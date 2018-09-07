Tags
It’s on…
First, above is one of the latest videos to come out from Church Militant. Once again, they are doing fantastic work following the #Homoclericalist “spirit of the new springtime of Vatican II” grooming gang scandal and reporting on it.
The most important piece of information that was presented in this video is that our Very Stable Genius and President Donald J. Trump told Francis, the grooming gang enabler of Rome that he will investigate the “spirit of the new springtime” sexual abuse scandal in the US Church. This information was given to the Coprophagian of Rome in a private meeting during President Trump’s initial visit to the Vatican City State.
What’s more, the information contained in the recent book Dictator Pope, pertaining to the FrancisVatican support for the Sick, Crooked, Unelectable Hillary presidential campaign has been confirmed by Vatican sources.
If this information is correct, and given that our analysis (Ockham’s razor) indicates that it is, we are in fact at the beginning of the big clean up in the US Catholic Church, its satellite Churches in Central America and ultimately the FrancisVatican.
Aside, South America is funded by the KIRCHENSTEUER, the German Bishops’ Conference funding, which is in fact the German government soft power asset and in fact controlled by the large German media foundations. And there is trouble brewing there also. (see HERE)
But that’s not all.
It would appear as if the other Christian sects are also fed up with their hard earned money being used to finance the functional Marxist NEW WORLD ORDER. Below is a WND story to this effect.
Have a nice weekend…
Thousands of Christians defy own churches’ ‘social justice’ campaigns
A relatively unpublicized and unpromoted online statement for Christians to affirm that they are defying the “social justice” agenda of some American churches, and rejecting “values borrowed from secular culture,” is surging.
Introduced only days ago, by Thursday afternoon it had nearly 5,000 signatures from individuals and groups, including churches.
The Daily Wire said the “Statement on Social Justice & the Gospel” even is attracting opposition, such as the criticism from Ryan Burton King, of Grace Baptist in the United Kingdom, who charged that the signers are “not at all ‘getting’ what those whom it primarily addresses are saying.”
WND reported when the project launched that it came about in response to a move by churches, including evangelical churches, into social activism.
“We are deeply concerned that values borrowed from secular culture are currently undermining Scripture in the areas of race and ethnicity, manhood and womanhood, and human sexuality,” declares the statement.
Among the initial signatories are John MacArthur of Grace Community Church, James White of Alpha and Omega Ministries, Michael O’Fallon of Sovereign Nations, Voddie Baucham of VBM, Phil Johnson of Grace To You and Darrell Harrison of Rockdale Community Church.
“The Bible’s teaching on each of these subjects is being challenged under the broad and somewhat nebulous rubric of concern for ‘social justice,’” the leaders say.
They warn: “If the doctrines of God’s Word are not uncompromisingly reasserted and defended at these points, there is every reason to anticipate that these dangerous ideas and corrupted moral values will spread their influence into other realms of biblical doctrines and principles.”
The Daily Wire pointed out that the statement addresses what the evangelical church believes, how secular culture has attacked, and emphasizes the value of each individual but rejects the “leftist concept of ‘white guilt.’”
“We affirm that the Bible is God’s Word, breathed out by him,” the leaders says. “It is inerrant, infallible, and the final authority for determining what is true (what we must believe) and what is right (how we must live). All truth claims and ethical standards must be tested by God’s final Word, which is Scripture alone,” the statement explains.
The leaders deny “that Christian belief, character, or conduct can be dictated by any other authority, and we deny that the postmodern ideologies derived from intersectionality, radical feminism, and critical race theory are consistent with biblical teaching.”
Marta Moran said:
POPE FRANCIS UNDERSTANDS VERY WELL WHAT HE IS DOING. EVERYTHING IS CALCULATED BY HIM. IF YOU BELIEVE OTHERWISE YOU HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED WICKIDNESS OF EVIL HOMOSEXUALS. I HAVE. THEY WILL NOT STOP OF DESTROYING YOU AND EVERYBODY WHO IS AGAINST THEIR SATANIC WAY OF LIFE. IT IS DEMONIC. WAKE UP. HE KNOWS VERY WELL WHAT MUSLIMS AND HOMOSEXUALS STAND FOR. HE IS NOT STUPID, HE IS WICKED. THE SAME AS LUCIFER WAS. DO NOT UNDERESTIMATE EVIL.
halina1954 said:
Dear Marta,
God love you.
On the other hand, Pope Francis only continues in the ‘mind’, of decades cover-up. God in His good time, is finally awakening those who were cowardly silent, ignorant, indifferent, who feared ‘men,’ rather, than God. Allowing this evil to reign!!!
+Laudetur+Iesus+Christus!
Islam and the Communists (Bolsheviks) of the time of Revolutions, and wars were not an enemy in disguise……all trembled.
Islam and ‘white collar Communists of today’, are used as a scourge for what was once known as Christendom (Europe), for worldly Catholics in every corner of the world, and the ‘indifferent, ignorant’ so-called good of this world.
The worst kind of enemy in disguise (not to God, and his faithful), fooling even the ‘elite’, and many so-called conservatives, both Catholics and non-Catholics.
As in the OT, the once ‘chosen people’ were punished for their unfaithfulness, for envy and greed, of the Pharaoh and Caesar…..they were punished by God, and thrown into a slavery of their enemy, for years at a time. God’s holy intention for their conversion and penance. Also, it is good to ponder about, why Moses broke the Tablet of the Ten Commandments? Hint: Sodomy.
God is same ‘yesterday, today, until the end of time’…….God does not spare the ‘chosen in Jesus Christ’………in every generation, He judges accordingly to our ‘whims,’ for His greater good, and for the good of savings souls.
His enemy is same as ‘yesterday, today, and until the end of time.’
May God in His Mercy humble His enemy, and legions of followers!
Michael Dowd said:
Very good Sam. The speed of resistance to progressive One World Liberal-Democrat Atheist ideas is stepping up. Of further interest is an article in Crisis Magazine today called ‘The Other Scandal’ by William Kilpatrick. “Other” being the Church’s open and see no evil policy on Islam. William thinks the Islam scandal is even worse that the homosexual one as it is resulting it is destroying millions of lives, etc. https://www.crisismagazine.com/2018/the-other-scandal
S. Armaticus said:
I seen that.
Problem now is that the West has such a huge pro-Islam propogana effort that people are worried about saying anything about it.
Michael Dowd said:
Well….let’s start saying something about Islam then. At least point out the negative impacts. If the Vatican II Church falls apart the new Tradition based Church will speak out on Islam. That will be one of the reasons it will be persecuted. The Catholic Church’s effectiveness can be measured by the degree of it’s persecution.
