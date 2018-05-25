Tags
#fakenarratives, #fakenews, chastity belts, Chlamydia trachomatis, Cryptosporidium, Cultural Marxism, Deconstructionism, Dr. Curt Doolittle, Father Anthony Cekada, Fox News, Francis Effect, FrancisChurch - In Liquidation, Frankfurt School, FSSP, Genderism, George Soros, Germany, Giardia lamblia, Gonorrhea, Great Cardinal, Havana, Hemorrhoids, heretical pope, Herpes simplex virus, hippies, HIV, Holy Year of Mercy, Human immunodeficiency virus, Human papilloma virus, Humanism, Isospora belli, Jacque Derrida, James O'Keefe, Jesuits, Jesus Christ, Joseph Ratzinger, Jozef Pilsudski, Keynes, Keynesian Economics, Kirill I, Krakow, Law of Unintended Consequences, messeging, Mexico City, Microsporidia, Miracle on the Vistula, Modernists, MSM, narratives, Nassim Taleb, neo-modernism, Neo-Pagan, Net Neutrality, new springtime, New York Times, Nigel Farage, Pagan Christians, pathological, Poland, Polish Bolshevik War 1920, Pontifical High Mass, Pope Pius VI, President Andrzej Duda, Project Veritas, r/K Selection Theory, Raymond Burke, Refugee Resettlement Watch blog, Republic of Poland, retained foreign bodies, risk event, Roman Curia, s "c"atholicZombie, s "theological structuring", s ABC News, s ABERRO AGENDA, s aberro-sex agenda, s AIDS, s Ambiguity, s Anal Cancer, s Ann Corcoran, s anorectal traum, s Archbishop of Warsaw- Praga, s Associated Press, s Austria, s Benedict XVI, s Bergoglio, s Big Gender, s Bio-History, s Boris Johnson, s BREXIT, s Card. Muller, s Cardinal Burke, s Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz, s cardinal Walter Kasper, s Catholic Church, s Chapel of the Holy Trinity, s Pope Francis, Saul Alinsky, sCatholic Church in Poland, Sexually transmitted diseases, spirit of Vatican II, SSPX, St Thomas Aquinas, sustainability, Synod 2014, Synod of Filth, Syphilis25, Tags anal fissures, Tags Black Lives Matter, Team Bergoglio, The Remnant, The Scholasticum, theological deconstructionism, Thomism, Tradition, TransRational, Truth, Unjust ruler, Vatican II, Work of Human Hands, Zombie, ZombieBishop, ZombieChurch
A “twofer” today in the spirit of our definition of ONTOLOGICAL REALITY.
On the Natural side, we get a post on the Rorate Caeli blog written by Dr. Roberto de Mattei. (see here)
On the Conscious side, we bring a great video from Dr. Jordan Peterson. (see above)
Juxtaposing these two GREAT thinkers next to each other, can act as a great starting point for any “new evangelization” project, one whose end goal is to realign Catholic ECCLESIOLOGY with that which is known as the GREAT COMMISSION.
Something to read, watch and contemplate over a long weekend.
Have a great one.
De Mattei: Building the Future on the Natural and Divine Law
Forty years ago, on May 22 1978, under the name of Law 194 for the termination of pregnancy, state murder was introduced in Italy by a Christian Democrat ruling class. Murder, since Law 194 establishes the legitimacy of suppressing an innocent human-being in their mother’s womb; it is state murder, since this crime is approved, organized and financed by the Italian State; it is mass-murder, since there have been around six million victims of abortion in Italy, according to official estimates; it is a figure far superior to the total number of deaths in wars and natural disasters since the birth of the Italian State (1861) until today.
Emma Bonino – who along with Marco Panella fought rabidly for this law to be approved – in a video-interview on May 22nd 2018 for La Repubblica, said that Law 194 “functioned”. That is, like a guillotine or a crematory-oven function, with not a word of compassion for those who are killed. Still – Bonino added – after forty years “a review” is required, that is to say, to improve this law, as something still doesn’t work well. What is the problem then?
It is the high rate of conscientious objectors among doctors, which is impeding the full and thorough application of the law. Bonino is not interested in knowing the reasons for this objection of conscience; what is important [for her]is that the laws function, that the slaughter continues and so she hopes for greater diffusion of pharmacological abortion by means of the abortion pill RU 486, which few still have recourse to. Emma Bonino, like many abortionists, consider the baby a growth on the mother’s body, or if they admit that it is human life developing for nine months in the mother’s womb, they have the vision of the interests of the State, of race, of the proletariat class, or of the single individual, which justify the killing of an innocent human-being. This vision has only one name, which ought to be proclaimed in clear letters : barbarism.
Bonino doesn’t even realize that something is changing in the world, that today it is not the feminist processions filling the streets, but the marches for Life, like those that took place in Rome on May 19th and in Argentina on May 20th. The mainstream media ignores these events, but a protest which springs from the natural law, engraved in indelible characters in the heart of every man, cannot be stopped. Under pressure by the pro-life movements in the United States, President Trump, has done more [for pro-life] in less than a year than his predecessors did in the previous thirty years. Even Communist China, after the failure of the disastrous one-child-only policy, has decided that by the beginning of 2019, the limits imposed until now on births will be abolished.
In Italy a new government is being formed. It is lamentable the fact that in the so-called “contract of government” the great themes of life and family are absent, or addressed only under the strictly economic aspect. And yet, as Virginia Coda Nunziante noted, if the language of economics is the only one that is understood, it would be sufficient to begin removing the 200-300 million Euros in public expense spent every year in the killing of our children and use the money to make the health system more functional, not the abortuary. One of the reasons for the crisis in our country is the demographic collapse due to abortion and contraception, which in turn are the fruits of a hedonistic, relativist culture.
We will never be able to find a way out of the crisis if the conditions of the culture of death are not reversed. This is the message that comes from the March For Life and other recent initiatives, like Citizengo and ProVita Onlus, but also by the efforts of many young people, groups and associations, who are not surrendering, who will keep on going, and may the breakdown in the Italy of today, be replaced by an Italy which rediscovers the Divine and Natural Law upon which to build its future.
Translation: Francesca Romana
Michael Dowd said:
My take on this:
—It is necessary to see things as they are, i.e., REALITY, before “Catholic ECCLESIOLOGY can be realigned with that which is known as the GREAT COMMISSION.”
—Today’s Catholic ecclesiology is anti-great commission and anti-Christ. It is the ecclesiology of the world: Communism, secularism, Social-Justice warriors, New World Order.
—Before the Church’s ecclesiology changes it’s underlying irrational philosophy must change, i.e, the idea that truth evolves, that truth is subjective.
—Jordan Peterson and Roberto de Mattei offer eloquent testimony that Truth exists and is based on objective criteria. Both offer hope to the world and the Church.
—At the present moment the management of the Catholic Church does not believe in the Great Commission. They believe religion should be used to improve the lot of people in the material world.
—If the Church is to re-engage in the mission Church gave it I believe divine intervention is necessary.
—At the present moment the Church and the World have made a devil’s bargain and are consequently on their way to extinction.
LikeLike
S. Armaticus said:
Exactly correct.
But with one exception…
I think the key to cleaning up the post-conciliar mess is contained in one word: meaning.
After post-conciliar church suppressed real Catholicism, it robbed the Faithful of meaning.
Therefore a substitute needed to be found, i.e. liberation theology, marxism, seamless garment, etc. But given that these were ideologies, they couldn’t provide the spiritual aspect of real meaning. I.e. Our Lord Jesus Christ.
So now what we are a witness to is a guy like Jordan Peterson who is proclaiming the spiritual side of True Meaning, while the reactionary materialists are condemning him because is is demonstrating their EPIC FAILURE.
And it’s there for all to see…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Michael Dowd said:
I see Vatican II as an intentional plan to undermine Catholicism and make it Protestant by means of rejection of Truth or as you say meaning. To me the intentionality, the evil desire to subject the teaching of Christ, is the problem. In other words this is not a case of accidental ignorance. This is a work of the devil. The Church needs to be exorcised.
LikeLike
Michael Dowd said:
Change the word–subject–to–subvert– in the sentence above beginning with “I see Vatican II….
LikeLike
Chris Benischek said:
Emma Boninno. Another piece in the Bergoglian Puzzle.
For Francis has shamelessly promoted her and his public embrace clearly makes him her ally. Show me who your friends are….
Prof. De Mattei is a gem. One of the few sane voices emanating from today’s Rome. One of the only men in Rome with the courage to raise his voice against the falsehoods and lies—not to mention blasphemies—constantly emanating from this so-called papacy. He has also recently raised some highly incisive questions about the impossibility of Benedict remaking the papacy as a dyarchy, and hence calling into question the validity of the so-called papacy of Francis.
Help of Christians, Pray for us.
LikeLiked by 1 person