We will interrupt our regular scheduled programming to bring you, dear and faithful readers a very important post from Nassim Nicholas Taleb.

In this post, he presents us with a list of terms that everyone of us Faithful Catholics should become very familiar with and use very liberally.

But before we get to that, another announcement… actually two. Both come via Zero Hedge (see here) with is burning down the proverbial “post-Modernist house”. Today we get two posts, both about Italy.

In the first, we get a passage written by Alessandra Bocchi who writes for the First Things blog (see here).

And the next, which is a crème de la crème post of this year, we find out that a PROCESS is under way, a PROCESS in which Italy is regaining its common sense, not to mention their Sensus Fidelium and rising up against not only Euroland, but also against the unholy “Human Trafficker of Rome” Francis. Here is that good news!

And now, on to Nick’s post (see original here)…

Have a nice day…

Pedophrasty, Bigoteering, and Other Modern Scams

Clearing the discourse of abuses and abusers

Pedophrasty

Definition: Argument involving children to prop up a rationalization and make the opponent look like an asshole, as people are defenseless and suspend all skepticism in front of suffering children: nobody has the heart to question the authenticity or source of the reporting. Often done with the aid of pictures.

Can also describe the exploitation of babies by professional beggars who rent them from their parents and use them as potent appendage in their trade(remember that children tend to grow and need to be replaced).

Pedophrasty is effective as it provides arguments to strike before the evidence is formed. People are moved into “doing something”.

Pedophrasty has its most effects on actors, journalists and similar people deprived of critical judgment and afraid of being classified as violators of some norm of political correctness. For instance, pedophrasty has been commonly used in the Syrian war by such propagandists as Julian Roepke continuously supplying the German public with pictures of dead children. Or the various lobbies hired by Saudi Barbaria (and allies) , such as the Middle East Institute, to promote Sunni Islamist policies under the cover of “think tanks”.

Bigoteering

Originates with Tim Ferriss, describes tagging someone (or someone’s opinions) as “racist”, “chauvinist” or somethinglikeit-ist in situations where these are not warranted. This is a shoddy manipulation to exploit the stigmas accompanying such labels and force the opponent to spent time and energy explaining “why he/she is not a bigot”.

Note that it is the true victims of racism that are insulted by virtue-peddling bigoteers.

Example: Both the Kurds who are asking for independence and the Arabs who refuse to grant it accuse one another of “racism”. Likewise, both Arabists and localists (such as those who claim Phoenician or Coptic culture and habits away from Arab imperialism)accuse one another of racism.

Second Order Bigoteering: in addition to bigoteering, siding with one party in a conflict based on race or gender without even investigating the source of the problem, as commonly practices by the children book author J.K. Rowling or the podcaster Mike Duncan— such as siding automatically with the professional BS operator Mary Beard in an intellectual conflict with a man, simply because Mary Beard was a woman, without understanding the nature of the dispute, then spinning arguments to explain their support.

Nabothizing

Production of false accusation, just as Jezebel did to dispossess Naboth.

In many legal systems, since Hammurabi’s code, calumnies and false accusations are punished as if the accuser committed the infractions himself. In combination with bigoteering: such a false accusation of bigotry, particularly if the accuser knows it is not the case, should cause a penalty to the bigoteer as if he/she were bigots themselves.

Note that “false accuser” was the original meaning of the Greek word sycophant before drifting in the English language.

Partializing

Exploiting the unsavory attributes of one party in a conflict without revealing those of the other party . Example: “He is a dictator”, giving the illusion that the alternative is the Swedish parliament not some worse faction.

The problem can take absurd proportions: in the Syrian War, it was used by interventionistas describing the “dictator” without mentioning that his opponents are Al-Qaeda head-cutters.

You can detect partializing and dishonest thinking when the same people arguing for the removal of some dictator praise Saudi Barbaria forgetting to use the argument in such cases.

Inconsistency within Monocultures

I have shown a narrative to be fallacious 1) if it is logically incompatible with other narratives also held true by the same agents, 2) if it leads to the statistical clustering of causes that should be random, or, to the least, uncorrelated. This heuristic can help us identify monocultures, usually artificially propped up by some lobby.

For lobbyists and their useful idiots, as we saw in partializing, will be inconsistent somewhere in their narratives: there is a cluster for the advocacy of both GMOs and Glyphosate, when there is no particular logical link between the two positions. Well, there is a link: Monsanto sells both; and GMOs are actually an excuse to sell high doses of glyphosate.

Likewise, on finds some nonrandom clustering of people who decry civilian casualties in Aleppo but forget about it in Mosul.

Advertisements