Take a day off, and look what happens…

Peace breaks out in Korea.

But the wider cultural war rages on…

…yet the good guys appear to be on the offensive.

So today a RECONCILIATION post is in order to explain the lay of the land.

We begin with CONTEXT. As my dear and loyal readers know, this blog tries to present the OBJECTIVE REALITY behind the unfolding current events. The study of the nature of OBJECTIVE REALITY is what is known as ONTOLOGY. ONTOLOGY in turn has three components:

Natural (known through scientific method),

Supernatural (known through divine Revelation) and

Conscience (Soul) (God like characteristic possessed by humans that allows this part of His creation exclusively to understand the Natural and the Supernatural. This knowledge is gained using empirical data and reason (logic) through the biological sciences, social sciences and humanities.)

And to tie the three elements together into one whole, your humble blogger has defined the LEX ARMATICUS which states that the Visibilium Omnium (Visible) and the et Invisibilium (Invisible) must RECONCILE if they are to exist in the OBJECTIVE REALITY. (Otherwise, it’s the trash-heap of history)

So today we begin with an apparent contradiction from the CULTURAL sub-set of the Visibilium Omnium. As my readers most likely know, there has been a cultural war raging on the Very Stable Genius @POTUS Trump, Kanye West, Leftist Cultural Establishment axis. The opening salvo was fired by a tweet from Kanye West in which he complemented a young black conservative lady, one Candance Owens, which drew a responce from our VSG @POTUS. This story your humble blogger presented in a recent post titled Pasternak Moment Behind Us, Waiting Now For The Solzhenitsyn Moment…

Well, it now appears that the Pasternak Moment has “gotten legs”, as the old golfing expression goes. On Mr. West’s Twitter timeline, a tweet appeared from one John Legend. Here is that exchange:

From a quick reading of the above, Mr. West didn’t appreciate the leftist intimidation tactic that Mr. Legend deployed in his tweets and told him so. Not only did Mr. West post this exchange for the public to see, he also doubled down:

So from the above, it would appear that Mr. West has come down on the side of TRUTH!

And what would constitute TRUTH to Mr West? Well, he gives us an example here:

So what we see is TRUTH supported by EMPIRICAL EVIDENCE. In other words, what which we would classify as ONTOLOGICAL TRUTH.

And Mr West’s striving for OBJECTIVE TRUTH is bearing fruit…

But that’s not all. Not only is Mr. West promoting ONTOLOGICAL TRUTH, he is also finding support in another individual that this humble blogger has been presenting to you dear readers over the last 18 months, namely one Dr. Jordan Peterson. Here is that EVIDENCE:

So what we see in the above confirmation is that clinical psychology and contemporary culture have entered into a RECONCILIATION PROCESS.

Hold that thought…

Over in the ECCLESIASTICAL sub-set of the Visibilium Omnium, there is also a RECONCILIATION PROCESS underway. This PROCESS arose from the situation surrounding the attempted execution of a 23 month old boy by the Leftist Establishment in the United Kingdom. The background information appeared in our post titled They Wouldn’t Treat Animals Like This…

One of the secondary issues that has arisen in this wider human tragedy, that is playing itself out before the cameras of the world, is the “internal contradiction” that is at the base of the post-conciliar church.

On the one hand, we have the JPII/BXVI wing of the post-conciliar church which is trying to promote the hermeneutic of continuity with the Catholic Moral Teaching. On the other side we have the FrancisChurch, which has dredged up that worn out homosexualist Bernardin “seamless garment” metaphor (hermeneutic of rupture) of the radical dissident wing of the post-conciliar church and is running with it.

The EVIDENCE of this dissonance can be seen in this tweet here:

So what is the case, is that the FrancisChurch has been caught trying to find a way to justify the actions of the doctors (who are trying to execute little Alfie), the courts (who have given a death verdict on little Alfie) and the British Establishment who wants to maintain the status quo, i.e. the Culture of Death.

Here is one such example:

So from the EVIDENCE in the public domain, a contradictory position crept into FrancisChurch and can be visibly OBSERVED between Francis and his FrancisChurch apologists.

For those who follow this blog, you know that there is no “substantive” problem within FrancisChurch. The Law of Non-Contradiction is a non-issue since post-Modernists don’t recognize that WORDS have an OBJECTIVE MEANING AND A COMMON USAGE. It’s the “Logos” thing (see here).

But the problem for them is that most people do not think like post-Modernists, so this CONTRADICTION that exists in OBJECTIVE REALITY is there for all to see and it can’t be RECONCILED.

And people are commenting:

Well, Ockham’s razor suggests that which is represented by the comment of your’s truly.

As to the SIGNALLING EFFECT, what we see is that Francis, after many hours of dithering, has been forced to adopt the JPII post-conciliar position, which means that he has thrown his henchmen and the rest of FrancisChurch under the proverbial bus:

And then there was this here:

And the hits just keep coming:

And the Main Stream Media are also disgusted:

And then there is the NWO and the Leftists who are backing away from the visible “Culture of Death” positions:

Which leaves the FrancisChurch and it’s henchmen only to complain that they… weren’t give a chance to respond… as if there is anything they could say to mitigate the “seamless garment” tear that has transpired:

But if that’s not bad enough, it gets worse for Francis…

Re-enter Dr. Jordan Peterson…

Now, even though Dr. Peterson still hasn’t taken a position or commented (as of the time of writing) on the situation of Little Alfie, he has been brought into the wider post-conciliar/FrancisChurch civil war through an act of… wait for it… RECONCILIATION.

In a post that appeared on the Rorate Caeli timeline, we get this:

YES…YES…YES…

So what does this above post mean?

What it means is that the Catholic establishment is beginning to realize the COMPATIBILITY … dare I say RECONCILABILITY of the work of Dr. Peterson and the Universal Magisterium.

In other words, they are realizing that the work of Dr. Peterson is just the Natural Law side to the Super Natural Law side that is defined in the UNIVERSAL MAGISTERIUM and exists in ONTOLOGICAL REALITY.

The downstream effects of this new VISIBLE REALITY is that the work done by Dr. Peterson can be used to combat the UTOPIANIST “fantasy world” of FrancisChurch, and the wider post-conciliar chuch on which the FrancisChurch “subsists”. This Petersonian “fraternal correction” can then be tied into past Papal Magisterial teachings, teachings which are firmly grounded in OBJECTIVE REALITY.

Furthermore, the Catholic Church has a new weapon it can use in order to make its case to those people who have left the Catholic Church because of the disastrous Second Vatican Council or were never part of the Church, but are looking for the “spiritual” component to the “rationale” provided by Dr. Peterson.

The NEW PROSELYTIZATION effort can now say that that which Dr. Peterson teaches is very compatible to criticism of the ERROR of post-Modernism which Pope Pius IX defined in his SYLLABUS OF ERRORS in … wait for it… 1864!

How’s that for instead street cred with the Christian Atheist Community?

Bet you didn’t know one existed?

Ending this post, I am left with one lingering thought: how long until Kanye West becomes Catholic?

And on that note, have a nice weekend!

PS They just can’t help themselves. They are possessed by post-Modernism and the Lutheran exorcists ain’t helping…

