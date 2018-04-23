Big day today folks!

The biggest news is that today, the Dictator Pope hits the book stores. As you know dear and loyal readers, this book is causing quite a stir behind those Sacred Vatican Walls.

Here is the promotional video (must watch – see NCRegister post here):

What gives the book Dictator Pope an added punch… actually it could be the knockout blow, it is that two books preceded it, books with the similar pedigree. Just as a review, the two books are Phil Lawler’s Lost Shepherd: How Pope Francis is Misleading His Flock and Ross Douthat’s To Change the Church: Pope Francis and the Future of Catholicism.

Notice the PATTERN dear reader?

Just a friendly reminder: independent, unrelated OCCURRENCES form PATTERNS, which then create HYPOTHESIS, and after testing, turn into GENERAL PRINCIPLES. But I digress…

This above situation feeds very nicely into a wider PATTERN (I refuse to use the term “narrative”, even if one is grounded in REALITY) that this humble blogger has described as Normalization Process™ – Something Is Happening…, in a post under the same title.

So jumping across into the secular side of the Visibilium Omnium, we get this great video from Scott Adams which is embedded at the top of the page. In this video, Scott confirms that he too sees “something is happening” as do other individuals who inhabit … let’s call this the “persuasion” and “personal development” space. Just to cross reference this with the syntax of the FrancisChurch, these would be the FrancisGnostics and FrancisPelagians.

Without going into details, including those definitions that Francis hates, since he issues documents with the “What follows is not meant to be a treatise on holiness, containing definitions and distinctions helpful for understanding this important subject, or a discussion of the various means of sanctification.” disclaimer, Scott Adams provides a very general overview of his explanation for why he thinks “somethings is happening”.

The reason behind the “something is happening” PATTERN, according to Scott Adams is due to: people breaking out of their mental prisons. He makes the claim that those things that used to hold us back, that limited what we thought we could do, what the danger was and what the opportunity was, that much of these were psychological. And that once we get to a new, as in more accurate understanding of how REALITY works and what people really think, we will have entered into a “GOLDEN AGE”.

What is also very important is that Scott rejects that which we can call the Enlightenment pseudo-science and the Modernists hyper-sensitivity binary opposites, and comes down on the side of… wait for it… a concept close to what this humble blogger defined as the organic growth model.

After reading this post, please go back and re-watch this video. It is quite the eye-opener and very much correlated with what has been written on this humble blog.

Now that we have become familiar with the concept of a “prison of the mind”, and moving on into the ECCLESIASTICAL sub-set of the Visibilium Omnium, and a post that appeared under the title of Ed Pentin: “Time Needed To Fix FrancisProblem From One Month To One Generation…”, let us examine the contents and see if we can identify one of those “prisons”?

At the end of that post, we can read the following passage:

In a question that Patrick posed at the 35:25 minute mark, this was the exchange:

Ed Pentin: Well, I also think it’s (clash of Civilizations) here in the Vatican. They don’t also want to talk about the clash of the Civilizations because they don’t want this to happen. There’s a feeling that if you talk about this, it might happen. (The exact definition of Magic Thinking)

(…)

And also I think it’s because the answer has to be Christ. And going back to Christ and going back to the TRUE FAITH and the Catholic Church. And I think perhaps there’s a wish to avoid that, to avoid realizing that. And I think that’s the only answer.

Yep!

One manner in which this passage can be INTERPRETED is that it pertains to a “prison of the mind” in which the post-conciliar church has cornered itself. This prison can be termed as the “prison of the spirit of the new springtime of VII”.

This specific passage pertains to the latest Mohammedan invasion of Europe and the Francis’ disastrous policy of promoting this form of human trafficking, to the detriment of Europe, Western Civilization and the Holy Roman Catholic Church itself.

The responsible, sober, realistic, sane clerics behind those Sacred Vatican Walls recognize this FrancisDisaster that is presently playing itself out for what it really is, and are now looking for a reasonable solution.

Or as Jean Piaget would say, the solution that will not kill them.

And according to Ed Pentin, that solution can only be ONE. This OPTIMAL solution is, and I quote: “the answer is Christ”.

Nota bene: There is so much to unpack in those four words when taking the wider CONTEXT into play. Those four words , a la Scott Adams can unlock a ‘MENTAL PRISON and can bring about a GOLDEN AGE’!

But there is a “problem” (for the post-conciliarists) with choosing this solution, and that is that this solution has downstream consequences. Here is the logical progression that follows “choosing Christ”:

Christ -> TRUE FAITH -> Indefectible Catholic Church

Yet the delusional (assuming no HIDDEN AGENDAS are at play), dare I say “less than sane” clerics behind the Sacred Vatican Walls are trying to “avoid” this solution at all costs. In other words, they still haven’t been able to break out of their “prison of the mind”.

And that prison can best be described as: they are POSSESSED by the “spirit of Vatican II”.

Yet the world is moving away from this TRANSRATIONAL “magical thinking” as per Scott Adams video. Which implies that it is only a matter of time until those decision makers in positions of authority will need to conform to the new, more RATIONAL reality.

And they most likely will need to conform at the next conclave.

Which is why the Dictator Pope, with it’s overt call for the College of Cardinals to “fix the Francis Problem” no later than by the next conclave is such a game changer.

One can say that Henry Sire’s Dictator Pope RIPS A HOLE IN the VIRTUAL REALITY that is the post-conciliar church and tries to release those trapped inside from their MENTAL PRISON.

PS And then there is this “Reconciliation themed” post which deserves a separate post but it’s so good, a preview is in order HERE.

