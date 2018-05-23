So today we continue our Jordan Peterson thread. For those of you who think that this humble blogger is obsessed with Dr. Peterson’s work, you are correct. But the “obsession” is very wholesome and quite appropriate for the times that we live in.

The wider issue and cause of my “obsession” concerns a PROCESS. To be more specific, the PROCESS of becoming Catholic. So today, I will lay out some thoughts on this issue and see if a workable framework can be “discerned”.

This humble blogger’s inspiration for revisiting the PROCESS issue came from a Tweet from Radical Catholic in which he presented four separate Cardinals making quite eye-opening statements. The original can be found here and the screen grab is below:

So using these EVENTS above as the jump-off point, your humble blogger will revisit the PROCESS of PROSELYTIZATION, or what Catholics would refer to as the Great Commission: (seehere)

[16] And the eleven disciples went into Galilee, unto the mountain where Jesus had appointed them. [17] And seeing him they adored: but some doubted. [18] And Jesus coming, spoke to them, saying: All power is given to me in heaven and in earth. [19] Going therefore, teach ye all nations; baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost. [20] Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and behold I am with you all days, even to the consummation of the world. (Matt 28: 16-20)

We begin today’s post with a review of Dr. Peterson’s explanation of the threat that post-Modernism poses to Western Civilization in general. At the very beginning of the video, we get this passage: (see here)

I want to recommend a book first to everyone here. It’s called “Explaining Postmodernism” and it’s by a gentleman by the name of Stephen Hicks and you need to understand post-Modernism because that’s what you are up against.

Your up against it far more than you know or think. And it’s a much more well developed and pervasive, pernicious, nihilistic, intellectually attractive doctrine than has yet to come to public realization.

It absolutely dominates the humanities and social sciences and the universities. What’s happening… you see, someone once said, who… unfortunately I can’t remember, it might have been Friedrich Nietzsche, who said that everybody is the unconscious exponant of a dead philosopher. And fortunately, the post-Modern philosophers are mostly dead, so that’s a good thing. But that doesn’t mean that their words aren’t continually being spoken by people who are following in their wake, lets say.

And it’s not like any given person is absolutely possessed by the spirit of post-Modernism. Because often they’re not educated enough to know all the details about what it is that has them in their grip. But if you get 20 of them together, and they’re all 5% influenced by the post-Modernist ethos, you basically have the spirit of the mob that’s a mouthpiece for that philosophical doctrine.

And if you understand the doctrine, than you understand why things are progressing the way that they’re progressing.

So I’m going to tell you a little bit about the doctrine, because it’s not optional to understand this.

It’s absolutely crucial to understand this.

You can’t underestimate the power of ideas and also the power of words, because ideas are expressed in words.

So what is important to understand from the above passage is that post-Modernism, as an IDEOLOGY is FRACTIONATED (divide into fractions or components). And as in Dr. Peterson’s example, not all proponents of the post-Modernist IDEOLOGY espouse it in its entirety.

Yet by introducing elements of post-Modernism into their “personal views” or say, “teaching office”, these adherents introduce a corrupting feature that undermines the host “world view” or THEOLOGY.

And as I need not tell anyone reading this, the current bishop of Rome is a very good example of someone who is “possessed” by post-Modernism, and the corrosive effects that the introduction of his TRANSRATIONAL post-Modernism is having on the post-conciliar church is there, for all who have eyes to see.

Yet if we look at the lay of the land, especially through our “FRANCTIONATED” framework, what we notice is that Catholicism is also FRACTIONATED. In other words, we see elements of Catholicism in places where we would not expect for them to exist.

And when this humble blogger makes the above claim, it is not limited to… say “the Christians”. To be more precise, when we observe the current public debate that is taking place across the different sub-sets of the Visibilium Omnium, we can easily notice FRANCTIONATED Catholicism everywhere.

Here is an excellent example from another Jordan Peterson video, this one more recent. In an interview with Ben Shapiro, we get this exchange: (see here)

BS: So this gets to the broader question that I know you and Sam (Harris) went on for three hours about, about the nature of truth. Particularly truth in the moral sphere. Would it be fair to say that you guys agree on the idea of truth in the scientific sphere? That there is such a thing as OBJECTIVE TRUTH?

JP: I would say we agree on a lot of that. The question is, to some degree “why do scientists accept the idea that OBJECTIVE TRUTH is true. And then I would say, we probably don’t agree about that. Because I would ground that in pragmatism. And Sam would ground that in the idea of an independently existing OBJECTIVE WORLD.

BS: Which is leap of faith more like my own actually, than the pragmatists view. That if you believe that there is a God in the universe that created the structures in a particular or certain way, then what he created is the Truth, and is apart from you. And if human beings didn’t exist, they weren’t able to utilize the Truth, that Truth would still exist out there, where as the pragmatists would say: ‘it’s… the truth is in the use that it has for human beings’.

JP: Well, that’s the thing, I don’t know if we would consider scientific truth “true” unless we are also simultaneously accepting the idea that scientific truth is good for people.

Nota bene: I will stop here, but when you dear reader continue viewing the video, you will notice Dr. Peterson going on to identify the clinical psychologist’s “rationalist” case for the existence of the Holy Spirit. He also nicely explains the “rationalist” case for the perpetual fight between the forces of good (Holy Spirit) against the forces of evil (Satan). But I digress…

Concluding, what I would like to draw you attention to is the UNIVERSALITY (applicable everywhere, always and to everyone) of what Dr. Peterson is explaining. This particular UNIVERSALITY should be considered as a sub-set of our Catholic Faith. The basis for Catholicism is quite apparent and jumps out at the viewer in this discussion of the LOGOS, the WORD which then leads to the case for the existence of OBJECTIVE TRUTH.

What we see in this discussion, and what is quite interesting is that Dr. Peterson still hasn’t accepted the ONTOLOGICAL REALITY of the existence of OBJECTIVE TRUTH, while Ben Shapiro (observant Jew) and Sam Harris (observant “atheist”) already have.

This could very well explain the “mental roadblock” to Dr. Peterson’s full conversion to the ONE TRUE FAITH?

Nota bene: What is quite amazing is that to an evolutionary biologist or a scientist, OBJECTIVE TRUTH should be a forgone conclusion. The simple proof for it’s existence is that dinosaurs existed before humans, fossils being the OBJECTIVE PROOF.

But be that as it may, it’s a PROCESS…

… and PRO MULTI, not PRO OMNES.

So one way to look at the two participants of the above discussion is as “FRACTIONATED CATHOLICS”. Each for reasons only known to themselves, has not made that last connection to Catholicism. But each possess a large bit of the THEOLOGY that is needed for that last “leap of Faith”.

And what is so apparently needed is a good Dominican for example, who can connect the final dots together and get these two over the line…

… in their own due time, of course.

But at the end of the day, what is clearly evident is that the PROSELYTIZATION Pipeline is operational and the Holy Spirit is very active.

Here is how the final product would look like:

