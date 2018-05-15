Quick post today dealing with the POLITICAL and LAW ENFORCEMENT sub-set of the Visibilium Omnium, et Invisibilium.

In this post your humble blogger will use a short example of events taking place in Washington DC and Northern Virginia courtrooms to illustrate the larger understanding of what is in fact the situation behind the Sacred Vatican Walls.

Although not apparent to the untrained eye, yet numerously expounded upon on the pages of this humble blog, the common denominator of the situation with the Mueller “witch hunt” and the Francis Vatican is… wait for it… still waiting… post-Modernism.

Why would post-Modernism be the common denominator between these two independent and unrelated situations, you might as dear reader?

Here is our official authority on post-Modernism to explain:

As we see from the above video, what we are dealing here with is the WAR ON COMPETENCE.

And the best depiction of just this is the below republication of the post from The Conservative Treehouse blog.

For more evidence of just how INCOMPETENT is what is known as DEEP STATE or THE SWAMP, I am providing the following links:

Sketchy Porn Lawyer Accuses Wrong Michael Cohen Using Stolen Treasury Department Documents…

Robert Mueller Requests Another Delay in Flynn Sentencing…

Company Indicted in Mueller’s Junk Russian Bot Case Slams the Special Counsel AGAIN in New Court Filing

Mueller Investigation In Jeopardy As “Witch Hunt” Accusations Play Out In Court

Which Hunt?

WSJ Explores The Mystery Of Michael Flynn’s Guilty Plea

FBI Chaos: Comey Caught In Lie Over Flynn Investigation; Anti-Trump “Lovebird…

And from the COMPETENCE side I bring you just this one post:

DPRK Mission Success: Pompeo Returning With American Detainees – Trump Will Greet At Airport…

What is important to understand from the above is that if one ditches such objective, rational, empirical standards to build ones operational NARRATIVES, what will eventually happen is that these NARRATIVES will break down under scrutiny.

On the ECCLESIASTICAL side of the Visibilium Omnium, we can assume the same RESULT from the INCOMPETENCE exhibited by the current FrancisBrainTrust.

In other words, what is waiting for us Faithful Catholics in the not too distant future is that COMPETENCE will need to reassert itself. It will have to reassert itself for the simple reason that INCOMPETENCE ends in disaster.

Just like the Mueller Witch Hunt, which is happening in real time.

A good example of the COMPETENCE reasserting itself in the ECCLESIASTICAL sub-set can be observed here:

So as we can see in the above, it would appear that it’s just a matter of time until the situation will have to right itself, whether we are speaking about politics, law enforcement or the post-conciliar church.

Mueller Indicted A Russian Company That Didn’t Even Exist, Court Transcripts Say

Authored by Ryan Saavedra via The Daily Wire,

This week, one of the Russian companies accused by Special Counsel Robert Mueller of funding a conspiracy to meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election was revealed in court to not have existed during the time period alleged by Mueller’s team of prosecutors, according to a lawyer representing the defendant.

U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey asked Eric Dubelier, one of two lawyers representing the accused Russian company, Concord Management and Consulting LLC, if he was representing a third company listed in Mueller’s indictment.

“What about Concord Catering?” Harvey asked Dubelier.

“The government makes an allegation that there’s some association. I don’t mean for you to – do you represent them, or not, today? And are we arraigning them as well?”

“We’re not,” Dubelier responded.

“And the reason for that, Your Honor, is I think we’re dealing with a situation of the government having indicted the proverbial ham sandwich.”

“That company didn’t exist as a legal entity during the time period alleged by the government,” Dubelier continued.

“If at some later time they show me that it did exist, we would probably represent them. But for purposes of today, no, we do not.”

The term “indict a ham sandwich” is believed to have originated from a 1985 report in the New York Daily News when New York Chief Judge Sol Wachtler told the news publication that government prosecutors have so much influence over grand juries that they could get them to “indict a ham sandwich.”

Advertisements