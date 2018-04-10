As we all know, the FrancisDocument under the title of “The Joy of lots of stuff..” was promulgated released yesterday. It’s official title is “Gaudete Et Exsultate”.

Reading through the leaked parts and then the officially released document, the person who kept on reappearing most in my minds eye is one Harry Markopolos. And since most of my readers will not be familiar with who Mr. Markopolos is and what he is know for, a short introduction is in order.

Given that the Wikipedia page has quite a good introduction to Mr. Markopolos, I will reproduce it here: (see here)

Harry M. Markopolos (born October 22, 1956) is an American former securities industry executive and an independent forensic accounting and financial fraud investigator. He discovered evidence over nine years suggesting that Bernard Madoff‘s wealth management business, Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, was actually a massive Ponzi scheme. In 2000, 2001, and 2005, Markopolos alerted the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the fraud, supplying supporting documents, but each time, the SEC ignored him or only gave his evidence a cursory investigation.

The reason that the Catholic educated Mr. Markopolos came to mind is that Mr. Markopolos reminded this humble blogger of another individual, let’s call this second individual a “forensic theologian”. This forensic theologian has also discovered evidence over a five year period, and has provided documented proof that Jorge Bergoglio and his bishopric of Rome, is actually a massive intellectual, theological, doctrinal and pastoral Ponzi Scheme.

In other words, the Francis bishopric of Rome is a FRAUD.

That “forensic theologian” is His Eminence Raymond Cardinal Burke.

But before we go to the THEOLOGICAL sub-set of the Visibilium Omnium, let’s first summarize what transpired in the INVESTMENTS sub-set commonly referred to as the Madoff Affair.

For our purposes here, the Madoff Affair came into existence because it’s progenitor, one Bernie Madoff violated the NATURAL LAW. The sub-set of NATURAL LAW that Madoff violated was the Laws of Mathematics.

Specifically, what alerted Mr. Markopolos to the potential FRAUD, was the fact that the investment strategy that Madoff had published in his Risk Disclosure Documentation, when compared with the trading data of the venue where his strategy was being executed, in no way could have been RECONCILCED with the purported returns that his fund was generating for his investors.

So now let us move onto the FrancisDocument “Joy of Joy” and see if similar IRRECONCILABLE examples can be found, similar to those that Mr. Markopolis found in Bernie Madoff’s audit trail.

And coming right out of the gate, we read this gem of a passage in the section titled “Limits of Reason” (43.):

“Indeed, some currents of gnosticism scorned the concrete simplicity of the Gospel and attempted to replace the trinitarian and incarnate God with a superior Unity, wherein the rich diversity of our history disappeared.”

No sure what this passage means, if anything, but one thing is for certain: “diversity is good”.

Further down, in the section titled Ideologies striking at the heart of the Gospel (102.), we read the following:

“We often hear it said that, with respect to relativism and the flaws of our present world, the situation of migrants, for example, is a lesser issue. Some Catholics consider it a secondary issue compared to the “grave” bioethical questions. That a politician looking for votes might say such a thing is understandable, but not a Christian, for whom the only proper attitude is to stand in the shoes of those brothers and sisters of ours who risk their lives to offer a future to their children. Can we not realize that this is exactly what Jesus demands of us, when he tells us that in welcoming the stranger we welcome him.”

So in the above, we see the following formulation: migrant=stranger=must welcome him.

Jesus “demands” this of us, supposedly.

In other words, no distinction is made between someone who is a legal migrant and an illegal migrant.

Nota bene: The words “legal” and “illegal” do not appear in the FrancisDocument even once.

On an aside, “word discipline” was maintained quite rigorously in this puppy. This ain’t no rambling Francis musing folks. But structural flaws it has…

Back to the subject at hand. What this formulation contains intrinsically by not making a distinction between legal and illegal migration, is the concept that there are no borders.

Aside, the word “border” does not appear even once in this thing.

Yet in the above, we see just one example of a violation of a sub-set of NATURAL LAW, specifically the sub-set that containes the Laws of Logic, and specifically in this case: the Rule of Inference:

The Rule of Inference “is a logical form consisting of a function which takes premises, analyzes their syntax, and returns a conclusion (or conclusions)”.

SYNTAX in turn is “the set of rules, principles, and processes that govern the structure of sentences in a given language, usually including word order”.

So here is the analysis:

IF DIVERSITY is “good”, then all preconditions that allow for diversity to exist must also be “good”.

One precondition for DIVERSITY to exist is that there must be BORDERS.

Therefore BORDERS, and that which goes with restricting crossing those borders, which by definition are a precondition which allow DIVERSITY to exist, must also be GOOD.

Therefore UNCONTROLLED MIGRATION is the antithesis of BORDERS and thereby DIVERSITY, yet which is the subject of paragraph (102.) is not GOOD.

Which directly contradicts the “Limits of Reason” (43.) section, which makes the claim that DIVERSITY is GOOD.

One quick and practical example here is in order. If there was no Umbria and Lombardi regions in Italy, there would be no Umbrians nor would there be any Lombardians. There would only be Italians. Therefore there would be less diversity.

Yes?

Concluding, the above might seem like a trivial matter.

Yet nothing could be further from the TRUTH.

The reason that it is critical to understand the significance of this, if for no other reason, is that bad syntax and other violations of the Laws of Logic make the content of the sentences… MEANINGLESS.

And MEANINGLESS sentences fall into the category of GOBBLEDYGOOK.

Once again, the definition of Gobbledygook (Gibberish) is:

“(…) is language that is (or appears to be) nonsense. It may include speech sounds that are not actual words,[1] or language games and specialized jargon that seems nonsensical to outsiders.[

Now FrancisGobbledygook in the ECCLESIASTICAL sub-set of the Visibislium Omnium is the linguistic equivalent of MadoffMath in the sub-set of financial INVESTMENTS.

Therefore, if a Catholic Document is to be authoritative,.. bah… MAGISTERIAL, i.e. contain MEANING, it CANNOT contain any structural, inferential and definitional CONTRADICTIONS.

Proof of the above assertion comes via none other than FrancisChurch itself. In the second paragraph, Francis admits coming out of the gates:

What follows is not meant to be a treatise on holiness, containing definitions and distinctions helpful for understanding this important subject, or a discussion of the various means of sanctification.

In other words, Francis admits that what comes next is GOBBLEDYGOOK.

How’s that for an example of a SIGNALLING EFFECT!

In closing, I would like to draw your attention to the video above. In this video titled quite aptly Delusions of Leftist Political Activism, in which Dr. Jordan Peterson destroys another one of Francis’ pet projects, namely global cooling… global warming… climate change.

What I would like to draw you attention to specifically, is in the manner in which he does it.

The future refutation/abrogation of the FrancisDocument “The Joy of everything…” will have to proceed along a similar PROCESS.

But one thing is for certain though, the PROCESS MUST happen.

If the Catholic MAGISTERIUM is to reflect OBJECTIVE (ONTOLOGICAL) REALITY.

And this it must!

Just like with Bernie Madoff and his date with ONTOLOGICAL REALITY and destiny…

… and with this guy below.

