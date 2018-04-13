Today we will change topics…

Great video just appeared, produced by our Calvinist pastor, the same one who spoke with Dr. Jordan Peterson in the videos that your humble blogger embedded in our last couple of posts.

Our Calvinist pastor in this video does a magnificent job of presenting not only the case for Catholicism, i.e. that it is the ONE TRUE and ONLY FAITH, but also explains how Dr. Jordan Peterson’s academic work not only aligns but is also a precursor to acquiring the Catholic FAITH and entering the Catholic Church.

So without too much commentary, I will just put down some big picture framework schema to keep in mind when watching this video.

Schema:

I. The Catholic Faith comes from two sources:

(1) as known through “natural light of human reason from the things that are made”

and

(2) as known through “divine revelation.”

II. These two sources are the basis for two of the three sub-sets that this blogger defined as ONTOLOGICAL REALITY (nature of reality)

The Natural sub-set – explained by the physical sciences,

The Supernatural sub-set – explained by theological science,

The Conscious sub-set (allowing His creation to understand the above two sub-sets – explained by the social sciences (psychology).

So what we see in the above is that the basis for our understanding of the NATURAL sub-set of REALITY is derived from that part of our FAITH that is known through “natural light of human reason from the things that are made”

The basis for our understanding of the SUPERNATURAL sub-set of REALITY is derived from that part of our FAITH that is known through “divine revelation.”

Therefore, at its ROOT, the Catholic Faith can be seen as the continuous RECONCILIATION between that which GOD made and that which GOD told us about what he made.

And the reason that God made us in His own image (gave us conscience) is because:

Question: Why did God make you?

Answer: God made me to know Him, to love Him, and to serve Him in this world, and to be happy with Him forever in the next.

And the manner in which we “know” God is by observing that which He has made, that which He has told us, and RECONCILING the two.

III. The PROCESS that results from this perpetual RECONCILIATION is what is known as ORGANIC GROWTH. Here is how this blog defines it:

Organic Growth: reconciliation of reason with revelation, of science with faith and of philosophy with theology, SUBJECT TO: that source of our Faith that comes from divine Revelation.

So what we see is a system of CHECKS AND BALANCES that restricts our FAITH, that is firmly grounded in OBJECTIVE REALITY, from going off into the MAGICAL THINKING camp.

Yes?

So simple and yet so elegant!

And finally, with respect to “INTERPRETATION”, i.e. that which we call TRADITION…

As Dr. Peterson observed, the post-Modernist observation that any text can be INTERPRETED in an infinitely unlimited number of ways and that ALL these INTERPRETATIONS are equal.

The manner in which to overcome the post-Modernist INFINITE INTERPRETATION problem is by using the Jean Piaget MAXIM that posits:

The post-Modernists are wrong because not all INTERPRETATIONS are equal and that there are some INTERPRETATIONS that are better (qualitatively speaking) then others.

The manner in which one can discern which INTERPRETATION is better than the other is that the good INTERPRETATION is the one that will not kill you.

This implies a “positivist” (objective and observable) methodology can be used to JUDGE the BEST INTERPRETATION, i.e. the one that will result in the best outcome. (creates the least suffering according to Dr. Peterson)

Therefore, since the CATHOLIC CHURCH has been around the longest (as an ongoing concern) and the only one that has a UNIVERSAL and SINGULAR DOCTRINE across the entire organizational entity during this time period, the Piaget MAXIM would strongly suggest that it has the BEST INTERPRETATION.

And that BEST INTERPRETATION is what we call capital “T” Tradition.

So concluding, without the two sides of our FAITH, Catholicism would be just another sect like that of this Calvinist pastor’s sect. Any INTERPRETATION that could be “discerned”, would just be based on some other fallen human being’s INTERPRETATION from centuries gone by.

But what’s worse, and this approach’s major problem is that there would be no mechanism that would allow any of this stuff to be grounded in OBJECTIVE REALITY.

And it is just this above situation that out Calvinist pastor explains in his video at about the 38:14 minute mark. Our Calvinist pastor, doing a 1 hour and 40 minute presentation about the Sermon on the Mount informs his listeners of the following:

I’m not sure how right he’s (Peterson) got the Sermon on the Mount. Now, the Sermon on the Mount is one of the most important passages in the New Testament. We got a lot of really important things from it. But what’s interesting about the Sermon on the Mount is that when commentators, even from similar theological positions approach that text, they go different ways.

Exactly, and that’s why we have 30,000 or so protestant sects in the world.

