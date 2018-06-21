Tags
We will interrupt our regular scheduled programming to bring you, dear and faithful readers a very important post from Nassim Nicholas Taleb.
In this post, he presents us with a list of terms that everyone of us Faithful Catholics should become very familiar with and use very liberally.
But before we get to that, another announcement… actually two. Both come via Zero Hedge (see here) with is burning down the proverbial “post-Modernist house”. Today we get two posts, both about Italy.
In the first, we get a passage written by Alessandra Bocchi who writes for the First Things blog (see here).
And the next, which is a crème de la crème post of this year, we find out that a PROCESS is under way, a PROCESS in which Italy is regaining its common sense, not to mention their Sensus Fidelium and rising up against not only Euroland, but also against the unholy “Human Trafficker of Rome” Francis. Here is that good news!
And now, on to Nick’s post (see original here)…
Have a nice day…
Pedophrasty, Bigoteering, and Other Modern Scams
Clearing the discourse of abuses and abusers
Pedophrasty
Definition: Argument involving children to prop up a rationalization and make the opponent look like an asshole, as people are defenseless and suspend all skepticism in front of suffering children: nobody has the heart to question the authenticity or source of the reporting. Often done with the aid of pictures.
Can also describe the exploitation of babies by professional beggars who rent them from their parents and use them as potent appendage in their trade(remember that children tend to grow and need to be replaced).
Pedophrasty is effective as it provides arguments to strike before the evidence is formed. People are moved into “doing something”.
Pedophrasty has its most effects on actors, journalists and similar people deprived of critical judgment and afraid of being classified as violators of some norm of political correctness. For instance, pedophrasty has been commonly used in the Syrian war by such propagandists as Julian Roepke continuously supplying the German public with pictures of dead children. Or the various lobbies hired by Saudi Barbaria (and allies) , such as the Middle East Institute, to promote Sunni Islamist policies under the cover of “think tanks”.
Bigoteering
Originates with Tim Ferriss, describes tagging someone (or someone’s opinions) as “racist”, “chauvinist” or somethinglikeit-ist in situations where these are not warranted. This is a shoddy manipulation to exploit the stigmas accompanying such labels and force the opponent to spent time and energy explaining “why he/she is not a bigot”.
Note that it is the true victims of racism that are insulted by virtue-peddling bigoteers.
Example: Both the Kurds who are asking for independence and the Arabs who refuse to grant it accuse one another of “racism”. Likewise, both Arabists and localists (such as those who claim Phoenician or Coptic culture and habits away from Arab imperialism)accuse one another of racism.
Second Order Bigoteering: in addition to bigoteering, siding with one party in a conflict based on race or gender without even investigating the source of the problem, as commonly practices by the children book author J.K. Rowling or the podcaster Mike Duncan— such as siding automatically with the professional BS operator Mary Beard in an intellectual conflict with a man, simply because Mary Beard was a woman, without understanding the nature of the dispute, then spinning arguments to explain their support.
Nabothizing
Production of false accusation, just as Jezebel did to dispossess Naboth.
In many legal systems, since Hammurabi’s code, calumnies and false accusations are punished as if the accuser committed the infractions himself. In combination with bigoteering: such a false accusation of bigotry, particularly if the accuser knows it is not the case, should cause a penalty to the bigoteer as if he/she were bigots themselves.
Note that “false accuser” was the original meaning of the Greek word sycophant before drifting in the English language.
Partializing
Exploiting the unsavory attributes of one party in a conflict without revealing those of the other party . Example: “He is a dictator”, giving the illusion that the alternative is the Swedish parliament not some worse faction.
The problem can take absurd proportions: in the Syrian War, it was used by interventionistas describing the “dictator” without mentioning that his opponents are Al-Qaeda head-cutters.
You can detect partializing and dishonest thinking when the same people arguing for the removal of some dictator praise Saudi Barbaria forgetting to use the argument in such cases.
Inconsistency within Monocultures
I have shown a narrative to be fallacious 1) if it is logically incompatible with other narratives also held true by the same agents, 2) if it leads to the statistical clustering of causes that should be random, or, to the least, uncorrelated. This heuristic can help us identify monocultures, usually artificially propped up by some lobby.
For lobbyists and their useful idiots, as we saw in partializing, will be inconsistent somewhere in their narratives: there is a cluster for the advocacy of both GMOs and Glyphosate, when there is no particular logical link between the two positions. Well, there is a link: Monsanto sells both; and GMOs are actually an excuse to sell high doses of glyphosate.
Likewise, on finds some nonrandom clustering of people who decry civilian casualties in Aleppo but forget about it in Mosul.
halina1954 said:
HISTORY OF THE GREAT AMERICAN FORTUNES
Gustavas Myers, 1910
“Both of the powerful political parties were under the domination of wealth; not, to be sure, openly so, but insidiously. Differences of issue there assuredly were, but these issues did not in any way affect the basic structure of society, or threaten the overthrow of any of the fundamental privileges held by the rich. The political campaigns…were, in actuality, sham battles…
The masses of the people were simply pawns in these political contests, yet few of them understood that all the excitement, partisan activity and enthusiasm into which they threw themselves, generally had no other significance than to enchain them still faster to a system whose beneficiaries were continuously getting more and more rights and privileges for themselves at the expense of the people, and whose wealth was consequently increasing by precipitate bounds.”

halina1954 said:
“The Magisterium of today is not sufficient by itself to be called Catholic unless it is the transmission of the Deposit of Faith, that is, of Tradition.11 A new magisterium without roots in the past, and all the more if it is opposed to the magisterium of all times, can only be schismatic and heretical.
The permanent will to annihilate Tradition is a suicidal will, which justifies, by its very existence, true and faithful Catholics when they make the decisions necessary for the survival of the Church and the salvation of souls.
Our Lady of Fatima, I am sure, blesses this final appeal in this 70th anniversary of her apparitions and messages. May you not be for a second time deaf to her appeal.”
† Marcel Lefebvre – July 8, 1987 letter to Cardinal Ratzinger

halina1954 said:
While ago I asked a visiting priest to our SSPX Chapel, who is our pope? He replied, pointing to the picture of Pope Francis hanging on the wall.
I have also asked a friend from Resistance, if he believed that Pope Francis is the pope……he replied, I am not sedevacantist…..Francis is the Pope.
I have been in Catholic Church, in different countries……I have not seen one picture of Emeritus Benedict XVI, nowhere to be found.
A very holy SSPX priest just yesterday, told us; ‘Pray for the Pope, for he has to save his soul too. Only God is his judge!’
Till today, I offer a prayer for the souls of all post-Vatican II popes (including the ‘saints’), I always include Emeritus Benedict XVI for he’ll will be judged…..very severely judged, for to whom much was given, for much he will be accountable……Miserere!
Accordingly, each one of us has to save his soul in fear and trembling……Miserere!
halina1954 said:
S. Armaticus said:
Amen!

Chris Benischek said:
Clearly we are now living through the Fatima prophecy of apostasy in the Church at the highest levels. Probably Francis is the pope leading the mass of people into hell–which of course he says he doesn’t even believe in. If you were the Pied Piper leading the folks into hell, you probably would not reveal that small detail to your victims.
Now it becomes public what a devil Cardinal McCarrick is or has–he who was one of the ones (by his own admission see Seton Hall October 2013 speech of his) illegally campaigning for his ‘friend’ Bergoglio prior to the notorious and invalid Conclave of 2013. What a surprise.
I say again, with Halina and others–trust in the Lord alone, and his Most Blessed Mother. With Sam, stop funding these nonCatholic–be they bishop or cardinal or simply unbelieving priest–criminals.
And finally, I propose once more we pray for Holy Father Benedict–“Il mio Papa, e Benedetto”–as the one and only suffering Vicar of Christ on earth (despite nay even because of any of his own errors–as to which who are we to know and judge?).
It’s Francis or Fatima. Choose life.
Chris Benischek said:
Chris Benischek said:
When I say Francis is the pope I mean false pope. He appears to be pope but in reality isn’t.
At least that’s my conclusion from all the objective evidence in the public domain and record of the past five years since the false and notorious Conclave of 2013. Violations of Universi Dominici Gregis, anyone? Forced Abdication? Invalid resignation by mistake of fact on Pope Benedict’s part—expansion of papal office, papal Dyarchy; indelible anointing as Pope? Or, or rather And/or, are we in and has Benedict declared a State of Emergency (Necessity)? That seems to be the case from the evidence.
Therefore I’d say there are ample theoretical grounds—even before one gets to the near constant stream of heresy issuing forth from Anti-Pope Francis—to question the legitimacy of his so-called papacy.
Francis or Fatima. Take your pick. They’re mutually exclusive best I can tell.

Michael Dowd said:
Perhaps, in a symbolic sense thinking of the 3rd Secret of Fatima, Pope Benedict is “Bishop dressed in White” who was killed by soldiers as he knelt before a cross at the top of a hill.
LikeLike
halina1954 said:
Michael,
Don’t loose your heart, THE CHURCH OF CHRIST IS DIVINE……SHE CANNOT ERR!
Have in mind that it is THE ENEMY of Jesus Christ, and His Mystical Body, that has from the time of His Crucifixion, from the time of the English, French, Russian, and American Revolutions relentlessly and maliciously persecuted, ultimately, infiltrated His Church, and poisoned legions of Catholic mind and heart, from the ‘top, down’ who have therefore fallen gravely ill.
…… The monstrosity of the enemy of Jesus Christ has never been so bold and so admired by legions of blind Catholics, who cannot discern, who do not recognize His enemy, don’t understand the power of the Evil One and his hirelings……..a foretaste of what people, especially, Catholics will be like at the time of Antichrist……Ave Maria!
DIABOLIC, but, BRILLIANT!
We live in a country (not only one), where the false ‘freedom’ is promoted to all men, where it is thought to be at liberty to choose any God, any religion, any creed, and body of morals or any means of worship one has a preference for……deadly dignity and legitimacy of rights of man…..rather, then God’s……Miserere!
It is not ‘wise’ to falsely put your hopes on the likes of any President (Protestant) to bring America and the world back to reality, and to God…..
ONLY CATHOLIC REALITY AND CATHOLIC GOD WILL SUFFICE ……If history proves anything it proves that Protestantism is a revolt against the teachings of Our Lord and therefore NOT Christian…..unless, one is blind and deaf!
“Rome was not voted into a Christian Empire but converted into one. Hence, if the social Kingship of Christ is to be a reality, it will NOT be done at the ballot box NOR through political action, which require COMPROMISE to succeed. It will come first by Catholic Americans abandoning the religion of ‘Americanism’…. realizing that they live in a HEATHEN country which must be converted.” (“Should Catholics Be Conservatives?” by Charles Coulombe. The Angelus, Oct. 1993).
May the Holy Ghost come upon all Catholics, and set our hearts on fire, for the love of God, His Church, and our neighbour, so we may in ‘fearless faith’ be His true witnesses, and convert the Empire of the United States of America!
Above all, let us pray (Rosary) for the Sacred Hierarchy, for all religious and all lay Catholics……for we are our brother’s keepers. True love of God makes us love even disagreeable people, especially, those baptized in His Mystical Body……and then peace amongst us will reign.
“I PRAY FOR THEM. I PRAY NOT FOR THE WORLD, BUT FOR THEM WHOM THOU HAS GIVEN ME (Catholics), BECAUSE THEY ARE THINE…….HOLY FATHER, KEEP THEM IN THY NAME WHOM THOU HAS GIVEN ME, THAT THEY MAY BE ONE, AS WE ALSO ARE.” (St. John 17:9, 11).
VIVAT CHRISTUS REX!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Michael Dowd said:
Thanks Halina1954. I’m with you and do as you say. It is the corrupt leadership of the Church that is most troubling. I doubt that it has ever been so bad, i.e, helping the devil achieve his mission, leading the lambs to slaughter. We need divine intervention and perhaps Donald Trump is a form of that intervention. Even though he is not a Catholic he is doing more to help the Catholic cause than the Pope and the Bishops.
LikeLike
halina1954 said:
Dear Michael,
You are a good Catholic man, love your neighbor, but trust God only!
In Christ,
Halina

Kathleen O'Regan said:
I agree with you once again. God writes straight with crooked lines. No saint has ever run for president or would ever be elected. Catholics ought to believe the evidence of our own eyes, the man has done more to restore Christendom thus far than any preceding president I can remember, and I’ve been around. There is President Donald Trump, and there is Communism, Americans will hopefully choose wisely. Many Americans are asleep and do not seem to recognize the late hour nor the very real existential threat we are facing.

halina1954 said:
Of which ‘Christendom’ are you talking about…….Protestant?

Michael Dowd said:
More good stuff Sam. Thank you. The American public, and especially Catholics, have suffered from naivete for some time. That time, to be more or less exact, was Vatican II when a curtain was pulled over reason.
The Catholic Church is supposed to be the beacon of Truth in but instead became the beacon of falsehood at that infamous Council. If the Catholic Church were on the right path and advocating the truth it would be fully supportive of the desire for Italian independence. It would also be fully supportive of Donald Trump and his efforts to bring America and the world back to reality and to God. Instead the Catholic Church hierarchy has become a tool of the New World Order which will effectively be atheist and Communist.
LikeLiked by 4 people
S. Armaticus said:
It is owned, lot, stock and barrel…
Sadly…

Michael Dowd said:
“It is owned, lot, stock and barrel…” Malachi Martin had it right long ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person