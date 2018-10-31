Tags
#fakenarratives, #fakenews, chastity belts, Chlamydia trachomatis, Cryptosporidium, Cultural Marxism, Deconstructionism, Dr. Curt Doolittle, Father Anthony Cekada, Fox News, Francis Effect, FrancisChurch - In Liquidation, Frankfurt School, FSSP, Genderism, George Soros, Germany, Giardia lamblia, Gonorrhea, Great Cardinal, Havana, Hemorrhoids, heretical pope, Herpes simplex virus, hippies, HIV, Holy Year of Mercy, Human immunodeficiency virus, Human papilloma virus, Humanism, Isospora belli, Jacque Derrida, James O'Keefe, Jesuits, Jesus Christ, Joseph Ratzinger, Jozef Pilsudski, Keynes, Keynesian Economics, Kirill I, Krakow, Law of Unintended Consequences, messeging, Mexico City, Microsporidia, Miracle on the Vistula, Modernists, MSM, narratives, Nassim Taleb, neo-modernism, Neo-Pagan, Net Neutrality, new springtime, New York Times, Nigel Farage, Pagan Christians, pathological, Poland, Polish Bolshevik War 1920, Pontifical High Mass, Pope Pius VI, President Andrzej Duda, Project Veritas, r/K Selection Theory, Raymond Burke, Refugee Resettlement Watch blog, Republic of Poland, retained foreign bodies, risk event, Roman Curia, s "c"atholicZombie, s "theological structuring", s ABC News, s ABERRO AGENDA, s aberro-sex agenda, s AIDS, s Ambiguity, s Anal Cancer, s Ann Corcoran, s anorectal traum, s Archbishop of Warsaw- Praga, s Associated Press, s Austria, s Benedict XVI, s Bergoglio, s Big Gender, s Bio-History, s Boris Johnson, s BREXIT, s Card. Muller, s Cardinal Burke, s Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz, s cardinal Walter Kasper, s Catholic Church, s Chapel of the Holy Trinity, s Pope Francis, Saul Alinsky, sCatholic Church in Poland, Sexually transmitted diseases, spirit of Vatican II, SSPX, St Thomas Aquinas, sustainability, Synod 2014, Synod of Filth, Syphilis25, Tags anal fissures, Tags Black Lives Matter, Team Bergoglio, The Remnant, The Scholasticum, theological deconstructionism, Thomism, Tradition, TransRational, Truth, Unjust ruler, Vatican II, Work of Human Hands, Zombie, ZombieBishop, ZombieChurch
So today is debate day on Twitter.
Your humble blogger started the day off with the following exchange.
Nota bene: Notice Catholic writers referencing Dr. Jordan B. Peterson?
Progress…
Yet there were voices that didn’t disagree entirely with yours truly’s observation:
I will have more to say about Mr Snigg’s observation in a follow-up post.
But for the time being, it appears that the OVERTON WINDOW is in the process of shifting folks!
Which brings me to the subject matter for this post. The transition from post-conciliar animism to Reginald Garrigou-Lagrange and Thomism in Anno Domini 2018 needs facilitators.
“FACILITATORS” you ask?
A facilitator is someone who engages in facilitation—any activity that makes a social process easy or easier. A facilitator often helps a group of people to understand their common objectives and assists them to plan how to achieve these objectives; in doing so, the facilitator remains “neutral”, meaning he/she does not take a particular position in the discussion.[1] Some facilitator tools will try to assist the group in achieving a consensus on any disagreements that preexist or emerge in the meeting so that it has a strong basis for future action.
Yea, that kind of facilitator!
So the HYPOTHESIS that this humble blogger is positing here is that Dr. Jordan B. Peterson is acting as a FACILITATOR between, among other things, the IDEOLOGY of FrancisChurch and the philosophical position of Reginald Garrigou-Lagrange O.P. and what we in the Catholic world refer to as THOMISM.
Specifically, Dr. Peterson’s work is setting the stage by which the POST “post-conciliar church” will be able to rehabilitate Reginald Garrigou-Lagrange O.P. and thereby reintroduce Thomism (Scholasticism) as the ONE TRUE philosophical system underpinning Catholic theology.
As to why this rehabilitation needs to take place is that the Catholic Church SUBVERTED classical Scholasticism in its Nouvelle Théologie period through a vicious propaganda campaign against Reginald Garrigou-Lagrange O.P. You can read about it here. The effect of this deconstruction of rational philosophy as the substructure of Catholic theology allowed for the rise of the ANTHROPOCENTRISTS at the Second Vatican Council.
And finally, ANTHROPOCENTRISM being a fancy term for nothing more than what is presently known in psychological circles as MAGICAL THINKING, allowed for the universal suppression of NATURAL LAW first in the seminaries and theology departments, then in the faculties of academia and then its spread into SOCIETY AT LARGE.
That is the proper sequence folks!
So back to the FACILITATORS…
First, above is a video from the youtube channel Computing Forever. The proprietor is Irish and living in Ireland. He provides some very good insights into the Irish national psyche and in essence is doing his bit to bring the Irish (or at least those who listen to him) back to a rational state of mind.
And finally, below is our old FACILITATION friend Nick Taleb. As you no doubt know, Nick tells it like it is. And the word for today, according to Nick is:
BOMBSHELL
Enjoy…
Taleb: Those Idiots Who Emphatically Told Me “He Will Last 3 Months At Best”
“The beginning of the end of the Trump presidency…”
“The tipping point…”
“The walls are closing in…”
“Trump’s going down…”
“He will not serve out his term…”
After two years of the mainstream media breathlessly floating ‘Russiagate’ conspiracies on a daily basis to see just what will stick, Trump remains comfortably in the White House, and as journalist Aaron Maté notes for The Nation, with just days to the midterms, Russiagate is MIA.
And how goes the endless echo chamber of predictions foretelling Trump’s imminent demise? Nassim Taleb recounts the barrage of “intellectuals” and pundits who told him Trump “will last 3 months at best”.
According to Skin in the Game author Nassim Nicholas Taleb:
An illustration of how little journalists & “intellectuals” understand the world: their predictions of events related to Trump’s presidency. How many people I didn’t know were idiots have emphatically told me “he will last 3 months at best”…
To illustrate, Taleb links to the below epic “news” compilation…
And now for a definition from Taleb’s crucial lexicon…
What’s a IYI? Defines Taleb:
Intellectual Yet Idiot: semi-erudite bureaucrat who thinks he is an erudite; pathologizes others for doing things he doesn’t understand not realizing it is his understanding that may be limited; imparts normative ideas to others: thinks people should act according to their best interests *and* he knows their interests, particularly if they are uneducated “red necks” or English non-crisp-vowel class.
And further, per Taleb…
More socially, the IYI subscribes to The New Yorker. He never curses on twitter. He speaks of “equality of races” and “economic equality” but never went out drinking with a minority cab driver. Those in the U.K. have been taken for a ride by Tony Blair. The modern IYI has attended more than one TEDx talks in person or watched more than two TED talks on Youtube.
Not only will he vote for Hillary Monsanto-Malmaison because she seems electable and some other such circular reasoning, but holds that anyone who doesn’t do so is mentally ill.
The IYI has a copy of the first hardback edition of The Black Swan on his shelves, but mistakes absence of evidence for evidence of absence. He believes that GMOs are “science”, that the “technology” is not different from conventional breeding as a result of his readiness to confuse science with scientism.
Typically, the IYI get the first order logic right, but not second-order (or higher) effects making him totally incompetent in complex domains. In the comfort of his suburban home with 2-car garage, he advocated the “removal” of Gadhafi because he was “a dictator”, not realizing that removals have consequences (recall that he has no skin in the game and doesn’t pay for results).
The IYI is member of a club to get traveling privileges; if social scientist he uses statistics without knowing how they are derived (like Steven Pinker and psycholophasters in general); when in the UK, he goes to literary festivals; he drinks red wine with steak (never white); he used to believe that fat was harmful and has now completely reversed; he takes statins because his doctor told him so; he fails to understand ergodicity and when explained to him, he forgets about it soon later; he doesn’t use Yiddish words even when talking business; he studies grammar before speaking a language; he has a cousin who worked with someone who knows the Queen; he has never read Frederic Dard, Libanius Antiochus, Michael Oakeshot, John Gray, Amianus Marcellinus, Ibn Battuta, Saadiah Gaon, or Joseph De Maistre; he has never gotten drunk with Russians; he never drank to the point when one starts breaking glasses (or, preferably, chairs); he doesn’t know the difference between Hecate and Hecuba; he doesn’t know that there is no difference between “pseudointellectual” and “intellectual” in the absence of skin in the game; has mentioned quantum mechanics at least twice in the past 5 years in conversations that had nothing to do with physics; he knows at any point in time what his words or actions are doing to his reputation.
But a much easier marker: he doesn’t deadlift.
Nota bene: Not so sure about the last one…
Michael Dowd said:
On pre-Vatican II theology:
“These doctrines were all concerned in one way or another with the exclusive character of the Catholic Church as a means for salvation; the condemnation of non-Catholic Christians as heretics and schismatics, the condemnation of non-Christian religions as paths to damnation, the insistence that the state must acknowledge and support the Catholic faith as the one true religion.”
Comment:
This does not sound much different than Islam. So what is there to be ashamed of? In fact, Catholicism absent the doctrine above has no compelling reason to exist. It would be interesting to see how national governments would handle the situation if true original Catholicism were to be proclaimed. If it was condemned Islam would also have to be condemned. Since condemning Islam is unlikely it should be safe to again proclaim pre-Vatican II theology.
LikeLiked by 1 person
brotherbeowulf said:
Condemning Islam ?
Ask Khashoggi.
LikeLike
Michael Dowd said:
Accordingly, Catholicism would get a pass on proclaiming it’s own truth because the government couldn’t condemn it for political incorrectness without taking on Islam at the same time.
LikeLike
brotherbeowulf said:
Great last line Scipio.
Fats Tobin is scrambling because his girlfriend—who was recently confirmed to be living in Tobin’s rect- no rectory by none other than his own spox—one Jim Goodness—was also confirmed by refusal to deny to be Nighty Night Baby—one Francesco Castiglione, twobit grade D Italian actor and crooner.
This love affair charming as it is for Tobin can put a damper or glass ceiling on his ambition—especially w appointment to D. C. looking. He’s heir-apparent to McCarrick King-Maker. Which is exactly as McCarrick wishes.
So Fabrizio I mean Francesco was kicked out of Fats’ ass I mean rectory two weeks ago. But he’s staying close. Nighty Night Babes!
LikeLike