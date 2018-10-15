Today brings some more good news for the Traditionalist camp from the entire Visibilium Omnium.

In the psychological (ontologically -the conscience) sub-set of the Visibilium Omnium, the term “traditionalist” is becoming a designation for individuals who are not only conservative, but have an idea of what it in fact means to be conservative. In other words, the process by which “tradition” arises and its ontological basis.

Of note, two individuals who have frequently used the term “tradition” and “traditionalists”, and have identified themselves as such, are Dr. Jordan Peterson and Dr. Steve Turley.

Nota bene: According to Dr Turley, “tradition” is even making inroads into the fashion industry and trending in haute couture circles! Who would have thunk?

Over in the ecclesiastical sub-set, this information comes by way of a post that appears on the Eponymous Flower blog. In the post titled New Entrants to Seminaries of Tradition — SSPX Has Best Year Yet, we read that the Indefectible Church is a setting records for new seminary entrants.

Of note is the SSPX, who has had their biggest year, EVAHHHH! 65 new entrants for 2018/2019 academic year!

DEO GRATIAS!

Of further note, the post-conciliar hierarchy is also noticing this Traditionalist trend. Case in point is a tweet from no less than an Australian bishop. Here is the screen grab from the Eponymous Flower blog (see post here)

What makes the above more than a run of the mill OBSERVATION, but in fact a SIGNIFICANT EVENT is that… one can say… at tweet like this, coming from a young bishop in Australia can not be considered as a “career enhancing” move in the current climate of FrancisChurch’s FrancisWorld.

Actually, it could be read as an insult to the HippieChurch that still hasn’t departed us for their just reward!

Another set of EVENTS that could be considered SIGNIFICANT is the post-CDF activities of one Gerhard Cardinal Muller. Of late, the good Cardinal has been making waves. Most recent example: in a post at Life Site News, we get a report that according to Card Muller, the current post-conciliar pedophile crisis is on account of a loss of discipline brought about by the “spirit of the new springtime of VII”. Shock!

Today, we feature another aspect of Card. Muller’s activities. Lately, the former Prefect of the CDF has been meeting with Traditionalists… bah, members of the Indefectible Church. Case in point, a post and photo at the Eponymous Flower appeared that presents just this, and it is this photo that your humble blogger embedded at the top of this humble post. (see here)

Now moving onto the POLITICAL sub-set of the Visibilium Omnium, we get election results from Bavaria, the “arch-conservative Catholic” capital of Germany. In yesterday’s vote, it would appear that the forces of conservatism and tradition have made major gains. Totaling up the vote percentages of the Christian Social Union (35.5%), the conservative Free Voters (11.5) and the arch-conservative Alternative for Germany (11%), we get a grand total of 58%. In addition to the these overtly conservative parties, the Free Democrats, who claim they are economic conservatives got another 5%. This brings the grand-grand total to 63%.

What is also of note is the disintegration of what can be termed the FrancisChurch party, the SPD (western socialists – crypto communists). The SPD in Bavaria went from 20.6% in the last elections down to 10% in this one. This trend, as Dr. Turley points out is occurring in other Western crypto-communist parties of the lands that are considered a part of Western Civilization.

Furthermore, as Dr. Turley points out, another correlated PROCESS that is taking place is what is known as the “De-Diabolization” (Devil from Greek) of the Traditionalist electorate. This term refers to the beginning of an acceptance of the ideas promoted by these individuals and parties in the wider public domain.

In other words, the OVERTON WINDOW is shifting. Traditionalism is now beginning to be considered acceptable and within the range of acceptable opinions that can be held by respectable people.

The deeper meaning of this phenomenon this humble blogger will explain in a follow up post. But for now, enjoy the latest victory in the wider Restoration PROCESS.

Below, the Zero Hedge post on yesterday’s results, and HERE is the post from the Conservative Treehouse. Dr. Turley’s take is HERE.

Voters in Germany’s economically dominant southern state of Bavaria delivered a stunning rebuke to the ruling Christian Social Union, in an election that delivered another crushing blow for the parties in Angela Merkel’s grand coalition in Berlin.

With all eyes on Sunday’s Bavaria election, moments ago the first exit polls showed a historic collapse for the ruling CSU party, which has ruled Bavaria continuously since 1957, and which saw its share of the vote collapse from 47.7% in the 2013 election to just 35.5%, losing its absolute majority and suffering its worst result since 1950, as voters defected in their droves to the Greens and the far-right Alternative for Germany.

German newspaper Welt called the election “the most painful election defeat of the past 50 years for the CSU”. As predicted in the polls, the CSU experienced a “historic debacle” in the Bavarian state elections, according to Welt. The CSU was followed by the Greens which soared in the election, more than doubling to 18.5% from 8.6% in 2013, the Free Voters also rose to 11% from 9.0%, in 2013.

Meanwhile, the nationalist AfD are expecting to enter Bavaria’s parliament for the first time ever with 11% of the vote, and as such are setting up for their post-election party. Party leader Alice Weidel already is having the first beer in the small community of Mamming in Lower Bavaria.

Meanwhile, the other establishment party, the left-of-center SPD also saw its support collapse from 20.6% in 2013 to just 10% today.

The full initial results from an ARD exit poll are as follows:

CSU: 35.5 %

Grüne: 18.5 %

FW: 11.5 %

AfD: 11.0 %

SPD: 10.0 %

FDP: 5.0 %

Linke: 3.5 %

Sonstige: 5.0 %

The breakdown by gender did not show any marked variations when it comes to CSU support, although more women voted for the Greens, while far more men supported the AfD:

There was a greater variation by educational level, with highly educated voters tending more towards the green GRÜNE (G/EFA) and liberal FDP (ALDE) then the average, while low/middle educated voters tended more towards CSU (EPP) and AfD (EFDD)

This was the worst result for the CSU since 1950.

As the FT notes, the campaign was dominated by the divisive issue of immigration, in a sign of how the shockwaves from Merkel’s disastrous decision to let in more than a million refugees in 2015-16 are continuing to reverberate through German politics and to reshape the party landscape.

Alarmed by the rise of the anti-immigration, populist AfD, the CSU tried to outflank them by talking tough on immigration and picking fights with Ms Merkel over asylum policy.

But the strategy appeared to have backfired spectacularly by alienating tens of thousands of moderate CSU voters and driving them into the arms of the Greens.

Meanwhile, as support the CSU and SPD collapsed, the result confirmed the Greens’ status as the rising force in German politics. Running on a platform of open borders, liberal social values and the fight against climate change the party saw its support surge to 18.5%, from 8.4% in 2013. Meanwhile the AfD won 11%, and for the first time entered the Bavarian regional assembly.

“This is an earthquake for Bavaria,” said Jürgen Falter, a political scientist at the University of Mainz.

The CSU had governed the state with an absolute majority for most of the last 60 years. “It was Bavaria and Bavaria was the CSU. That is now no longer the case.”

The latest collapse of Germany’s establishment parties highlights the shaky ground the grand coalition in Berlin is now resting on as all three parties in the alliance, Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, the CSU and the SPD, are haemorrhaging support. Some are now questioning whether the coalition, already frayed by personal rivalries and near constant bickering over policy, can survive a full term in office.

“This outcome throws ever more doubt on the future of the grand coalition,” said Heinrich Oberreuter, head of the Passau Journalism Institute and an expert on the CSU. “Based on current polls, if an election were held now, the CDU, CSU and SPD would not even command a majority in the Bundestag.”

The CSU will now be be forced to form a coalition government — a humiliating outcome for a party that has run Bavaria single-handedly for 49 of the last 54 years. Its preference is probably for a three-party coalition with the Free Voters, a small party that is mainly focused on local politics. It could also team up with the Greens, though it would be highly reluctant to do so: the two parties are deeply divided over immigration, transport and environmental policy.

