Today we stay with a secular grounded theme. Your humble blogger understands that this blog is dedicated to “the Restoration of all things in Christ”, yet most of the action is in the POLITICAL sub-set of the Visibilium Omnium, therefore the focus.

So today we do a “conspiracy theory rapidly moving quickly to a conspiracy FACT” category theme.

As my long time readers know, there is a movement afoot, centered in the United Nations and its satellite organizations that is trying to bring about a ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT.

In turn, this ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT needs to “convert” the masses to this concept. In order to gain some sort of a “moral legitimacy” demonstrating this “conversion”, it needs a moral authority to “nudge” those low information voters to the CAUSE.

Hence, the notion that a ONE WORLD RELIGION is needed. (see here and here)

And voilà… Francis, the illuminated tyrant of Rome!

So what are our future rulers planning for us these days, you might ask dear reader?

One global “policy” initiative is… wait for it… gun confiscation.

Gun confiscation?

Oh yea, remember this guy above?

Moving forward…

And just to remind the readers, the Talebian rhetorical mechanism being used to pull the wool over the eyes of the gullible proletariat is: Partializing

Now why is it “partializing”?

I will allow Scott Peterson to explain:

Notice the logical inconsistencies?

Now onto the Zero Hedge post below (see original here)…

World Domination: UN Continues Fight To Disarm All Americans

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

The United Nations is gearing up for round two in the fight to disarm the American public. Last month, the United Nations’ International Action Network on Small Arms (IANSA) held a week-long conference geared towards making gun control an international priority.

Wanting world domination, the global elites are seeking to prevent Americans from being able to escape the slavery they have planned for everyone by enacting “global gun control.” According to Townhall‘s Beth Baumann, during RevCon3, the conference on the program of action on small arms and light weapons, the UN’s Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres had a message delivered on his behalf. It reads, in part:

Every year, over half a million people are killed violently around the world, mostly through small arms fire.

Those pulling the trigger may be soldiers, border guards or police, using their weapons as a last resort, in accordance with the principles of necessity, proportionality and restraint. Some are private security guards or civilians, using a registered firearm for protection or in self-defence.

But the huge majority of those who kill with small arms do not fit this description. They may be members of armed groups who are terrorizing people of a country or a whole region with killings and sexual abuse. They could be members of national security forces who are abusing their power. They might be terrorists aiming to destroy lives and sow fear; criminals holding up a grocery store; or gang members killing those who get in the way of a drug deal.

Tragically, many of them are men using an illegally-acquired weapon against the women who are their partners. In some countries, more than 60 percent of killings of women are committed with firearms.

Illicit small arms are also used against United Nations peacekeeping forces. In 2017, 56 peacekeepers died in violent attacks – the highest number in over two decades.

Controlling and regulating small arms therefore requires action that goes well beyond national security institutions. It includes providing alternative livelihoods for former combatants, engaging with municipal governments and police, working with civil society, including grass-roots organizations and community violence reduction programmes, as well as local businesses.

Small arms control is a prerequisite for stability and conflict prevention, which is critical to achieve the mutually reinforcing goals of sustaining peace and sustainable development.

Only through sustainable development will we be able to build just, peaceful and inclusive societies and to achieve lasting peace.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is our agreed roadmap for building peaceful, resilient and prosperous societies on a healthy planet. Among the 17 Goals, there is a specific target to reduce arms flows, based on improving the tracing of weapons.

The Agenda for Disarmament that I launched last month includes a renewed focus on controlling small arms. And it includes my commitment to establish a dedicated facility within the Peacebuilding Fund, to ensure solid financing for coordinated, integrated, sustained small arms control measures.

When the UN says that over a half a million have been killed by guns worldwide, they conveniently leave out the number of people killed in wars and by governments pretending to act on the behalf of people (democide-death by your OWN government). The democide numbers are not even close when compared to private citizens acting on their own. As Baumann wrote: “The reason they have to use “grassroots organizations” they’re meaning gun control groups, like Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action. They’re utilizing Americans to fulfill their desire to push gun control. Their reason? It looks better if Americans are demanding we abolish the Second Amendment instead of other countries trying to pressure us.”

But just how many people were killed by their own governments (democide)? Well, it’s hard to say because according to Glenn Floyd, the stats are deliberately concealed by State Coroners. The leading cause of non-natural death around the globe today, other than natural causes, is democide. It far outpaces private murderers and suicides.

Governments always offer excuses for the murder, like overpopulation, political opposition, and economic concerns. But that doesn’t mean they’ve provided adequate justification to the immoral killings. And now the global elites will seek to prevent those they seek to enslave any ability to fight back.

