Here’s something from the “conspiracy theory quickly moving toward conspiracy fact” category.
I will just put this up here for the time being…
Will return in a follow up post, since it’s very similar to what is happening in other Western countries, namely Italy, Hungary and Poland. What these countries have in common is that they have broken away from the New World Order and the New World Order people are not happy about it.
Wanda said:
Code word: “white” people means Christendom, the Kingdom of God on earth which resides in Europe. It was, is and will always be about destroying Christendom, meaning the Catholic Church on earth. Their hatred, whether they know it or not, is actually against Christ. The invasion of Europe, using tools that are one of our oldest enemies, is proof of that. Throw in VII and you can see how high the stakes are. This is possibly why Our Lord asked the question, “When the Son of Man returns, think ye He will find faith upon the earth?” Our Lady of Fatima pray for us.
Michael Dowd said:
A return of the ‘planet of the apes’?
Chris Benischek said:
You think Doona Wuerl is following a similar course? To make us hate them even more? Sodomfolk bishops investigating their own again? It’s like O. J. announcing his ‘search’ for the killer after his acquittal back in ‘94.
I think St Paul had their leftist anarchist pride-full number. Pray for them. Offer them only words of kindness. Politely tell the DonnaGirl bishops they must go. But do so in a manner redolent of care for their poor souls—it’s likely buried in there somewhere. I suspect even Timothy Card. Dolan has one. Maybe even Francis the Apostate tho it’s less likely his is not out in hock to the devil.
Kindness. While opposition needn’t cuss them out. Like pouring burning coals on their heads. Might be the only way those murres do not end up paving the Road to Hell.
Pray for the once and future Pope. Even if a tragic figure like King Lear…”a man who has but slenderly known himself.” None other than ole Pope Benedict.
Immaculate Heart ora pro nobis!
Chris Benischek said:
Mitres. Not “Murres.” As in:
Might be the only way those mitres do not end up paving the Road to Hell.
Chris Benischek said:
Errata #2:
While opposing, [we] needn’t cuss them out.
And of course it’s Donna Wuerl. He’s no Doona.
I will say I personally know his vicar, Msgr. Charles Antonicelli. I can vouch for his sense of humor though there’s nothing funny about his boss. Thirty years ago at my place in Virginia my dear mother once asked him: “Will Dante [her dawg] be with me in Heaven?” To which Msgr. Antonicelli—then still a layman—replied: “Rachel, if you need Dante to be happy in Heaven, I’m sure he’ll be there.”
S. Armaticus said:
I think the game is to drive all the troublemakers out of the dioceses.
This is behind the virtue signaling to the intrinsically disordered. An appeal for funding from a segment of society that has a lot of discretionary income and will pay to get their deviancy “normalized”.
Michael Dowd said:
The NWO is supported by big business which desires a controlled world made safe for growing profits and restriction of competition. Accordingly, perhaps some sort of buyers strike would be an an effective counter strategy.
S. Armaticus said:
I’m wondering if the profit motive is driving this.
If I had to put my finger on it, it would be megalomania (pride) on the part of the Silicone Valley “titans”.
Michael Dowd said:
Pride and greed are bedfellows. I agree the Silicone guys are probably more ideological about it but Corporate America is more economically oriented, I think
