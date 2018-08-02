Tags
More bad news for Francis and the part of the FrancisMagisterium that is comprised of the FrancisSocialDoctrine.
And as if the ex-FrancisCardinal McCarrick scandal, the still Cardinal and still Vice-Pope Maradiaga scandal and the Chilean bishop’s scandal weren’t enough, now we get news that the Francis social and economic doctrine is being flushed down the sh*tt*r by none other than the FrancisDictator of the FrancisRepublic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro.
No mas, says Maduro!
Which leaves Francis, the socialist of Rome with one explanation: The “god of surprises” has told Francis that what Maduro was really doing in Venezuela was not REAL SOCIALISM.
Below, Zero Hedge has the scoop! (see here)
Venezuela’s Maduro Admits Socialist Model Has Failed
Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro admitted that his socialist economic model has “failed” amid food and medicine shortages as well as a failing infrastructure highlighted by Tuesday’s power failure to 80% of Caracas.
Compounding matters is the IMF’s Weimar-topping hyperinflation forecast of 1,000,000% by year end, and a GDP set to plummet 18% this year, as the government continues to simply print money to in hopes of filling the void of what was once the country’s economy.
“The production models we’ve tried so far have failed and the responsibility is ours, mine and yours,” Maduro told his ruling PSUV party congress. “Enough with the whining… we need to produce with or without (outside) aggression, with or without blockades, we need to make Venezuela an economic power.“
“No more whining, I want solutions comrades!”
No word on whether he took a bite of an empanada during his speech while his country starves on the “Maduro diet” – a phrase coined after Venezuela’s notorious food shortages gave rise to mass starvation across the country. Not even the donkeys are safe.
Meanwhile:
Venezuela’s socialist government has nationalized a wide swath of industries across the country over the past several years, such as steel and cement plants, food processing, distribution and more. In order to try and control inflation, the country has fixed prices on various goods while imposing tight regulations surrounding foreign exchange.
“I estimate it will take about two years to reach a high level of stability and see the first symptoms of new and economic prosperity, without for one second affecting social security and protection,” added the president.
Maduro plans to increase oil production to “six million barrels a day by 2025 or before,” amid a crash in output from a high of 3.2 million barrels a day in 2008 to just 1.5 million this year, a 30-year low. Venezuela’s crude oil sales comprise approximately 96% of the country’s revenue.
The economic crisis has hit so hard that the public transport system has almost ground to a halt, with the government and local councils offering free rides in unsafe and uncomfortable pick-up trucks — branded “kennels” by users — after many bus service providers couldn’t afford to keep their vehicles on the road.
Maduro, who blames Venezuela’s woes on an “economic war” waged by the United States, called on PSUV supporters to help kick-start production and resist US “aggression.” –France24
Washington, meanwhile, has imposed financial sanctions against Maduro’s government, along with state-owned oil company PDVSA.
Meanwhile, Venezuela’s industrial sector is operating at just 30% capacity, as illustrated by the farming sector, which now provides just a quarter of national consumption, after providing 75% just a few years ago according to the National Farmers Federation.
This should all make for some interesting debate questions during the next US elections, as Democratic Socialists have become the “new face” of the left. Just don’t ask any questions about economics or logistics…
Michael Dowd said:
This is a tad off the subject but relevant to Vatican credibility:
“Fraud: Facial Recognition Technology With 2,400 Picture Comparisons Shows Sister Lucy I (Pre-1958) and Sister Lucy II (Post-1958) are Definitely NOT the Same Person.”
http://radtradthomist.chojnowski.me/2018/08/fraud-facial-recognition-technology.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+RadtradThomist+%28RadTrad+Thomist%29
Michael Dowd said:
Fortunately, Pope Francis, having now worked his special magic in Venezuela , will now have even more time to focus his complete attention on the Catholic Church. While we marvel at what he has already done by way of “improvements” to our understanding of what it means to be a Catholic we can rest assured he will bring us to the same spiritual state that Venezuelans now are physically.
