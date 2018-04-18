Tags
Today another SIGNIFICANT EVENT post.
I will put this up, please watch (or re-watch, whichever the case may be) and I will get back tomorrow with commentary.
But something is happening…
halina1954 said:
End of abortion?…..the ‘poor’ children of God, poor children of the world!
May God in His Mercy, appease the ‘hirelings’ of Satan!
Sex Education:
A Litany to the Devil
JIM CAFFERY
Sex ed means condoms,
Sex ed means abortifacient pills,
Sex ed means abortion,
Sex ed means Morning After pills at GP surgeries,
Sex ed means MA pills at ‘health’ centres,
Sex ed means MA pills at school clinics,
Sex ed means school nurses giving MA pills,
Sex ed undermines parental authority,
Sex ed undermines parental knowledge,
Sex ed undermines parental consent,
Sex ed is supported by government,
Sex ed is supported by the medical profession,
Sex ed is supported by the print media,
Sex ed is supported by TV, video, films and internet,
Sex ed means damaging the female body,
Sex ed damages the endometrium,
Sex ed causes and fuels promiscuity,
Sex ed causes and fuels sexually transmitted diseases,
Sex ed teaches, causes and fuels breast cancer,
Sex ed teaches and promotes homosexuality,
Sex ed teaches multiple partners,
Sex ed promotes and fuels HIV/AIDS,
Sex ed teaches oral sexual deviance,
Sex ed teaches anal sexual deviance,
Sex ed teaches bisexuality,
Sex ed removes natural inhibitions,
Sex ed promotes Genitourinary Medicine clinics,
Sex ed promotes pharmaceutical industry sales of contraceptives,
Sex ed promotes pharmacy sales of contraceptives,
Sex ed promotes under age sexual intercourse,
Sex ed promotes under age sexual deviancy,
Sex ed promotes pedophilia,
Sex ed promotes pornography,
Sex ed is supported by Local Education Authorities,
Sex ed is supported by local councils,
Sex ed is supported by MPs and councilors,
Sex ed promotes Brook clinics,
Sex ed supports sexually liberal ‘charities’,
Sex is ed is promoted in Citizenship lessons,
Sex ed is promoted in Personal Social & Health Education lessons,
Sex ed is promoted in radio programmes,
Sex ed is promoted by Hollywood,
Sex ed is promoted in soap operas,
Sex ed is promoted and fueled by teen magazines,
Sex ed teaches choose abortion,
Sex ed teaches choose sex,
Sex ed teaches the lie of safe(r) sex,
Sex ed focuses on genitalia,
Sex ed teaches masturbation,
Sex ed undermines virginity,
Sex ed undermines chastity,
Sex ed undermines fidelity,
Sex ed undermines marriage,
Sex ed undermines one spouse for life,
Sex ed undermines love for life,
Sex ed undermines love,
Sex ed promotes abortion law,
Sex ed discriminates against the unborn child,
Sex ed discriminates against the handicapped child,
Sex ed discriminates against women’s health,
Sex ed discriminates against many Christians,
Sex ed discriminates against many Muslims,
Sex ed discriminates against religious belief,
Sex ed discriminates against many parents,
Sex ed discriminates against many teachers,
Sex ed discriminates against religious schools,
Sex ed supports violence,
Sex ed supports exploitation,
Sex ed supports peer pressure,
Sex ed supports abortion clinic funding,
Sex ed discriminates against the taxpayer,
Sex ed undermines traditional motherhood,
Sex ed undermines traditional fatherhood,
Sex ed undermines traditional family values,
Sex ed supports China’s one child policy,
Sex ed supports eugenics,
Ses ed supports partial birth abortion,
Sex ed supports the UN policy on ‘reproductive healthcare’,
Sex ed supports the WHO policy on ‘reproductive healthcare’,
Sex ed teaches ‘same sex’ partnerships,
Sex ed supports and promotes cloning,
Sex ed supports and promotes embryo research and destruction,
Sex ed promotes IVF,
Sex ed promotes egg and sperm donation,
Sex ed denies conception as the beginning of life,
Sex ed promotes the lie that life begins after implantation,
Sex ed is supported by the Law Lords,
Sex ed undermines natural fertility awareness,
Sex ed undermines natural family spacing,
Sex ed means cohabitation,
Sex ed promotes divorce and/or separation,
Sex ed promotes family breakdown,
Sex ed promotes the redefinition of family,
Sex ed equates traditional marriage with cohabition,
Sex ed equates traditional marriage with same sex partners,
Sex ed teaches that a pregnancy is planned or unplanned,
Sex ed is accepted by contracepting parents,
Sex ed is accepted by contracepting men,
Sex ed is accepted by contracepting women,
Sex ed is accepted by contacepting grandparents,
Sex ed is accepted by formerly contracepting grandparents,
Sex ed is accepted by contracepting teachers,
Sex ed is accepted by contracepting headteachers,
Sex ed is accepted by contracepting school governors,
Sex ed is accepted by contracepting religious leaders,
Sex ed is accepted by non-contracepting yet ambivalent parents, grandparents, teachers, headteachers, governors, ministers, bishops and priests,
Sex ed is fuelled by ignorance, indifference, apathy and denial,
Sex ed is promoted under the guise of intellectual liberalism but is really fueled by the ideology of liberal intolerance and control,
Sex ed rejects the culture of life,
Sex ed favours the culture of death,
Sex ed teaches that a child is wanted or unwanted,
Sex ed commodifies the child,
Sex ed teaches a ‘new’ morality,
Sex ed teaches that a good choice can mean killing an unborn baby,
Sex ed teaches values clarification in which there is no right or wrong,
Sex ed poisons the body and mind,
Sex ed diminishes conscience,
Sex ed changes the nature and importance of human life,
Sex ed destroys the sanctity of human life,
Sex ed divides families, communities and society,
Sex ed is destructive,
Sex ed destroys all it touches including communities of faith and tradition,
Sex ed denies the ‘latency period,’
Sex ed destroys the natural innocence and purity of childhood,
Sex ed is the beguiling work of Satan, the father of lies, who seeks the destruction of the world and its children,
SEX ED IS TAUGHT IN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS
SEX ED HAS FRAGMENTED THE CHURCH WITH CATASTROPHIC RESULTS
God help us all in the fight against sex education,
the agent of the Devil.
Michael Dowd said:
What’s happening is that high ranking professional conservative Catholic commentators are now willing to speak out about the confusion and contradiction in Pope Francis writings and statements despite the potential risk to their careers.
Chris Benischek said:
It’s beyond confusion and contradiction into plain heresy. That the anti-Pope is in fact a heresiarch is a truth even the good father Murray does not want to touch with a ten foot pole. “We all love the Holy Father.”
You may also note the tenderfooted way they traipse around the hellish statements of Bergoglio. Fr Murray is an exception here, noting how feeble the “denial.” No one pointed out that unlike Francis, Scalfari has credibility.
Scalfari, athiest or not (ad hominem #1 fallacious attack on the man); nonagenerian or not (ad hominem fallacy #2), has never been shown to have lied in the past. In fact Francis himself (and his Nincompoop Press Corps) has after the fact endorsed what Scalfari has said Francis said.
Further, the anti-pope keeps going back to Scalfari in a purposeful strategy as Antonio Socci and others have correctly noted.
No one cares to address the 800 lb elephant in the tent: what if Francis actually said it? Which is the plain truth of the matter.
Francis: “There is no hell.”
Vatican: “No–No–No–No–Not his exact words!”
Francis: “The souls of the wicked are extinguished at death.”
Vatican: “Do not take any of that as an exact quotation!”
Please. Bunch of Liars, and Sons of Liars. Serving their master, faithfully and well, the Father of all Lies, if ’tis their wish, may they see him every day in Hell.
(Pace, Belloc).
TLM said:
And Francis STILL will not come out with a correction. Even after the ‘non Italian’ Cardinal and Co. gave him what for! That alone tells you, or should tell you, what this guy is all about.
