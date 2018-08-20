This humble blogger is putting this video up for your viewing pleasure.

It’s about 40 minutes long, but it is well worth your time, dear and loyal reader!

Enjoy…

*****

There are people out there in the public domain that believe that we, as a civilization are entering into a GOLDEN AGE. Among these people are such luminaries as Alex Jones and Scott Adams.

Believe it or not, your humble blogger agrees with this view.

And it appears that this current crisis in the US Catholic Church, brought about by the Second Vatican Council, has erupted into the wider public domain because of the INTRINSICALLY DISORDERED cabal of prelates and clerics who abused post-pubescent males who unfortunately found themselves in their proximity, is serving as this Golden Age’s conduit!

To be more exact, a problem that exists in wider society, namely PEDERASTY, which is due to man’s fallen nature, has become ‘INSTITUTIONALIZED’ inside the post-conciliar church for multiple reasons.

With respect to the issue of the INTRINSICALLY DISORDERED, when moral discipline broke down after the Vatican II council, the environment created inside the Church’s organizations served as a magnet which attracted these sorts of depraved individuals with their peculiar sexual behavioral disorders.

These individuals over time formed their own support networks through which they promoted their peculiar in-group interests. These networks grew to the point where they infiltrated the highest echelons of Vatican management.

The pinnacle of the Lavender mafia’s rise to power was the election of Jorge Bergoglio as the bishop of Rome at the 2013 Conclave, instigated by members of an informal lobbying group known as Team Bergoglio, and whose lineage lead directly to what has been termed as the St. Gallen “mafia”. This group was made up of either homosexual or homosexualist ( promoters of intrinsically disordered behavior) prelates such as Cards. Danneels and Maradiaga.

The supporting evidence for the above assertion (presupposition) is the fact that a large number (statistically significant) of Francis’ closest allies have been embroiled in the current pederast crisis. Further, individual bishops who Francis raised to the Cardinaliate are exclusively members of what in terms of Catholic doctrine would be termed DISSENTERS.

Yet the success of the post-conciliar DISSENTERS lobby also contains the seeds of its eventual downfall. The DISSENTERS need networks without which they would not be able to advance. These networks are built on informal structures, rather than built on objective, natural and permanent (universal) tenets.

These informal organizations need to attract gullible Catholics to their cause. These gullible Catholics usually are individuals who have personal issues which attracts them to the soothing, simplistic, easy answers that the DISSENTERS provide.

The root of the DISSENTER’S appeal is grounded in emotionalism and sentimentality. They offer “solutions” to troubled individuals initially that appear “reasonable” or “practical”. Yet these solutions are disastrous for the mid and long term spiritual and physical well being of those who are swayed by these sorts of arguments and advice.

And here is where the problems for the individuals swayed by the DISSENTERS begin. On a philosophical level, these “solutions” are never universal. They are temporary, stop-gap solutions which provide a short term “positive stimulus” at the expense of overall physical and spiritual well being. Eventually these individuals catch on and leave the post-conciliar church altogether.

And it is this above defined feedback loop which has driven and further drives the disintegration of the post-conciliar church. On a psychological level, what we are dealing with is an issue of COMPETENCE. The DISSENTERS come to their views for many different reasons. Some of it is personal issues (intrinsically disordered inclinations/practices) while other causes are due simply to ignorance.

On the latter issue, it is a truism to say that the “pleasant” solutions are usually those that are easy. Case in point, your child is moaning because he is hungry, so you give him a candy bar that is within your reach. Solves the immediate problem, yet in the mid to long term you will need to be visiting your dentist often.

This above example is at its base a COMPETENCE issue. The video that is at the top of this post is a great example of what happens when two “authorities” meet for a discussion. Both are authors and both represent points of view which are diametrically opposed. Yet one of the individuals is COMPETENT in the area of this discussion, while the other one is not. And the result is what should be expected.

The reason I am bringing this video to your attention is to demonstrate a larger issue. If we listen to Dr. Peterson, his position is comprised of UNIVERSAL concepts and facts supported by empirical research.

Dr. Peterson’s adversary also tries to references “empirical” evidence, but fails miserably. She does cite selective facts about the purported level of religiosity within a given population and that population’s economic development. Yet her problem is that she doesn’t understand the research she is citing, and under a mild cross examination, she flays around and gets totally destroyed in the course of the discussion.

Bringing the discussion back to the DISSENTER crisis within the post-conciliar church, we see the same sets of actors as are represented by Dr. Peterson and his counter-party. We also see the same scenarios playing themselves out. The DISSENTERS have no rational nor empirical arguments to support their case. The cheap emotionalism and sentimentalism that they deploy to support their positions have been show, over the last 50+ year to be abject failures. Therefore they have no factual or empirical evidence upon which they can support their claims.

So what they are left with is to offer their adherents a future utopia, a utopia that exists only in their imaginations…

Which brings to mind a passage from the essay written by John Lamont, which appeared on the Rorate Caeli blog on the 1st of January of 2015. The essay is about the manner in which Thomism was suppressed as the foundational philosophical sub-structure for Catholic theology. This suppression, in the humble opinion of this humble blogger is the root cause of the disintegration of the post-conciliar church.

And it is only through the re-introduction of Thomism as the philosophical underpinning for Catholic theology, that can stop the Universal Church from completely disintegrating.

And that’s just the way it is…

I will leave off this post with the following passage from the essay titled Attacks on Thomism: (see here)

Thomism made an easy target for this propaganda, just because it is a highly developed philosophy. Any advanced field of study, such as philosophy, mathematics, or physics, can be convincingly portrayed as ‘arid’ and ‘rigid’. For most people’s tastes, this portrayal will often be true. Precise and rigorous subjects inevitably have arid components. Because it deals with fundamental questions whose answers are true always and everywhere, philosophy will be ‘ahistorical’ and ‘immutable’.

It will not meet the desires and expectations of individuals or societies, because these desires and expectations are never geared towards subtle and difficult concepts.

It will meet their needs – if it is true.

But a demonstration of philosophical truth is a feeble counter to propaganda.

