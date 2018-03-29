Tags
#fakenarratives, #fakenews, chastity belts, Chlamydia trachomatis, Cryptosporidium, Cultural Marxism, Deconstructionism, Dr. Curt Doolittle, Father Anthony Cekada, Fox News, Francis Effect, FrancisChurch - In Liquidation, Frankfurt School, FSSP, Genderism, George Soros, Germany, Giardia lamblia, Gonorrhea, Great Cardinal, Havana, Hemorrhoids, heretical pope, Herpes simplex virus, hippies, HIV, Holy Year of Mercy, Human immunodeficiency virus, Human papilloma virus, Humanism, Isospora belli, Jacque Derrida, James O'Keefe, Jesuits, Jesus Christ, Joseph Ratzinger, Jozef Pilsudski, Keynes, Keynesian Economics, Kirill I, Krakow, Law of Unintended Consequences, messeging, Mexico City, Microsporidia, Miracle on the Vistula, Modernists, MSM, narratives, Nassim Taleb, neo-modernism, Neo-Pagan, Net Neutrality, new springtime, New York Times, Nigel Farage, Pagan Christians, pathological, Poland, Polish Bolshevik War 1920, Pontifical High Mass, Pope Pius VI, President Andrzej Duda, Project Veritas, r/K Selection Theory, Raymond Burke, Refugee Resettlement Watch blog, Republic of Poland, retained foreign bodies, risk event, Roman Curia, s "c"atholicZombie, s "theological structuring", s ABC News, s ABERRO AGENDA, s aberro-sex agenda, s AIDS, s Ambiguity, s Anal Cancer, s Ann Corcoran, s anorectal traum, s Archbishop of Warsaw- Praga, s Associated Press, s Austria, s Benedict XVI, s Bergoglio, s Big Gender, s Bio-History, s Boris Johnson, s BREXIT, s Card. Muller, s Cardinal Burke, s Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz, s cardinal Walter Kasper, s Catholic Church, s Chapel of the Holy Trinity, s Pope Francis, Saul Alinsky, sCatholic Church in Poland, Sexually transmitted diseases, spirit of Vatican II, SSPX, St Thomas Aquinas, sustainability, Synod 2014, Synod of Filth, Syphilis25, Tags anal fissures, Tags Black Lives Matter, Team Bergoglio, The Letter™, The Remnant, The Scholasticum, theological deconstructionism, Thomism, Tradition, TransRational, Truth, Unjust ruler, Vatican II, Work of Human Hands, Zombie, ZombieBishop, ZombieChurch
Holy Thursday is upon us.
So today will be a long one…
Before your humble blogger signs off for Easter, one final summary post on IDEALS, JUDGEMENT and how this is the central idea that allows one to understand the bishopric of Rome of Jorge Maria Bergoglio, as well as the “sophisticated theologian” himself.
In the post titled The Ideal Will Judge Bergoglio…, the focus was on the IDEALS side of what can be called the IDEAL/JUDGEMENT paradigm. Today your humble blogger will deal with the JUDGEMENT side.
As most of my loyal readers know, JUDGEMENT, or rather Francis’ understanding of, and his aversion to JUDGEMENT is a central theme of his Theology of Death™.
One quick recent example of the above is contained in the following passage from a recent interview of Francis’ ghostwriter, Archbishop Victor Fernandez: (see here)
Q: What is the most popular message inside and outside the Church?
+Fernandez: In the case of Francis, I believe that his constant invitation, with words and gestures, to return to the Gospel‘s original freshness and to its heart made of mercy and justice for the weakest, will not be forgotten. At the same time, the call for a stripped Church, more joyful and able to open up to dialogue and service, will not end. Even if somebody in the future will try to go back in this regard, I believe that Francis’ great and irreversible reform, which has already been achieved, consists in the fact that a reversal will hardly be accepted. Who would ever think that after Francis, a papacy of condemnations parading power and wealth, that is not willing to dialogue with everyone, that ignores the weak of this world, could ever flourish?
In other words, Francis’ AGENDA is grounded in the eradication of JUSTICE from Catholic Moral Theology.
One great example of this above supposition comes via a post that appeared on the Mahound’s Paradise blog back in April of 2015 titled The Mercy Quotient: Did Pope Francis Just Implicitly Condemn Vatican II and the New Mass? In this post, one can observe Francis’ TRUE understanding of MERCY. Or rather, FRANCISMERCY.
As we know, it is at this time that Francis called a Jubilee Year of FrancisMercy. Here is what Francis wrote in the Bull of Indiction: (see here)
Mercy is the very foundation of the Church’s life…[But] Perhaps we have long since forgotten how to show and live the way of mercy. The temptation, on the one hand, to focus exclusively on justice made us forget that this is only the first, albeit necessary and indispensable step. But the Church needs to go beyond and strive for a higher and more important goal…The time has come for the Church to take up the joyful call to mercy once more. It is time to return to the basics…
The above is classic Bergoglio (or rather his ghostwriter). First he correctly states that JUSTICE is the “first, albeit necessary and indispensable step”.
And then he goes into the heretical Bergoglian long-grass by making the following claim:
But the Church needs to go beyond and strive for a higher and more important goal.
So what we see here in fact, is Bergoglio subverting the relationship between JUSTICE and MERCY by making the claim that there is something more, i.e. a “higher and more important goal” in the Catholic JUSTICE/MERCY paradigm.
In other words, what Francis is trying to do is to redefine the IDEAL.
And naturally, this “higher and more important goal” , i.e. IDEAL is what we call FrancisMercy.
And what is this new IDEAL FrancisMercy?
Well FrancisMercy by definition is what the English Dictionary would call LICENSE.
In other words, Mercy properly understood is a derivative of Justice, as Francis initially claims. Here is the definition:
MERCY
- compassionate or kindly forbearance shown toward an offender, an enemy, or other person in one’s power; compassion, pity, or benevolence: Have mercy on the poor sinner.
- the disposition to be compassionate or forbearing:an adversary wholly without mercy.
- the discretionary power of a judge to pardon someone or to mitigate punishment, especially to send to prison rather than invoke the death penalty.
- an act of kindness, compassion, or favor: She has performed countless small mercies for her friends and neighbors.
- something that gives evidence of divine favor; blessing: It was just a mercy we had our seat belts on when it happened.
So what we see from the definitions above, is that JUSTICE is a prerequisite of MERCY.
So without JUSTICE, there can be no TRUE MERCY. What you have instead is LICENSE. Here is the that definition:
LICENSE
- formal permission from a governmental or other constituted authority to do something, as to carry on some business or profession.
- a certificate, tag, plate, etc., giving proof of such permission; official permit: a driver’s license.
- permission to do or not to do something.
- intentional deviation from rule, convention, or fact, as for the sake of literary or artistic effect: poetic license.
- exceptional freedom allowed in a special situation.
- excessive or undue freedom or liberty.
- licentiousness.
The critical definition is 6. Reason being that someone whose actions will not be JUDGED, i.e. JUSTICE will not be exacted, that person de facto has excessive or undue freedom or liberty.
So summarizing the above and the entire IDEALS/JUDGE paradigm, one needs to start from the premise that Francis hates the current, Catholic IDEAL.
The reason Francis hates the Catholic IDEAL, as contained in the Church’s Universal Magisterium is that this IDEAL is a JUDGE.
IT JUDGES HIM!
The Catholic IDEAL is contained in, and defined by the Universal Magisterium.
The Universal Magisterium in turn is a collection of AXIOMS provided to the Faithful by Our Lord (the AXIOMS) and Catholic Tradition (interpretation of the AXIOMS).
The AXIOMATIC figure who embodies the Catholic IDEAL is Our Lord Jesus Christ. (see here)
- Christ is the potential of man and woman.
- It is said that man and woman alike are made in the image of God, and that God is He who uses the eternal Logos to generate habitable order from the chaos of potential. This is the axiom.
Not only does the Catholic Faith and the Institutional Church rest upon the Catholic AXIOMS, but so does Western Civilization. Compliance with these AXIOMS have allowed the followers of Christ to develop Western Civilization, i.e. the most advanced Civilization known to man.
Francis, cognizant of his personal inadequacies, i.e. lack of proper Catholic formation and doctrinal competence (sub-par intellect should also be added), knew that he would have been recognized by the Faithful and especially Vatican administration, i.e. Curia –soon after his ascent to the bishopric of Rome, of being a FRAUD, (especially when compared with Pope Benedict), has implemented an AGENDA that intends to change the Catholic IDEAL.
I.e., to an “IDEAL” by which Bergoglio wants The FRANCIS to be JUDGED.
Francis’ attacks on the Curia (calling them corrupt, mentally unbalanced etc.) are a reaction- if not a preemptive strike to neutralize the Curia’s criticism of his lack of formation and doctrinal competence. In other words, a counter-measure to the Curia’s awareness/criticism that The Francis is not someone who is striving toward the Catholic IDEAL.
In terms of the IDEAL, Faithful Catholics recognize His Holiness Pope Benedict XVI as an individual who exemplifies “striving toward the IDEAL“, while these same Faithful recognize that Francis does not. Actually, he doesn’t even bother…
Furthermore, being cognizant of his severe inadequacies, Francis is trying to construct a FRANCIS_IDEAL that has lowered the AXIOMATIC standards to such a degree, that what he has in fact done is reduce the Francis Theology of Death™ to pure LICENSE.
In reality, what Francis is trying to accomplish is to create a “system” in which there is only one FRANCIS_AXIOM in this FRANCIS_IDEAL, and that FRANCIS_AXIOM is that there are no other AXIOMS!
And anyone who “dissents” by claiming that there are in fact AXIOMS, is labeled an “Old maid!”,“Fomenter of coprophagia!”, “Specialist of the Logos!”, “Rosary counter!” , “Functionary!”, “Self-absorbed, Promethean neo-Pelagian!”, “Restorationist!”, “Ideological Christians!”, “Pelagian!”, etc.
Post-Modernism pure and simple, folks!
In other words, Francis is intentionally sowing CHAOS!
And Francis is aided and abetted in his quest to redefine Catholic AXIOMATIC teaching by individuals who are “intrinsically disordered”. These individual see a THREAT to their “stations in life” and their physical and material well-being in the Catholic AXIOMS themselves, as codified in the Catechism and Canon Law of the Catholic Church.
These INTRINSICALLY DISORDERED had a brush with “death” in 2005 when His Holiness Pope Benedict XVI banned the ordination of Intrinsically Disordered clerics, and since the election of Bergoglio, are assisting Francis in changing the Catholic Catechism and Canon Law to eliminate this threat.
The following actions are most likely SIGNALLING (EFFECT) that Francis is sending out to the INTRINSICALLY DISORDERED inside the Sacred Vatican Walls and outside in the Universal Church:
appointing homosexualists like James Martin to “evangelize” the wavering milquetoast Catholics,
appointing homosexualist bishops and cardinals,
promulgating FrancisDocuments pertaining to FrancisMercy, (LICENSE in reality, sanctioning intrinsically disordered behavior),
calling the bi-Synod (Family) with a HIDDEN AGENDA to change the Catechism and Canon Law of the Catholic Church with respect to the INTRINSICALLY DISORDERED,
and now calling a follow-up synod, also rigged, on the “youth” as the mechanism through which Francis intends on getting the homosexualist’s AGENDA changes into the Catholic Church’s AXIOMATIC definitions.
In addition to the above, Francis has also been abusive toward Faithful Catholics who are rightly pointing out in ESSENCE, that what Francis teaches is not Catholic, but rather that he is peddling a form of “religious naturalism”. These Catholic individuals are calumniated, harassed, fired from positions in Catholic institutions and administrative positions and vilified on most every occasion.
Yet Francis’ intended transformation from the Catholic IDEAL to the FRANCIS_IDEAL is not taking hold. It exists there where is has for the last 50 years, i.e. in the corrupt theological departments and the other corrupted institutions where the INTRINSICALLY DISORDERED and other various dissenters have taken control.
This Catholic push-back in turn has created a large problem for Francis’ MORAL AUTHORITY, calling it into question.
So in response to this situation, Team Francis has set out to perpetrate a series of FRAUDS on the Faithful.
The latest attempt was by concocting a PLAN in which they tried to co-opt the NATURAL MORAL AUTHORITY of His Holiness Pope Benedict (recognizable striving toward the Catholic IDEAL), to make the claim that Francis and his AGENDA is in “continuity” (both “external” and “internal” – by definition) with that of Benedict, relegating His Holiness to what Giuseppe Nardi termed: a “remote controlled sheep”.
And here we have reached the point where the The Letter™ scandal and its “eleven little books” comes in. I turn to a link which contains the most excellent post written by Sandro Magister pertaining to just this subject matter. (see here)
This humble blogger’s take on this scandal is as follows:
The idea of producing “eleven little books” was the brainchild of the Vatican Communications Secretariat. The intended purpose was to produce some sort of “set of theological” books to demonstrate that Francis is a “sophisticated theologian”. (Fake Authority)
This set of “eleven little books” was intentionally edited by individuals who come from the heretical German Theological School of “Hegelian relativism”. These individuals were selected as an OVERT SIGNAL that the FRANCIS NEW PARADIGM, in fact the FRANCIS_IDEAL is now ENDORSED by Pope Benedict XVI.
A letter was presented to His Holiness Pope Benedict (one which we still have not seen) asking him for a… wait for it… “brief and dense theological page” on the unholy “eleven little books”.
(A “preface” to a future edition after the passing of His Holiness (?) – would be my guess.)
This Pope Benedict XVI refused to do.
Signing this REFUSAL Letter™ with “Benedict XVI”, as opposed to “pope emeritus” seals the letter as being a part of Pope Benedict’s personal teaching office, i.e. MAGISTERIAL.
By this refusal, what His Holiness Pope Benedict XVI in fact did, was to ostensively CONFIRM that the material in the “eleven little books” i.e. the Francis Theology of Death™, based on the FRANCIS_IDEAL is NOT in CONTINUITY with Pope Benedict’s teaching magisterium.
Furthermroe, as a LEGITIMATE AND RECOGNIZED AUTHORITY on the teaching magisterium of Pope John Paul II, Pope Benedict also CONFIRMED that it also is NOT in continuity with that which Francis teaches.
This Letter™ definitively put this “continuity canard” to rest. Specifically, Pope Benedict made this quite binary claim in the “hidden paragraph”:
Only as an aside, I would like to note my surprise at the fact that among the authors is also Professor Hünermann, who during my pontificate had distinguished himself by leading anti-papal initiatives. He played a major part in the release of the “Kölner Erklärung”, which, in relation to the encyclical “Veritatis splendor”, virulently attacked the magisterial authority of the Pope, especially on questions of moral theology. Also the “Europaische Theologengesellschaft”, which he founded, was initially conceived by him as an organization in opposition to the papal magisterium. Later, the ecclesial sentiment of many theologians prevented this orientation, allowing that organization to become a normal instrument of encounter among theologians.
How much clearer can this situation be?
Actually, it was so clear that Francis was forced to make an unannounced visit to His Holiness Pope Benedict XVI yesterday, with “Easter Greetings”, yet one without any photo-reporters to snap the happy occasion.
Hmmm…. Wonder what they spoke about?
And with that, I would like to wish all my dear and loyal readers a very peaceful and spiritually hopeful Easter holiday.
Dorota Mosiewicz-Patalas said:
Am I mistaken in attributing mercy to God rather than man? Bergoglio’s false mercy, his constant bashing of the very notion of striving toward the Ideal, seems very presumptuous.
My sense of the natural order of things tells me that the Church is first responsible for proclaiming the Gospel, and then – for showing us, how best to follow Christ.
We follow Him by obeying his commandments. Didn’t He say – If you love me, follow my commandments? We will, of course, frequently fall short of our best intentions, and only with sincere struggle and striving, not mockery and rejection, do we hope for God’s mercy.
Bergoglio’s job is to encourage us to see God’s love for us in giving us the Logos, not chaos, while mercy… mercy is not Bergoglio’s to give us, it is all God’s.
Yet Bergoglio calls on the youth, his little Red Guards, his “agents of change”, to make mess. His disciples in the Vatican have perfected this skill already. He wants the disease to spread, even by deliberately infecting the unsuspecting, irreversibly.
I loved reading your article. May God bless you.
LikeLike
Chris Benischek said:
Get thy wife to a Nunnery! No, wrong play…sorry, don’t do that. Rather, I mean an EF Mass, JFK’63! (A great year, by the way!) And that’s an order!! SA hit the nail on the head in Peterson fashion on that one. Show her what true worship is, or ought to be. What a great time of year to start, too.
Lively crowd today, St A!
Meanwhile, JFK’63, your wife is right. If he is in fact the pope. (And thanks for the faithful Lutheran–I knew there had to be more than one!)
Of course your wife–among others–is scandalized by ‘Pope’ Francis. Who wouldn’t be? (Outside of his small Casa Sta Martan circle of Adorers, I mean Advisers, plus the Left, loosey-goosey Catholics living together “without benefit of clergy” as they used to say, and the diabolically disoriented, whom he positively enraptures!) Bear in mind also that most Catholics are fed a steady stream of FakeNews on the ‘papal’ antics–MSM in any medium won’t touch the truth, scale or number of the scandals with a ten-foot pole in almost all cases. Glad your wife is getting some good intel, at any rate.
This is one more reason–perhaps the gravest reason–why it is absolutely necessary to come to grips with the hard truth of who is the true pope.
If Benedict is the Pope, Francis isn’t. And vice versa. It is also axiomatic that one cannot have two popes at the same time, is it not?
It’s a hard truth because no one knows what to do about it–if it were true. We can’t count on the Cardinals, the trads will lament! Well no kidding. Can you count on Christ? How ‘bout the Blessed Mother? Do you lack faith they can resolve this situation? You can’t engage situation ethics here. Rather, you have to do what’s right, and speak the truth, and don’t fret the consequences. Which incidentally you neither control nor can predict anyway!
And this–the horror of this Heresiarch as Pope–is what is gradually dawning on all men of good will–even the ‘conservative’ wing of the Church. Goaded on precisely by the ever more outrageous statements and actions of he whom I have come to believe is the anti-Pope.
There are several compelling reasons and varying theories supporting that conclusion.
First, the St Gallen Mafia and satellites cardinatial. Like McCarrick–lobbied by his own admission by a prominent and rich “Italian businessman” for Bergoglio. The Mafia is an clique of CArdinals led by Danneels and several others pushing the Bergoglian candidacy–resulting in latae sententiae excommunications of them all–every single cardinal participant. Including interestingly Cardinal Bergoglio himself who gave his prior consent to the rigging effort. See, for example, Austen Ivereigh’s biography/hagiography (crucial that it be the 1st Edition, as this admission was excised from subsequent printings) who admitted that “there was!” an organized conspiracy to elect Bergoglio.
+Bishop Gracida the only bishop in the U. S. with any guts, believes Cardinal Bergoglio cannot be pope precisely for this reason: he is an excommunicate pre-election.
I also love the State of Necessity theory of St Arm’s. Couple that with Ganswein’s batty new-and-improved expanded papal ministry. The latter ties directly in to the Barnhardt thesis, to which I invite your review for greater detail.
Some argue that the heresy itself disqualifies any sitting pope. Hard to square that with t he charism of infallibility. But it is precisely this last point that proves Bergoglio cannot be pope–he obviously does not enjoy any charism of infallibility as to faith and morals.
One way or the other, I think you are there. Getting one’s wife there is, of course, sometimes a different story. I guess that’s why some call it Air Combat.
Happy Holy Thursday!
LikeLike
Wanda said:
Yours is the first and sometimes the only bog I read as you are an excellent teacher. You give us the picture and then put all of the pieces together. Your optimism, at times, is able to overcome my NY cynicism and I am left with a feeling of hope, however small. Having growing up and received 12 years of Catholic education just prior to VII, it is truly painful and infuriating,at the same time, to see what “they” have done to the Church. Yet, your advice about persevering is exactly what is needed; there seems to be light on the horizon as you point out in so many of your posts. A Blessed Easter to you and your family..
LikeLike
S. Armaticus said:
Hi Wanda:
Thank you for your kind words.
And whether anyone believes it or not, we are winning. It just don’t appear that way on the surface. But the Restoration is in full swing.
Aside, I am impressed with the youth at the FrancisYootSynod. Boy oh boy, did they give the FrancisCrooks some “hagen lio” or what?
And I will you and your family a very Blessed Easter as well.
LikeLike
Chris Benischek said:
No Hell? I guess Our Lady of Fatima was wrong. Christ too.
Here we thought we’d retire for a quiet Triduum, but the anti-Pope can’t let things rest.
Own Goal. Unforced error.
Why? Anti-Pope Francis is feeling the mounting pressure to the illegitimacy of not just his office, but of his person, and realizes that his time is short.
It is hard to kick against the goad. It is hard, in the immortal words of Johnny Cash, to kick against the pricks. Ought to post a video of that tune, SA….
Now here come the toadies with The Umpteen Denials. For 2 plus 2 equals 5.
LikeLike
S. Armaticus said:
Most likely it’s a false flag.
I’m thinking he is after some sympathy. Eveyone is lashing out at him, and all he wants is to be inclusive…
This isn’t an own-goal. This is premeditated…
LikeLike
johnfkennedy63 said:
Premeditated? Yes. Sympathy? Are you kidding? What kind of sympathy? A tsk, tsking at a stupid, delusional person kind of sympathy?
On Holy Thursday, he denys Hell AGAIN. I wish SOMEONE would ask him WHY Christ died if there is no hell.
LikeLike
S. Armaticus said:
“On Holy Thursday, he denys Hell AGAIN. I wish SOMEONE would ask him WHY Christ died if there is no hell.”
That’s the 800 lb. gorilla in the Domus Sanctae Marthae…
LikeLike
Chris Benischek said:
I agree with the premeditation part. Like I said, it can’t be false flag because they fight under the same black flag. He’s the anti-Pope’s go-to journo!
LikeLike
Chris Benischek said:
Excellent q, JFK’63.
False flag, StA? With his longtime collaborator Sclafari? Would it were so.
They fight under the same flag.
LikeLike
S. Armaticus said:
Francis has problems inside Vatican. Issues with money (Papal Fund), China, Attendence figures (another horrible Spy Wed.) and the rigged “yoot” synod.
I am not surprised if this isn’t a stunt to get the base motivated.
LikeLike
Mark Wauck said:
He’s a Lutheran–right down to the potty mouth.
Here’s a comment I wrote yesterday on this–some nice background. It takes a bit of reading between the lines. BTW, if you read Ratzinger’s Salt of the Earth you’ll learn that he, just like his colleague Huenerman, detested “scholasticism” and immersed himself in modern German philosophy.
Via Lifesite News we learn more about the 89 year old Huenerman, contemporary and bete noir of Ratzinger. He is revealed to be, essentially, a typical Tuebingen theologian:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/theologian-criticized-in-benedicts-letter-had-seismic-influence-on-amoris-l
Hünermann is both a graduate and a professor emeritus of Tübingen University in Germany, an establishment with which the more famous names of Hans Kung, Walter Kasper, and Joseph Ratzinger are associated.
As a seminarian in the 1950s, Hünermann was fascinated by Kant, Heidegger, and Hegel and supplemented his studies of neo-scholastic philosophy with their works. When he began to study theology, he concentrated on the early figures of the “Tübingen School,” admiring their approach to problems in modern theology. He later studied in Freiburg with Bernhald Welte, a fellow devotee of Heidegger, who became his mentor.
…
According to Hünermann as reported in Commonweal, many Latin Americans studied at Freiburg in the 1960s, and so Welte was invited to lecture in Chile and Argentina. When the older man returned, he said that German theologians should have more influence in Latin America.
“It was important that we go there to balance out not only the neo-scholasticism, but also the positivistic thinking that filtered down from the United States,” Hunermann told Kaplan.
Therefore, the German theologians set up an exchange program. Hünermann learned Spanish and went to Buenos Aires, Cordoba, Mendoza, Santiago and Valparaiso to teach. The program still exists throughout South America. In 1968 Hünermann met Jorge Bergoglio, the future Pope Francis.
LikeLike
S. Armaticus said:
Hi:
Yep. I saw this.
What I would just like to add with respect to the modern “philosophers” is that they produced their “work” in a particular point in time.
Some of what they produced is objectively correct and some of it, if not most of it is patently erroneous.
What the heirs to those philosophers do is in essence separate the wheat (truth) from the chaff (error).
Rinse, repeat and the process continues.
Here Jean Piaget’s observation about correct interpretations being those that do not kill you over time and over many iterations. So in essence, the process is objective at its root.
And finally, I think it was Max Plank that observed that science only progresses, when the old scientists die off.
Very prescient, and maybe the best observation every made.
S.A.
LikeLike
Mark Wauck said:
Really? Some of what Kant, Hegel, and Heidegger had to say was “objectively correct?” I can’t think of anything of significance that was correct, certainly that hadn’t been stated MORE correctly in a MORE complete and correct context by the likes of Aquinas. Anything they said that might seem to be correct is, in fact, falsified when placed within the overall context of their thought. By their fruits you know them–there is NOTHING good that has come from Kant, Hegel, and Heidegger–only great and objective evil.
Strongly recommend Etienne Gilson‘s classic works on all this. Gilson is particularly strong (cf. esp. his Thomist Realism …) in distinguishing principles from “assumptions”, “postulates”, “axioms”, etc., and in tracing historical influences:
The Unity of Philosophical Experience
Thomist Realism and the Critique of Knowledge (translated by yours truly)
Being and Some Philosophers
I also meant to bold this portion:
“the German theologians set up an exchange program. … The program still exists throughout South America.”
I was told years ago by a well connected Roman priest that this is the big story about the Latin American church: they are totally a subsidiary of modernist German theologians–who no doubt said “objectively correct” things just like their intellectual mentors: Kant, Hegel, Heidegger.
LikeLike
S. Armaticus said:
Mark,
Mark, Mark, Mark,…
If the above is the case, then how do you explain a guy like Jordan Peterson who has come to a very Catholic position by reading Nietzsche, Fraud, Jung. And basing his views on results obtained from empirical research?
Like they say, all roads lead to Rome. Figuratively also!
LikeLike
johnfkennedy63 said:
“that science only progresses, when the old scientists die off.”
That is a quote worth remembering!
LikeLike
Chris Benischek said:
Mark, In defense of good faith Lutherans, it must be said there are (and I like you probably know) many a Lutheran who actually live like Christians.
I’d say anti-Pope Francis may be said to be a liberal Lutheran at best. But even that pales next to the reality. The anti-Pope goes much farther than Luther did–for whom if it’s justification by faith alone, at least it’s faith in Christ.
Whereas Anti-pope Francis clearly does not even believe that. He goes one better than Luther–faith in Christ is not necessary either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
johnfkennedy63 said:
Chris,
Sadly, I have to admit, my wife is a Lutheran, who always attends Mass with us. She has only attended one Lutheran service in our 27 years of marriage. She is much more Catholic than “P”F. She refuses to consider formally joining the Church precisely due to the idea of the Pope and she can now point to the “current” occupant of the Seat of Peter as a prime example of why it’s a problem.
LikeLike
S. Armaticus said:
Do you go to a EF or OF parish/Mass?
LikeLike
Mark Wauck said:
I understand what you’re saying, Chris–and you, too, johnfkennedy63. I think most of us have experiences like that we could recount–I know I do, and I certainly recognize that most of those people don’t subscribe to the truly frightful things Luther actually said. When I wrote that Bergoglio is Lutheran I was thinking not simply of his theology but also of his personality–thus my reference to Bergoglio’s “potty mouth,” for which Luther was also famous. But if you think I was being a bit intemperate, try this out: Be Careful What You Read at “The Catholic Thing”–It May Not Be Catholic.
LikeLike
B flat said:
Thank you very much for your time and the effort involved in preparing your articles and postings. I find the information and insights invaluable to maintain some peace of soul in the turbulence of events.
One thing of which you have written a great deal, and which is at the crux of all our concerns and thinking, is the seeking of Truth. The widespread disregard for truth in all operations of the Vatican under this pontificate, has a long-term corrosive effect on the credibility of the Holy See, and is destroying the teaching authority of the whole Catholic Church, as well as its moral authority by the corrupt behaviour of the Vatican and Bergolio himself.
This is truly the devil’s work.
But after the betrayal, denial, dreadful Passion and death of Christ on the Cross, comes the defeat of sin and of Death itself: the Glorious Resurrection and our salvation!
Wesołych Świąt! Happy Easter to you and your faithful readers.
LikeLike
S. Armaticus said:
Hi:
Thank you for your very kind note.
Yes, this situation appears disheartening at times. But what one must understand is that Our Lord promised those who stay faithful to him that the “gates of hell shall not prevail”.
Regardless of whether Bergoglio “abolishes” it or not.
Yet in the mean time, we have to keep on persevering. And one way to keep one’s head in the game so to say, is through trying to understand what it is in fact that we are witnessing.
And finally, if enough of us put our skin in the game, whether it’s writing blogs, praying, fasting or just staying on top of what is happening in the Church, and bringing it to the attention of our local priests and bishops, eventually these individuals in positions of authority will have to listen. They will have no one else telling them this. Especially since they will know that what we say is TRUE.
Spokojnych i radosnych Świąt!
S.A.
LikeLike
Chris Benischek said:
St. A: Fine analysis on this Holy Thursday morn. You spent a fruitful Spy Wednesday I daresay.
Sadly, tying in Judas with the poor anti-Pope is also perhaps appropriate and even necessary today. Both due to the obvious betrayal of the true Catholic Church in China and at large with what he is attempting to do to the Church in the world at large. ++Joseph Cardinal Zen too has already made this stupendous claim: when he made the connection with a simple question to anti-Pope Francis: “Can there be any dialogue between Herod and St. Joseph.” He may as well have said “Judas and Christ.”
I’d highly recommend Ms. Barnhardt’s piece today on this point. She also strongly reinforces your chillingly accurate depiction of the strength and influence of the intrinsically disordered–a mortal threat to Holy Mother Church (and our children)–whom she with equal accuracy and pith dubs the diabolically disoriented. With whom Francis has willingly and knowingly surrounded himself and protected from the law in many an instance. (Consequences to innocent victims be damned.)
You observe that Pope Benedict–at 90 and sequestered–continues to make convincing–i. e. True–magisterial statements on faith and morals. I believe Benedict decided to take a stand here. Not as dramatic as a presser, perhaps, but quite effective. For he lays out the theological battlefield. And, he clearly christens the anti-Pope with all his “profound” theological formation as heresiarch. And in fact, Pope Benedict is actually signaling that Cardinal Bergoglio, due solely to his status as Bishop of Rome, as opposed to any original or ‘profound’ thinking, is in fact The heresiarch in chief.
Well done, Papa Benedetto, well done.
Inner continuity? Extremely interesting phrase. I’d say this may be reduced in the main to one thing and one thing alone: both men are wearing white. See Socci on this one.
As the great (and profound) theologian St Augustine said, and we hear last night as we commiserate with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at Tenebrae for Spy Wednesday:
“Every wicked man lives, either that he himself may be corrected, or that through him some good man may be exercised.” (IIIIth Lesson)
Happy Triduum All.
LikeLiked by 1 person
S. Armaticus said:
“I believe Benedict decided to take a stand here. Not as dramatic as a presser, perhaps, but quite effective. For he lays out the theological battlefield. And, he clearly christens the anti-Pope with all his “profound” theological formation as heresiarch. And in fact, Pope Benedict is actually signaling that Cardinal Bergoglio, due solely to his status as Bishop of Rome, as opposed to any original or ‘profound’ thinking, is in fact The heresiarch in chief.”
It would appear that he makes the right moves, while playing the “remote controlled sheep” on the non-critical occasions.
When he had his priesthood anniversary ceremony (non-critical) he played along. Here, as with the May 2016 “state of exception (necessity)” he let it rip.
So what I think is happening is that he is teeing up condemnation of the Francis bishopric of Rome at a future point in time, since he was physically too weak to do it himself.
When I see these things, it reminds me of a martial art presentation I once saw where a Kung Fu fighting monk pretended that he was drunk, but crushed 4 adversaries at once.
Anyways, that’s the feeling I am getting…
S.A.
LikeLike