starts.
The most salient fact here is that young people in developed countries have been effectively catechized – by the secular state, the media, popular culture, and public schools – to be skeptical about truth claims, but to believe firmly in two things: that science has refuted religion, and the sexual revolution.
There’s been a little pushback on the sexual revolution. Some Millennials have suffered from divorce or weakened families and seem to have taken flight to more stable views of marriage and parenting. But we shouldn’t be overly optimistic about this still early trend; Eros unbound continues to tear up the social fabric of developed nations.
Millennials say, however, that the most common reason they abandon religion is that they believe “science” (and the quite useful technologies it spins off) has proven faith is an illusion. This belief is, itself, of course, an illusion, conjured up out of quite weak reasoning: you don’t have to be a believer to know that faith and science – properly understood – are two different things, neither reducible or refutable by the other.
But to understand this distinction takes some careful thinking – and where now is that taught?
Love and mercy – the field hospital in the pope’s striking image – are two fine Christian realities, and they do an end run around reflex resistance to religion. But if they don’t then go on to the main event, aren’t bolstered by some hard thinking, they won’t long remain Christian – or even realities, as we’re seeing in the increased social brittleness and angry polarization around us.
Under the circumstances, there’s a strong temptation to believe that reducing the demands of love and mercy, by downplaying their Christian foundations, will draw people in. Thomas Jefferson, no stupid man, wrote to a friend in the 1780s, “I rejoice that in this blessed country of free inquiry and belief, which has surrendered its conscience to neither kings or priests, the genuine doctrine of only one God is reviving, and I trust that there is not a young man now living in the United States who will not die a Unitarian.” The latest Pew Survey says Unitarians are 0.3 percent of the U.S. population – maybe 600,000 in the whole world.
There is little to be expected from the liberal path, as not only Unitarians but the liberal Protestants know. The Synod has taken on a massive task under highly unfavorable circumstances. Sure, being “with” young people may keep the usual barriers down – at first. But the harder part is what comes next – the way, truth, life.
It will be a miracle if the Synod can make progress against so much resistance, not least in the Church Herself. But as every Christian should always remember: miracles do still happen. Pray. Hard.
Mark Wauck said:
Nice conclusion to an essay by Amy Wax in the WSJ today–adjust some wording to widen the applicable principles to the current crisis in the Church:
“Yet although the culture war is now tilted against those accused of discrimination, politics persists, and frustration tells at the ballot box. The deeper price is that people come to believe that truth yields to power, and that political pressure should be brought to bear to avoid inconvenient realities.
“Some in this camp claim benign motives. They seek to safeguard the feelings of those who might be distressed by public knowledge. … But when facts are concealed, they do not change. They have consequences whether or not we are prepared to face them.
“That belief that political force determines objective reality has characterized totalitarian regimes world-wide and throughout history—regimes that are responsible for untold amounts of human misery. That mindset is dangerously inconsistent with the kind of free society Americans have painstakingly built and defended over many centuries, at the cost of blood and treasure. Perhaps we no longer want such a society. But we relinquish it at our peril.”

S. Armaticus said:
I think that most intelligent people know what the reality is. It’s just a question of trying to keep the status quo for as long as possible. It’s called normalcy bias.

Michael Dowd said:
Mark–I made this comment on the WSJ combox: “Concealment only harms those it wishes to protect as it is usually assumed that hidden information is negative/”
It’s really a truism.

Mark Wauck said:
I sent this around by email to a bunch of family members. Here are the comments I included. The references to ’68 were prompted by Sandro Magister’s piece today:
What Robert Royal lays out is that all this “Youth Synod” stuff is essentially an attempt to resurrect ’68. We know what happened with that, so what do we think will happen this time? If insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results, well …? We have the same sorts of people attempting this, except that they’re starting from a ways further down the slippery slope, and we have the same sorts of people trying to temporize with this obvious insanity. What does it tell us about the “faith” of these people that they can’t even recognize the situation for what it is?
Even Royal saying “I’m convinced that the percentage of the people involved who are sincere is quite high.” Really? And what does that mean–to be sincere? Are most people sincere, or are most people flawed and struggling with selfish motivations? What would Jordan Peterson say to a proposition like that? Is Royal living in V2’s ’68er spirit or in the real world? And he says that JP2 “accompanied” by telling the “truth about Catholicism.” Really? Do actions also speak? What does filling the hierarchy with homos teach us? What “truth” is in that? But there’s much more to JP2 as well. What was his teaching at Assisi, turning churches over to paganism? Who on this email list realizes that when JP2 excommunicated Lefebvre one of the principle criticisms he leveled was that Lefebvre failed to understand the clear teaching of V2 … that tradition is now “living tradition!” Is that “Catholic truth?” It never was until V2. In fact various forms of that idea had been uniformly condemned as outside “Catholic truth”–until V2. It’s all ’68er stuff. The Royals of the world are part of the problem, not the solution.

S. Armaticus said:
Royal tends to do that. He makes these crazy but “accepted” claims. But I think it’s just as a rhetorical device to get a different point across.
If you ever watch the Papal Posse, it’s easy to spot.

Michael Dowd said:
What springs to mind when hearing about preparation for the coming Synod on Youth by listening to them is push polling.* The ‘Synod on the How to Corrupt Youth’
is how it should be understood.
*”A push poll is an interactive marketing technique, most commonly employed during political campaigning, in which an individual or organization attempts to manipulate or alter prospective voters’ views/beliefs under the guise of conducting an opinion poll.”
—https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Push_poll

S. Armaticus said:
What’s interesting is that even in fake polls, the questions posed tell us a lot.
I did some “emphasizing” of what I thought was significant. What is interesting, and confirms what my filters are seeing is that the non-believers are really swayed by argument along the trajectory that one can call an “ascent to faith through reason”. In other words, philosophical argument.
This also explains why the biggest youtube celebs right now are people who do psychology or philosophy. Even the athiests (sam harris) are huge. What in fact is the case is that those who listen are interested in the spiritual, yet are trying to satisfy that need via “ideologies” that they don’t think are “religious”.
What I think is the case is that the holy rolling evangelicals are the root cause of the problem that turns off these typical people off religion.
But when those people go down the philosophical and psychological route, they end at a place where they are confronted with Catholicism.
Aside, there is a phenomenon playing itself out now where protestant philosophy students have a high rate of conversion to the One True Faith.
Very interesting development…
