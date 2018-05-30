So by far the biggest story today is that which is happening in Italy. Even bigger than Roseanne! But I digress…

So it’s Italy week, going into the Feast of Corpus Christi (Corpus Domini for my Italian readers). We continue our coverage of the “government forming” PROCESS.

Drilling down into why Italy is so SIGNIFICANT, I don’t need to tell anyone that if the GLOBALISTS got Francis, the bishop of Rome and Head of State of a foreign country (Vatican State) involved and had him make a phone call to the sitting Italian President in order to subvert the will of the Italian electorate, this SIGNALLING EFFECT speaks for itself.

Tracing the external pressures, we know that Frau Merkel, the Head of another foreign State also made a call to Signor Mattarella, which led to the latter blocking the formation of a government whose representatives had an overwhelming majority of the votes.

Post-Modernism at it’s best!

And just to place the post-Modernist cherry on top of the GLOBALIST’S Italian cake, we had this INCIDENT:

So what we are witnessing is nothing short of a concerted takeover of a “SOVEREIGN” country, the Republic of Italy in this case.

The invading forces are made up of an internal subversive element and an external force. The battlefield is the financial markets, and the Italian debt market to be more specific.

The end game of the invading forces is to make Italy a colony of the NEW WORLD ORDER. The Germans in this case, with their control of the European Central Bank, as per Oettinger statement, appear to be the “proxy army” through which this invasion of Italy is taking place.

And Francis, the bishop of Rome and his FrancisChurch are providing a large part of the psychological operations (in the guise of “spiritual” cover for the Italian el Presidente) for this overt coup d’etat.

So this is how the battlefield is arranged as of this writing…

Below is a post from the Zero Hedge website that explains the larger picture in the ECONOMIC (Monetary Policy) sub-set of the Visibilium Omnium. (see here)

What’s more interesting though, is that the author, Raul Ilarge Meijer presents some UNIVERSAL observations about not only the state of the Republic of Italy, but also applicable to the situation of the Vatican City State and the Holy See. These observations your humble blogger will (comment) on, and include in the below text.

Welcome To The Hotel Europa…

Authored by Raul Ilargi Meijer via The Automatic Earth blog,

On Friday, in This is the End of the Euro, I said: The euro has become a cage, a prison for the poorer brethren. The finance minister proposed by 5-Star/Lega and refused by Italian president Mattarella, Paolo Savona, has called the euro a German cage. (Strikingly similar to the “spirit of the new springtime” cage?)

There are now stories spreading that the coalition, Savona first of all, were secretly planning an exit from the euro. A series of slides Savona prepared in 2015 on how to exit the euro is used as evidence of that secret plan. But the slides are not secret. Yes, he has said that it’s good to have a plan to leave ‘if necessary’. (Yes, it is good to have a plan for the Restoration of all things in Christ) But that’s not the same as secretly planning such a move.

Every country (…and the Holy Roman Catholic Church) should have such a plan, and you would hope they do. (Yes, indeed) A government that doesn’t is being very irresponsible. But it’s true, this is how both the EU and the euro (… and the “new springtime”) have been designed: not just as a prison, but as a prison without any doors or windows. No way to get out. And that will prove to be its fatal flaw. (3rd Principle -The Schmidberger Principle: Every abnormal situation inherently tends toward normalization. This is due to the nature of the matter.)

It has more such flaws, for sure. The inequality of its members, which allows for the richer to feed on the poorer, is a big one. The US founders were smart enough to provide for transfer payments from rich to poorer, the EU founders couldn’t be bothered with that lesson. They must have studied it, though, and rejected it.

Credit were credit’s due: Yanis Varoufakis said it best when he compared the EU to the Eagles’ Hotel California. A few lines:

Mirrors on the ceiling

The pink champagne on ice

And she said “We are all just prisoners here, of our own device”

And in the master’s chambers

They gathered for the feast

They stab it with their steely knives

But they just can’t kill the beast

Last thing I remember

I was running for the door

I had to find the passage back to the place I was before

“Relax,” said the night man

“We are programmed to receive

You can check-out any time you like

But you can never leave!”

The EU was set up as some kind of eternal prison, a concept most familiar to us in the way Christian churches depict Hell (Post-conciliar church likewise), or the ancient Greek mythological story of Prometheus, who, as punishment for providing man with fire, was condemned by Zeus to being tied to a rock, with an eagle feeding on his liver every day, for eternity.(… or having to sit through the “liturgy of the word”)

Rule number 1 for any organization: there must always be an escape, a way out. (YES) If there isn’t, that’s what will break the whole thing in the end. Think Leonard Cohen’s “There a crack in everything; that’s where the light comes in.” Every system must always be designed with inbuilt redundancy. (VII definitely has that!)

Paolo Savona (Cardinal Burke) understands that, and he said there must be a way to leave the euro. For Brussels and Rome, that means he’s not acceptable as a finance minister (Curial Head), no matter his competence, experience or credentials. It reeks of desperation on the ‘establishment’ side more than anything. (YEP!)

And now the entire financial world is in panic and turmoil. It’s ironic to see people decrying the sudden weakness in Italian “sovereign debt” at the same time they see pointed out, as if that were still necessary, that Italy is no longer a sovereign country. Think maybe there’s a clue to be found somewhere in there?

Italian bonds (vocations) are falling so fast traders get vertigo. At what point will Mario Draghi (Francis) be held accountable for the enormous losses this causes on the ECB’s (Church’s) books?

But fear not: the elites simply blame the whole thing on the people elected in Italy. (Promethian neo-Pelagians one and all.) Yes, that means they blame democracy. For daring to provide an election result that threatens their powers. And no, there is no other way to define what is happening than as a coup. (Just like in the Catholic Church)

Italy will soon have all the characteristics of an emerging market (Protestant sect). Which is a market from which no one can emerge in an emergency (no salvific functionality), according to one Don Cowe. I read that the six largest Italian banks together have €143 billion in Italian debt securities on their balance sheet. Systemic banks in the rest of Europe, mainly France, Spain and Germany, have €137 billion of Italian debt on their balance sheet. God only knows how much Mario Draghi holds:

That is one scary chart. And no, that is not the fault of 5-Star/Lega. (Tradition) It’s the fault of the European Union founders (Ionian/Pauline papal line), and of its present ‘leadership’. What 5-Star/Lega (SSPX, Ecclesia Dei, etc.) have done is expose the stark-naked emperor. And the little boy who called out that sovereign (Bugnini) didn’t undress him; he went out without any clothes on, all by himself.

Varoufakis (Archbishop Lefebvre) called out the naked emperor Brussels in 2015 (1968). Paolo Savona did so multiple times as well. The emperor’s reaction? Shut up the little boy (Cardinal Burke), now get dressed. But the lesson contained in The Naked Emperor story is that there will always be another little boy (Cardinal Sarah) to call him out. Shutting up the boy doesn’t solve the problem.

Greece and Italy are where western civilization was born. (The Holy Roman Catholic Church is the transmission mechanism for Western Culture) It appears wonderfully fitting to picture the EU at present as the German (Pagan) eagle picking at the southern European (post-conciliar) Prometheus’s liver for eternity. All the more so because Prometheus in Greek mythology was the champion of man: he first made man from clay, stood against the gods in favor of mankind, stole fire to provide it to man, and got punished for eternity for it.

The EU and euro (and post-conciliar church and the FrancisChurch which subsists on it) cannot survive in their present state. But those who benefit most from both are also the ones who can stop either, from undergoing desperately needed changes. That’s Hotel Europa.

