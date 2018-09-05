Must watch!

Today, a NORMALIZATION PROCESS™ post.

Folks, some of the best reporting taking place on the #Homoclericalist Crisis in the US (Universal) Church is being done by Michael Voris and his Church Militant platform.

DEO GRATIAS!

Furthermore, it appears that the perversion within the USChurch clerical ranks was the straw that finally broke the proverbial camel’s back with respect to Voris “critisizing Francis” and he and his organization Church Militant have finally called for… wait for it… that:

FRANCIS MUST RESIGN!

Once again, DEO GRATIAS!

And now it is being reported by George Neumayr that the FrancisCardinal Wuerl has in fact traveled to Rome and Francis would not give him refuge.

And the bad news for Wuerl is that: The Cardinal Law option is not an option.

Which also gives us a massive SIGNAL about how solid Francis sees his position as the Administrator of Rome. Remember folks, there has not been a consistory of Cardinal held since the “Joy of Adultery” FrancisDocument has been promulgated. In other words, Francis fears a gathering of the Cardinals because they could remove him from his bishopric of Rome.

Back to D.C.

It would now appear that Francis told his FrancisCardinal and prominent member of TeamFrancis to fend for himself. It is being reported that Francis told Wuerl to gather his priests and try to do a vote of confidence.

Can’t make this stuff up folks…

And according to George Neumayr, the vote of confidence has not gone over too well.

Which means that #Homoclericalism is experiencing “tough” times in the Washington D.C. Archdiocese…

UPDATE 1: 12:00 5 September 2018

Other observers are also seeing a TeamFrancis meltdown…

And more confirmation that Francis told Wuerl to fend for himself:

And now, the “muh Russians” appear to be surfacing…

Can’t make this stuff up folks…

And now, priorities!

Francis always has time to accompany a #Homoclericalist who is experiencing issues…

UPDDATE 2: 01:35 5 September 2018

And now for something completely different: Another dossier…

And the archives are beginning to speak…

