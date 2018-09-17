Yesterday was the 17th Sunday after Pentecost. Sitting through yesterday’s Holy Gospel reading (Matt. 22:34-46) and subsequent homily, which incidentally lasted 30+ minutes, our good Father focused on the first part of the Gospel, as one can say is the custom.

Yet this humble blogger, with the above embedded Fr. Rutler clip playing in his cranium and triggered by the Gospel reading, had this lingering “sensation” for the entirety of the homily, that a great opportunity was being missed.

Here is the passage: (see here)

Notice the second part of the Gospel reading deals with something very near and dear to our hearts, and something that has been noted on the pages of this blog quite frequently.

This “something” could be termed as the Francis’2+2=5’Church.

Specifically, what we see in Our Lord’s question to the Pharisees has a logical construct at its base. Here is that syllogism:

If the Pharisees make the claim that Christ is the son of David, while David makes the claim that Christ is his Lord, how could it be that Christ is the son of David?

And how did the Pharisees respond to Our Lord?

They did not ask Him any further questions “from that day forth”.

What we can observe in this above passage is that the Pharisees, at this point had arrived at the logical conclusion of their thought process and simultaneously have reached the LIMIT of their ability to reason.

In other words: their reasoning was WRONG!

Being reasonable therefore… bah, being SERIOUS people, and not having access of a contemporary Fr. “2+2=5 Spadaro” at their disposal, the Pharisees decided to do what the French would term: “didn’t miss another opportunity to stay quiet”.

Which brings us to the Fr. Rutler clip embedded at the top of this post.

First observation. Notice that the book Calm in Chaos, has at its core a very Petersonian theme.

Moving on, Fr. Rutler puts this moment in time into historical perspective. Identifing major crises that occur every 500 years, Fr. Rutler labels them as follows: Fall of Roman Empire, Byzantine Schisms, Protestant Revolt and the unnamed “current one”.

And even if Fr. Rutler didn’t want to name this crisis by name, we can infer that what he meant was: the crisis brought about by “the spirit of the new springtime of Vatican II”.

Now this “current crisis” according to Fr. Rutler, is much more heinous than the previous ones. The reason is that this one, unlike the previous ones “challenges the integrity of the Faith”.

What makes this crisis into what Fr. Rutler terms as a perfect storm, is that we have corruption co-mingled with an attempt to “redress” the authentic Faith of the Church. This heresy goes under the slogan “development of doctrine”.

Aside, the perfect case in point of what is meant by the term “redress” is the analogous attempt by Anthony “2+2=5” Spadaro to “redress” his “theological” theory as the “development of mathematics”. Confirmation of this attempted “redress” is the recent “Fr.” Rosica quote that ‘this “pope” transcends Scripture and Tradition’.

So by logical extension, if Francis transcends Scripture and Tradition, why not the laws governing mathematics?

Or “redress” the doctrine pertaining to capital punishment for that matter?

But back to Fr. Rutler…

In this context, Fr. Rutler puts his finger exactly on the real battle that Francis, the magical thinker of Rome is waging against the Catholic Church: a battle with Natural Law.

And since FrancisChurch has deluded itself into thinking that FrancisChurch doctrine has “developed” to the point that it has “transcended” Natural Law, there is no LIMIT to what else they can imagine.

But that doesn’t mean that rest of us need to accept this gibberish.

Fr. Rutler and a large, sane part of the clerical class definitely don’t.

And he provides some evidence to this effect.

A bit further in the video, Fr. Rutler lays into what is being passed off as the results of “clericalism” and “elitism” by FrancisChurch. Fr. Rutler rightly makes the claim that it is in fact the result of the “lack of Faith”.

Here is one such passage:

I am a parish priest. I am in no position to fault or correct the “pope” who is the Vicar of Christ. I can only express what moral theologians would call ‘admiratio’ (?), that is astonishment at attributing to the pope,… imputing to the devil and exposure of the truth. No I… The devil is the prince of lies. The last thing he wants to do is to expose the truth. So if the truth is being exposed, that is not the devil’s work. That is the Holy Spirit.

Yes indeed. The syllogism constructs itself, and is as simple as that!

And then closing the interview, Fr. Rutler has this gem of an observation:

The other point I make in this book Calm in Chaos is that the real source of distress in the Church is not deliberate evil. There are not that many people who deliberately want to do evil.

The real problem is MEDIOCRITY. Our hierarchy, I think has suffered from that. We… how many times have you heard people say ‘how did so-and-so ever become bishop’? Or on the other hand, why isn’t so-and-so a bishop?

Why?

Because bureaucracy by its very nature tends to perpetuate MEDIOCRITY. The company man. The man who doesn’t rock the boat. But that mediocrity is most dangerous. That’s what the Book of Revelation has Our Lord saying “I wish you were either hot or cold, but because you’re lukewarm I will spew you out of my mouth”.

And here is where the interview ended.

Concluding, a few observations.

First: the rank and file clerics are congnizent of the fact that MEDIOCRITY, i.e. INCOMPETENCE is a (if not the) major issue plaguing the contemporary post-conciliar church. Priests like Fr. Rutler are even writing books about this issue now.

Next, the rank and file clerics are cognizant of the fact that the real war that is being waged, on the theological level is a war against Natural Law. If this fact is being identified and noted widely and is appearing in books, it can be inferred that these same clerics recognize that the post-conciliar FrancisTheology is nothing more than MAGIC THINKING.

And finally, and by far the most important aspect of the above interview, if for only psychological reasons at present, is the realization, even though it is still unsaid at present, is that this major cyclical crisis that has come 500 years after the protestant revolt, has been created by the “spirit of the new springtime of Vatican II”

And finally, it can be inferred from Fr. Rutler’s interview that this “spirit of the new springtime” is not of the Holy Spirit but rather of the devil.

And how do we know this?

Because it is the “spirit of the new springtime” that has introduced the “chaos” into the Institutional Church that has allowed for a situation in where the TRUTH is confused with FALSEHOOD at the highest levels of the post-conciliar church hierarchy, namely at the level of the bishop of Rome.

And this above state of affairs leads this humble blogger to believe that the USChurch is getting ready to start sorting itself out…

