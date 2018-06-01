Tags
I hope all my loyal and dear readers had a lovely Feast of Corpus Christi!
Today we will wind up our Italy coverage with a re-publication of a Roberto de Mattei piece that appeared at the flagship portal for Catholicism, namely Rorate Caeli. (see here – with added emphasis)
What is of note in this post is the information that President Mattarella, a nominal “catholic” politician did not “express any “non possumus” when it was about promulgating two subversive laws on morality: the Civil Unions, promulgated on May 20th 2016, under the Renzi government, and the DAT (Anticipated Dispositions of Treatment), approved on December 20th 2017, under the Gentiloni government”.
Yet when it came to accepting a government that contained a Euro REALIST like Signor Savona, he broke his Constitutional mandate, allowing external, foreign political actors to have effectively a VETO POWER over who is allowed to serve in a duly elected government of Italy and who is not.
Or to put it another way, it is acceptable to create fictitious “marriages” and kill young and old alike, depending on the “political mood” of the day, but to threaten an artificial, virtual “currency” like the Euro, it definitely a NON-NEGOTIABLE.
Non possumus ain’t what it used to be in this novel FrancisReality, I reckon…
But before we move onto the de Mattei post, a few words are needed about Italy, the Vatican and the Euro and why the above is so.
Everyone in Italy knows that the EURO experiment, much like the “spirit of the new springtime of VII” experiment is an EPIC FAILURE. They see it in the churches on Sundays and in the purchasing power of their paychecks at the grocery stores.
Yet the Euro and the “new springtime” do have a common feature that makes them acceptable to the common Italian, a common feature that feeds on human fallen nature and folly and makes them both acceptable to the general population.
With respect to the “new springtime”, it feeds on the human weakness arising from the 6th Commandment and to a lesser degree the 9th. It is this human weakness, exhibited in most of modern Western Society that allows for a sizable part of the population of Italy to turn a blind eye to the Catholic Catechism and the Universal Magisterium, to their own detriment.
The EURO in turn, also feeds on a human weakness, though this one based on the 7th Commandment and partly the 10th. What is the case is that when the Italians decided to ditch the Italian Lira for the EURO, they acted in their ECONOMIC best self-interest.
Just as the Greeks did… and the Spaniards… and just as the Portuguese did… and just as the French did,etc. But I digress…
What the Italians did was to get rid of a currency (Italian Lira) that was unstable and highly susceptible to regular devaluations. The EURO in turn was based on a monetary policy of the Northern European states, i.e. the Germans. and their penchant for COMPETENT management of public finances.
What the above currency swap did was that it allowed the Italians to MAGICALLY and overnight (31st of December 1998 to 1 January 1999) change their erratic Lira into a stable Euro currency. It also caused the Italian interest rates (10 year) to MAGICALLY decrease from 12% to 3% in the matter of a couple of weeks. Anybody who has re-financed a house loan can appreciate this “stroke of good fate”.
What also needs to be known here is that the Italians have the highest savings rate of any nation in Euroland, which gave every saver (like homeowner) an additional incentive to go over into the new Euro currency and is driving the current “hopium” that the Italians will somehow MAGICALLY avoid having to give it up.
On the debt financing side, most of the Italian debt is comprised of variable rate loans. Therefore, if the Lira is reintroduced, those loans will need to be readjusted from the 2.00% level at the time of this writing, to a level of somewhere north of 7.5%.
OUCH!
Therefore, when Mr. Mattarella justifies his rejection of Signor Savona on the basis of “protecting the interests of Italians”, what he is in fact playing on is the fear that those who still have savings and loans in Euros, will be huge losers if Italy would leave the common currency.
And it is this fear that still has the polls showing that most Italians want to stay in the Euro, (see here) while knowing that Euro currency needs to be ditched (as per de Mattei) if their economy can come out of its current moribund state.
Aside, in inflation adjusted terms, the Italian economy is worse off today than it was on that fateful day of Jan 1, 1999 while the Italian government debt has more than doubled.
So when Dr. de Mattei writes: “And yet the majority of Italians are unhappy about the Euro, and this dissatisfaction is much more noteworthy, inasmuch as, at the time of the Treaty of Maastricht, (1992) and the introduction of the single currency (1998), Italy was one of the most pro-European countries on the continent”, he is reflecting the true opinions of the Italian population, the opinions that don’t make it into the #fakepolls.
As for the ruling “c”atholic elites, they know that “the Euro is something more than a currency: it is the symbol of a utopia, for which he (Mattarella) is prepared to risk his reputation and credibility, which is precisely what is happening now.”
So reputation is one thing, while cold hard cash is quite another!
Have a nice weekend…
PS The “conservative” Mariano Rajoy government in Spain fell today. It is replaced by a hodge-podge coalition of internationalist socialists/Marxists and regional nationalists. Again, post-Modernism is only about POWER.
PPS Deutsche Bank (stock price), the official Deus ex Machina barameter for the demise of the Euro zone, closed below €10 per share yesterday. First time this has happened since early Dec 2016 and as we outlined in our post: As Goes Deutsche Bank, So Goes FrancisChurch… w/Update.
PPPS Zero Hedge, as only they can, sums the situation in the Virtual FrancisReality that is Euroland: (see here)
*****
De Mattei: Italy is changing, but Mattarella is unaware of it
On Sunday May 27th, Professor Giuseppe Conte, appointed by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella to form a government, arrived at the “Palazzo del Quirinale” to present the list of his ministers, fruit of an intense work of collaboration between the political representatives of the two main parties in Parliament: “Movimento Cinque Stelle” and “La Lega”.
The two parties had arrived at a point of agreement in the decision to entrust one of the most important ministries of the new government, that of the Finance Minister, to Professor Paolo Savona. Savona’s name, beyond the actual person, represented a political project: the idea of negotiating the relations between Italy and the European Union in a fairer manner – not that of exiting from the Euro.
The refusal of Prof. Savona’s nomination by the President of the Republic, which resulted in the rejection of the proposal by the government, is not the negation of a person, whose competence the Head of State himself is well aware of, but it is the veto of a political choice. The non licet of Mattarella, in this sense, oversteps, the powers that the Italian Constitution allows the President of the Republic. And yet the majority of Italians are unhappy about the Euro, and this dissatisfaction is much more noteworthy, inasmuch as, at the time of the Treaty of Maastricht, (1992) and the introduction of the single currency (1998), Italy was one of the most pro-European countries on the continent.
On the eve of Maastricht, the Lepanto Cultural Center, cautioned against this Neo-Europeanism, but it was a lone voice.* Today the majority of Italians admit that the consequences of this Treaty have been catastrophic.
Why does Sergio Mattarella think the European Union untouchable? For the reason that fundamentally his political ideal is that of a Socialist Europe, with no political and cultural borders. For him the Euro is something more than a currency: it is the symbol of a utopia, for which he is prepared to risk his reputation and credibility, which is precisely what is happening now. This is explained by Mattarella’s origins, which go back to the Christian Democratic Left, also called “The Catholic-Communists”.
He was a disciple of Aldo Moro, at the time of the historical compromise with the Communist Party; he was supporter of Romano Prodi in 1994; he was Vice-Prime Minster in the post-Communist government of Massimo d’Alema (1998-1999); he was a Deputy, as a leftist Catholic, in the lists of La Margherita (2001-2006) and of the Ulivo (2006-2008); he became President of the Republic in 2015, as a candidate by the PD (Democratic Party) of Matteo Renzi.
“I am not a notary” Mattarella said when claiming his power to defend the Euro-zone. However, the President of the Republic did not express any “non possumus” when it was about promulgating two subversive laws on morality: the Civil Unions, promulgated on May 20th 2016, under the Renzi government, and the DAT (Anticipated Dispositions of Treatment), approved on December 20th 2017, under the Gentiloni government. In this case Mattarella, the Catholic, did not raise his voice, did not make polemical declarations, but limited himself to the role of a notary in the progressive dissolution of our civilized society. His proclaimed moral integrity did not stop him from signing and making these ignoble laws his own, just like his Christian Democratic predecessors had done with the laws on divorce and abortion.
Some days ago the March For Life took place with great success. It saw many thousands of young people and families from all over Italy taking a stand. Just like Emma Bonino, even President Mattarella is unaware that Italy is changing and that the defense of the family and innocent human life corresponds with that of national sovereignty.
The family and the State. Pius XII affirmed, are the two pillars of society, which were conceived and willed by God. Men will not be able to destroy these two pillars of the natural order, not even if they occupy the highest offices of the Church and State.
Michael Dowd said:
I wonder how long this shotgun that is holding this unholy marriage together will go off? From the looks of the Deutsche Bank stock price chart 2019 should be the big bang.
LikeLike
S. Armaticus said:
If DB gets to 2019…
There are still 2 quarters+ of 2018 to go…
LikeLiked by 1 person