Just a reminder, the official position of the Deus ex Machina blog is the following: Ockham’s Razor Finds: Benedict Still Pope, Francis Is False Pope, Universal Church in State of Necessity since 24 April, 2005.
halina1954 said:
To that, I ask that you read Fr. Frederick William Faber’s “Passiontide reflection on heresy” posted by the SSPX on March 16, 2016.
http://sspx.org/en/news-events/news/passiontide-reflection-heresy-14890
“THE CROWNING DISLOYALTY TO GOD IS HERESY. It is the sin of sins, the very loathsomest of things which God looks down upon in this malignant world. Yet how little do we understand of its excessive hatefulness! It is the polluting of God’s truth, which is the worst of all impurities. Yet how light we make of it! We look at it, and are calm. We touch it and do not shudder. We mix with it, and have no fear. We see it touch holy things, and we have no sense of sacrilege. We breathe its odor, and show no signs of detestation or disgust.”
‘WHERE THERE IS NO HATRED OF HERESY, THERE’S NO HOLINESS’ Fr. Faber
(where’s no holiness, there’s no fear of God…..my emphasis).
Often writing as ColdStanding said:
Now I know why ++Vigano filed his sworn testimony in a (d.b.a.) US court. It is because he is seeking an equitable judgement from the (d.b.a.) US Inc. on account of its agents being responsible for the damages done to the Catholic Church.
It is not that the (d.b.a.) US Inc. “government” is a white knight. No way, Jose. Rather, it is a tort for damages cause by one of its subsidiaries and agents. He is giving notice.
Much more complicated that it first looks. This can not be read as a soap opera.
See work of David Wemhoff on Fr. John Courtney Murray’s relationship to CIA via Time/Life mag owner Henry Luce.
halina1954 said:
You have a point there, Michael. It is all heading accordingly with Divine Providence, towards ‘The End Of The Present World’…….paving the road for Antichrist.
halina1954 said:
Let us imagine just for a moment, if such would be possible for Catholics in this country……the consequences can make one tremble.
http://orthochristian.com/115197.html
Priest cleanses Odessa city center with Holy Water after LGBT parade
Michael E. Dowd said:
Good. More fodder to extend the 36 hour news cycle. Stay tuned. A movie is probably being considered, etc. This is a tragedy of Shakespearean proportions.
halina1954 said:
Michael, let the chips fall…..God is in control, while the world is rejoicing.
For this is the enemy’s ‘hour of darkness’, but God has His Day!
If, there will be a movie, it will not be in favor of the Holy Church and ‘her’ mission. For it will not show how the saints and sinners in every age, in holy perseverance have build, defended and died for the Catholic Church……..
For She is ‘the resilient Church’ the glory, the shame and the hope for all mankind!
The pagan Roman Empire is long gone, but the world (enemy within) still persecutes the Church…..She is the greatest ‘witness’ to the world, that She is Divine, and Her Head is Jesus Christ Himself……in truth, the Church is more Catholic now, than at any time in history……2,000 years later, till the end of time, and the ‘remnant faithful’ continue carrying the torch of Faith……in spite of Satan and his hirelings!!!
“If there were scandals associated with His Physical Life, so that He prayed that His followers would not be scandalized in Him, why should we not expect scandals in His Mystical Body, the Church?” (Fulton Sheen)
May God grant us the grace, to desire such holy perseverance and holy hope!
Michael E. Dowd said:
The Roman Empire lives in the form of the EU and USA and fast heading for the New World Order with the Catholic Church renewed as a atheistic secular religion. That is the way it appear to me. But at some point God will intervene as He appears to be right now with the outing of Pope Francis and the corrupt hierarchy.
