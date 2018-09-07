It’s on…

First, above is one of the latest videos to come out from Church Militant. Once again, they are doing fantastic work following the #Homoclericalist “spirit of the new springtime of Vatican II” grooming gang scandal and reporting on it.

The most important piece of information that was presented in this video is that our Very Stable Genius and President Donald J. Trump told Francis, the grooming gang enabler of Rome that he will investigate the “spirit of the new springtime” sexual abuse scandal in the US Church. This information was given to the Coprophagian of Rome in a private meeting during President Trump’s initial visit to the Vatican City State.

What’s more, the information contained in the recent book Dictator Pope, pertaining to the FrancisVatican support for the Sick, Crooked, Unelectable Hillary presidential campaign has been confirmed by Vatican sources.

If this information is correct, and given that our analysis (Ockham’s razor) indicates that it is, we are in fact at the beginning of the big clean up in the US Catholic Church, its satellite Churches in Central America and ultimately the FrancisVatican.

Aside, South America is funded by the KIRCHENSTEUER, the German Bishops’ Conference funding, which is in fact the German government soft power asset and in fact controlled by the large German media foundations. And there is trouble brewing there also. (see HERE)

But that’s not all.

It would appear as if the other Christian sects are also fed up with their hard earned money being used to finance the functional Marxist NEW WORLD ORDER. Below is a WND story to this effect.

Have a nice weekend…

A relatively unpublicized and unpromoted online statement for Christians to affirm that they are defying the “social justice” agenda of some American churches, and rejecting “values borrowed from secular culture,” is surging.

Introduced only days ago, by Thursday afternoon it had nearly 5,000 signatures from individuals and groups, including churches.

The Daily Wire said the “Statement on Social Justice & the Gospel” even is attracting opposition, such as the criticism from Ryan Burton King, of Grace Baptist in the United Kingdom, who charged that the signers are “not at all ‘getting’ what those whom it primarily addresses are saying.”

WND reported when the project launched that it came about in response to a move by churches, including evangelical churches, into social activism.

“We are deeply concerned that values borrowed from secular culture are currently undermining Scripture in the areas of race and ethnicity, manhood and womanhood, and human sexuality,” declares the statement.

Among the initial signatories are John MacArthur of Grace Community Church, James White of Alpha and Omega Ministries, Michael O’Fallon of Sovereign Nations, Voddie Baucham of VBM, Phil Johnson of Grace To You and Darrell Harrison of Rockdale Community Church.

“The Bible’s teaching on each of these subjects is being challenged under the broad and somewhat nebulous rubric of concern for ‘social justice,’” the leaders say.

They warn: “If the doctrines of God’s Word are not uncompromisingly reasserted and defended at these points, there is every reason to anticipate that these dangerous ideas and corrupted moral values will spread their influence into other realms of biblical doctrines and principles.”

The Daily Wire pointed out that the statement addresses what the evangelical church believes, how secular culture has attacked, and emphasizes the value of each individual but rejects the “leftist concept of ‘white guilt.’”

“We affirm that the Bible is God’s Word, breathed out by him,” the leaders says. “It is inerrant, infallible, and the final authority for determining what is true (what we must believe) and what is right (how we must live). All truth claims and ethical standards must be tested by God’s final Word, which is Scripture alone,” the statement explains.

The leaders deny “that Christian belief, character, or conduct can be dictated by any other authority, and we deny that the postmodern ideologies derived from intersectionality, radical feminism, and critical race theory are consistent with biblical teaching.”

