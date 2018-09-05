Tags
#fakenarratives, #fakenews, chastity belts, Chlamydia trachomatis, Cryptosporidium, Cultural Marxism, Deconstructionism, Dr. Curt Doolittle, Father Anthony Cekada, Fox News, Francis Effect, FrancisChurch - In Liquidation, Frankfurt School, FSSP, Genderism, George Soros, Germany, Giardia lamblia, Gonorrhea, Great Cardinal, Havana, Hemorrhoids, heretical pope, Herpes simplex virus, hippies, HIV, Holy Year of Mercy, Human immunodeficiency virus, Human papilloma virus, Humanism, Isospora belli, Jacque Derrida, James O'Keefe, Jesuits, Jesus Christ, Joseph Ratzinger, Jozef Pilsudski, Keynes, Keynesian Economics, Kirill I, Krakow, Law of Unintended Consequences, messeging, Mexico City, Microsporidia, Miracle on the Vistula, Modernists, MSM, narratives, Nassim Taleb, neo-modernism, Neo-Pagan, Net Neutrality, new springtime, New York Times, Nigel Farage, Pagan Christians, pathological, Poland, Polish Bolshevik War 1920, Pontifical High Mass, Pope Pius VI, President Andrzej Duda, Project Veritas, r/K Selection Theory, Raymond Burke, Refugee Resettlement Watch blog, Republic of Poland, retained foreign bodies, risk event, Roman Curia, s "c"atholicZombie, s "theological structuring", s ABC News, s ABERRO AGENDA, s aberro-sex agenda, s AIDS, s Ambiguity, s Anal Cancer, s Ann Corcoran, s anorectal traum, s Archbishop of Warsaw- Praga, s Associated Press, s Austria, s Benedict XVI, s Bergoglio, s Big Gender, s Bio-History, s Boris Johnson, s BREXIT, s Card. Muller, s Cardinal Burke, s Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz, s cardinal Walter Kasper, s Catholic Church, s Chapel of the Holy Trinity, s Pope Francis, Saul Alinsky, sCatholic Church in Poland, Sexually transmitted diseases, spirit of Vatican II, SSPX, St Thomas Aquinas, sustainability, Synod 2014, Synod of Filth, Syphilis25, Tags anal fissures, Tags Black Lives Matter, Team Bergoglio, The Remnant, The Scholasticum, theological deconstructionism, Thomism, Tradition, TransRational, Truth, Unjust ruler, Vatican II, Work of Human Hands, Zombie, ZombieBishop, ZombieChurch
Must watch!
Today, a NORMALIZATION PROCESS™ post.
Folks, some of the best reporting taking place on the #Homoclericalist Crisis in the US (Universal) Church is being done by Michael Voris and his Church Militant platform.
DEO GRATIAS!
Furthermore, it appears that the perversion within the USChurch clerical ranks was the straw that finally broke the proverbial camel’s back with respect to Voris “critisizing Francis” and he and his organization Church Militant have finally called for… wait for it… that:
FRANCIS MUST RESIGN!
Once again, DEO GRATIAS!
And now it is being reported by George Neumayr that the FrancisCardinal Wuerl has in fact traveled to Rome and Francis would not give him refuge.
And the bad news for Wuerl is that: The Cardinal Law option is not an option.
Which also gives us a massive SIGNAL about how solid Francis sees his position as the Administrator of Rome. Remember folks, there has not been a consistory of Cardinal held since the “Joy of Adultery” FrancisDocument has been promulgated. In other words, Francis fears a gathering of the Cardinals because they could remove him from his bishopric of Rome.
Back to D.C.
It would now appear that Francis told his FrancisCardinal and prominent member of TeamFrancis to fend for himself. It is being reported that Francis told Wuerl to gather his priests and try to do a vote of confidence.
Can’t make this stuff up folks…
And according to George Neumayr, the vote of confidence has not gone over too well.
Which means that #Homoclericalism is experiencing “tough” times in the Washington D.C. Archdiocese…
UPDATE 1: 12:00 5 September 2018
Other observers are also seeing a TeamFrancis meltdown…
And more confirmation that Francis told Wuerl to fend for himself:
And now, the “muh Russians” appear to be surfacing…
Can’t make this stuff up folks…
And now, priorities!
Francis always has time to accompany a #Homoclericalist who is experiencing issues…
UPDDATE 2: 01:35 5 September 2018
And now for something completely different: Another dossier…
And the archives are beginning to speak…
halina1954 said:
Above all, keep in mind…….
……excerpts from “The End Of The Present World”, by Father Charles Arminjon
St. Therese of Lisieux…..”Reading this was one of the greatest graces of my life. I read it at the window of my study, and the impression I received from it is too intimate and too sweet for me to express……All the great thrust of religion, the mysteries of eternity, plunged my soul into a happiness not of this earth….”
“………the empire of evil will be accomplished. Divine Providence will scourge the world, by subjecting it, body and soul, to one master….who will be moved solely by hatred of men and contempt of God. The seat of his empire will be Jerusalem.
“ In fact, when the Christian Faith has finally died out in the hearts of men + when pleasure and well-being have become the ‘gods’ of the day + human activity will then have a single goal: + the power of the state; one single lever and stimulus: public opinion; one inspiration and driving force: and the stimulus, this sinew, this driving force, will be gold. Gold will take precedence over religion and morality, becoming the basis of politics and the keystone of all institutions. The pontiffs and kings will be the financiers; and the people who possesses the most gold will be the ones who will soon exercise the greatest control over us……..
“A certain people is found everywhere, scattered in every quarter of the globe, meeting on the most distant shores, mingling with the whole human family, still enduring, still in search of their Messiah, dreaming of rebuilding their temple and, despite all changes and upheavals, unshakable in their homogeneity and in the pursuit of their goal. It must be said, in justice to them, that they are an active, temperate, and hard+working race.”
‘We must fix our gaze on heaven, for the hope for heaven strengthens us.’ (Fr. Arminjon)
Our Lady of Sorrows, ora pro nobis!
Let’s say Pope Francis will resign…..
https://onepeterfive.com/francis-resigns-next/
LikeLike
Michael Dowd said:
Yes, Voris is finally getting at the truth that’s been obvious practically since Francis stole the Papacy. Now why? Voris, as far as I know, is controlled by Opus Dei. Accordingly, Voris’ new found vision of the truth must mean that Opus Dei shares this view. To me, this is the most important aspect of the Voris coming out, i.e., Opus Dei is no longer in bed with Francis. If true, this spells the end for our un-esteemed fake Pope.
LikeLike
S. Armaticus said:
I completely agree with your assessment.
LikeLike
ValiantWoman (@ValiantWoman45) said:
Good post! You might want to edit your headline.It says “though” instead of “tough.”
LikeLike
S. Armaticus said:
Thanks.
I meant to write “tough”
LikeLike