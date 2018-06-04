And just when you think that all that needs to be said about the recent Italian election (4th of March 2018) and the subsequent government that was accepted by the Italian President with consent from the German Chancellor (Thursday, 30th of May) that was installed on the back of the March election, was said, this appears: (see original here)

Here is an extract from this post so that you dear reader can get a feeling for the prevailing “mood on the ground”: (emphasis from Zero Hedge) ‘

“A feud has broken out between liberal billionaire activist and fervent Clinton supporter, George Soros, and Italy’s anti-immigrant League party, which on Friday formed a populist movement in coalition with the 5-Star party, and whose leader Matteo Salvini stepped into his new job as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior on Friday, pledging to deport hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants.”

Salvini’s League and the 5-Star Movement struck a deal Thursday on a coalition government which will work towards “putting Italians first” (and potentially making life for Europe a living hell with the ongoing threat of Quitaly, which according to JPMorgan may be Rome’s best outcome), ending five days of market volatility and political chaos.

In response, George Soros flipped out, openly suggesting that Salvini might be financed by Vladimir Putin, saying he is “very worried about Russia’s influence on Europe in general and on the new Italian government.”

“I do not know if Salvini was funded by Moscow, but the public has a right to know” said Soros.

So what we have here is one FOREIGN NATIONAL, one George Soros, (who FUNDS political movements through a network of partially funded NGO’s, the other funding comes from government sources) making a claim that another FOREIGN NATIONAL, one Vladimir Putin is FUNDING political movements in a country where neither are citizens, nor are they residents.

Anything wrong with this picture?

Concluding this short extract, we get a comment from The League’s economics policy chief, stating (translated):

“Soros worried by the Italian government? Then it means that we are going in the right direction… We understand that those who have speculated for years on the skin of immigrants, financing NGOs and smugglers to invade Italy.

“ The wind has changed for [Soros] and for all those who have profited from the deaths of hundreds of people. “

Yes indeed!

Yet the winds have changed for not only the [bracketed] Soros, but also for the unmentioned FRANCIS.

The reference is to these above identified two people, by the author of the above tweet Signor Claudio Borghi, who identifies them as “those who profited from the deaths of hundreds of people”, by funding and giving support to the human trafficking operations.

Finally those responsible for the Mohammedan invasion are now rightly being blamed for the deaths of those desperate people who Soros and Francis have enticed with cold hard cash, to undertake the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean Sea in order to reach the welfare states that are modern day Europe.

Moving on, one more interesting aspect of the above text needs to be mentioned here. This aspect can be seen as case of a move of the OVERTON WINDOW, or those topics that constitute the range of ideas tolerated in public discourse. Here is that screen grab: (see original here)

What is SIGNIFICANT in the above post is that JP Morgan, one of the last three remaining Wall Street Investment Banks (Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley being the other two survivors) is making it ‘acceptable in public discourse’ to suggest that the best option that Italy has to resolve its economic problems, brought about by adopting the common currency known as the Euro is to LEAVE THE EURO.

Or as we call it on the pages of this humble blog: ITALEAVE.

Folks, it would have been unheard of for a major financial services entity to make these kind of statements just two short years ago.

And now, Anno Domini 2018 JP Morgan is putting this “secular heresy” in its research notes to its clients.

Boy, how times are changing…

Staying in the ECONOMIC sub-set of the Visibilium Omnium, we get this bit of information from Italy’s neighbor, Spain. As you dear and loyal readers know, the “conservative” government of Mariano Rajoy fell on Friday and was replaced by a hodge-podge minority of internationalist leftists, outright Marxists and nationalist secessionists from the Catalonia and Basque regions. (see here)

In this post, we find out the following:

Mariano Rajoy is gone from Spain’s political scene. And good riddance. Live by the sword die by the ballot box. Catalan and Basque separatists took their revenge on Rajoy’s brutal crackdown on last year’s Catalan independence movement by voting with the Socialists and Podemos to oust Rajoy from power.

The political situation in Spain has been complicated for nearly two years now as Rajoy governed with a very weak, cartel-style coalition. It was cobbled together under duress and pressure from the European Union to not allow anti-austerity party, Podemos to take power and prevent Catalan independence.

That was Friday. Today the new government in Catalonia was sworn in and it looks to be just as set on seceding from Spain as the last one was. The difference now is that EU-firster, Rajoy, is no longer in power.

The leader of the Socialist party, Pedro Sanchez, has vowed to discuss Catalonia’s situation “government to government” which is a radical change from Rajoy’s refusal to even countenance a dialog with former Catalan leader Carles Puidgemont, who is in Germany out on bond after being arrested by German authorities at Rajoy’s request.

Now, Spain’s political future is up in the air and at a time when hard-core populists in Italy are determined to either tear down its relationship with the EU or force it to reform bodily.

Matteo Salvini is preparing to oust thousands of refugees. Italian politicians are calling for Germany to leave the euro, going on the offensive against German rule over the rest of Europe. And now, Spain’s Socialists are trying to put together a weak, minority government which thumbs its nose at Podemos after using its support to get rid of Rajoy and take power.

Sanchez is trying to go it alone with support of around 20% of Spanish voters in putting together a cabinet. He’s doing this to keep Brussels from lashing out at involving Podemos in the mix who will push to undo fiscal austerity policies demanded by the Troika — EU, ECB and IMF.

But, it’s also obvious he’s willing to repay the separatists for their support. And in this way keep everyone honest. Brussels can’t push him too hard because he’ll simply allow the Catalans to go forth with their independence drive again this fall while also throwing domestic opponents a bone by loosening austerity policies.

For a Catholic, this is very sad news.

What is the case in the ancient Catholic Kingdom of Spain is that it was the Catholic Faith that kept the country together. It was the glue that bound these distinct “special interest” groups from tearing the country up before, during and after the Spanish Civil War.

But the “spirit of the new springtime” came along and after 50 year of eradicating Catholicism from the Spanish national psyche, what we are left with is a hodge-podge of special interest groups with non-reconcilable IDEOLOGIES, banding together to tear apart the corpse of this one powerful Kingdom, a Catholic Kingdom that once provided the Only Means Of Salvation to the peoples of an entire Continent.

And speaking of Kingdoms and countries breaking up, we finish off with this post containing subject matter closer to home. (see original here)

I will let you dear readers go into the post and read it for yourselves. But the one passage that should resonate with that which is happening in places like Italy, Spain, the wider Euroland and the Vatican State is the following: (emphasis added)

Donald Trump has caused the Shadow Government to come out of hiding: Professional government is a guild. Like medieval guilds. You can’t serve in if you’re not a member. If you haven’t been indoctrinated into its arcane rituals. If you aren’t in the club. And Trump isn’t in the club. He brought in a bunch of people who aren’t in the club with him.

Now we’re seeing what the pros do when amateurs try to walk in on them. They spy on them, they investigate them and they send them to jail. They use the tools of power to bring them down.

A fitting posthumous commentary on the OBJECTIVE REALITY of that which we are observing with our senses?

Sensory data doesn’t lie…

I will leave off here for today…

