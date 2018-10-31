So today is debate day on Twitter.

Nota bene: Notice Catholic writers referencing Dr. Jordan B. Peterson?

But for the time being, it appears that the OVERTON WINDOW is in the process of shifting folks!

Which brings me to the subject matter for this post. The transition from post-conciliar animism to Reginald Garrigou-Lagrange and Thomism in Anno Domini 2018 needs facilitators.

A facilitator is someone who engages in facilitation—any activity that makes a social process easy or easier. A facilitator often helps a group of people to understand their common objectives and assists them to plan how to achieve these objectives; in doing so, the facilitator remains “neutral”, meaning he/she does not take a particular position in the discussion.[1] Some facilitator tools will try to assist the group in achieving a consensus on any disagreements that preexist or emerge in the meeting so that it has a strong basis for future action.

So the HYPOTHESIS that this humble blogger is positing here is that Dr. Jordan B. Peterson is acting as a FACILITATOR between, among other things, the IDEOLOGY of FrancisChurch and the philosophical position of Reginald Garrigou-Lagrange O.P. and what we in the Catholic world refer to as THOMISM.

Specifically, Dr. Peterson’s work is setting the stage by which the POST “post-conciliar church” will be able to rehabilitate Reginald Garrigou-Lagrange O.P. and thereby reintroduce Thomism (Scholasticism) as the ONE TRUE philosophical system underpinning Catholic theology.

As to why this rehabilitation needs to take place is that the Catholic Church SUBVERTED classical Scholasticism in its Nouvelle Théologie period through a vicious propaganda campaign against Reginald Garrigou-Lagrange O.P. You can read about it here. The effect of this deconstruction of rational philosophy as the substructure of Catholic theology allowed for the rise of the ANTHROPOCENTRISTS at the Second Vatican Council.

And finally, ANTHROPOCENTRISM being a fancy term for nothing more than what is presently known in psychological circles as MAGICAL THINKING, allowed for the universal suppression of NATURAL LAW first in the seminaries and theology departments, then in the faculties of academia and then its spread into SOCIETY AT LARGE.

First, above is a video from the youtube channel Computing Forever. The proprietor is Irish and living in Ireland. He provides some very good insights into the Irish national psyche and in essence is doing his bit to bring the Irish (or at least those who listen to him) back to a rational state of mind.

And finally, below is our old FACILITATION friend Nick Taleb. As you no doubt know, Nick tells it like it is. And the word for today, according to Nick is:

