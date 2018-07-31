Tags
So I’m reading Steve Skojec’s post that I have republished below (emphasis added), while listening to the above Church Militant video and a though came to my mind: CAUSAL RELATIONSHIP!
So what’s the point?
We Traditionalists do not deny that intrinsically disordered behavior existed among the clergy before the “new springtime of the spirit of Vatican II”. As proof, we can reference the Rule of St. Benedict and his guidelines that a lamp must be kept burning in the room until morning in the dormatorium where the monks slept. Human nature is what it is.
What we Traditionalists claim though, is that after the “new springtime”, the scale and depravity of the intrinsically disordered exploded. This explosion in depravity and debauchery was CAUSED by the post-conciliar church’s destruction of the Catholic morality through the suppression of Thomistic philosophy, which was critical to the subsequent destruction of the Sacred Liturgy.
Specifically, the suppression of what constitutes objective truth and the proper relationship between man and his Maker.
And it is this suppression of objective truth by the post-conciliar church and the resulting rot, that links the above video with the below post.
And it links much, much more…
For a more detailed understanding of the liturgical rot and how it came about, please refer to the page titled Anatomy of the Destruction of the Sacred Liturgy.
#catholicmetoo
Why Do People Have A Problem With the Novus Ordo?
Ever since the new rite of Mass was introduced in 1969, battles over liturgy have ensued.
But something has changed: we have reached a critical moment in Church history, namely, the widespread recognition that simply because a pope says or does something does not necessarily mean it is in the best interest of the Church or the faithful. It is therefore an opportune time for us to consider again whether the changes in the Mass that were forced upon the Church in 1969 were in fact good simply because the pope gave them to us.
The misleading terms of “Ordinary” and “Extraordinary” form — which came from Pope Benedict XVI’s 2007 motu proprio Summorum Pontificum — provide euphemistic cover to an unprecedented liturgical dissonance within the Roman Rite; two liturgies, one sacred and time-tested as the fruit of organic development, another created by a committee with a clear rhetorical purpose at odds with the historical understanding of liturgy throughout the Church’s two thousand years.
I am aware that many readers here continue, whether by choice or because they have no other option, to attend the so-called “Novus Ordo” or “Ordinary Form” of the Mass. They read our articles and share our concerns about the state of the Church in most respects, but for some, our preoccupation with the shape of the liturgy exists as a stumbling block. And I ask those readers in particular to stay with me, if they are willing, so that I can try to better explain why this battleground is where so many of our efforts are spent.
In recent days, I’ve found myself in a number of discussions about various topics. Oddly, it seems the “traditionalist” Catholic view about the importance of liturgy often winds up being part of the debate. In one example, in part of a larger discussion about the corruption in the institutional Church, a man said to me, “You are much like a dear priest friend who loves the TLM (Traditional Latin Mass) and thinks its return will solve the human problems of the Church. His bitterness is in danger of crushing his Faith. Yours is in danger for the same reason.”
We were not talking about the liturgy, so why do so many such arguments inescapably find their way there?
You’ve no doubt heard the sentiment my interlocutor is referring to: “Save the liturgy, save the world.” This is of course an oversimplification, but not a gross one. It would be a critical error to understate the significance of liturgy in our lives. As I wrote in my essay, “Why Liturgy Really is the Key to Everything,”
[A] proper understanding of liturgy grounds us in a correct knowledge of our place in the universe. Liturgy that emphasizes Our Lord’s Sacrifice and places us mentally and spiritually before the Cross on Calvary humbles us and makes us receptive to our absolute dependence on God for all good things, especially our salvation. Liturgy where priest and people alike are oriented toward Heaven and where sacred things are veiled and shrouded and reverenced in an appropriate way teaches us who we are — and what duties we have — in relation to Him from Whom all good things come and in Whom we must trust when we have no choice but to walk by faith rather than by sight. Liturgy should make us feel small, like entering the great edifices of Christendom.
Conversely:
The attack on the liturgy that we have witnessed over the past half-century can be understood as nothing less than a diabolical attempt to strike at the heart of our most important and intimate connection with Our Creator — and also to confuse and disorient us through this loss of perspective. We have been given over to idolatry – the idolatry of self, such that we see the world only through the lens of our own desires. Christ’s sacrifice has been replaced with food and fellowship, His altar of oblation turned into a table, His priesthood adulterated by those persons who intrude upon the domain of the priest but do not possess the ability to act in persona Christi, the universal orientation of priest and people toward God turned inward so that we are, in essence, all just talking to ourselves, and nearly every act of reverence for the sacred has been stripped away.
Christ remains present in this reinvented, banalized, man-centered liturgy, but He is ignored, forgotten, abused, and upstaged. Like Cain, we no longer offer God our best, but keep it for ourselves. Anyone who attempts to offer God what He deserves, like Abel, is met with envy, contempt, and even violence.
[…]
The architects of the Church’s “new and improved” liturgy knew exactly what they were doing. And they have been successful. They have, with a single stroke, moved the entire liturgical edifice of the Church to a foundation of sand. And now that this edifice is crumbling to the ground, and the faith along with it, they swoop in, telling us that the other truths of our faith are nothing more than “ideals” too hard to live up to, that because things have strayed so far, we must now find ways to accept and work with situations “as they are.” By destroying our understanding of our relationship with God through the central act of prayer of the Church, they have undermined all else besides. Now, after half a century of demolition, they are dismantling what’s left of the faith almost unopposed.
Mass: It’s Not About Us
Humanism is unquestionably one of the defining characteristics of the post-conciliar Church. And it absolutely prioritizes the interests of man over those of God – the exact thing Our Lord accused St. Peter of when He said, “Get behind me, Satan!” (Mt. 16:23)
For example, how would you feel about this sentiment if you heard it from the pulpit? “According to the almost unanimous opinion of believers and unbelievers alike, all things on earth should be related to man as their center and crown.”
What if it wasn’t from the pulpit? What if it was from the Second Vatican Council’s Pastoral Constitution on the Church in the Modern World, Gaudium et Spes, paragraph 12?
Does anything about that assertion strike you as odd? If so, you’re not alone. Christ is the center of all things, even on earth. Not man. This inversion in philosophical understanding helps to explain so many of the problems we see in the Church today. This sentiment, expressed time and again in both word and action, has only grown stronger in the intervening years. We’re at the point now where a papal document — Evangelii Gaudium 161 — says that love of neighbor is the first and greatest commandment, when the scriptures make absolutely clear that it is love of God that is the first and greatest.
We are turning inwards. We have begun, whether we mean to or not, to worship ourselves.
Of course, we were warned that this would come. The Permanent Instruction of the Alta Vendita — an Italian group closely associated with freemasonry in the 1800s — made clear their intentions in 1859, when they spoke of their aims in infiltrating the Catholic Church:
“In a few years the young clergy will have, by force of events, invaded all the functions. They will govern, administer, and judge. They will form the council of the Sovereign. They will be called upon to choose the Pontiff who will reign; and that Pontiff, like the greater part of his contemporaries, will be necessarily imbued with the…humanitarian principles which we are about to put into circulation… Let the clergy march under your banner in the belief always that they march under the banner of the Apostolic Keys. You wish to cause the last vestige of tyranny and of oppression to disappear? Lay your nets like Simon Barjona. Lay them in the depths of sacristies, seminaries, and convents, rather than in the depth of the sea… You will bring yourselves as friends around the Apostolic Chair. You will have fished up a Revolution in Tiara and Cope, marching with Cross and banner – a Revolution which needs only to be spurred on a little to put the four corners of the world on fire. ” [emphasis added]
The Novus Ordo, by design, strips away the ethos of sacrifice from the liturgy, and turns its attention inwards, towards man. Towards community and meal sharing. Towards turning an altar of sacrifice into a supper table. Towards the placation of theological differences between religions. Towards inclusivity, and other human concerns. In its purest form — often referred to by those who say it can be “celebrated well” — it can shed some of the most problematic accidentals we most commonly see: versus populum, full vernacular, laity in the sanctuary, banal contemporary music instead of sacred, communion in the hand, communion standing, and so forth. Nevertheless, even offered mostly in Latin, ad orientem, it retains the changes made to the essential prayers of the Mass, strips away the rubrics and gestures that promoted such great sacramental reverence, takes away the supplication of the priest (prayers at the foot of the altar) and people (the multiple confiteor), dilutes the offertory, and makes use of non-Catholic prayers interwoven througout. It essentially — as its architect Annibale Bugnini said it should — strips away the stumbling blocks for non-Catholics to find the liturgy approachable. Which means the distinctly Catholic identity of the Catholic liturgy has been surgically removed. (For those interested in comparing the prayers in the two forms, see this side-by-side text.)
I say this not to offend, but because I believe it to be unequivocally true: The so-called “Ordinary Form” is an inferior liturgy, not only to the one it sought to replace, but to the other rites of the Church. Go to a Byzantine or Ukranian or Melkite or Chaldean parish and you will find liturgies redolent of one another, and of the the old Roman Mass. You will find nothing that reminds you of the Novus Ordo — but you will find such reminders in many Lutheran churches, some of which use variations on the same liturgical text.
There is no easy way to say it: the new Mass is an artifice; it is a modern construct created out of whole cloth, not the fruit of some organic theological development across the span of centuries. Ratzinger famously characterized it as a “fabrication, a banal product of the moment”. But even Pope Paul VI, who was directly responsible for promulgating it, implicitly acknowledged its invasive and counterintuitive nature in his general audience of November 29, 1969:
“This change will affect the ceremonies of the Mass. We shall become aware, perhaps with some feeling of annoyance, that the ceremonies at the altar are no longer being carried out with the same words and gestures to which we were accustomed—perhaps so much accustomed that we no longer took any notice of them. This change also touches the faithful. It is intended to interest each one of those present, to draw them out of their customary personal devotions or their usual torpor.
We must prepare for this many-sided inconvenience. It is the kind of upset caused by every novelty that breaks in on our habits. We shall notice that pious persons are disturbed most, because they have their own respectable way of hearing Mass, and they will feel shaken out of their usual thoughts and obliged to follow those of others. Even priests may feel some annoyance in this respect.”
The truth is, many of the faithful have never stopped being annoyed, and the young faithful who discover the Church’s perennial liturgy discover this same annoyance anew. What the faithful were drawn out of was not “torpor,” but authentic devotion. Reverence. Supplication. They were given a stone instead of bread, a resounding gong, a clanging symbol, not a sign of love and expression of true worship of and devotion to the God who so loved us that He offered everything through His death on the cross for the expiation of our sins – a sacrifice made present on every Catholic altar, but not treated with the same awe and wonder by every liturgy.
Many arguments have been made that this or that aspect of the new liturgy is actually more traditional, more in line with historic Christianity. These arguments will always be debated, because the information we have about liturgy in apostolic times is somewhat limited.
But as Martin Mosebach writes in his Heresy of Formlessness,
“If, however, we think correctly and historically, we should realize that what is an expression of veneration in one period can be an expression of blasphemy in another. If people who have been kneeling for a thousand years suddenly get to their feet, they do not think, “We’re doing this like the early Christians, who stood for the Consecration”; they are not aware of returning to some particularly authentic form of worship. They simply get up, brush the dust from their trouser-legs and say to themselves: “So it wasn’t such a serious business after all.” Everything that takes place in celebrations of this kind implies the same thing: “It wasn’t all that serious after all.” Under such circumstances, anthropologically speaking, it is quite impossible for faith in the presence of Christ in the Sacrament to have any deeper spiritual significance, even if the Church continues to proclaim it and even if the participants of such celebrations go so far as to affirm it explicitly.”
The return of sacred liturgy to the Church will not solve all “the human problems of the Church,” it’s true; but it would be a significant step in that direction. A people who worship God in a fitting manner are much more likely to recognize the importance of honoring His precepts that extend beyond the confines of their Sunday obligation. It is not because of a concern for personal preference or the Latin Language or a love of the old-fashioned that traditional Catholics — many of them too young to remember when the old Mass was the normative liturgy of Roman Catholicism — are so drawn to what it represents. It is a bulwark against the seductions of the world, an experience that transports us from our quotidian existence across time to the foot of the Cross on Calvary and leaves us trembling in awe of what was done on our behalf, motivating and inspiring us to carry that mission out of the parishes and into a broken world – a world in need of the full power and majesty of Christ’s redemptive sacrifice.
Wanda said:
Yes, S.A, the TLM must become the norm. I reprint my response on IPV. The problem is the VII Council. Please see Iota Unum by Romano Amerio and G.I.R.M. Warfare by Thomas Droleskey for starters. Lex orandi, lex credendi – the law of prayer is the law of belief. They changed the prayer, the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, and thus what Catholics believe has changed. Don’t believe me? Check out the percentage of Baptized Catholics who believe in the Real Presence. Having been educated in the True Faith (1954-1966), I can see what has happened. It is a new, false religion as Blessed Anna Katherine Emmerich revealed. Tragic and destructive as we see. The Motu Proprio of 2007 stated that the Mass, meaning the TLM, had never been abrogated and every Priest has to right to say it without needing permission. Quite a vindication for those of us who were crying in the wilderness all those years.
Chris Benischek said:
100% correct. And excellent recommendation if Iota Unum by Fr. Amerio. Best book ever written on the absolute subversion of the Second Vatican Council.
halina1954 said:
…….If a poll was taken in most Novus Ordo parishes, on whether folks wanted to return to TLM, my guess is less than 10% would agree……
From my own observation, I see the Catholic neighbors around me, my own relatives, they are not interested in the TLM at all, for they have been taken by the ‘spirit of the world’……
The ‘mega’ Novus Ordo churches in my area are packed. While, the TLM Chapels are growing very slowly. It’s amazing that even those Catholics who are now attending the TLM, are still very Novus Ordo at heart, for they reject to take the ‘ax to the root’, yet, see everything wrong with Pope Francis. What a blindness! This is the same with many Jews, who have become Catholics and still practice ‘Judaism’, as it was the practice (condemned) in the time of the Apostles. What a blasphemy!
Oh yes, they preach and talk and write a great deal about ‘God’, and religious problems, but the Central Truth of our Religion: Jesus the Redemption of the world, the Life of the souls and the nations, the Head and Heart of society, Jesus the King…..of that TRUTH, only barely and only by few!
I have seen in the Traditional Chapel’s people coming and leaving………it’s very sad, because the love of God, love of the Liturgy is NOT above, their shallow emotions and sentiments……..the sad fruit of ‘humanism + Gaudium et Spes)’ ‘Modernism + altar girls, religious indifferentism, false ecumenism….etc., ’ that Pope John Paul II (RIP) has spread wide and far in the Universal Church……
Pope John Paul II encouraged Protestants to be faithful to false creeds solemnly anathematized by the Council of Trent, he NEVER made mentioned the need to convert to Christ’s One True Church for salvation.
Day after his death, while world was in ecstasy “Santo Subito!”, Abraham Foxman of the Anti-Defamation League wrote: “Most importantly, the Pope rejected the destructive concept of supersessionism……sharing his understanding of Judaism as a living heritage, of the permanent validity of God’s covenant with the Jewish people.” In other words, THE BEST POPE THE JEWS EVER HAD!
Father Joseph Ratzinger, a liberal Council peritus, in his 1966 book ‘Theological Highlights of Vatican II,’ said that according to the Council document Lumen Gentium: “The Catholic Church has no right to absorb the other ‘churches’……must replace the idea of conversion, even thou conversion retains its meaningfulness for those in conscience motivated to seek it.”
No, the Church is NOT Francis Church!
God will not be mocked!
The disunity, confusion and blindness, foolishness amongst us Catholics (especially, the ‘trads’), comes from the Hand of God, for our own good, for we are not baptized and confirmed for nothing!!!
Christopher P. Benischek said:
Mr Dowd, I’m surprised to hear you say the abandonment of the Old Mass is the least of our problems.
Its supplantation was a key stratagem to destroy the unity of the Faith. You might say it was the beachhead of modernism and the Man-centered new religion. From National Review this past Sunday. By the way the humility of the publican and his prayer—Lord Have mercy to on me l, a sinner— is analogous to the Old Mass which begins “at the foot of the altar:” “Judge me O Lord.” It has two Confiteors. It faces God as SA points out—at least a beginning. I or a better scholar could go on. Whereas the new Mass begins with the priest ambling and rambling, frequently with a bantering joke. Sorry, this precipitated the crisis. We were robbed of our birthright—fitting worship of the Most High God—and given a mess of porridge.
Despite Misunderstanding, the Latin Mass Endures
By LIAM WARNER
July 28, 2018 5:30 AM
The same riches that profited Saint Teresa of Ávila and Saint Francis de Sales are available to Catholics today.
Not a small group of people will read the title of this piece and, jadedly rolling their eyes, exhale, “Another one?”
By this they mean, another pathetfic ode to the traditional Latin Mass, that unfailing attractor of curmudgeons and weirdos. It may feel as though accounts of the excellence of that Mass are issued weekly and persuade no one, instead merely reminding normal people of the limits of atavism.
Defenses of the old liturgy, while not nearly that frequent, nonetheless do usually fail to reach even conservative Catholics. It seems that the precondition for liking the Latin Mass is found in a recessive allele, and that as many people who could like the Latin Mass already attend it. For everyone else, it is too strange, too old, too disconcerting.
Yet one recalls, incredulous, that a few decades ago the entire Catholic world was subject to that Tridentine peculiarity. Ditch diggers and policemen loved it well into the 1960s, not to mention the unlettered peasants, many of them saints, who built and attended the great European churches for centuries.
The last 50 years have caused the faithful such an estrangement from their heritage that when the average Catholic sees the ancient Mass today, he recoils as violently as the tautest Genevan. John Adams, serving in the first Continental Congress in Philadelphia, visited a “Romish Chappell” and relayed his experience to Abigail in his letter of October 9, 1774:
The poor Wretches, fingering their Beads, chanting Latin, not a Word of which they understood, their Pater Nosters and Ave Maria’s. Their holy Water — their Crossing themselves perpetually — their Bowing to the Name of Jesus, wherever they hear it—their Bowings, and Kneelings, and Genuflections before the Altar. . . . Here is every Thing which can lay hold of the Eye, Ear, and Imagination. Every Thing which can charm and bewitch the simple and ignorant.
Pitying the poor common folk who could be taken in by so overwrought a display, he was grateful that he had been raised in the clear, simple religion befitting a free man. Somehow modernity has gotten the opposite idea, that the overwrought display appeals only to pretentious nostalgiacs who wear bow ties and sing Gregorian chant in the shower. The first response is to be expected from a New England Unitarian, but the second is more unsettling. The Catholic patrimony of 1,900 years is treated as a discarded prototype, flawed and foreign, dialectically superseded by the Novus Ordo.
When one considers, however, the faithful’s uneasiness during the transition from the old form, and the wrenching and massaging that were required to acclimate them to their new liturgical environs, one realizes that the average Catholic suffers not from genetic defect or Hegelian synthesis but from a simple lack of exposure.
Tradition is a muscle that requires frequent exercise to avoid atrophy, and as regards the Latin Mass, Catholics have spent the past half-century emaciating like astronauts in zero gravity. No one is born used to altars and sacrifice and Latin and polyphony and weighty silence. One must learn over time, acquiring gradually a taste for what one at first cannot understand. Practices that seem inscrutable or even absurd reveal at length their ancient antecedents. Bemusement dissolves into confidence, boredom yields to rapture, chuckling becomes awe.
The most active participation there ever was in any Mass was that of the Virgin Mary at the foot of the cross, who neither did nor said anything the Evangelists thought worthy of reporting. In fact the famous hymn says only ‘Stabat mater dolorosa’ — the mournful mother stayed.
The hurdles preventing enjoyment of the Latin Mass are numerous, but they can be overcome. The most intimidating is usually the language, which, it is pointed out, people do not speak. That is true, but Cicero himself would not apprehend everything said by the priest because half of it is inaudible in the first place. Latin is the Church’s language, Roman and catholic as the Church is Roman and Catholic. Something is to be gained from the story of the woman who approached a priest after Mass with the complaint “Father, I didn’t understand a single word you said up there today.” “That’s all right, madam,” he responded; “I wasn’t talking to you.”
Aside from snark, which is always satisfying, a lesson reveals itself. The priest offers the sacrifice to God on behalf of the faithful; he is our representative to God as were the Levites of the Old Testament, as is Christ even now. Indeed, at Mass the priest acts, per Saint Paul’s phrase, in the person of Christ — that is, as Christ Himself.
That is the reason half the words are inaudible. It is not that the Mass is merely happening to a passive congregation. It is that the priest, our ordained ambassador (or, as the English say, minister), links us to Calvary, and earth to heaven. The traditional form makes this point visually by positioning the priest not “with his back to the people” — as those prone to ecclesiastical glass-half-emptiness like to say — but with his face toward God, as a captain might stand ahead of his men.
What, then, becomes of lay participation, which many Catholics feel is necessary to their benefit from Mass? The answer is that internal participation excels (and is the goal of) external. The faithful unite their intentions to those of the priest; they follow along in the missal or spend time in mental prayer; they weld their souls to the sacrifice. After all, the most active participation there ever was in any Mass was that of the Virgin Mary at the foot of the cross, who neither did nor said anything the Evangelists thought worthy of reporting. In fact the famous hymn says only “Stabat mater dolorosa” — the mournful mother stayed.
Well-catechized Catholics know the foregoing doctrines, which are true of all the different liturgical rites of the Church, yet they shy away from the form that most visibly embodies them. That is, I daresay, a spiritual loss. The Latin Mass is certainly intimidating in its solemnity and otherworldliness, but how else should the Holy Sacrifice be than solemn and otherworldly? The same riches that profited Saint Teresa of Ávila and Saint Francis de Sales can be available to every Catholic today, and it would be sad indeed to forfeit one’s inheritance because of a little discomfort. St. Josemaría Escrivá, founder of Opus Dei — which uses the Novus Ordo and is wildly popular among conservative Catholics — said the Latin Mass daily until his death in 1975, well after the institution of the new liturgy.
“If it is so,” said Sir Arnold Lunn in the Sixties, “that the Latin Mass is only for the educated few, surely Mother Church in all her charity can find a little place even for the educated few?” Though I applaud the wit I cannot concede the premise: The Latin Mass is, and always has been, for everyone.
Michael Dowd said:
Thanks for your comments Christopher. In my mind the most important job for the Catholic Church is to engineer a re-convergence of Catholic doctrine with practice. At the present time these are separated due to the Machiavellian post Vatican II pastoral strategy of allowing doctrine to remain orthodox while actual practice of moral doctrine was allowed to vary. Along with harmonizing doctrine and practice Catholics must be encouraged to go to confession by offering confession every day before or after Mass. Catholics must understand that sin will send them to hell.
After Catholic moral sensibility is re-established outward manifestations of the faith like TLM can be re-introduced.
Michael Dowd said:
My wife and I were 35 years old in 1969 with 7 children. As I recall there the Novus Ordo Mass was introduced pretty much without a hitch in the Archdiocese of Detroit, a leading light in Vatican II-ism. There was no uprising, few complaints. Generally speaking we thought it was a good thing. Only, later when the catechism curriculum was radically Protestantized did we become dissatisfied with Vatican II changes. For our family there was never any pining for the Traditional Latin Mass nor did we hear such complaints from our friends. The killer part of Vatican II was the abandonment of our faith in Catholic schools which caused us lots of problems.
In my opinion, there will be no generalized return to TLM. In our diocese we have an FSSP Church dedicated to TLM. The church building is very small and usually filled, but I have heard of no expansion plan. So I think there is a limit on the number of folks interested in TLM. If a poll was taken in most Novus Ordo parishes, on whether folks wanted to return to TLM, my guess is less than 10% would agree.
TLM issue in the Catholic Church is hardly the most significant of our problems.
S. Armaticus said:
On this issue I cannot agree.
A Restoration of the Roman Liturgy is critical for the Restoration of… what I will call the “proper orientation of the man to God”.
Now that aside, I don’t think the Restoration of the Liturgy will be all that hard.
The key is what Card. Sarah is trying to do, i.e. return to Ad Orientem Masses. If the priest is facing God, and the Faithful don’t know what he is saying, then whether he uses Latin and the particular Missal he is using, is a moot point.
This will force the Faithful back to using their missals, and once they get into the Roman Rite, I don’t think they will complain or want to go back.
Actually, the only people that will be complaining are the “liturgical” music directors, extraordinary ministers, faux deacons, etc… who lost their position. Pride is the deadliest of the cardinal sins.
Please keep in mind, a lot of the resistance to the TLM is actually the psychological baggage of many years of negative persuasion. Francis is the epitome of this…
Aside, the huge plus will be the absence of the horible music and responces.
So what will have happened is that the environment will be opened for the flow of Graces.
And that is what’s important…
Michael Dowd said:
Thanks Sam. i hope you are right and I am wrong. And I do wholeheartedly agree with Cardinal Sarah’s suggestions. I just don’t think at the present time there is any call by most of the clergy and laity for such changes.
Christopher P. Benischek said:
My Dear Dowd,
It doesn’t matter what the sick man wants—what he needs is the truth, that is, what will cure him.
Christopher P. Benischek said:
For, first one must work out how to properly worship&” and give to God the glory that is His due. You know the first of the Greatest Commandments: “To love the Lord thy God with thy whole soul, heart, mind and strength.”
Akita said:
You are incorrect here. The Novus Ordo is banal and soul-destroying. You were simply sturdy enough in your faith to remain faithful to Christ. Tell us about the faithfulness of your seven children.
Michael Dowd said:
We have 11 children, not seven. Maybe half go to Mass from time to time. My wife and I were at odds with the Catholic Church in the Detroit Archdiocese. She ran her own traditional Catholic catechism for 100 kids. A Bishop had to be imported for Confirmation. I think my kids were sickened of the whole mess, driving 20 miles to find a Mass, being pulling out of bad Catholic schools, etc. Who needs all this aggravation in their religion?
