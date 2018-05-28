Tags
Today’s big news, outside of the disaster in Ireland, precipitated in part by FrancisChurch, (see HERE, HERE and HERE just to name three) has to be its “clandestine” role in the coup d’etat (a sudden and decisive action in politics, especially one resulting in a change of government illegally or by force) that is taking place in Italy at present.
For those who have been following the Italian Odessy to independence on these humble pages (see last post HERE), you will know that the largest number of votes were gotten by two anti-establishment parties, namely the 5 Star Movement and The (formerly Northern) League.
Over the last few weeks, these two parties were trying to form a government and just as they were able to agree on a government program and divine names for the future cabinet (ministers) posts, the Italian version of the Deep State, has poured some sand into the gears.
Due to the Italian President’s subjective views, he has discerned that the duly elected government should not assume office. So he has put in place a “caretaker” government, which will force the Italian populace to vote again.
Nota bene: For those who remember the Irish EU Lisbon Treaty vote, (see HERE) they had to vote twice since they voted the wrong way the first time. Aside: it could happen again with respect to the Eight Amendment if the “goods sold to the Irish populace was not those that were promised. Like for example this HERE.
Nota bene^2: So in the humble opinion of this even more humble blogger, I would suggest that all those who voted NO in order to Save the Eight Amendment, to NOT GIVE UP and in the mean time: start attending the Traditional Latin Mass EXCLUSIVELY. This suggestion is being provided on behalf of Dr. Jordan Peterson. (see HERE)
So back to the Italian affair…
So this morning, we are waking up to this Antonio “2+2=5 Spadaro Tweet:
And below is the back story…(Italian version HERE) (emphasis added)
The good news, is that the new government isn’t taking this lying down… (see HERE)
Have a nice Memorial Day!
*****
PREZZO GROSSO: WHAT IF THE VATICAN RECOMMENDED THE SILENCING BY MATTARELLA OF THE LEGA-M5S GOVERNMENT…
Pingback: CATHOLIC HEADLINES 5.28.18 – The Stumbling Block
Michael Dowd said:
We might conclude from the effort to nullify the Italian election that the European elites believe that democracy is only a tool for having folks think they have a voice in government. In the U.S. up until the election/revolution of Trump both the Democrat and Republican parties were perfectly acceptable to our power structure because they could be controlled. This would explain all the efforts being made by elites to nullify Trump’s as he actually help tries to make the country stronger. This and helping the common people is far from 1st place on elites agenda. Serfdom is what they desire for and for our country, a place in the New World Order.
