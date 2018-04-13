Tags
Today we will change topics…
Great video just appeared, produced by our Calvinist pastor, the same one who spoke with Dr. Jordan Peterson in the videos that your humble blogger embedded in our last couple of posts.
Our Calvinist pastor in this video does a magnificent job of presenting not only the case for Catholicism, i.e. that it is the ONE TRUE and ONLY FAITH, but also explains how Dr. Jordan Peterson’s academic work not only aligns but is also a precursor to acquiring the Catholic FAITH and entering the Catholic Church.
So without too much commentary, I will just put down some big picture framework schema to keep in mind when watching this video.
Schema:
I. The Catholic Faith comes from two sources:
(1) as known through “natural light of human reason from the things that are made”
and
(2) as known through “divine revelation.”
II. These two sources are the basis for two of the three sub-sets that this blogger defined as ONTOLOGICAL REALITY (nature of reality)
The Natural sub-set – explained by the physical sciences,
The Supernatural sub-set – explained by theological science,
The Conscious sub-set (allowing His creation to understand the above two sub-sets – explained by the social sciences (psychology).
So what we see in the above is that the basis for our understanding of the NATURAL sub-set of REALITY is derived from that part of our FAITH that is known through “natural light of human reason from the things that are made”
The basis for our understanding of the SUPERNATURAL sub-set of REALITY is derived from that part of our FAITH that is known through “divine revelation.”
Therefore, at its ROOT, the Catholic Faith can be seen as the continuous RECONCILIATION between that which GOD made and that which GOD told us about what he made.
And the reason that God made us in His own image (gave us conscience) is because:
Question: Why did God make you?
Answer: God made me to know Him, to love Him, and to serve Him in this world, and to be happy with Him forever in the next.
And the manner in which we “know” God is by observing that which He has made, that which He has told us, and RECONCILING the two.
III. The PROCESS that results from this perpetual RECONCILIATION is what is known as ORGANIC GROWTH. Here is how this blog defines it:
Organic Growth: reconciliation of reason with revelation, of science with faith and of philosophy with theology, SUBJECT TO: that source of our Faith that comes from divine Revelation.
So what we see is a system of CHECKS AND BALANCES that restricts our FAITH, that is firmly grounded in OBJECTIVE REALITY, from going off into the MAGICAL THINKING camp.
Yes?
So simple and yet so elegant!
And finally, with respect to “INTERPRETATION”, i.e. that which we call TRADITION…
As Dr. Peterson observed, the post-Modernist observation that any text can be INTERPRETED in an infinitely unlimited number of ways and that ALL these INTERPRETATIONS are equal.
The manner in which to overcome the post-Modernist INFINITE INTERPRETATION problem is by using the Jean Piaget MAXIM that posits:
The post-Modernists are wrong because not all INTERPRETATIONS are equal and that there are some INTERPRETATIONS that are better (qualitatively speaking) then others.
The manner in which one can discern which INTERPRETATION is better than the other is that the good INTERPRETATION is the one that will not kill you.
This implies a “positivist” (objective and observable) methodology can be used to JUDGE the BEST INTERPRETATION, i.e. the one that will result in the best outcome. (creates the least suffering according to Dr. Peterson)
Therefore, since the CATHOLIC CHURCH has been around the longest (as an ongoing concern) and the only one that has a UNIVERSAL and SINGULAR DOCTRINE across the entire organizational entity during this time period, the Piaget MAXIM would strongly suggest that it has the BEST INTERPRETATION.
And that BEST INTERPRETATION is what we call capital “T” Tradition.
So concluding, without the two sides of our FAITH, Catholicism would be just another sect like that of this Calvinist pastor’s sect. Any INTERPRETATION that could be “discerned”, would just be based on some other fallen human being’s INTERPRETATION from centuries gone by.
But what’s worse, and this approach’s major problem is that there would be no mechanism that would allow any of this stuff to be grounded in OBJECTIVE REALITY.
And it is just this above situation that out Calvinist pastor explains in his video at about the 38:14 minute mark. Our Calvinist pastor, doing a 1 hour and 40 minute presentation about the Sermon on the Mount informs his listeners of the following:
I’m not sure how right he’s (Peterson) got the Sermon on the Mount. Now, the Sermon on the Mount is one of the most important passages in the New Testament. We got a lot of really important things from it. But what’s interesting about the Sermon on the Mount is that when commentators, even from similar theological positions approach that text, they go different ways.
Exactly, and that’s why we have 30,000 or so protestant sects in the world.
Have a nice weekend!
Mark Wauck said:
Since you’re speaking Protestants …
Sandro Magister has an interesting piece today by an Italian professor. It’s a full throated apologia for Bergoglio, cleverly masked in pseudo historical analysis and irenic obfuscation of the totalitarian nature of what’s going on. But it’s good to see what the enemy is up to.
Beyond that, it’s said to see Magister–a well intentioned man who has done much good–publishing such naked, albeit disguised, propaganda. It illustrates the intellectual destruction wrought by V2 and ALL its subsequent popes. Or perhaps I underestimate Magister’s shrewdness.
Bergoglio’s Reform Was Written Before. By Martin Luther
http://magister.blogautore.espresso.repubblica.it/2018/04/13/bergoglios-reform-was-written-before-by-martin-luther/

Chris Benischek said:
I don’t know where Il Professore in the Magister Espresso piece ultimately stands, but this piece leaves little doubt that he writes a Requiem for the Faith. His argument is an RIP for the Catholic Church on its current trajectory.
With “the pontificate of Francis… I believe it can be reasonably maintained that this marks the twilight of that imposing historical reality which can be defined as ‘Roman Catholicism.’”
Can the one true Faith die in this manner? I for one do not think so. Are Christ’s words to Peter true or are they not? Is the Church indefectible or is it not?
Time for all men of good will to mobilize! Get out the weapons of mass destruction–the Rosary first and foremost.
Viva Cristo Rey!

S. Armaticus said:
You underestimate Magister’s shrewdness…

Chris Benischek said:
And the flip side: ‘Catholic’ pastors like the supposed Pastor-in-Chief denying Catholic Truth and truths.
The Bergoglian approach is the intentional embrace of Modernism. See Sandro Magister today: Francis is the new Luther. Lemmings and Jonestown are great analogies. (Although the lemmings were a Disney setup as you doubtless know: they truly don’t—unlike the Bergoglian diabolical narcissists—line up like the gerasenean swine. Then again the lemmings I like the intrinsically disordered fundamentally respect nature.)
Ferrara sums it up nicely yesterday:
“We can, however, find hope in the fact that this crude papal polemic [v. The Terrorist Blogger” in Joy of Joy?] is not deceiving anyone who does not wish to be deceived, and that the number of the faithful who are waking up to the deception increases by the day.
May Our Lady of Fatima soon intercede to bring an end to this debacle.”

Chris Benischek said:
Errata: “Then again the lemmings unlike the intrinsically disordered fundamentally respect nature.”

Michael Dowd said:
Very good. I believe the Vatican II, Modernist Church, is dead as it became essentially and intentionally Protestant and useless as a tool of personal conversion to holiness. It was a reaction to the overly intellectualized and legalistic Church of the Council of Trent which itself was a reaction to the Reformation, which was itself a reaction to the corruption that enveloped much of the Church at that time. We need a Vatican III Council to lay out a path forward, that is, if there even will be a forward. Our time way well be up as Our Lord tires of the constant births followed by corruption of one kind or another, followed by rebirth, etc.

Chris Benischek said:
Yep. You’d have to think He tires of folks choosing death, death and sterile unnatural death all the time.
And now their own spokesman dons St Peter’s clothes. It’s a bit much.
DeathChurch = FrancisChurch and his Theology of Death is another great analogy of SA.
Anyway, double down on the Rosary.

Michael Dowd said:
Seems like folks outside the Church are better at communicating Christ’s message than those within. We ask ourselves, why?
Here is David Warren in ‘The Catholic Thing’ blog talking about the on-going collapse of the Vatican II Catholic Church which in my opinion is the reason.
“We have all seen the latest Gallup poll. . . .
What? You missed it, gentle reader? Don’t worry, you’ve heard it all before: attendance is falling in Catholic churches across the USA. It was a huge fall, corresponding temporally to the “Spirit of Vatican II,” but it was steadying out under the restorative pontificates of St John Paul II and Benedict XVI. Now, for some reason, we are sliding again.
—-https://www.thecatholicthing.org/2018/04/13/dinosaurs-on-the-move/
The only version of the Catholic Church that makes sense is the Traditional Orthodox Catholic Church, the one we knew prior to the catastrophe of Vatican II. In my opinion the Vatican II Church is dead. It just hasn’t been buried yet and is stinking up the place.
LikeLiked by 1 person