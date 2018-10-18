Tags
Quick post today.
In recent post, your humble blogger has written about a recent PHENOMENON that has come about (OBSERVED in OBJECTIVE REALITY) known as “Christian Atheism”.
For those new to this blog, a “Christian atheist” is someone who was an “anti-clericalist atheist” but after listening to Dr. Jordan Peterson’s lectures, has started to understand that his “anti-clericalism” and “atheism” might be in fact detrimental to his
“wellness” well being. Both physical and mental!
So the “Christian atheist” movement arose and is spreading rapidly.
This new category of “man” appears to be a half-way house between “atheism”, protestantism (in the wider sense of that term) in fact and the ONE TRUE FAITH, i.e. Catholicism.
And as you might suspect, the “high priests” of the “anti-clericalist atheist” “religion” are not all that happy about it.
Here is one piece of evidence to support the above presupposition:
Nota bene: I would like to draw your attention, dear and loyal reader to the youtube channel Think Club. The proprietor is doing some serious GOD’S WORK analyzing the state of the debate between Dr Peterson and… let’s call them the TRANSRATIONALIST.
Impressive!
Back to the story…
In this video, Dr. Peteson explains his thoughts on religion and the new atheists. To sum up critisim of the new atheists, the term that comes to mind is “SIMPLISTIC”.
See for your selves:
Notice how Catholicism (specifically of the Thomist type) is always lurking in the background and makes appearances in these types of conversations?
Which brings us to the new atheists and Francis, the SIMPLISTIC “new atheist” of Rome.
Take a look at this:
Notice the trend?
I will leave off here for today, but one thing that I will ask you dear and loyal reader to think about:
Which way is the wider arc of history of the Visibilium Omnium, et Invisibilium progressing?
Michael Dowd said:
Thanks Sam. Good stuff today. Interesting dichotomy: Jordan is running towards the truth while slouching towards Bethlehem while Pope Francis is running from Catholicism and away from the truth.
This is an idea, Sam, that needs more development complete with implications. In the mysterious and perhaps humorous ways of God folks are being led to the truth by those who are on good terms with atheists.
