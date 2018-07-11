Today your humble blogger introduces his faithful and loyal readers to the term “PREDATOR BISHOP”. In the Deus ex Machina parlance, a PREDATOR BISHOP is nothing more than a FrancisBishop. Yet to be more precise, the term PREDATOR BISHOP as it is presently being used in the Catholic legacy media, appears to be a specific sub-set of FrancisBishops who ‘have acted to sexually abuse anyone under their care or who cover-up for clerics who sexually abuse anyone in their care’.

But there’s more…

The advent of the identification and designation of those who fall into the category of PREDATOR BISHOPS also comes with a call to take concrete actions at the individual level.

A letter addressed to PREDATOR BISHOPS and those who promote and protect them was written by Beverly Stevens of Regina magazine. In her call to arms, Mrs. Stevens suggests that individual Faithful “shut their wallets” and not fund these actively aberro-sexual clergy and bishops. Below is the Life Site News post. (see original here)

Which brings us to a theme that has appeared on this blog for many years (yes, years) now and is codified in our LEX ARMATICUS’ Principle no. 2 and Principle no. 6:

2nd Principle:

Even Neo-modernists need to eat.

and

6th Principle:

Stop giving these leftists money!

Concluding, from what this humble blogger has been observing, the money issues are the proper means through which the US and the Western Church will be reformed. If we, the 5%, as per Mrs. Stevens’ letter, shut our wallets to the PREDATOR BISHOPS and their co-conspirators, we can do more good than with any other mechanism, outside of praying and fasting of course.

And on a personal note, I would include the Society of St. Pius X to the list of acceptable organizations that good Catholics should support with their hard earned money.

Further, I think it’s safe to say that the “irregular” situation of the SSPX is nothing more than a FAKE CANONICAL SCAM being used by the neo-Modernists and post-Modernists to create divisions within the INDEFECTIBLE CHURCH.

And on that note…

Update: I have created a link to the below post in the left hand margin on the blog. I suggest everyone who comes across this blog and has a blog of their own, also put up a link. And spread the love!

*****

No more funding ‘predator’ bishops: list of ‘safe spaces for Catholic money’

PORTLAND, Oregon, July 6, 2018 (LifeSiteNews) — She’s as mad as heck, and she isn’t funding bad bishops anymore.

Following revelations that not only had Cardinal McCormick abused seminarians and young priests, but other bishops had known about it, Beverly Stevens of Regina magazine, wrote an open letter to actively homosexual bishops and priests saying that she was officially shutting her wallet. Now, in response to a deluge of requests for suggestions as to where to send their money, Stevens has begun to compile as list of “safe spaces for Catholic money.”

Stevens did not mince her words when she announced her financial revolt against the “Lavender Mafia.”

“I know I speak for hundreds of millions of Catholics, not just in America, but around the world, when I say the following to the Lavender Mafia in the Catholic hierarchy,” she wrote.

“Do you really think we are stupid?

“You are parasites on the Body of Christ.

“You have overseen the disastrous destruction of the Church in the West, and have worked overtime to spin the story so that you appear to be the helpless victims or even the fearless champions of mindless ‘change’.

“Meanwhile, you do not believe in the Faith, easy to see because you don’t espouse it.

“As a result, the Church is in a tailspin, hemorrhaging Catholics across the West – souls lost to cults, sects and atheistic despair.

“Vocations are down AGAIN, after a brief uptick during Benedict’s pontificate.

“Meanwhile, the churches that represent the blood, sweat and tears of generations of Catholics are being sold on the real estate market to fuel fatuous pseudo-corporate ‘empowerment’ programs to ‘revitalize’ or ‘empower’ (I forget which nauseating buzzword) ‘vibrant’ parishes.

“This is not to mention your drug-fueled orgies where you assault our sons, or pay pennies for the services of other people’s sons in poor countries. (Google: ‘Sex abuse Saginaw Diocese’)”

The ten-part series will list “safe” Catholic seminaries and such other Catholic foundations and groups as houses of women religious, elementary schools, high schools, universities, churches in need of preservation, cultural groups, health care, social welfare groups, and media and publishers.

“No, these are not infallible,” Stevens admits. “Obviously we cannot provide bullet-proof picks, but we can tell you that we have spoken with, or visited, or known good people associated with each of these worthy institutions.”

Stevens’ first list encourages Catholic donors to support seminaries that she knows and judges to be are excellent. She indicates which ones train priests to celebrate the Traditional Latin Mass and which are being prepared to say the Novus Ordo.

They include:

Stevens, who is married with two adult children, told LifeSiteNews that she has been researching Catholic institutions for over five years.

“We have been publishing REGINA since Feb 2013 and in that time have covered some amazing Catholic Orders, communities, apostolates, and institutions which are authentically living and transmitting the Faith,” she said. “Many are little known, but because we learned so much about their work over the last 5+ years, we can recommend them.”

Stevens says that it is “loyalty to the magisterium” that makes a seminary worth supporting.

“In our travels we have found that many organizations are ‘Catholic in Name Only’ and hardly differ from their secular counterparts in what they teach, do, or provide,” she explained.

Stevens and her husband lived in Europe for seven years, returning to the USA in 2016. Stevens taught Finance in the MBA programs offered on NATO bases.

“I discovered incredible Catholic history — which I then learned that most Europeans have no idea about,” she said. “I also discovered little-known gems–authentic Catholic orders and communities thriving where the institutional Church was faltering.”

Steven says that nobody can guarantee anyone that they won’t encounter problems with any given Catholic institution or group.

“All we are doing is telling people that we know or have heard only good reports about the recommendations we are making,” she explained.

She believes that laity need to do more to help the Church, and that includes being more careful with their money.

“Laity can no longer be passive,” she stated. “We need to learn who to support, not just automatically give to a parish or school because they are ‘Catholic’. Unfortunately there are predators in the system, some quite high up as we have seen with Theodore McCarrick and that Scottish cardinal [Keith O’Brien] … .”

“We must not enable these people with our donations,” she concluded.

