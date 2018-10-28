This might sound crazy, but is Francis a Traditionalist in disguise?

Seriously…

Now, this humble blogger isn’t the first to posit such a wild assertion (HYPOTHESIS), but might just be the first one to state it in all seriousness.

Stick with me…

I am still rubbing my eyes after reading the below, and multiple times…

Moreover, this here caught the ever gazeful eye of this humble blogger, not to mention his news feed filters:

Quick question: what does this video remind one of?

It appears as if it’s a WHO’S WHO of the homo-mafia in the upper echelons of the post-conciliar church.

I mean, it’s like Francis has a LIST of names of the worst HOMOHERETICS in the post-conciliar church and is promoting them, with their entire entourages to the highest levels of the government of the Vatican.

And he is doing it blatantly, brazenly and in a “in your face”, “cocaine and rentboys and FrancisCardinals and THE DOSSIER in the Muller CDF apartments” kind of way.

Now Francis is bringing back the Index Librorum Prohibitorum for Catholic publications, both print and digital. But this new Librorum Prohibitorum is in fact an ANTI-Librorum Prohibitorum. In essence, the certification will be nothing short of a big red flashing light for the real Catholic stuff.



Now there could be some really funky stuff on this Anti-LibPro, but none the less, it will act as a magnet for drawing attention to those “black listed” publications, and what’s worse (better), it will demonstrate, in a blatant and brazen manner, the hypocrisy of the DISSENTERS.

I mean, this is not the way you make heresy permanent. It’s like introducing extra strength termites on steroids into the wooden substructure of a building that is barely standing as it is, and telling them “go at it boys”.

This appears exactly the correct analogy to the introduction of the extra strength FrancisCardinal Tobin on steroids into the rotten Washington D.C. Archdiocese that is barely standing, not to mention half the clerics are in revolt as it is, and telling these clerics and the Trump Justice Department: “nighty-night baby”.

I’m sorry, but he can’t be that “tone deaf”, not to mention stupid!

And speaking of the Trump Justice Department, all this is in the middle of a US Justice Department investigation that is just getting underway.

UPDATE: (h/t Vox Cantoris)

And, and after you and your homosexualit rent-boy pedophile clericalists just goaded the President of the United States by effectively calling him HITLER.

I mean, once again, you can’t be that dumb!

Which brings to mind a recurring thought that I have been having over the last few weeks. The recurring thought playing non-stop in my mind is the following account of a tactic used by one of the most famous United States Marines EVAH, one Lieutenant General Lewis B. “Chesty” Puller. Here is the passage that came to mind:

Puller made the rounds of his “weary and dejected band” to reassure them that all would be well. A squad leader who had experienced the “terrible feeling being under enemy fire the first time” thought that the colonel’s display of courage and calm during the fight “really raised our morale.” Even those who had not seen their commander firsthand benefited from the tales that circulated around the perimeter. In one story, he had lit his pipe in the dark, then quickly hit the ground and rolled away in an effort to draw fire from a Japanese machine gun and locate its position.

See what I mean?

But that’s not to say that Francis is brave like Chesty Puller. Far from it.

Francis in fact is not only a self-admitted coward, but also a Peronist.

As a Peronist, he is an opportunists.

He plays both sides of the field.

He hedges his bets just in case one of his sides loses.

Like say, hedging his bet when he dropped the dime on Communist subversives in the Argentinian priesthood to the Military Government.

Yet in his Vatican years, we see no hedging.

Why is that?

Well, maybe it’s just that we aren’t looking for it.

Now could it be that Francis, after reading the Dossier realized, as Pope Benedict did before him, that the homosexualists had infiltrated the upper echelons of the Vatican so thoroughly, that the only thing that could save the post-conciliar church is to bring the whole thing down?

Case in point, he is appointing a homosexualist on steroids to Washington DC in a situation where a RICO investigation is almost a certainty, and where the majority of the US Catholic Church’s budget of $180 billion is made up of government funding ($95 billion in 2016, so it could be higher now).

I’m sorry, but you just don’t act that recklessly and become the bishop of Rome.

Finally, a couple of posts back, your humble blogger asked the question of whether Francis is playing the Faithful.

Now the question needs to be asked: is Francis playing the post-conciliar homo-lobby?

It’s a fair question…

