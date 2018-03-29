Holy Thursday is upon us.

So today will be a long one…

Before your humble blogger signs off for Easter, one final summary post on IDEALS, JUDGEMENT and how this is the central idea that allows one to understand the bishopric of Rome of Jorge Maria Bergoglio, as well as the “sophisticated theologian” himself.

In the post titled The Ideal Will Judge Bergoglio…, the focus was on the IDEALS side of what can be called the IDEAL/JUDGEMENT paradigm. Today your humble blogger will deal with the JUDGEMENT side.

As most of my loyal readers know, JUDGEMENT, or rather Francis’ understanding of, and his aversion to JUDGEMENT is a central theme of his Theology of Death™.

One quick recent example of the above is contained in the following passage from a recent interview of Francis’ ghostwriter, Archbishop Victor Fernandez: (see here)

Q: What is the most popular message inside and outside the Church?

+Fernandez: In the case of Francis, I believe that his constant invitation, with words and gestures, to return to the Gospel‘s original freshness and to its heart made of mercy and justice for the weakest, will not be forgotten. At the same time, the call for a stripped Church, more joyful and able to open up to dialogue and service, will not end. Even if somebody in the future will try to go back in this regard, I believe that Francis’ great and irreversible reform, which has already been achieved, consists in the fact that a reversal will hardly be accepted. Who would ever think that after Francis, a papacy of condemnations parading power and wealth, that is not willing to dialogue with everyone, that ignores the weak of this world, could ever flourish?

In other words, Francis’ AGENDA is grounded in the eradication of JUSTICE from Catholic Moral Theology.

One great example of this above supposition comes via a post that appeared on the Mahound’s Paradise blog back in April of 2015 titled The Mercy Quotient: Did Pope Francis Just Implicitly Condemn Vatican II and the New Mass? In this post, one can observe Francis’ TRUE understanding of MERCY. Or rather, FRANCISMERCY.

As we know, it is at this time that Francis called a Jubilee Year of FrancisMercy. Here is what Francis wrote in the Bull of Indiction: (see here)

Mercy is the very foundation of the Church’s life…[But] Perhaps we have long since forgotten how to show and live the way of mercy. The temptation, on the one hand, to focus exclusively on justice made us forget that this is only the first, albeit necessary and indispensable step. But the Church needs to go beyond and strive for a higher and more important goal…The time has come for the Church to take up the joyful call to mercy once more. It is time to return to the basics…

The above is classic Bergoglio (or rather his ghostwriter). First he correctly states that JUSTICE is the “first, albeit necessary and indispensable step”.

And then he goes into the heretical Bergoglian long-grass by making the following claim:

But the Church needs to go beyond and strive for a higher and more important goal.

So what we see here in fact, is Bergoglio subverting the relationship between JUSTICE and MERCY by making the claim that there is something more, i.e. a “higher and more important goal” in the Catholic JUSTICE/MERCY paradigm.

In other words, what Francis is trying to do is to redefine the IDEAL.

And naturally, this “higher and more important goal” , i.e. IDEAL is what we call FrancisMercy.

And what is this new IDEAL FrancisMercy?

Well FrancisMercy by definition is what the English Dictionary would call LICENSE.

In other words, Mercy properly understood is a derivative of Justice, as Francis initially claims. Here is the definition:

MERCY

compassionate or kindly forbearance shown toward an offender, an enemy, or other person in one’s power; compassion, pity, or benevolence: Have mercy on the poor sinner. the disposition to be compassionate or forbearing:an adversary wholly without mercy. the discretionary power of a judge to pardon someone or to mitigate punishment, especially to send to prison rather than invoke the death penalty. an act of kindness, compassion, or favor: She has performed countless small mercies for her friends and neighbors. something that gives evidence of divine favor; blessing: It was just a mercy we had our seat belts on when it happened.

So what we see from the definitions above, is that JUSTICE is a prerequisite of MERCY.

So without JUSTICE, there can be no TRUE MERCY. What you have instead is LICENSE. Here is the that definition:

LICENSE

formal permission from a governmental or other constituted authority to do something, as to carry on some business or profession. a certificate, tag, plate, etc., giving proof of such permission; official permit: a driver’s license. permission to do or not to do something. intentional deviation from rule, convention, or fact, as for the sake of literary or artistic effect: poetic license. exceptional freedom allowed in a special situation. excessive or undue freedom or liberty. licentiousness.

The critical definition is 6. Reason being that someone whose actions will not be JUDGED, i.e. JUSTICE will not be exacted, that person de facto has excessive or undue freedom or liberty.

So summarizing the above and the entire IDEALS/JUDGE paradigm, one needs to start from the premise that Francis hates the current, Catholic IDEAL.

The reason Francis hates the Catholic IDEAL, as contained in the Church’s Universal Magisterium is that this IDEAL is a JUDGE.

IT JUDGES HIM!

The Catholic IDEAL is contained in, and defined by the Universal Magisterium.

The Universal Magisterium in turn is a collection of AXIOMS provided to the Faithful by Our Lord (the AXIOMS) and Catholic Tradition (interpretation of the AXIOMS).

The AXIOMATIC figure who embodies the Catholic IDEAL is Our Lord Jesus Christ. (see here)

Christ is the potential of man and woman.

It is said that man and woman alike are made in the image of God, and that God is He who uses the eternal Logos to generate habitable order from the chaos of potential. This is the axiom.

Not only does the Catholic Faith and the Institutional Church rest upon the Catholic AXIOMS, but so does Western Civilization. Compliance with these AXIOMS have allowed the followers of Christ to develop Western Civilization, i.e. the most advanced Civilization known to man.

Francis, cognizant of his personal inadequacies, i.e. lack of proper Catholic formation and doctrinal competence (sub-par intellect should also be added), knew that he would have been recognized by the Faithful and especially Vatican administration, i.e. Curia –soon after his ascent to the bishopric of Rome, of being a FRAUD, (especially when compared with Pope Benedict), has implemented an AGENDA that intends to change the Catholic IDEAL.

I.e., to an “IDEAL” by which Bergoglio wants The FRANCIS to be JUDGED.

Francis’ attacks on the Curia (calling them corrupt, mentally unbalanced etc.) are a reaction- if not a preemptive strike to neutralize the Curia’s criticism of his lack of formation and doctrinal competence. In other words, a counter-measure to the Curia’s awareness/criticism that The Francis is not someone who is striving toward the Catholic IDEAL.

In terms of the IDEAL, Faithful Catholics recognize His Holiness Pope Benedict XVI as an individual who exemplifies “striving toward the IDEAL“, while these same Faithful recognize that Francis does not. Actually, he doesn’t even bother…

Furthermore, being cognizant of his severe inadequacies, Francis is trying to construct a FRANCIS_IDEAL that has lowered the AXIOMATIC standards to such a degree, that what he has in fact done is reduce the Francis Theology of Death™ to pure LICENSE.

In reality, what Francis is trying to accomplish is to create a “system” in which there is only one FRANCIS_AXIOM in this FRANCIS_IDEAL, and that FRANCIS_AXIOM is that there are no other AXIOMS!

And anyone who “dissents” by claiming that there are in fact AXIOMS, is labeled an “Old maid!”,“Fomenter of coprophagia!”, “Specialist of the Logos!”, “Rosary counter!” , “Functionary!”, “Self-absorbed, Promethean neo-Pelagian!”, “Restorationist!”, “Ideological Christians!”, “Pelagian!”, etc.

Post-Modernism pure and simple, folks!

In other words, Francis is intentionally sowing CHAOS!

And Francis is aided and abetted in his quest to redefine Catholic AXIOMATIC teaching by individuals who are “intrinsically disordered”. These individual see a THREAT to their “stations in life” and their physical and material well-being in the Catholic AXIOMS themselves, as codified in the Catechism and Canon Law of the Catholic Church.

These INTRINSICALLY DISORDERED had a brush with “death” in 2005 when His Holiness Pope Benedict XVI banned the ordination of Intrinsically Disordered clerics, and since the election of Bergoglio, are assisting Francis in changing the Catholic Catechism and Canon Law to eliminate this threat.

The following actions are most likely SIGNALLING (EFFECT) that Francis is sending out to the INTRINSICALLY DISORDERED inside the Sacred Vatican Walls and outside in the Universal Church:

appointing homosexualists like James Martin to “evangelize” the wavering milquetoast Catholics,

appointing homosexualist bishops and cardinals,

promulgating FrancisDocuments pertaining to FrancisMercy, (LICENSE in reality, sanctioning intrinsically disordered behavior),

calling the bi-Synod (Family) with a HIDDEN AGENDA to change the Catechism and Canon Law of the Catholic Church with respect to the INTRINSICALLY DISORDERED,

and now calling a follow-up synod, also rigged, on the “youth” as the mechanism through which Francis intends on getting the homosexualist’s AGENDA changes into the Catholic Church’s AXIOMATIC definitions.

In addition to the above, Francis has also been abusive toward Faithful Catholics who are rightly pointing out in ESSENCE, that what Francis teaches is not Catholic, but rather that he is peddling a form of “religious naturalism”. These Catholic individuals are calumniated, harassed, fired from positions in Catholic institutions and administrative positions and vilified on most every occasion.

Yet Francis’ intended transformation from the Catholic IDEAL to the FRANCIS_IDEAL is not taking hold. It exists there where is has for the last 50 years, i.e. in the corrupt theological departments and the other corrupted institutions where the INTRINSICALLY DISORDERED and other various dissenters have taken control.

This Catholic push-back in turn has created a large problem for Francis’ MORAL AUTHORITY, calling it into question.

So in response to this situation, Team Francis has set out to perpetrate a series of FRAUDS on the Faithful.

The latest attempt was by concocting a PLAN in which they tried to co-opt the NATURAL MORAL AUTHORITY of His Holiness Pope Benedict (recognizable striving toward the Catholic IDEAL), to make the claim that Francis and his AGENDA is in “continuity” (both “external” and “internal” – by definition) with that of Benedict, relegating His Holiness to what Giuseppe Nardi termed: a “remote controlled sheep”.

And here we have reached the point where the The Letter™ scandal and its “eleven little books” comes in. I turn to a link which contains the most excellent post written by Sandro Magister pertaining to just this subject matter. (see here)

This humble blogger’s take on this scandal is as follows:

The idea of producing “eleven little books” was the brainchild of the Vatican Communications Secretariat. The intended purpose was to produce some sort of “set of theological” books to demonstrate that Francis is a “sophisticated theologian”. (Fake Authority)

This set of “eleven little books” was intentionally edited by individuals who come from the heretical German Theological School of “Hegelian relativism”. These individuals were selected as an OVERT SIGNAL that the FRANCIS NEW PARADIGM, in fact the FRANCIS_IDEAL is now ENDORSED by Pope Benedict XVI.

A letter was presented to His Holiness Pope Benedict (one which we still have not seen) asking him for a… wait for it… “brief and dense theological page” on the unholy “eleven little books”.

(A “preface” to a future edition after the passing of His Holiness (?) – would be my guess.)

This Pope Benedict XVI refused to do.

Signing this REFUSAL Letter™ with “Benedict XVI”, as opposed to “pope emeritus” seals the letter as being a part of Pope Benedict’s personal teaching office, i.e. MAGISTERIAL.

By this refusal, what His Holiness Pope Benedict XVI in fact did, was to ostensively CONFIRM that the material in the “eleven little books” i.e. the Francis Theology of Death™, based on the FRANCIS_IDEAL is NOT in CONTINUITY with Pope Benedict’s teaching magisterium.

Furthermroe, as a LEGITIMATE AND RECOGNIZED AUTHORITY on the teaching magisterium of Pope John Paul II, Pope Benedict also CONFIRMED that it also is NOT in continuity with that which Francis teaches.

This Letter™ definitively put this “continuity canard” to rest. Specifically, Pope Benedict made this quite binary claim in the “hidden paragraph”:

Only as an aside, I would like to note my surprise at the fact that among the authors is also Professor Hünermann, who during my pontificate had distinguished himself by leading anti-papal initiatives. He played a major part in the release of the “Kölner Erklärung”, which, in relation to the encyclical “Veritatis splendor”, virulently attacked the magisterial authority of the Pope, especially on questions of moral theology. Also the “Europaische Theologengesellschaft”, which he founded, was initially conceived by him as an organization in opposition to the papal magisterium. Later, the ecclesial sentiment of many theologians prevented this orientation, allowing that organization to become a normal instrument of encounter among theologians.

How much clearer can this situation be?

Actually, it was so clear that Francis was forced to make an unannounced visit to His Holiness Pope Benedict XVI yesterday, with “Easter Greetings”, yet one without any photo-reporters to snap the happy occasion.

Hmmm…. Wonder what they spoke about?

And with that, I would like to wish all my dear and loyal readers a very peaceful and spiritually hopeful Easter holiday.

