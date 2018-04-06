Tags
Picking up where we left off yesterday, today we will try to quickly summarize the concept of SYNCHRONICITY and explain how it fits into the wider ONTOLOGICAL REALITY framework.
We started off by classifying three distinct yet collectively exhaustive elements that comprise ONTOLOGICAL REALITY:
The Natural sub-set – explained by the physical sciences,
The Supernatural sub-set – explained by theological science,
The Conscious sub-set (allowoing His creation to understand the above two sub-sets – explained by the social sciences (psychology).
We also observed that something that constitutes TRUTH (Epistemological) exists in and of itself. Furthermore, we observed that Truth itself has a “correspondent” property, i.e. it truth consists in a relation to reality. In other words, Truth is a “relational property involving a characteristic relation (to be specified) to some portion of reality (to be specified).
Given the above (three sub-sets of Reality and how Truth fits into the equation), we should be able to observe and identify a “specified characteristic relation” that is EPISTEMOLOGICALLY True to some portion of the Natural, Supernatural and Conscious i.e. ONTOLOGICAL REALITY.
Therefore, and not by coincidence, by laying out the above natures of TRUTH and REALITY, we have also by default proved an understanding as to what constitutes “organic growth”. Here is that definition from a post written a while back titled Fr. Spadoro’s Junk Theology “Amp Settings” Go To 11!
Organic Growth: reconciliation of reason with revelation, of science with faith and of philosophy with theology, SUBJECT TO: that source of our Faith that comes from divine Revelation.
Notice how all the pieces are beginning to fit?
What we see above is nothing less than a description of the Jungian PROCESS of SYNCHRONICITY.
Yes?
So onto SYNCHRONICITY. On the Wikipedia page, we find the following definition: (see here)
(…) a concept, first introduced by analytical psychologist Carl Jung, which holds that events are “meaningful coincidences” if they occur with no causal relationship yet seem to be meaningfully related.
The reason that a “causal relationship” can’t be obtained in the Supernatural sub-set of ONTOLOGICAL REALITY is that part can not be subjected to empirical testing. I.e. the Supernatural cannot be tested through the scientific method.
But that doesn’t mean that DATA POINTS can’t be observed through means of the senses, particularly by observation and patterns and behavior can’t be documented which could provide insights into the Supernatural sub-set of REALITY.
With respect to our understanding of the Supernatural, we have the word of God Himself that gives us insights into this sub-set of ONTOLOGICAL REALITY. And it appears that the the Holy Scripture, when combined with the interpretation of Holy Scripture, or that which we call Tradition, is a very powerful tool.
Actually, Holy Scripture and TRADITION is so powerful, that even when it is suppressed, as it was by that period in human history called the “Enlightenment”, it reasserts itself in the darnedest of places and times.
And how can the Faithful Catholic observe the dynamic duo of HOLY SCRIPTURE and TRADITION reasserting itself?
Well, through the Jungian concept of SYNCHRONIZATION.
Here is one example of a SYNCHRONISTIC PROCESS from the above video. The transcript below start at the 15:35 mark:
That’s a very similar idea to the voluntary raising of the cross or the imitation of Christ. It’s very, very similar and the evidence that that’s curative is overwhelming. It’s one of the cornerstones of clinical intervention. And I would say it’s partly a cornerstone because of the influence of Christianity.
It’s like one of the things the psychotherapists of the 20th Century REDISCOVERED was that truthful dialogue was curative. So that the TRUTH was curative. In a spiritual sense. And I just think that’s TRUE.
The SYNCHRONOUS PROCESS in the Supernatural sub-set would be defined through the 8th Commandment as understood by TRADITION:
You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.
Yes?
So why has your humble blogger brought this to your attention?
The reason being that just because Carl Jung first observed a certain PHENOMENON, yet was not a practicing Catholic, and his theories did not align themselves with Catholic doctrine of his day, does not mean prima facia that that which he observed and later developed into a theory is necessarily wrong.
A good example of just this is the one above, where Jung’s SYNCHRONICITY theory explains how “truthful dialogue” used in a curative process by a psychotherapist aligns squarely with that taught by the Catechism of the Council of Trent’s interpretation of the 8th Commandment with respect to… well “truthful dialogue”.
Concluding, so what we can infer is that the 8th Commandment exists in the two sub-sets of REALITY, one in the NATURAL and one in the SUPERNATURAL.
Now given that we are not able to EMPIRICALLY test DATA POINTS in the Supernatural sub-set of REALITY, we can test the “mirror images” of those DATA POINTS that exist NATURAL sub-set of REALITY and confirm that they are EPISTEMOLOGICALLY TRUE.
What I would like you dear reader to do is to go back to the above video and pay close attention to the parts where the Calvinist pastor explains what his new potential “parishioners” are looking for when they initially engage him and his church.
If one would classify what it is that these new “seekers of Christianity” are looking for in terms of a theological school, that school would be a SCHOLASTIC School!
What it would not be, is a “theological” school that is grounded in MAGIC THINKING!
I will have more to say in the next post…
Leaving off…
And since we are on the MAGIC THINKING subject, I would like to mention a SIGNIFICANT EVENT that appeared yesterday in Rome. In an interview, His Eminence Cardinal Raymond Burke made the following statement:
Q: If these things (“abolishing” hell and nature of the soul) are very serious, and a source of embarrassment, but the silence amazes many pastors.
CRB: Of course, the situation is further compounded by the silence of many bishops and Cardinals who share with the Roman Pontiff the concern for the universal Church. Some are simply shut up. Others say that there is nothing serious. Still others spread fantasies of a new Church, a church that takes a totally different direction from the past, fantasizing for example of a “new paradigm” for the Church or a radical conversion of the Church’s pastoral practice, making it completely new. Then there are those who are enthusiastic promoters of the so-called revolution in the Catholic Church.
Yes, indeed!
FANTASIES…
The SIGNIFICANCE of this observation is that it aligns with OBJECTIVE REALITY.
And as we know, the first step in any PROBLEM RESOLUTION is to admit that you have a PROBLEM: MAGIC THINKING!
And Cardinal Burke has now admitted this publicly.
Epilogue:
I will leave off today with a great example of a new neo-Scholastic Catholic who recently came into the Church and explains the back-story of her first Confession.
It don’t get any more Scholastic than this these days…
Enjoy!
Bonus video today:
Chris Benischek said:
Easter Saturday & Fatima Saturday
SA, I’d like to invite your attention perhaps for a future column to the possibility that there is a connection between the spectacular Bergoglian Implosion or the Fall of Francis in recent months and one supernatural event.
The Rosary to the Interior (.com) for the purification of Holy Mother Church occurred on Candlemas Day, February 2, 2018. Since then one scandal and own-goal after another in steady succession has been inflicted on Francis.
Consider. ‘Pope’ Francis has destroyed what little credibility he had left.
Scalfari by the way unlike Francis has credibility.
He might be a crotchety old atheist with heavens to Betsy Masonic ties–I mean Scalfari by the way–but guess what: he speaks the truth as a matter of habit, professional etiquette, and I daresay second nature. You don’t need a tape recorder to do an interview. Or at the Sermon on the amount either.
Scalfari values, highly values I would say– his credibility. At the end of the day in his profession that’s all he’s got. it as well. It’s his stock in trade. And he proved it by firing his columnist who dubbed Hellgate Fakenews.
That’s why everyone knows Francis did actually deny Hell and the immortality of the soul as well.
As I think Hellgate ties into Fatima, and because our Lady requested it, I suggest we offer the First Saturday devotions today.
1. Rosary for intention of Triumph of the Immaculate Heart
2. Mass and Holy Communion
3. 15 minutes of meditation on one of the Rosary’s Mysteries
(4. Confession today or within the week too. )
I add the intention for the Purification of the Church as referenced.
Sursum Corda!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Charmaine H said:
She came into the conciliar church, which is not the Catholic Church but a counterfeit “church”. http://www.dominicansavrille.us/is-there-a-conciliar-church/
LikeLike
S. Armaticus said:
I think the situation is more like that she came into the conciliar church, in which the indefectable Catholic Church (Truth) subsists.
LikeLike
Arthur McGowan said:
It is painfully common to see comments that boil down to this: Psychotherapy is evil and should be shunned by Catholics because none of the famous early psychotherapists was a Catholic.
LikeLike
S. Armaticus said:
Very true…
LikeLike
Chris Benischek said:
Quite true. I had the opportunity to take a course once with noted Thomistic philosopher Alasdair
MacIntyre who quipped, “I am an Augustinian Lacanian; to my knowledge the world’s only one.”
Prof. MacIntyre also averred that the point of Jacques Lacan’s psychoanalysis was to enable the patient (analysand) to see the truth about himself a la St Augustine’s “Confessions.” Lacan while also being an M. D. broke with Freud incidentally over a key point: he did not believe man could be reduced to the biological medical model. Rather, he looked to the classical literary and cultural tradition for his model if you will.
We are not merely atoms; men have souls, as I take it. It is a problem with modern psychiatry and its offshoots that the soul is often disregarded. So too, grace. Therefore without knowing where you’re going or how to get there, the discipline in most of its practitioners is somewhat hobbled. It’s defenders must face the fact of its prejudice against the soul; sin; grace; and the redemptive effect and possibilities of suffering.
Quite interesting to see how Peterson overcomes by groping his way back to the classical tradition.
Grace perfects nature. The mere effort to straighten out in truth the natural disorders stemming from sin sets the table for grace. And, “Grace is everywhere.” One only need ask.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wanda said:
As a former Psychiatric RN, I would have to say that psychotherapy has its place, in a limited way. There is some sense in trying to analyze a patient’s behavior so as to arrive at a treatment plan. Where it falls short, is in ignoring, to a great degree, the spiritual side of man. There were weekly services (Mass, Protestant service) and a Bible study, usually conducted by a Protestant minister. Priests were also available. Yet, these were “options” according to the patient’s ability to make use of them and sadly some did abuse them, using the occasion to “get off the unit” rather than serve a spiritual need. Many of the patients had suffered traumatic childhoods and were unable to cope in the real world. Then there were those who were just plain evil, manipulative and/or living in their own reality inside their head. All in all, very, very sad. While in my professional opinion they received very good care, it is still institutional living. They were never going to leave there. Many a night I went home in tears. They are a very misunderstood and neglected population.
LikeLike
S. Armaticus said:
Thank you for your note.
LikeLike
Chris Benischek said:
And is it not Magical Thinking to wish that one will receive no punishment for one’s sins…that there is No Hell?
The Bergoglian fantasy. I’d bet the devil himself not to mention all his clients wishes there was no Hell.
It’s so obvious that Anti-Pope Francis’s comments via Scalfari are true: that is exactly what he believes. It’s completely consistent with his prior thinking, and he said the same thing three times before.
There is no Hell. What a pleasant fantasy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chris Benischek said:
‘Pope’ Francis truly said what Scalfari said he said. That’s clear. After all he said the same thing three times before. But perhaps he doesn’t really believe that Hell doesn’t exist.
Is it not possible that while Francis said it, Francis may well not believe it. Why then would he say it?
To deceive, perhaps. That’s certainly a hallmark of this ‘papacy’ and its minions. Just ask the Vatican a Press Office.
Is it not one of Satan’s commonest tricks to try to get men to disbelieve in his existence? If Francis is the antipope possibly spoken of in the Fatima prophecy as he who is leading a mass of people into the “Church of Hell,” wouldn’t he tell them on the journey that Hell doesn’t exist?
Just a thought.
C. B.
LikeLike
Michael Dowd said:
Thanks Sam. You might have a look at the method and success of Alcoholics Anonymous which is basically the Catholic Religion 101.
—Need for healing and admission of problem.
—Belief that we could not heal ourselves.
—Became open to a belief in Higher Power (God) who could help us.
—Made a thorough examination of conscience and confessed to another person.
—Asked God to remove our shortcomings.
—Made amends to those we have harmed.
—Continued taking personal inventory.
—Sought through prayer and meditation a conscious contact with God praying for knowledge of his will for us and the power to carry it out.
—Having had a spiritual awakening as a result of these step took the message to other alcoholics.
To see the change in lives resulting from this program is to witness a miracle of sorts, a miracle available to anyone who has an honest and open mind.
LikeLike
S. Armaticus said:
Thanks for the tip.
Jordan Peterson mentioned that conversion is the most effective means to stop alchohol/drug abuse.
I can now see why this is so…
One can call this phenomenon “synthetic grace”.
LikeLike
Michael Dowd said:
Sam—“One can call this phenomenon “synthetic grace”.
The phenomenon is seeing the truth about yourself and your own sinfulness. Ordinarily the process–of true sobriety and peace of mind– takes a considerable amount of time and often never happens at all. It is a sort of passive purification of the soul spoken of by St. John of the Cross as the “dark night” and can be quite painful.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chris Benischek said:
It is also the unrelenting search for truth of St Augustine in his “Confessions.” That is also the point or the aim of the psychotherapeutic approach of Dr Peterson and others–the best of, any way–in the mental-health professions. What unifies them is the importance of, or love of, truth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wanda said:
“…for You have made us for Yourself, and our hearts are restless until they rest in You.” Yes, exactly because Truth is a Person…Jesus Christ.
LikeLike
turinst66 said:
“To see the change in lives resulting from this program is to witness a miracle of sorts, a miracle available to anyone who has an honest and open mind.”
Yes, ish. Don’t forget the AA programme is a direct spin-off from Frank Buchman’s Oxford Group cult, whose origins lie in Lutheranism. It’s a miracle that people recover, despite the programme. If they use an open, honest AND Catholic mindset, then it’s entirely possible to at least glimpse a great happiness and a great peace.
Just to say I’m an ex-substance absuser, returning to the Catholic Church, because I’ve realised that 12-Step organisations are inherently flawed, especially through the 12-step literature and the 12 Traditions. I believe it to be essential for a person engaging in 12-step recovery to have a Catholic sponsor and to do a Fifth Step in Confession. The Seal of Confession has not been abolished for a very good reason.
LikeLiked by 2 people