Picking up where we left off yesterday, today we will try to quickly summarize the concept of SYNCHRONICITY and explain how it fits into the wider ONTOLOGICAL REALITY framework.

We started off by classifying three distinct yet collectively exhaustive elements that comprise ONTOLOGICAL REALITY:

The Natural sub-set – explained by the physical sciences,

The Supernatural sub-set – explained by theological science,

The Conscious sub-set (allowoing His creation to understand the above two sub-sets – explained by the social sciences (psychology).

We also observed that something that constitutes TRUTH (Epistemological) exists in and of itself. Furthermore, we observed that Truth itself has a “correspondent” property, i.e. it truth consists in a relation to reality. In other words, Truth is a “relational property involving a characteristic relation (to be specified) to some portion of reality (to be specified).

Given the above (three sub-sets of Reality and how Truth fits into the equation), we should be able to observe and identify a “specified characteristic relation” that is EPISTEMOLOGICALLY True to some portion of the Natural, Supernatural and Conscious i.e. ONTOLOGICAL REALITY.

Therefore, and not by coincidence, by laying out the above natures of TRUTH and REALITY, we have also by default proved an understanding as to what constitutes “organic growth”. Here is that definition from a post written a while back titled Fr. Spadoro’s Junk Theology “Amp Settings” Go To 11!

Organic Growth: reconciliation of reason with revelation, of science with faith and of philosophy with theology, SUBJECT TO: that source of our Faith that comes from divine Revelation.

Notice how all the pieces are beginning to fit?

What we see above is nothing less than a description of the Jungian PROCESS of SYNCHRONICITY.

Yes?

So onto SYNCHRONICITY. On the Wikipedia page, we find the following definition: (see here)

(…) a concept, first introduced by analytical psychologist Carl Jung, which holds that events are “meaningful coincidences” if they occur with no causal relationship yet seem to be meaningfully related.

The reason that a “causal relationship” can’t be obtained in the Supernatural sub-set of ONTOLOGICAL REALITY is that part can not be subjected to empirical testing. I.e. the Supernatural cannot be tested through the scientific method.

But that doesn’t mean that DATA POINTS can’t be observed through means of the senses, particularly by observation and patterns and behavior can’t be documented which could provide insights into the Supernatural sub-set of REALITY.

With respect to our understanding of the Supernatural, we have the word of God Himself that gives us insights into this sub-set of ONTOLOGICAL REALITY. And it appears that the the Holy Scripture, when combined with the interpretation of Holy Scripture, or that which we call Tradition, is a very powerful tool.

Actually, Holy Scripture and TRADITION is so powerful, that even when it is suppressed, as it was by that period in human history called the “Enlightenment”, it reasserts itself in the darnedest of places and times.

And how can the Faithful Catholic observe the dynamic duo of HOLY SCRIPTURE and TRADITION reasserting itself?

Well, through the Jungian concept of SYNCHRONIZATION.

Here is one example of a SYNCHRONISTIC PROCESS from the above video. The transcript below start at the 15:35 mark:

That’s a very similar idea to the voluntary raising of the cross or the imitation of Christ. It’s very, very similar and the evidence that that’s curative is overwhelming. It’s one of the cornerstones of clinical intervention. And I would say it’s partly a cornerstone because of the influence of Christianity.

It’s like one of the things the psychotherapists of the 20th Century REDISCOVERED was that truthful dialogue was curative. So that the TRUTH was curative. In a spiritual sense. And I just think that’s TRUE.

The SYNCHRONOUS PROCESS in the Supernatural sub-set would be defined through the 8th Commandment as understood by TRADITION:

You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.

Yes?

So why has your humble blogger brought this to your attention?

The reason being that just because Carl Jung first observed a certain PHENOMENON, yet was not a practicing Catholic, and his theories did not align themselves with Catholic doctrine of his day, does not mean prima facia that that which he observed and later developed into a theory is necessarily wrong.

A good example of just this is the one above, where Jung’s SYNCHRONICITY theory explains how “truthful dialogue” used in a curative process by a psychotherapist aligns squarely with that taught by the Catechism of the Council of Trent’s interpretation of the 8th Commandment with respect to… well “truthful dialogue”.

Concluding, so what we can infer is that the 8th Commandment exists in the two sub-sets of REALITY, one in the NATURAL and one in the SUPERNATURAL.

Now given that we are not able to EMPIRICALLY test DATA POINTS in the Supernatural sub-set of REALITY, we can test the “mirror images” of those DATA POINTS that exist NATURAL sub-set of REALITY and confirm that they are EPISTEMOLOGICALLY TRUE.

What I would like you dear reader to do is to go back to the above video and pay close attention to the parts where the Calvinist pastor explains what his new potential “parishioners” are looking for when they initially engage him and his church.

If one would classify what it is that these new “seekers of Christianity” are looking for in terms of a theological school, that school would be a SCHOLASTIC School!

What it would not be, is a “theological” school that is grounded in MAGIC THINKING!

I will have more to say in the next post…

Leaving off…

And since we are on the MAGIC THINKING subject, I would like to mention a SIGNIFICANT EVENT that appeared yesterday in Rome. In an interview, His Eminence Cardinal Raymond Burke made the following statement:

Q: If these things (“abolishing” hell and nature of the soul) are very serious, and a source of embarrassment, but the silence amazes many pastors.

CRB: Of course, the situation is further compounded by the silence of many bishops and Cardinals who share with the Roman Pontiff the concern for the universal Church. Some are simply shut up. Others say that there is nothing serious. Still others spread fantasies of a new Church, a church that takes a totally different direction from the past, fantasizing for example of a “new paradigm” for the Church or a radical conversion of the Church’s pastoral practice, making it completely new. Then there are those who are enthusiastic promoters of the so-called revolution in the Catholic Church.

Yes, indeed!

FANTASIES…

I.e. MAGIC THINKING…

The SIGNIFICANCE of this observation is that it aligns with OBJECTIVE REALITY.

And as we know, the first step in any PROBLEM RESOLUTION is to admit that you have a PROBLEM: MAGIC THINKING!

And Cardinal Burke has now admitted this publicly.

Epilogue:

I will leave off today with a great example of a new neo-Scholastic Catholic who recently came into the Church and explains the back-story of her first Confession.

It don’t get any more Scholastic than this these days…

Enjoy!

Bonus video today:

